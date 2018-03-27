Micron Technology: Proven Track Record At A 32% Discount

There are reasons to be bullish on its future business prospects.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is the most alluring stock for value investors within the semiconductors industry due to its proven track record and discounted valuation. The company has a flawless balance sheet and favourable prospects upheld by the DRAM demand continues to come for a variety of high growth end markets, and it's evident that Micron’s 3D NAND Flash products are highly competitive. In spite of these solid fundamentals, it trades at an attractive discount of 31.16%.

Company Overview

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry pioneer in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through its worldwide brands and its wide portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory, it's changing how the world uses data to enhance life.

Micron Technology fabricates its items at the worldwide wholly-owned and joint venture facilities. As of late, it has increased the assembling scale and product variety through key acquisitions, extension, and different collaborating arrangements.

Micron Technology makes noteworthy ventures to build up the proprietary product and process technology, which is executed in the assembling facilities. It, by and large, expands the density per wafer and lessens manufacturing costs of every generation of product through progressions in product and process technology - for example, the leading-edge line-width process technology and 3D NAND architecture.

Its closest competitors are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Intel Corporation (INTC).

Industry Growth Trends

At Mobile World Congress as of late, cell phone producers highlighted high-end cell phones with bigger 4K displays, various high-resolution cameras, and 4K HDR video recording. Abilities like these have driven expanded memory and storage requirements as of late. Be that as it may, maybe most amazing were the different executions of artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

To assist these data-driven abilities, flagship and high-end cell phones are moving toward 6GB of LPDRAM, which is a trend that looks good for Micron given its pioneering in LPDRAM power efficiency, which is fundamental for enhancing battery life. Additionally, the average storage densities are expanding all over cellphone classes with new flagship models utilizing 64 GB of flash memory as a base.

Obviously, the growing appropriation of AI isn't restricted to mobile devices. At the Consumer Electronics Show, a few organizations showed AI "savvy cockpits" in new car models. These systems coordinate the instrument dashboard, infotainment, and telematics systems with a centralized PC and storage architecture to make a “data centre on wheels.”

Short-term Industry Supply/Demand Progression

The DRAM market today is altogether different from the PC-ruled market of the past. This market now bolsters a solid demand environment, with a few common demand drivers. More particularly, memory is making conceivable applications. For example, AI and VR are empowering new cloud-based business models, which convey a fundamental value far more than a price per bit.

For the NAND markets, I expect the progressing transition to 64-layer 3D NAND creates an open door for a more balanced industry dynamic in 2018 versus the compelled conditions in 2017. From a Micron viewpoint, it keeps on making critical steps to fortify its competitive position through innovation and cost effectiveness.

In DRAM, Micron is focused on technology progress. It's on track to accomplish 1X nanometer bit output crossover with respect to the 20-nanometer node before the end of 2018.

Financial Overview

For the 2nd financial quarter, revenues were $7.35 billion, up 8% from the earlier quarter and 58% from the earlier year. The general strength mirrors a positive business condition and broad-based demand for the memory and storage solutions, especially for the cloud, enterprise, and mobile markets.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $666 million, up roughly 9% from both the earlier quarter and earlier year time frames. The consecutive increment is basically credited to expenses related to moving the portfolio to high-value solutions and quickening the technology and product advancement. This will have a tendency to change quarter to quarter.

In the viewpoint of the impact of U.S. tax reform on Micron, the one-time impact related to the taxation of accumulated offshore earnings and cash was largely neutral for the company. The impacts of this repatriation transition tax were largely offset by the accumulated tax losses and other tax credits.

Micron's non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.82, up 15% from the earlier quarter and up more than 200% from the earlier year.

Micron created $4.3 billion in cash from operations, which was 59% of revenue. This compares to $1.8 billion in the year-prior period. Capital spending, net of third-party contributions, was $2.1 billion, bringing about an exceptionally solid free cash flow, adjusted for third-party capital contributions of $2.2 billion, or 30% of revenue.

5-year cash flow forecast

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Levered FCF (USD, Millions) $8,361.64 $8,167.37 $6,634.75 $7,498.04 $8,473.66 Present Value Discounted (@10.66%) $7,559.03 $6,674.69 $4,901.71 $5,007.79 $5,116.15

Present value of next 5 years cash flows ≈ $29,259 Present value of terminal value: $64,342 Equity Value = Present value of next 5-year cash flows + terminal value

$93,601 = $29,259 + $64,342 Value per share = Total value/Shares Outstanding $80.71 = ($93,601/1,160) Current discount (share price of $55.56): 31.16%

$MU Semiconductor Market P/E ratio 6.7x 25.8x 18.5x P/B ratio 2.5x 3.5x 1.8x

My analysis model shows that Micron Technology currently is below its future cash flow value at a 31.16% discount and is good value (1) based on earnings compared to the US Semiconductor industry average and the US market average and (2) based on assets compared to the US Semiconductor industry average. I also expected Micron Technology to efficiently use shareholders’ funds in the future 3 years (Return on Equity greater than 20%).

Besides, Micron Technology has delivered over 20% year-on-year earnings growth in the past 5 years. (Micron 5 years p.a. 35.9% vs. market 5 years p.a. 7.9%).

$MU Semiconductor Return on Equity 32% 12.1% Return on Assets 25% 7.9%

$MU $MU (3 years ago) Return on Capital Employed 31% 20.5%

Micron Technology has efficiently used shareholders’ funds last year (Return on Equity greater than 20%). It also used its assets more efficiently than the US Semiconductor industry average last year based on Return on Assets. Besides, it has improved its use of capital last year versus 3 years ago (Return on Capital Employed).

In the viewpoint of financial health, Micron Technology's level of debt (35.1%) compared to net worth is satisfactory (less than 40%). The level of debt compared to net worth also has been reduced over the past 5 years (45.9% vs. 35.1% today). Besides, debt is well covered by operating cash flow (145.7%, greater than 20% of total debt). Interest payments on debt are also well covered by earnings (EBIT is 25.7x coverage).

Risks

Disruption due to U.S. tariffs

Currency exchange fluctuation

Interest rate fluctuation

Conclusion

Micron Technology has favourable business outlooks and regardless of the solid profile, its valuation is appealing given that it is trading at 31.16% discount below future cash flow value. Additionally, its ROE, ROA, and ROCE are showing that Micron is a good value (1) based on earnings compared to the US Semiconductor industry average and the US market average and (2) based on assets compared to the US Semiconductor industry average, besides the fact that Micron is also undervalued based on its cash flows. Micron has substantial upside potential (target price $80.71 per share) to climb to the average of its competitors or trades at a slight premium.

In any case, backtested numbers ought to dependably be translated with alert and moderation. In Micron’s particular case, current numbers are outstanding, and investors should estimate what kind of performance the company can sustain in the future.

That being recognized, it’s important to take note of the main quantitative factors in Micron as far as supply/demand progression, financial quality and valuation are indicating more upside for the stock in 3-5 years.

