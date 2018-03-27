OHA Investment's (OHAI) CEO Steven Wayne on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Steven Wayne - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cory Gilbert - Chief Financial Officer

Kurt Hoffman - Imperial Capital

Thank you, Sabrina. Good morning. I would like to welcome all of you to our company's fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. I am joined on the call today by Cory Gilbert, our Chief Financial Officer. The presentation we’re about to review was posted to our website earlier today under the Events & Presentations heading of the Investor Relations tab. We also refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed yesterday.

I’ll now turn to Page 4 and provide an overview of 2017. The end of 2017 marks 13 quarters under OHA's management of OHAI. And while we are pleased with success of our investment activity since September 2014 that has broadened OHAI's investment focus away from energy, our investment portfolio continued to experience losses in our legacy energy assets in 2017.

NAV declined again in 2017 by $1.62 per share from $3.99 at the end of 2016 to $2.37 at December 31, 2017. During the year we experienced $31.6 million of net write-downs related to our legacy energy investments or approximately $1.57 per share in NAV reduction. We also took $2.5 million of write-downs or $0.12 per share on our investments in OCI our lone remaining non-energy legacy portfolio company.

During OHA's tenure through December 31, 2017 OHAI has invested $139.4 million in new assets all outside the energy industry in 18 new portfolio companies. In 2017 we made investments in 5 new portfolio companies totaling $20.5 million and $1.4 million add on to an existing OHAI portfolio company. We also had portfolio realizations of $33.7 million related to 8 OHA investments. I'll talk more about the portfolio activity later on the call.

From a financial standpoint, we finished the year with $1.0 million of GAAP net investment income or $0.05 per share and declared distributions of $0.08 per share during the year. The company generated $0.06 per share of taxable income in 2017 of which 100% has been deemed to be distributed to our shareholders. Cory will provide more detail on the financial results in a few minutes.

I'll now turn to Page 5 which summarizes the developments for OHAI in the fourth quarter. As I mentioned previously we ended 2017 with an NAV of $2.37 per share. NAV actually increased in the fourth quarter 1% or $0.03 per share from $2.34 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter there were no material net valuation changes as the positive valuation changes were offset by negative valuation changes. As you will see later in the presentation our investment in Talos was marked up by $1.3 million during the quarter, but was partially offset by $1 million of write-downs on our investments in OCI.

Also during the quarter we recognized $695,000 or $0.03 per share of tax benefit in connection with the Tax Act and Jobs Act. Cory will discuss the tax impact in more detail later on in the call. From a net investment income perspective we earned $0.02 per share on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter.

During the quarter the company had realizations of $14.9 million related to three OHA investments including the full realizations of our Appriss, Royal Adhesives investments. In November we entered into an incentive fee waiver agreement with our external advisor OHA whereby OHA has agreed to waive any incentive fees earned related to 2017 and 2018. With this waiver agreement now in place, the capital gains fee of $89,000 for 2017 that would have otherwise been payable December 31, 2017 has been waived.

Since year end there are several developments that I would like mention. First, our $11.5 million principal amount investment in Talos was redeemed at par upon maturity on February 15. The redemption amount was $2.9 million or $0.14 per share greater than Talos' fair value of $8.6 million at December 31, 2017. As a result of this realization the energy exposure in our investment portfolio is now zero, absent any positive valuation changes in our zero value energy investments, Castex and ATP that remain on our scheduled investments.

Next we added almost $10 million of net new investments during the first quarter of 2018 so far. I look forward to discussing these new investments on next quarter's call in May. Lastly we exercised our option to extend our credit facility with Midcap through September 9, 2018.

Before I provide a brief backdrop of the market environment in which we operate, I want to comment on review of strategic alternatives that was discussed on our last earnings call. As both the investment advisor and a shareholder of the company we are surely disappointed by the magnitude of write-downs in the legacy investment portfolio. While we are proud of the meaningful success of new investments made under OHA leadership these gains have only cushioned the substantial losses. It has always been OHA's objective to maximize shareholder value and remindful of the expense burden relative to a subscale investment portfolio.

OHAI's Board of Directors has decided to explore a variety of options that could provide more scale to OHAI. These options could include among other things, raising additional capital, a merger or joint venture with another party, the acquisition of existing investment portfolios or other strategic transactions.

To assist OHAI in this process, the Board has retained Keefe, Bruyette & Woods or KBW as its financial advisor and investment banker. While we are actively working with KBW to explore these options and committed to taking actions that we believe will maximize shareholder value, there is no assurance that the company will execute on any of them. No specific timetable or former process has been set and OHAI does not expect to comment further or periodically provide updates to the market with additional information unless and until the company's board of directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise deems disclosure appropriate or necessary.

Now turning to the leverage credit markets, private equity activity which generally drives new money financing opportunities in the below investment grade credit markets continued its recent decline in the fourth of quarter 2017 as private equity deal count declined 21% and capital invested declined 22% compared to levels in the fourth quarter of 2016. Private equity activity also declined compared to the third quarter of 2017.

2017 performance in the U.S. high yield market was strong; however, the fourth quarter signs of slowing down as the broad high yield index ended the quarter up only 40 basis points. For 2017 the U.S. high yield market was up a total of 7.5%. High yield spreads have continued to hover at levels near the post financial crisis types.

In the leveraged loan market 2017 was a record year for U.S. institutional new issue activity although a significant amount of this activity was repricings and refinancings rather than new money deals. In 2017 this market returned 4.3%. As interest rates have increased over the past six months we have seen the loan market outperform the high yield market. So far in 2018 the high yield index is down 1% while the loan index is up 1.5%.

LIBOR has increased considerably and will have a significant impact on both the yields of our floating rate assets and the cost of our borrowing which is LIBOR based. Three months LIBOR as gone from 1.33% at the end of the third quarter to 2.29% today an almost 1% increase. Activity in the middle market slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2017. Issuance of syndicated middle market loans deals with loan amounts of $350 million or less, decreased in the fourth quarter to $9.2 billion from $10.2 billion in the third quarter. Similarly issuance by companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less decreased from $3.8 billion in the third quarter of 2017 to $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In both the broadly syndicated and middle markets new issue yields have increased due to the rise in LIBOR but new issue spreads have contracted and mostly offsetting the LIBOR gain. According to LCV the average first lien spread to LIBOR for middle market borrowers is 410 basis points the lowest since 2007.

And lastly as you may have seen last week's massive Omnibus spending bill that was approved by the Senate and the House and signed into law by the President included several provisions that are favorable for BDCs. Most notably is the ability to allow BDCs to increase their leverage from 1 to 1 to 2 to 1.

I'll now turn the call over to Cory to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter.

Thank you, Steven. The financial headlines for the fourth quarter can be found on Page 6. Our investment income for the quarter totaled $2.6 million or $0.13 per share a 6% decrease from the third quarter. Base management fees were $426,000 and there was a $15,000 reversal of incentive fees in the fourth quarter. Our net investment income totaled $367,000 or $0.02 per share. We recorded net realized and unrealized gains totaling $697,000 or $0.03 per share during the quarter primarily related to tax benefits recognizing connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

All together we reported a net increase in net assets from operations of $0.05 per share after our $0.02 per share distribution declared in December and paid in early January. Our net asset value increased to $2.37 per share a 1% increase from the third quarter. We continued our practice to seek positive assurance from third party valuation firm on all level 3 assets with fair values in excess of $10 million on a quarterly basis. We will also seek positive assurance on other level 3 assets with any meaningful fair value. This quarter we also sought and received third party positive assurance on 99% of our level 3 assets with any fair value.

Page 7 shows the net investment income section of our income statement for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to our results for the third quarter of 2017 and for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Investment income decreased by approximately $160, 000 from the third quarter of 2017 primarily due to $297,000 of royalty payments received from our investment in ATP limited term royalty interest in the third quarter of 2017. There were no royalty payments received during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Compared to the same quarter in the prior year, investment income decreased $1.4 million primarily as a result of placing our investment in Castex on nonaccrual status in January of 2017, lower production payments from our ATP investment and a decrease in the average portfolio investment balance.

Interest expense for the quarter was $956,000 or $0.05 per share compared to $1 million or $0.05 per share in the third quarter of 2017 and $988,000 or $0.05 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Quarter-over-quarter the decrease in interest expense is due to a lower amount outstanding on our credit facility as a result of a $4.5 million pay down in November. The lower average amount outstanding was partially offset by the increase in LIBOR.

Management and incentive fees to our advisor were $133,000 lower in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter. The third quarter of 2017 included $104,000 of estimated capital gains incentive fees while the fourth quarter of 2017 had a negative $15,000 adjustment to our capital gains fee incentive accrual as a result of the final capital gains incentive fee calculations for 2017.

As previously mentioned we entered into an incentive fee waiver agreement with our advisor to waive any incentive fees earned related to 2017 and 2018. The $89,000 of capital gains incentive fee that was waived is shown on our financial statement as a separate line item below net investment income before incentive fee waiver. Compared to the same quarter prior year base management and incentive fees were $224,000 lower primarily as a result of lower 2017 base management fees.

Other G&A expenses for the quarter were $945,000 or $0.05 per share compared to $865,000 or $0.04 per share in the third quarter of 2017 and $812,000 or $0.04 per share in the same quarter of prior year. Quarter-over-quarter other G&A expenses were higher due to increased legal costs incurred in connection with Castex bankruptcy partially offset by lower employee related expenses.

G&A expenses were $133,000 higher compared to the same quarter prior year primarily due to higher legal cost. As a result our net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $367,000 or $0.02 per share compared to $323,000 or $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2017. In comparison, net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $1.6 million or $0.08 per share.

Turning to Page 8, you can see the summary of realized and unrealized gains and losses in the portfolio for the relevant quarters. In the fourth quarter we recognized a $695,000 cash benefit or $0.03 per share primarily related to repeal the corporate alternative minimum tax or AMT under the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that was signed into law on December 22, 2017. These AMT tax credits were generated between the years 2008 and 2012 and related to realized losses of certain legacy portfolio investments. Under the new tax laws we are now eligible for a full refund of our AMT credit carryforwards which will be repaid to us over a five-year period.

Now let's look at the net unrealized gains and losses on the lower half of the page. For the fourth quarter of 2017 the total unrealized gain loss remains relatively unchanged. However, there were some meaningful valuation changes to a couple of our legacy investments, OCI a legacy non-energy investment and Talos, a legacy energy investment. Steven will provide more commentary on the portfolio valuation changes in a moment.

On Page 9 you will find a graphical presentation of the components of the quarterly results and their respective impact on our net asset value per share. And asset value at the beginning of the quarter was $2.34 per share, net investment income was $0.02 per share. This was offset by the fourth quarter distribution of $0.02 per share and the net positive adjustments in the value of our investment portfolio totaling $0.03 per share. These all combined to increase our net asset value per share to $2.37 for a quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.03 per share or 1%.

Now to discuss recent portfolio activity, let me hand the call back over to Steven.

Thanks Cory. Let's go to Page 11. As shown here OHA has been able to invest $139.4 million in 18 new portfolio companies since September 30, 2014 which we believe demonstrates OHA's origination capability for OHAI. Since closing the new credit facility just over five quarters ago we have made six investments in non-energy portfolio companies totaling $27.6 million of par value.

Turning to Page 12, during the same period we have realized $143.3 million of investments including $104.8 million through the full or partial realization of OHA investments. $92.4 million of this has come from the full realization of 9 investments. At the end of the fourth quarter the fair value of our portfolio investments totaled $64.9 million excluding the $19.9 million of cash on our balance sheet and as noted at the bottom of the page, our portfolio is split 75%-25% between floating rate and fixed rate investments. Also 72% of our portfolio investments based on fair value were classified as level 2.

Moving to Page 13, this page presents the realized and unrealized returns for the 18 portfolio company investments OHA has made through December 31, 2017 since becoming OHAI's investment advisors. This page further underscores OHA's ability to originate investments for OHAI. The 9 fully realized investments generated a dollar weighted average gross IRR of 13.6% on an unlevered basis and when you include the $8 million of TIBCO that we sold in the third quarter of 2017 this increases to 14.0%.

The remaining unrealized investments based on prices as presented in our December 31, 2017 financial statements, have a dollar weighted average gross IRR of 13.1% on an unlevered basis. I will note that even though these investments are still classified as realized as shown on the prior slide, several of these investments, Berlin and Equinox have had partial realizations to date. The returns showing this presentation and discussed today are unaudited and provided for informational purposes and these growth IRRs are presented before any fees or expenses.

Turning to Page 14, despite investing $141.1 million over the past three plus years, which includes $1.7 million of additional investments in legacy portfolio companies, the size of our portfolio by fair value has decreased 62% since September 2014 driven by $17.2 million in net negative valuation changes and $143.3 million of realizations.

Let's now go to Page 15. As shown in the past two quarter's presentations, this page better illustrates and explains the significant decline in NAV that OHAI has experienced since September 30, 2014 when OHA became the investment manager of OHAI. As shown here on that date the portfolio consisted of $171 million of investment assets in 10 portfolio companies concentrated heavily in the energy industry.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil or WTI was over $90 barrel but almost immediately started dropping falling to around $50 a barrel at the end of 2014. In early 2016 WTI was under $30 a barrel and today it has recovered to the mid 60s. This commodity price movement in conjunction with a similar movement in the price of natural gas which remains under $3 took its toll on these legacy energy assets.

Over the past 13 quarters we have to write-down or mark down approximately $110 million of the original $171 million of investment assets or 65% of the fair value. Most of that $110 million of write-downs and markdowns $106.9 of it has come from the 7 legacy energy assets that totaled $127 million of the $170 million of investment portfolio.

As noted below, the amounts written off in markdown shown here do not take into account any additional investments paid in kind interest or dividends or discount accretion subsequent to September 30, 2014. Also as we know now with the redemption of Talos at par $3.2 million of that loss has been reversed.

Let's now go to Page 16. While the portfolio may be small, this chart does show a material difference in the composition and diversification of today's portfolio. Although our energy exposure was down to 10% at year end as I just discussed, too much of this reduction in energy exposure has comes unfortunately from the losses in the legacy energy investments. Away from the energy positions we have substantially diversified our portfolio into a wide range of industries. I will note that our legacy position in OCI shown here as therapy services does constitute just over 20% of our investment portfolio plus cash today.

Let's move on to Page 17. I will focus my comments on the meaningful changes in the portfolio during the quarter. On a positive note our remaining legacy energy assets, the $11.5 million principal amount investment in Talos productions, senior unsecured notes which as I had mentioned earlier in the presentation was redeemed at par on February 15, 2018 increased in value during the fourth quarter by $1.3 million.

Moving on to our largest decline in fair value to the quarter OCI, our last non-energy legacy portfolio company investment, although we carry over our fair value of our investment in OCI subordinated notes flat quarter-over-quarter, OCI continues to pay a substantially payment in kind or PIK which resulted in $965,000 unrealized loss reflected during the quarter. We also took a $79,000 write-down in our OCI equity investment during the quarter.

OCI a home health provider pediatric therapy services to Medicaid patients in Texas has been negatively impacted by Medicaid reimbursement rate reductions, which were initially proposed in June 2015 and were officially implemented by the State of Texas effective December 15, 2016. Even prior to the implementation of these rate reductions, OCI experienced pressure on rates in certain parts of its business and reductions in visit volumes. As a result operating performance in cash flow have continued to suffer.

In May of 2017 the Texas legislature agreed to the 2018-2019 biennial budget. The new budget which went into effect on September 01, 2017 restored approximately 25% of the rate cuts subject to a number of specific provisions relating to pediatric therapy reimbursement. OCI has started to see the benefit of the rate restoration and management continues to address its cost base and reduce visit volumes and is pursuing operating initiatives to best position itself for success in the new rate reimbursement environment.

As part of the effort to navigate the challenging rate environment, OCI announced on January 30, 2018 that it had been selected as the preferred provider by Superior HealthPlan covering approximately 167,000 member lives in the Texas Travis service delivery area and Central Medicaid rural service area covering 15% of all Texas counties. OCI will perform speech, physical and occupational therapy in all practice venues for pediatric members each three years and older as well as adults. This preferred provider arrangement commenced on March 1, 2018.

There were no other significant valuation changes during the quarter across the rest of the portfolio, but as you see on our schedule of investments and as I mentioned earlier, we did have two significant divestitures as a result of pay downs. Appriss second lien term loan in the amount of $9.3 million and Royal is the second lien term loan in the amount of $5.5 million. As we’ve shown back on Page 13, our investment in Appriss was initiated in November 2014 and generated a gross IRR of 10.9% on an unlevered basis. Our investment in Royal was initiated in June 2015 and generated a gross IRR of 9.6% on an unlevered basis.

Although there were no changes to the fair value of our zero value legacy energy investments, I want to provide an update on Castex and our ATP limited term royalty interest. As noted last quarter on October 16, 2017 Castex's announced that together with certain affiliates had filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code. According to the filing, Castex and its affiliates entered into a restructuring support agreement with pre-petition lenders holding approximately 86% principal amount of claims under the pre-petition credit facility.

On February 26, 2018 we agreed to a settlement and withdrew our confirmation objections to the debtors joint plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code in exchange for the potential to receive cash and warrants in the reorganized company. This agreement was approved by the court on February 27, 2018. At this time we are unable to determine the value of any recovery we may receive as a result of this settlement which is dependent upon the ultimate pool of unsecured claims. Therefore until we are in a position to determine the value and likelihood of recovery, we continue to estimate at zero fair value of our investment in Castex at December 31, 2017 for financial statement purposes.

Lastly, I want to provide an update regarding our limited term royalty interest in certain assets of ATP. As in prior quarters this remains a complex situation and my remarks here qualify entirely by the detail in the December 31, 2017 10-K. At the Bennu and its platform subsidiary, Bennu Titan filed for bankruptcy and production was halted in the fourth quarter of 2016. We wrote down the fair value of our investment to zero. We have maintained that valuation for this quarter as we have not yet been notified that production on these wells has recommenced.

As we described more fully in note seven to our financial statements in our 10-K in August of 2017 Statoil USA E&P acquired the leases to certain wells in which we hold a royalty interest. At November 01, 2017 the bankruptcy court approved the sale of Titan production facility to Statoil. We believe it is possible that Statoil will resume production from one or more of these wells soon. Statoil has requested we sign a division order confirming our proportional ownership of produced hydrocarbons. If production does resume the company expects that Statoil will distribute monthly royalty payments.

As to the status of the ATP bankruptcy litigation, while the bankruptcy court has ruled in our favor regarding phase two of the ATP litigation which was upheld by a district court, the matter is still under appeal at the Fifth Circuit. Oral argument was held on February 07, 2018 and we are awaiting the Fifth Circuit's ruling.

So let's move on to another snapshot of our investment portfolio, the yield comparison on Page 18. This table focuses on the yield in our portfolio both as it relates to cost and fair value. Based on our current yielding investments which includes any fair component from performing investments. Our portfolio yields 13.2% and 14.0% based on weighted average cost and fair value respectively at December 31, 2017. This compares to 12.4% and 13.1% respectively at the end of the prior quarter. Our portfolio yields at December 31, 2017 excluding our investment in OCI were 9.8% and 10.2% based on weighted average cost and fair value respectively.

As shown on Page 19, we had 14 active investments as of December 31, 2017 including the zero value investments in ATP and Castex in our minimal residual CLO investment as compared to 10 investments at September 30, 2014. 10 of these are new investments made by OHA and they now constitute 59% of the investment portfolio on a fair value basis.

This ends our formal presentation for today. I’ll now turn it over to the operator to coordinate the Q&A process.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from the line of Kurt Hoffman with Imperial Capital. Your line is now open.

Kurt Hoffman

Hi, Steven, apologies if I missed this, I had to hop-off momentarily. But I just wanted to ask with respect to OCI, if I’m reading the footnotes correctly it looks like the amendment to allow the company to pick that L+12% expired at the end of 2017, just wanted to see where that stood today?

Steven Wayne

We have not formally extended any additional amendment. We’re still in some ways just operating under the same structure. We continue to pick the majority of the interest although they are paying us 2% of the penalty interest in cash every month and that has continued the past couple of months as well and we continue to work with the company on sort of the next amendment and just not more really I can say about that at this point.

Kurt Hoffman

Is there any reason to believe this new deal you were talking about with Superior HealthPlan would allow them to increase the cash portion there?

Steven Wayne

Obviously certainly we would like to try and move this investment fast as much faster as we can and that is part of what we’re working on with the company to try and understand when if it may be able to pay us additional cash interest and when. So that is all part of the amendment process that we’re working through with them.

Kurt Hoffman

Okay. That’s all I had. Thank you.

Steven Wayne

Thanks Kurt.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question will come from the line of Robert Blye [Ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Wayne, I was just curious about the ability to maintain your current level of dividend that is the end of my question.

Steven Wayne

Look as we’ve said in the past, we - our policy is generally to try and live within our means. We continue, we made $0.02 in the fourth quarter and our dividend was $0.02 and the Board will continue to evaluate the dividend policy based on the - both historical and expected results of the business. So I can’t really comment more about that, we don’t provide projections. So I think we will continue along that policy, it is probably the best way I can describe it.

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Steven Wayne for further remarks.

Steven Wayne

Thanks operator. I want to thank everyone for their time today and I look forward to speaking with you again next quarter.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating on today’s conference. This does conclude your program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

