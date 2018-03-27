Rig Supply Fundamentals: Tender And Semi-Tender Rigs

The stock market will likely demand tangible evidence of offshore drilling market recovery if Brent oil stays in the $65-$70 range.

Source: Sapura Energy. Tender rig SKD T-19

I have recently finished the series on supply fundamentals of floater rigs and jack-up rigs. Fellow contributor Tudor Invest Holdings has commented that I have not covered the topic of barges, which are quite popular in Asia and can also affect supply dynamics.

Since I wanted my series on supply fundamentals, I have to make the final push and share the data for tender and semi-tender rigs. Out of U.S. - traded drillers (Rowan (RDC), Ensco (ESV), Diamond Offshore (DO), Transocean (RIG), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLP), Ocean Rig (ORIG), Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ)), only Seadrill Partners currently has 2 tender rigs and 1 semi-tender rig. However, the rigs of this segment compete with more conventional rig types for work, so the data on this segment is truly important to capture the big picture. Without further ado, let’s look at this segment:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

The dominant force in this segment is SapuraKencana. However, we can also see two working rigs from Seadrill Partners. Both are on contracts with Chevron (CVX) in Thailand that end in July – August 2019. Meanwhile, another rig, West Vencedor, is warm stacked together with many competitor rigs:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

Obviously, there’s plenty of supply sitting on the sidelines. The absolute majority of these rigs are modern. It looks like the older ones become cold stacked with little chances of getting back in the game:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

In my opinion, the data tells there’s even more supply in the crowded Asia-Pacific segment, which is oversupplied in both floaters and jack-ups. As a reminder, here’s the data for warm stacked floaters:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

And here are warm stacked jack-ups:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

I must admit that working on the “supply fundamentals” series has made me more skeptical on the potential speed of the offshore drilling market recovery. There are just too many rigs everywhere except the North Sea. The drilling activity must pick up materially before drillers will have any pricing power. In recent days, it looks like the market is also skeptical on the pace of the recovery. Most drillers’ shares did not have material upside despite Brent oil (BNO) travelling from $65 to $70 in a matter of few days. I’d still expect robust action in drillers’ shares if Brent oil hits $71 and stays on the upside path, but looks like in the $65 - $70 the stock market is going to demand tangible evidence of drilling recovery in form of new contracts.

Conclusion: tender and semi-tender rigs further complicated the supply situation in the Asian segment where SapuraKencana is a dominant force. Thanks for the heads up, Lasse (Tudor Invest Holdings)!

