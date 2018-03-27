Undervalued Brewer's Market Share, Equity Bond Rate, And Margins Temper Downside Risk

Although the acquisition inflated revenue growth and tempered capital allocation, profit margins are in the double digits.

But the company is rewarding shareholders with exceptional per share yields on earnings, free cash flow, and dividends.

Molson Coors Brewing swapped long-term debt for increased market share via the complicated acquisition of the Miller beer brands.

After underperforming the S&P 500 for most of this bull market, in 2016 Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) temporarily reversed toward the benchmark with its full acquisition of the Miller beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), before retreating in 2017. The complicated deal was part of an anti-trust condition towards the approval by the U.S. Department of Justice of Belgian-based BUD's takeover of SABMiller.

Despite post-acquisition issues with long-term debt and capital allocation, TAP appears oversold in a weary late innings bull market.

To be sure, the bears may be right that Molson Coors' strategy of incurring debt for increased market share could backfire. And the budding trade wars may threaten the company's Canadian imports.

But we think of TAP as the defensive stock of a company producing a cadre of beer brands that are commanding a 25% share of a domestic market that spends over 50% of its alcoholic beverage dollars on beer. We also believe that Molson Coors' generous shareholder returns, double-digit profit margins, seemingly competent management, and attractive valuations are worth the downside risk.

Here is why we enthusiastically TAP our investment mugs to Molson Coors.

Rolling Up to a 25% Market Share

Coors Brewery in Golden, CO (Molson Coors Brewing Company)

Molson Coors Brewing Company is a Denver, Colorado USA-based mid-cap brewer in the consumer staples sector.

According to the company's investor relations website and Form 10-K Annual Report:

Molson Coors is one of the world's largest brewers and has a diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands, including the global brands Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, and Staropramen. Regional brands include Carling, Molson Canadian, and other country-specific brands, as well as craft and specialty beers such as Creemore Springs, Cobra, Doom Bar, Henry's Hard, and Leinenkugel's. Canadian-based Molson and Denver-based Coors were founded in 1786 and 1873, respectively, and merged in 2005.

In 2016, the combined brewers completed the acquisition of the Miller, Milwaukee’s Best, Blue Moon, and Leinenkugel’s brands as part of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s takeover of SABMiller.

Molson-Coors largest markets are the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Historical Performance Against Market and Industry

Past performance does not predict future returns, but we gravitate toward wonderful companies represented by reasonably priced stocks with a history of beating its broader market and industry benchmarks.

Molson Coors versus S&P 500

TAP data by YCharts

Net of dividends, TAP had mostly underperformed its market benchmark, the S&P 500 since the bull market commenced in 2009, but then crossed above the market's threshold in 2016 presumably from trader enthusiasm about the "acquisition."

We interpret these up and down slopes as the point-in-time where Mr. Market was anticipating that the Miller brands acquisition would create huge synergies but then sold-off the stock as U.S. beer sales, and consequently TAP revenue results, missed Wall Street's quarterly expectations during 2017.

Molson Coors versus Global Brewers

TAP data by YCharts

Interestingly, during the most recent five-year period (refer to chart directly above), TAP has outperformed the brewer oligopoly that controls the global beer market. We prefer to own companies with a history of beating its industry peers, if not the market, and Molson Coors does not disappoint.

Outstanding Returns to Shareholders

Main Street Value Investor considers a company's returns to shareholders a leading barometer of the worthiness of owning a slice of that business.

We measure the average of the sum of yields per share on trailing earnings, free cash flow, and dividends and weigh against the 10-year Treasury rate, which was yielding 2.82% as of this writing. Our proprietary equity bond rate modeling gives us a sense of whether a stock is worthy of the assumed higher risk profile compared to the allegedly safer intermediate-term government issue.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Earnings Yield

Earnings yield is the annualized trailing earnings per share [EPS] divided by the most recent stock closing price. Earnings yield is the inverse of the price to earnings ratio [P/E] and thus provides a comparable yield profile to a bond rate.

As of the market close on March 26, 2018, the earnings yield on TAP was 8.94%, based on its trailing earnings of $6.61 a share against the stock price of $73.91.

Free Cash Flow Yield

Some investors trust free cash flow more so than earnings due to the GAAP/non-GAAP controversy surrounding earnings calculations. We prefer to analyze the returns for both as opposed to picking one over the other, as having more information about a company and its underlying stock is to our advantage. Nonetheless, keep in mind that free cash flow [FCF] is a byproduct of earnings.

Free cash flow yield is trailing free cash flow per share divided by the most recent stock closing price. As of this research, TAP was trading with a free cash flow yield of 7.92% based on a trailing FCF per share of $5.85.

Dividend Yield

Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the stock over time.

We target companies with a dividend yield – the annual dividend rate divided by the most recent stock price – that exceeds 2%. TAP is currently yielding 2.22% on a dividend payout of $1.64, paid quarterly. The yield is consistent with a moderately rising quarterly dividend rate from $0.32 in 2012 to the present $0.41.

TAP Normalized Diluted EPS [TTM] data by YCharts

As of this research, Molson Coors management is awarding shareholders with a generous equity bond rate of 6.36% when averaging the per share yields on trailing earnings, free cash flow, and dividends.

The result suggests that TAP is favorable to the Ten-Year Treasury by over 350 basis points, thus implying that holding the stock is currently superior to investing the same funds in an intermediate government bond.

Stock Buybacks

If executed strategically, stock repurchases by a company's board of directors can add enduring value to shareholders of record. From the Molson Coors 2017 10-K annual report:

In February 2015, we announced that our board of directors approved and authorized a new program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of our Class A and Class B common stock. As a result of the Acquisition (Miller), we suspended the share repurchase program and thus, there were no shares of Class A or Class B common stock repurchased in 2016 or 2017.

A sobering reminder that leverage from major acquisitions sometimes hinders a company's shareholder returns, in Molson Coors case, dividend increases and share repurchases.

Growing Double-Digit Margins and Enjoying Free Beer

Mark Hunter, President and CEO (Molson Coors Brewing Company)

At Main Street Value Investor, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating enterprises that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers, employees, and shareholders.

In our 20+ years of active investing, we have discovered a mere handful of fundamental measures executed by a company's management that more often – although not always – predict the general direction of the forward-looking long-term performance of the underlying stock.

Here is our evaluation of management effectiveness at Molson Coors.

Revenue, Earnings Per Share, and Dividend Growth

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Large-Cap Total Return model portfolio (Marketplace subscription service), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

We evaluate a minimum of three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and dividends. In each case, we are looking for double-digit compounded annualized growth rates [CAGR].

Mark Hunter, chief executive officer, and the ~17,200 employees of Molson Coors Brewing Company grew trailing three-year net revenue at 31.60% CAGR, due in large part to the Miller acquisition.

Perhaps that is why the company management emphasized EBITDA growth (operating earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortization) during its Q4 2017 earnings release and conference call:

Q4 2017 Earnings Slide Presentation (Molson Coors Brewing Company)

Management grew the most recent trailing three-year EPS without non-recurring items at 33.20% CAGR, also an apparent result of the acquisition.

As introduced earlier in this post, the dividend payout is increasing at a turtle-like three-year annualized rate of 3.50%.

Although impressive, the trailing revenue and EPS growth were driven mainly by acquired growth, thus suggesting slower organic growth going forward.

Operating and Net Profit Margins

We invest exclusively in profitable companies. Only speculators or misinformed investors go long the stock of companies that are consistently losing money.

We take a look at the trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes divided by revenue); and net profit margin, i.e., trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales.

As of this report, Molson Coors is reporting an operating margin of 15.68% that is yielding a net profit margin after taxes [NOPAT] of 12.85%.

One significant opportunity for improvement on the already double-digit margins may be corporate taxes when federal reforms fully kick-in on TAP's income statements. The company guided for substantial tax benefits in FY 2018 with gradual declines moving forward.

Q4 2017 Earnings Slide Presentation (Molson Coors Brewing Company)

The company is expected to report Q1 2018 results on May 2, 2018.

Return on Invested Capital

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital [ROIC], or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC.

Hunter and his Molson Coors management team are delivering an ROIC of 7.78%, suggesting less than desirable capital allocation. Comparatively, global brewer peers are returning capital at higher rates: Carlsberg at 18.00%, Diageo at 16.32%, Anheuser-Busch InBev at 11.73%, and Heineken at 8.75% ROIC.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of that capital [WACC]. When a business's ROIC diminishes toward the underlying cost of capital, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk.

At 4.72% WACC, TAP is generating returns on capital at less than two times the cost of that capital.

Employee Satisfaction and CEO Rating

(Molson Coors Brewing Company)

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is a worthwhile attempt at quantifying a company's cultural dynamic.

Molson Coors employee reviews posted on Glassdoor as of March 26, 2018.

Employee satisfaction: 3.6 out of 5.0 (151 reviews)

CEO rating: 91% (35 ratings)

Based on the reviews, we interpret the overall employee morale and CEO rating at Molson Coors as bullish. According to Glassdoor, TAP’s internal customers are collectively happy because of a "great work-life balance and free beer" but also cite "limited growth opportunities to advance."

Mark Hunter has served as president and CEO since January 2015. He is originally from the United Kingdom and rose through the ranks at Molson Coors after its acquisition of UK-based Bass Brewers.

Although management appears competent at Molson Coors, the potential for increasing annualized compounding from total returns on capital and dividends improves when we purchase stocks with wide margins of safety.

Valuations Reflect Stock Nearing 52-Week Low

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

In our mission to keep investing super simple [K.I.S.S.], we rely on just three multiples that serve as indicators of what we believe are the best measurements of a stock's potential mispricing: market sentiment, revenue, and cash flow.

Enterprise Value to Operating Earnings

Enterprise value to operating earnings [EV/EBITDA] is enterprise value [EV], i.e., total market value and debt less cash, as it relates to operating earnings or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization [EBITDA]. In our experience, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price.

As of the writing of this report, TAP was trading at 10.48x EV/EBITDA.

EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of sentiment and whether the market has overbought the stock or oversold it as appears the case for TAP.

Price to Sales

We interpret <2.00 times as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream or price to sales [P/S].

TAP was recently trading at an appealing 1.45x its trailing revenue. The brewers sub-industry, on the whole, was trading at a significantly higher 3.43x sales suggesting that TAP is considerably cheaper than its peers.

Price to Operating Cash Flow

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. We look for stocks trading at a single-digit multiple to the organization's operating cash flow (P/CF), generally defined as cash flow from operating activities before capital expenditures.

Again, TAP appears relatively cheap to the market trading at just 8.49x its most recent reported cash flow.

TAP EV to EBITDA [TTM] data by YCharts

Value Matters

In our view, TAP is presenting with bullish valuation multiples, especially when compared to it the mega-brewery competition. Other multiples where TAP appears as a bargain are its price to trailing earnings of 11.35x and forward growth or PEG of 0.56x.

That written, by taking a research dive into its downside risk, we can assess TAP’s value as either compelling or no more than a trap planted by the bears.

Brand-Leveraged Moat Contrasts Leveraged Debt

(Alexas/Pixabay)

As value investors, we view an attractive current stock price as a non-negotiable prerequisite to initiating the productive partial ownership of a quality company. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Thus, evaluating downside risk is useful, if not required, in measuring the all-encompassing margin of safety.

Economic Moat

In investment terms, an economic moat is the subjective measurement of the competitive advantages of a company's products or services in the marketplace, thus creating a barrier to entry for potential competitors. The stock prices of publicly-traded corporations that are surrounded by wide economic moats tend to have higher floors in down markets.

Morningstar is the leading proprietary data provider of economic moat ratings. We want to own stocks of companies that Morningstar assigns wide or at least narrow moats. Theoretically, these stocks will hold-up better than most in down markets due to the perceived protective competitive advantage.

Morningstar assigns Molson Coors a narrow moat rating.

We contend Molson Coors’ leading brands have allowed the firm to carve out a narrow moat. The company is the second largest brewer, by volume, in the United States, with a roughly 25% share of the domestic beer market. Molson Coors has been able to leverage brand intangible assets to form long-standing, entrenched relationships with distributors, retailers, and on-premise channels, allowing the company to secure space on shelves and taps more easily than its smaller peers.

Apparently, in the beer business, bigger is better when competing for shelf space and bar taps.

Long-term Debt Coverage

A company's long-term debt coverage, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt [CA/LTD], was a favorite of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Molson-Coors exhibits substantial long-term debt on its most recently published balance sheet with a CA/LTD of just 0.19. Once again, this anomaly is a direct result of the 2016 "acquisition." Since then, the company's long-term debt has been mostly downgraded by the rating agencies to BBB with a stable outlook, which, at best, translates to investment grade with a likelihood that the company meets its debt obligations.

Because of the bloated long-term debt, Benjamin Graham, if alive today, would probably suggest the beer, but not the stock.

Current Liabilities Coverage

We also measure current liabilities coverage, specifically the current ratio [CR], another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better.

Should Molson Coors encounter an unexpected and debilitating financial event, its CR of 0.64 would not adequately cover current liabilities such as short-term debt, accounts payable, and income taxes.

The below chart depicts a balance sheet tainted by the cost of a leveraged acquisition such as Molson Coors' complicated deal with BUD and the DOJ.

TAP Total Current Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

To be sure, we prefer companies with financial restraint in an economic world that more often dismisses fiscal responsibility.

Stock Price Volatility

Beta or the fluctuation of a stock price to changes in the overall market is a controversial measure of a stock's volatility, but we look at three-year trailing beta to see how movements in the stock price measure up to the market's current volatility, or lack thereof.

As the leading benchmark, the market assigns the S&P 500 a perpetual beta of 1.00. Three-year beta below 1.25 or no more than 25% volatility against the benchmark is preferred. Less than 1.00 is ideal. TAP’s trailing beta is currently at 0.73 or less volatile than the market, although arguably representative of a non-cyclical consumer staple.

Short Percentage of Float

The short interest as a percentage of the float is the ratio of tradeable common shares sold short, i.e., a bet that the stock price is poised to drop based on decaying fundamentals, high valuation multiples, or negative catalysts. We usually worry about the market potentially plundering a stock if the short interest is near or above 10% of the float.

As of this research, the short percentage of the float on TAP was an insignificant 2.66%.

Market Risk

As active, self-directed value investors we want to be keenly aware of the perils of investing in the common shares of publicly-traded companies.

Thus, we assign an overall market risk profile of high, above average, average, below average, or low to each stock researched. We more often purchase shares with below average or low-risk profiles that also meet our criteria for value proposition, shareholder yields, return on management, and valuation multiples.

Main Street Value Investor currently assigns TAP an average risk profile. Our rating derives from the company's grossly undercovered long-term debt and current liabilities countered by a protective economic moat, lower market volatility, and insignificant short interest.

Another potential issue to monitor is the vulnerability of Molson Coors' Canadian imports in the context of a potentially escalating trade war or an implosion of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA.)

We mitigate any underlying risks by employing a value-oriented, long view portfolio strategy of buying slices of wonderful, dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices. We then hold our shares for as long as the company remains terrific as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings; and, more importantly, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for shareholders.

Despite Woes, a Sensible Core Defensive Holding

Since beer represents over 50% of the alcoholic beverages consumed in America, it is good news if you control 25% of the market as does Molson Coors.

Nevertheless, overall beer growth is static with most of the volume increases in recent years coming from craft beers, which according to the Brewers Association, now represent about 12% of the U.S. market. However, craft brewing is a premium-priced, fragmented segment of the industry, and although it projects craft growth as steady, the Brewers Association considers 20% market share by 2020 as a "long shot."

We surmise that Molson Coors would snap up more craft brewers before allowing the segment to erode its market share. Plus, we recognize that non-cyclical industrial beer producers such as Molson Coors are less vulnerable to market downturns as the higher priced premiums.

We believe that diversified stock portfolios should have an adequate allocation of defensive holdings, especially in the tenth year of a bull market.

Despite its debt coverage woes, less than stellar returns on capital, and near-term trade war vulnerability, we think TAP's brand diversification, commanding market share, double-digit margins, generous shareholder yields, attractive valuation multiples, and relatively low trading volatility presents a sensible core defensive stock for any long-view, total return portfolio.

Data sources: Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, Charles Schwab & Co.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolios, MSVI acronym, and tree logo are service marks of David J. Waldron.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: An initial research report on TAP was posted on March 20, 2018, for members of Main Street Value Investor on Marketplace before submission of this article version to the Seeking Alpha editorial team. Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.