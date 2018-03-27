Natural Gas Weekly: UNG Headwinds Persist

Colder temperature in the beginning of April could provide a temporary support for UNG, but natural gas fundamentals remain deeply depressed.

Introduction

Welcome to my Natural Gas Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in natural gas inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates, net speculative positioning provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and backdrop developments to measure the impacts on US Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the EIA, U.S. natural gas storage slipped broadly in line with expectations, down 86 Bcf to 1 446 Bcf on the Mar 9 – Mar 16 reported period. Natural gas inventories are close to 2015 storage levels, but are highly likely to rebound in the coming weeks, amid withdrawal season completion and warmer spring temperatures.

Indeed, in spring extreme temperatures absence, curbs demand for heating and air conditioning. Therefore, a lower expected demand for natural gas in the coming weeks is likely to keep UNG and natural gas price vulnerable.

In the meantime, U.S 5-year natural gas stock spreads further advanced in negative territory, posting a difference of 1 314.2 Bcf compared to the 5-year mean. This has been the largest stock spread, since 1Q2015 and it should provide a healthy support for natural gas price appreciation. However, recent dry and shale U.S natural gas boom will likely offset storage scarcity and thus provide marginal upside on natural gas price.

Source: CFTC

During the week, natural supply was flat week-on-week (w/w) at 86.2 Bcf/d. Dry production was slightly up, 0.5% to 89.3 Bcf/d, but was offset by lower Canadian imports, down 2% to 6.9 Bcf/d. In the coming week, dry production steady increase is expected to keep its current pace, following Baker Hughes’ rig report, which posted one additional gas rig during Mar 16 – Mar 23 period.

Demand fell by 5% to 90.8 Bcf/d, due to weaker residential and industrial power consumptions, down respectively 3% to 21.8 Bcf/d and 9% to 31.7 Bcf/d. This has been attributable to warmer temperatures in the Southeast U.S, but recent cold snap will likely bring additional headwinds to natural gas storage figures. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained flat w/w, establishing at 14.9 Bcf on the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, UNG trades at $21.68 per share, close to its historic low reached in Jan 2018 at $20.92. Despite gas low storage inventories, natural gas fundamentals remain fragile, and spring’s weak natural gas demand, coupled with ramping U.S output will not help.

Source: Trading View

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report ((COTR)) provided by the CFTC on Mar 13-20 reported period, net speculative positioning improved, up 5.26%, but remains net short at 101 248 contracts. Net speculative positioning and natural gas prices correlation tightens during winter seasons, due to more frequent and intensive cold waves. Meanwhile, UNG commodity pool price dipped 4.1% $23.24 per share, following steepening natural gas contango forward curve.

Source: CFTC

Net speculative positioning progress is attributable to strong long accumulation, up 3.27% (w/w) to 369 798 contracts and is partly offset by slight short buildup, down 1.2% (w/w) to 445 134 contracts. Overall, net speculative length is within the historical range, but improved slightly, up 16 440 compared to the 5-year average.

Since the beginning of 2018, natural gas net speculative length surged 27.94% or 39 253 contracts, whereas UNG dropped 6.8%.

Spring demand will hardly cope with supply glut

Colder than normal temperatures are projected for the first week of April in the heavily populated East area, which is supportive of natural gas prices. Indeed, even if the bullish weather pattern is likely to continue in April, higher HDDs in the beginning of April will likely provoke a rebound of natural gas prices in the short term.

Natural gas is trading close to $ 2.55 per MMBtu, which corresponds to a strong support level. With injection season quickly approaching and storage set to reach second lowest level since 2010, natural gas bulls might take the hand on shorts, providing a healthy accumulation level on which to build.

Source: TradingView

Nevertheless, supply is still flooding the market and even if demand has recently seen an unprecedented growth, mainly because of colder than average weather patterns, rising Mexican and LNG exports, it has barely been able to cope with supply glut.

Moreover, last week’s $50b tariffs on Chinese products might curb LNG demand from booming Asian markets. Even if the measure could take some time to materialize, investor confidence has already taken a hard hit and might worsen if the threat converts into a trade war, which will undeniably provoke panic and economic slowdown. Furthermore, higher steel and aluminum costs will jeopardize U.S less profitable gas projects and curb U.S natural gas output.

Given the above, natural gas prices might edge lower once the $2.55 per MMBtu support level is broken. Even if bullish weather for the beginning of April will provide marginal support, May natural gas forward rolling which is due this week, is likely to provide headwinds for UNG price, given natural gas contango forward curve.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.