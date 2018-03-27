Tesla: How One Short Makes Money

Bullish investors have enjoyed months of teasing the bearish ones. They have grown much quieter recently. The last few trading days have been all about the bears.

Easy money

For years I have followed a simple investing strategy, not just for Tesla (TSLA), but all stocks we trade. We buy and hold shares of companies that generate dividends. If a company does not pay a dividend we invest through options. Calls if we are looking for the stock to rise or puts if we are expecting a decline in value.

Tesla has been a head-scratcher/headbanger for bulls and bears alike in 2018. An adoring public has historically overlooked every misstep and stumble Elon Musk and his team has made. Growing losses have been largely ignored. But as we all know (if you are over 40), nothing lasts forever. Sooner or later real profits have to appear to keep investors buying a stock.

As I have written over nine months, Tesla was expected to be a roller coaster ride with ups and downs. It has not disappointed. But since the second half of 2017 the highs are not hitting the mark and the lows are getting lower. Today Tesla stock hit a low of $291 before closing at $304.17. I have written that I expected a range between $300 to $350 in 2018 until it breaks $290. After that, it is a guess just how low it could go until Tesla runs out of cash.

But there's still a lot of money to be made in this price range. For the first time, we actually sold some of our January 2019 puts with a $50 strike price today. So far this year I have added to our family's holdings with contract purchases in the first quarter ranging from $.46 in January to $.82 this past week. In February we bought contracts at $.60 and $.57. This month we added more at $.47, $.68 and those last contracts at $.82. Altogether we had an average of $.61 for all contracts bought in 2018. After a long discussion yesterday we set a limit price at $1.00 and placed a sell order for half of those contracts. I argued for the sale and profit taking since I feel Tesla has at least one good bounce up left before it goes off a cliff later this year. When I was able to check our accounts we ended up selling all of those contracts in several batches between $1.00 and $1.02 when the price rose today. It appears to have peaked at $1.07 so we left a little on the table, but I was traveling and rarely have time to watch the actual interday trading. The $.39-.41 profit was about a 64% return in less than 90 days. The remaining contracts now have an average cost of $.69 but we are going to hold those for higher prices (while rolling the contracts forward to 2020 at some point) or a BK filing, whichever comes first. We have contracts at other strike prices and expirations but those are shorter terms and too time-consuming to explain here. For purposes of this article, I'm just focusing on the cheapest contracts available in 2019.

Now I'm hoping for some surprise good news to push the share price up again so that we can reload more contracts at prices under $.80. I'm one of those "patient" investors. I expect Musk to massage the quarterly letter next week on production and deliveries to offer bulls some hope to send them buying more shares. I also expect the numbers in May to be dismal sending the stock into a nose dive again as it did on February 9th, the last time the stock fell below $300. Considering there are over 36,000 open put contracts like ours, we obviously are not the only ones enjoying these wild swings and making money.

Based on the high volume of actual shares trading hands today I'm guessing some of the true "short" positions cashed in as well, hoping now for another swing back to $350 or so.

The point of this is to illustrate that investors can make money many different ways and can do so with small investments. Investors can buy as little as one contract at a time. I do not recommend doing so since commissions usually average about $8-9 per trade. So I would recommend no less than 5-10 contracts at a minimum. Based on the $.46 price from January 22, you could have bought five contracts (giving you control of the equivalent of 500 shares) for about $240 including commissions. You could have sold those contracts anywhere above $.95 and doubled your money. That is less than the price of a single share of Tesla stock and you have less risk than shorting the stock which can always turn against you and has unlimited loss potential.

The best part of options are the risk factors. The worst that can happen is these options expire worthless in 2019 and you lose your $240. The best that can happen is Tesla files bankruptcy before then, the stock goes to a few pennies and you make $24,760 profit or about a 10,000% return. Those are my kind of odds, and anywhere in between, you have chances to make money as we did today. Longs who bought and held the last time the stock hit $300 are back to near zero profit since most of them never sell (if you read their comments) and are banking on Tesla to reach $500 or $1,000. In my opinion the stock will go to $100 before it ever gets to $500 (excluding reverse splits of course).

Options also are effective to hedge long positions. I have no doubt many of those 36,000 $50 contracts are hedges in case the bottom falls out of this stock. Same with the $100 and $200 strikes. In a free fall, longs could face the prospect of few to zero buyers while the stock plummets. Put contracts are the insurance policies.

Switching gears: This is my first article all month. Lately, I just do not have the time to write since I have new real estate projects in work as I do every spring. So I'm going to give readers lots of "bang for the buck" and combine two articles. Here comes "Part Deux."

Is FSD worthless?

The recent tragic accident and released video from Tempe, Arizona, are shining a light on just how far we still have to go to Level 5 Autonomy. These current systems are lulling drivers into a false sense of security. From The Tesla deaths in China and Florida to the driver who rear-ended a stopped fire truck on the 405 freeway in California, drivers are not paying the amount of attention they should be to protect themselves and the general public. I cite Tesla accidents but this problem is not limited to Tesla. All systems are prone to lulling drivers into a false sense of security and diminished capacity to respond to an actual emergency.

An article in the NY Times was able to unearth documents that show Uber (Private:UBER) drivers were having to perform "interventions" (take control from the computer) once every 13 miles or less on average. If this information was known to the driver of this particular car, that is alarming. Distracted drivers are causing more accidents every day. To have an accident while performing the duties of a safety driver is utterly insane.

Sadly, it is obvious this accident was completely avoidable. If the human eye was seeing the same level of darkness as the camera, high beams were called for. Had the driver actually been watching the road, even if the computer failed to detect the woman crossing the road, he/she would have had ample time to slow and move around the woman with the bike, even if her unlikely intention was to get hit by a car - something unclear at this point. The woman never seems to look for or be concerned while crossing the dark road. Normal human instinct would have been to wait until the coast was clear to cross, especially in an area where drivers would not be expecting someone to cross. The woman never hurries her pace as the un-slowing car approaches either.

But no matter what her frame of mind, the human driver had the ability and time to avoid this collision if the driver had been reactive as the sole driver without a computer aide. Since other drivers are having to intervene at regular intervals, it is clear the Safety Driver is a vital piece of the testing program and should have been ready to react to the oncoming danger.

Which brings us to FSD from Tesla. Customers have been paying $3,000 since 2016 for a system that most likely will never deliver "Full Self Driving," or anything even close to it. No one outside Tesla knows just how large a financial liability Tesla faces if forced to refund all purchases of FSD to date. Sadly, people are still plunking down $3,000 on the Model 3 for FSD according to comments on Model3ownersclub.com.

With the advanced packages on multiple platforms that include banks of sensors, cameras, radars, LIDAR, etc., the technology is still not foolproof and may never be. Even Waymo's superlative system can only go about 5,600 miles before a driver has to take control to avoid danger or an accident.

FSD is not even active in Tesla vehicles. EAP still requires hands on the wheel or the system shuts off after warnings. Tesla is so far behind the curve today that with their withering resources I see no way for them to catch up or ever have a fully functioning system.

The fatal accident in Tempe is bound to bring increased scrutiny from state and federal agencies once all the facts are in. Just throwing people into the driver's seat will end for sure since it is possible this driver could face the same criminal charges as any other distracted driver. For certain the driver will face civil suits. I find it hard to fault Uber since the system is being tested and the driver was there to prevent just this sort of accident from occurring. But we can certainly expect Uber to be shelling out a small fortune to the victim's family.

Of course, the biggest question is how did the system not see the metal bicycle and carbon-based life form crossing in front of the vehicle? What if it had been a runaway horse or a large deer? Large animals have been known to kill drivers and passengers as they crash over the hood into the car's interior.

What seems certain is that all testing cities and communities are going to want more assurances, better safety drivers, and improved systems that could create long delays in bringing these systems to the general public. Those delays will be very costly.

For Tesla, those 2016 lessees who opted for FSD will be turning their cars back in next year and will be looking for refunds. Tesla owes investors information on just how many refunds the company could be facing going forward. And why they are still selling the system at all?

Conclusion

The volatility of Tesla shares creates opportunities for both long and short investors. But the risks are getting greater for longs with each passing week. Now is the time to evaluate your long positions and decide just how much risk you can absorb. For those early investors, how much of your profits are you willing to watch evaporate, possibly overnight?

We are not going to be given a warning before Tesla files for bankruptcy. In order to ensure a Chapter 11 outcome, Tesla will need to file while they still have enough cash to stay afloat and convince stakeholders there's value to staying the course. We are never going to have the insight to know just when that lever is going to be pulled.

Skittish suppliers could seek to limit their exposure before then by going to a "cash basis" refusing to extend Tesla further credit. We already heard on the last conference call with Deepak Ahuja saying how Tesla is stretching out payments not only to parts suppliers but even the manufacturers of their Model 3 assembly lines and other capex. Since most of these suppliers have lenders they answer to as well, there are limits to how far they can be stretched with their respective banks.

Driverless vehicles are still years away. It took just one fatality to have people questioning the entire testing process. No doubt there will be more accidents and fatalities. Driverless cars are one thing, but a driverless Semi weighing 20 or more tons barreling down a freeway? Good grief!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha is trying something new at the end of each article. You can now "like" an article. Please judge all articles on the information, writing style, etc. and not whether you agree or disagree with the content. You should want writers to remain objective and not swayed in a given direction to appease the "crowd".