RCM Technologies: An Undervalued Sum-Of-The-Parts With A Catalyst

The company's activist Chairman controls 17% of the company and is the catalyst for value realization, including a potential sale of the company.

We think the sum-of-the-parts value is $10+ per share vs. a share price of $5.50 today.

RCM Technologies (RCMT) ("RCMT" or "the company") is a New Jersey-based mini conglomerate listed on the NASDAQ. RCMT owns three unrelated businesses: (1) a growing engineering business, (2) a high-growth healthcare staffing business, and (3) a small IT consulting business. In addition, RCMT's balance sheet has a valuable "hidden asset" that is in the process of being monetized.

In 2013, a well-respected small-cap activist fund (California-based Legion Partners, backed by CALPERS) purchased a 17% stake in RCMT and ran a proxy slate before eventually taking control of the company. Since then, RCMT has made considerable progress unlocking business value and returning that value to shareholders. Since 2014, the company has returned nearly $60M to shareholders via dividends and buybacks (see Exhibit A).

With the activist's investment in RCMT nearing five years, we think we are in the late-stages of the RCMT story and nearing a value realization event. We think the sum-of-the-parts value of RCMT is $10+ per share vs. a share price today of $5.50, implying meaningful upside to fair value as the "catalyst" of the activist investor continues to act in the best interest of shareholders.

The Business

RCMT consists of three business divisions - Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology.

The Engineering division offers design, analysis, and technical writing support services. The company's Specialty Health Care segment provides staffing of health care professionals. RCMT's Information Technology segment assists with the implementation of enterprise systems, as well as staffing solutions. The company has an impressive roster of Fortune 1000 clients, delivering its services from a network of 30 offices across North America.

The vast majority of revenue is derived from RCMT's Engineering and Specialty Health Care segments (see Exhibit B).

The common theme is that RCMT owns three capital-light services businesses. With strong and sticky customer relationships, a deep bench of talented professionals, and the institutional know-how to solve customer challenges, RCMT has built a nearly $200M business in the 40+ years since its founding in the early-1970's.

An Engineering Tailwind

RCMT's Engineering division has significant exposure to Canadian nuclear power plants, which are beginning a "once-in-a-generation" refurbishment cycle that should last the next two decades or more.

The genesis of this super-cycle was Canada's signing of the Paris Agreement which committed the country to a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030 (The Paris climate deal: What is Canada signing up for?). Canada views nuclear power as a key building block of its energy policy and instrumental to reaching its stated emissions reduction aim; importantly, the plan comes with broad and strong government support from both major Canadian political parties.

On the heels of the Paris Agreement came two significant announcements. First, in December 2015, Bruce Power - a private operator of the world's largest nuclear station - announced a 25-year, C$13B refurbishment of its Kincardine Power Plant in Bruce County, Ontario. That was followed by state-owned Ontario Power Generation ("OPG") declaring a 15-year, C$12.8B refurbishment program of its Darlington Power Plant in Clarington, Ontario. While actual refurbishment will not begin until 2020, the stage of process analysis, planning, and design is already well underway - services that are squarely in RCMT's wheelhouse.

Importantly, both OPG and Bruce Power were already key clients of RCMT.

Starting in 2017, RCMT's Engineering segment inflected to growth - with its top-line accelerating into H2 2017. In FY17, the company recorded $82.8M in Engineering revenues, representing a +12.5% year-over-year increase and the highest segment revenues in three years. However, H2 2017 saw even more robust gains with revenues +19% in the second half of the year (see Exhibit C).

The prospects for similar Engineering growth rates in 2018 are bright. After recently announcing three contracts wins for a combined $6.2M, the nuclear power backlog is the highest it has ever been.

This tailwind also benefits the bottom line. Contract wins mean gross margin expansion for RCMT, given a more favorable utilization of billable consultants. In fact, gross margins have expanded +200bps to 27% since 2015, resulting in similar growth to EBITDA margins. On a dollar basis, the growth rates are impressive - adjusted EBITDA for FY17 increased +50% year-over-year to $6.3M from $4.2M. We believe the operating leverage in this division is meaningful and double-digit growth rates in EBITDA should continue for years to come.

In sum, RCMT's Engineering division checks all the boxes for a business investor wants to own. With the tailwind of a government-backed multi-decade nuclear refurbishment cycle, healthy EBITDA growth, expanding margins, and a capital-light operating model, we view the Engineering division as a valuable, cash flow-generative operating asset.

A High-Growth Healthcare Business

RCMT's Specialty Health Care division has tripled revenues over the last four years (see Exhibit D).

Previously a small division in the RCMT orbit, the Specialty Health Care unit began its run as an important growth engine for the company in late-2013 when it won a major contract with the New York Board of Education. The contract's "stamp of approval" gave RCMT the credibility to follow-on with additional contracts with New York State Corrections, the State of Hawaii Board of Education, and the Chicago Public School System.

Specialty Health Care revenues and gross profits have grown at CAGR's of +25% since the end of 2013. We believe it is reasonable for this unit's robust growth to continue as RCMT wins additional long-term sticky contracts with important government partners.

The "Low Hanging Fruit" Of Accounts Receivable

RCMT has an important hidden asset on its balance sheet: $46M of accounts receivable. This is a significant figure compared to RCMT's market cap of approximately $70M. None of these receivables are impaired - the large outstanding amount is the result of poorly-negotiated contractual terms from past deals combined with a historically lax collection process.

At their peak, RCMT's days sales outstanding ("DSOs") reached a staggering 120 days. This amount of receivables represented a meaningful drag on working capital, free cash flow, and growth. In fact, the problem became so acute that RCMT began to draw down on its revolving credit facility (beginning in Q4 2014) to fund its declared $1/share special dividend, rather than paying using the cash the company was owed. As such, the high DSOs were doubly negative: not only did they weigh on business growth and free cash flow, they also affected the bottom line by increasing interest expense on the revolver.

This was an untenable position for the company, but a fixable one. The catalyst for change came in 2013 when an investor activist took over as Chairman of the Board and moved the company in a new direction.

RCMT has since made two important operational changes. First, the company set-up a task force to collect receivables from its healthcare clients (mainly government departments) that in some instances ran at an incredible 200 days. Second, RCMT became laser-focused on structuring better terms in engineering contracts, breaking up project delivery milestones so that RCMT was paid more frequently.

These two operational changes have been impactful, resulting in a 40-day decrease in DSOs from their peak (see Exhibit E).

The reduction in DSOs has positively affected RCMT's operational cash flow. Between 2015 and 2017, the company generated greater free cash flow than the combined free cash flow of the prior five years.

RCMT exited 2017 with $31M in billed accounts receivable out of the $46M total net receivables. While this represents a 33% decrease from the $47M billings number recorded in 2014, we believe the opportunity to improve DSOs to 60 days or less is a reasonable long-term goal. As RCMT takes further steps to collect on receivables (including a recent upgrade to its ERP system), we have conviction that RCMT can continue to generate substantial free cash flow both from its business and its balance sheet.

A Motivated Activist

We believe that RCMT's three business units are unrelated and that there is no strategic sense in keeping them together. As a result, we view the logical eventual strategic outcome as a sale of the company by business unit.

Importantly, this possibility is reinforced by four facts. First, the investor activist (ownership has since been conveyed to a new vehicle named IRS Partnership No. 19 LP) has owned its stake for nearly five years, and it is likely nearing time to monetize its stake. Second, with DSOs already reduced from 120 days to 80 days, a healthy portion (though not all) of the balance sheet's "hidden asset" has already been monetized and returned to shareholders. Third, from a strategic business perspective, it makes little sense to keep three unrelated segments together where each unit cannot receive management's full undivided attention. Finally, from a shareholder perspective, RCMT's shares currently do not reflect (in our view) the company's sum-of-the-parts intrinsic value, and it is incumbent upon management and the company's Board to correct this mismatch. As RCMT has not been able to do this in the public market, we believe it is nearing time for RCMT to do so via a monetization event.

Turning to valuation, we evaluate the company's intrinsic value using a sum-of-the-parts analysis.

In FY18, we believe the Engineering segment should record close to $95M revenues. At typical gross margins and assuming a modest increase in SG&A, we think Engineering should contribute approximately $9M in EBITDA. Using a 9-10x EBITDA multiple (in-line with peers), the Engineering business is worth roughly $85M.

The Specialty Health Care segment attained more than $71M revenues in FY17, up from $59.8M in FY16. We believe that as this business matures, net income margins can approach 5%. On $80M of expected revenue in FY18, this would imply net profit of $4M. Using a low-teens multiple of earnings, this business would be worth $50M+.

Finally, the Information Technology business is money-losing and would be sold for a multiple of sales. If we assume continued declines to $25M revenues in FY18, and a 0.5x revenue multiple, this business is worth $12.5M.

The value of the business units is reduced by RCMT's $27M of outstanding debt on its revolver, offset by a further $15M+ that can be pulled from the company's accounts receivable and $3M cash. The net result is a "net debt" position of $9M.

Putting the figures together, RCMT is worth about $150M less $9M of net debt, less leakage from a potentially complicated monetization process. Our total estimated value is roughly $130M on 12.1M outstanding shares for a value of close to $11 per share.

Risks To Consider

We identify three key risks to consider.

First, we believe that to realize fair value for shareholders, a monetization event is likely required. The concurrent sale of three discrete businesses - potentially to three separate buyers - is a complex undertaking that may not succeed. Though we have confidence in the company's Chairman of the Board to act in shareholders' best interests, there is no guarantee that a monetization event can be realized in a timely fashion, or at all.

Second, RCMT's business quality is improving as the Engineering and Specialty Health Care segments become a greater percentage of the overall business relative to the Information Technology segment. However, there are risks associated with this business shift, including the risk of losses in Information Technology as the business loses scale. This managed wind-down could potentially distract management and/or cause losses to shareholders before the situation is fully stabilized, and also could cause growth in Engineering or Specialty Health Care to not meet expectations due to management obligations elsewhere.

Third, we believe there is considerable value in RCMT's accounts receivable. That said, if RCMT is unable to continue reducing its DSOs, this value may remain unlocked.

Conclusion

RCMT is an off-the-radar small-cap company that we believe is significantly undervalued. As we move into the later innings of the RCMT story, we believe a monetization event to realize shareholder value - and substantial upside in the shares - becomes an increasingly likely event both strategically for the business and for shareholders frustrated by the company's continued undervaluation.

With shares currently trading at $5.50 and our fair value estimate of $10+ per share, we find RCMT's equity to be a compelling risk-reward.

Disclaimer

The author of this posting and related persons or entities ("Author") currently holds a long position in this security. Author may purchase additional shares or sell some or all of Author's shares, at any time. Author has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Author's view of RCMT. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While the Author has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, the Author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in RCMT. READER AGREES TO HOLD AUTHOR HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST AUTHOR RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

