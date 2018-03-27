Alphabet's Waymo Partners With Jaguar For Level 5 Driverless All-Electric SUV, Outgunning Tesla

It was a myth that Tesla had some sort of advantage in delivering Level 5 driverless robotaxis to the market, safely at scale.

This is further evidence that Waymo is way ahead of the rest of the industry in delivering Level 5 driverless tech. It was a smart partner choice by Jaguar.

There's "full self driving" and there's Level 5 driverless. As you probably know, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot is a Level 2 autonomous system which requires the driver's full attention, responsibility and hands on the wheel. The only car in the market today where you are allowed to take your hands off the wheel is the Cadillac (NYSE:GM) CT6.

It is widely acknowledged that Waymo, owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), is the leader in terms of being the closest to delivering Level 5 autonomous capability in the real world. Level 5 is where there's no driver in the car. This is when your 110-year-old blind great-grandma can sleep in the rear seat while being driven around.

The Jaguar i-Pace is the world's first long-range all-electric SUV priced below $79,500. It goes on sale in the U.S. market in the third quarter of 2018 for $70,495. Waymo and Jaguar have now developed a Level 5 driverless version of the i-Pace that will undergo testing for the next two years. Then, starting in 2020, Jaguar will deliver to Waymo 20,000 units over a two-year period. Waymo will use these cars as Robotaxis in a set of cities that will at least include Phoenix, AZ, but will certainly include a long list of additional locations by 2020.

This is of course great news for both Waymo (Alphabet) and Jaguar Land Rover (owned by Tata (NYSE:TTM)). It brings Level 5 driving to market in a most attractive format, at scale, probably way sooner than any other company.

And that, of course, brings us to Tesla. There's no polite way to say this, but this announcement makes it obvious that any myth that Tesla is somehow ahead of the game in terms of delivering true Level 5 driverless functionality is most likely just that - a myth.

This Waymo-Jaguar product announcement shouldn't have any direct revenue impact on Tesla in the next 24 months. That's not the point. The point of this agreement is that it pokes a hole in the perception of Tesla as a leader in terms of getting the sexiest of automotive technologies to market.

In other words, this is a multiple deflator. Buried inside the Tesla stock was a huge option for what the "blue sky" upside was going to be, in terms of some day getting to a driverless Tesla robotaxi future. It's this "blue sky upside" that should now deflate. Waymo is the leader, and its newest partner is Jaguar.

Jaguar = already has partnered with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Honda. We have not yet seen any practical outcome of the Waymo-Honda deal, but that might be coming soon. Jaguar is Waymo's third auto OEM partner.

But it probably won't be its last. Could Tesla be forced into licensing Waymo's driverless tech too? I doubt it, but why not? If Tesla would otherwise be way behind, perhaps Tesla will have to write off its Autopilot development program and join the other automakers in partnering with the leader in the space, Waymo.

What do you think? Is Waymo doing to the driverless car what its corporate parent Alphabet/Google did to the smartphone in the form of Android? It has over 80% smartphone unit market share, and is partnered with most of the hardware players. Perhaps GM, Toyota (NYSE:TM), Mercedes and BMW could slice up the other 10%-20% of the driverless market.

But Tesla? Who is Tesla?

