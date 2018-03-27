Is France's Macron What The European Economies And The Euro Need?

After election setbacks in Germany and Italy, Mr. Macron is emerging as the best hope to lead the EU into the changes and reforms it needs to stay competitive, globally.

Hopes were high when he was elected that maybe Germany along with France and Italy (led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi) might form a partnership to save the EU.

A lot of things are going right for French President Emmanuel Macron these days and this is putting him in a rather unique position within the leadership of Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron came into office last year with some very ambitious plans, even extending to the European Union itself.

Could it be that less than a year after being elected, things are really moving in his direction.

The latest news, on the budget front, indicates that he is even turning out success results in the area of fiscal discipline.

In 2017, a year ahead of Mr. Macron’s schedule, the French deficit was 2.6 percent of gross domestic project. The government’s target had been 2.9 percent, and the previous year’s fiscal deficit had been 3.4 percent.

France still has work to do on reducing its government debt, which now stands at 97.0 percent of GDP at the end of 2017, up from 96.6 percent at the end of 2016.

But, the fiscal performance of 2017 allows Mr. Macron some room to maneuver. Reducing the level of debt is a “priority objective” of his and seeing how he has performed in his first year in office lends confidence to his ability to produce such a result.

And, Mr. Macron is hard at work to produce the social reforms that are needed to help modernize the French economy and make it more competitive. He is meeting lots of resistance in this area, but with the control his party has in the government, he seems, at least for the short-run, able to get his wishes translated into action.

His continued success depends a great deal upon the continued strength of the economy, which seems to be holding up for the near future.

Mr. Macron came to power by defeating the “populist” efforts that have been so strong in other parts of Europe - and elsewhere - and gave hope to those longing for European leadership that would pull together resources and unite with the already strong pro-Europe stance of Germany’s Angela Merkel.

And, at the time, there was hope for a rebound in the prospects for the former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Mr. Renzi had resigned as the prime minister after one of his reform efforts had been defeated in a public referendum. But, with the election of Mr. Macron, people pictured new hope for Mr. Renzi’s re-election, which would give Europe two strong leaders that were very young but were leading the second and third largest economies within the European Union.

Furthermore, with a strong leader in Germany, the largest economy in the EU, Angela Merkel could combine with the two younger leaders and move the European community toward the reforms that were so badly needed.

Well, as is well known, Ms. Merkel had some problems moving into her fourth term as Germany’s Chancellor and now faces a little more uncertainty about what she might be able to achieve during her latest term in office.

And, as is also well known, Italy fell on its face. If anything, it appears as if Italy is moving in the opposite direction and will achieve little in the near future and hopefully won’t do too much damage to itself -and/or the European Union.

So, Mr. Macron has turned into the best hope for bringing the European Union into the competitive world of the twenty-first century.

Just one little side note: it appears that there is a building relationship between Mr. Macron and Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands. Mr. Rutte, a champion of free trade, but also a very pragmatic political leader, is working to tighten relationships with Mr. Macron, but is also working to unite the efforts of France and Germany to build a stronger, but more competitive European Union. Mr. Rutte believes is a strong Euro, a currency that keeps its place among the world’s elite.

So, the hope for the near future is that Mr. Macron will continue on his winning streak. If the French economy turns into a more vibrant, more competitive brand, then Mr. Macron, almost automatically, the person to turn to.

And, Mr. Macron has something going for him that Ms. Merkel did not. Germany, whether deserved or not, is looked on with suspicion: people wonder about what its real motives are. France does not carry that burden.

Here is the foundation for the remodeling of the European Union: a coalition of France, Germany and the Netherlands leading the eurozone into the refocusing and reform that it so desperately needs in order to secure the future, not only of the continent, but also of the Euro.

Mr. Macron, riding on his current wave, takes on an enhanced leadership role strongly supported by Ms. Merkel, and where Mr. Rutte also plays a role not only because of the work he has already done in Europe, but also because of his closeness to England and his role in the evolving Brexit.

I believe that Spain and Portugal will comfortably fit into this effort, leaving Greece and Italy to work out their dysfunctional tendencies. The rest of the EU will follow along.

Mr. Macron is not going to stop. In my mind, he has the momentum and the persona to carry off this feat. I really believe that at this stage the pro-European forces really feel that the Euro and the European Union must be saved and that the populist movement is a centrifugal force that must be contained. And, the EU is too far along in its history to bear another failure to bring off the reforms and changes that are needed for it to survive.

That is, pro-Europeans will get behind the person they believe will bring success to the union.

Mr. Macron still has a lot of work still to do in France and he is very, very ambitious. Not only does he want France to take its place within the competitive global economic environment, he also wants to see France regain its position as a world leader in education and technology.

Just note his willingness to take on the Chinese - and the rest of the world - in making France a leader in artificial intelligence.

In most things - but, especially politics - timing is everything.

Mr. Macron may have been very, very fortunate in the timing of his entrance into political leadership.

