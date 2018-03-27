Bear Market? Not Yet...

SPY is resting near its technically important 200-day moving average. And this moving average is lining up with the index’s 2 year trend line as well.

Are we experiencing another stock market crash? I don't think so. In the video above we'll quickly analyze what's going on in the market and what you should be doing about it. The first thing to note is that the S&P (SPY) is resting near its technically important 200-day moving average. And this moving average is lining up with the index's 2 year trend line as well. So this should be a fairly strong support. Fundamentals are still strong and sentiment is is signalling that the near term bottom is probably in. The best thing we can do as investors right now is patiently wait and watch price action. We have to let the market signal what it's going to do. Stick to your investment plan! Watch the video above to learn more.



