LuluLemon: Earnings, CEO Replacement In Focus

LuluLemon (LULU) reports quarterly earnings after-hours. Analysts expect revenue of $911.42 million and eps of $1.27. The revenue estimate implies 47% sequentially and likely includes the impact of a strong holiday shopping season. Retailers like Target (TGT), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) all reported strong holiday sales as well. Investors should focus on the following key items.

How Is Direct To Consumer Performing?

When I thing of LuluLemon I think for fitness and fashion. It as sold women on the idea functionality and performance are important when working out. One can look good and by stylish as well. The company has also begun to focus selling to men. Its blend of athlete and leisure ("athleisure") could potentially make men strong adopters of the brand as well.



The other thing that comes to mind its direct-to-consumer. It is one of the first apparel stores to see the importance of digital sales and adapt accordingly.

Last quarter the company grew total revenue by 14% Y/Y. Direct-to-consumer was up 26%, while revenue from company-owned stores grew in the high single digits. A digital presence is not only necessary to beat back an Amazon (AMZN) threat; retailers need to build around the consumers and sell through whatever channel they want to buy through. The company has not rested on its laurels. LuluLemon continues to enhance its digital platform, allowing consumers to transact from anywhere on any device.

Direct-to-consumer represents 21% of total revenue, up from 19% in the year earlier period. Usually retailers' margins take a hit when their online presence grows. That has not been the case with LuluLemon. Its gross margins were 52% in the quarter ended October 2017, up from 51% in the year earlier period. The margin improvement was surprising, and was driven by a favorable mix and lower production costs. This phenomenon might not occur again this quarter. I believe its fashion forward apparel allows it to charge a premium prices even via digital, thus the consistent margins.

Comparable sales through the store channel increased by 1% last quarter; total comparable sales growth (including digital) was 7%. Lululemon appears to have found the holy grail for retailers - a burgeoning online presence with out sacrificing margins or sales through bricks and mortar stores. Unlike regular athletic apparel, athleisure be differentiated enough to pull product through the sales channel and get consumers to pay up for it.

Will A New CEO Matter Much?

CEO Laurent Potdevin departed from the company abruptly in February. The official reason was that he fell short of the company's standards. Market chatter is now suggesting that Potdevin's relationship with a designer at LuluLemon was the reason for the departure. Nike (NKE) also had some recent management departures pursuant to workplace misconduct. The willing likely be questions on the LULU earnings about Potdevin's replacement. The question remains, "Does seeking an immediate replace for Potdevin really matter?"

LULU is up over 50% Y/Y and it seems to have the right mix of fashion and apparel to attract women and men. If it isn't broke then why fix it?

Conclusion

I expect Lululemon to deliver solid results again this quarter. Headwinds for global markets could be driven trade wars and/or rate hikes. LULU could be impacted. I rate the stock a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.