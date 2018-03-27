Vrio To IPO As Parent AT&T Seeks Cash

VRIO is attempting to take advantage of improved economic and regulatory environments in Latin America, but still must prove itself.

The firm provides satellite pay-TV services to homes in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

Quick Take

AT&T (T) intends to spin off its Latin American entertainment interest in Vrio (VRIO) in a U.S. IPO that could be worth up to $1.5 billion.

The firm provides fixed wireless satellite subscription television services to Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

VRIO is showing improved financial results but has some distance to go to prove its viability as a standalone entity in an increasingly competitive market.

Company & Business

Dallas, Texas-based Vrio was founded in 1996 as a satellite pay-TV provider. It later combined SKY Latin America and DIRECTV Latin America to create the current entity.

Management is headed by Jeffery McElfresh, who has been with the firm since October 2017 and was previously President of DIRECTV Latin America and President of Mexico Operations for AT&T. AT&T also owns a 41% interest in SKY Mexico.

Vrio was acquired by AT&T as part of its 2015 acquisition of DirecTV and AT&T is its sole shareholder.

The firm has created a satellite pay-TV network that provides services to homes in various countries of Latin America, covering a total population of 7.9 million households.

Customer Acquisition

VRIO currently provides its fixed wireless broadband service to 567,000 customers located in Argentina, Brazil and Columbia as of December 31, 2017.

The firm has a network of 38,700 distribution points to sell its services and a network of 14,000 installers and technicians to provide startup and ongoing customer support.

Management says its network covers ‘more than 85% of the households in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.’

It also augments it fixed distribution point network with ‘commission-based, traveling salespeople in the South and North regions. These salespeople allow us to quickly and cost-effectively enter new markets and have been instrumental in driving increased penetration of our prepaid services.’

Notably, VRIO’s customer base has recently (2017) shown growth over previous years, increasing by 9.3% as the table below indicates:

(Source: VRIO S-1)

Additionally, ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) has begun to rebound in 2017 after a drop in 2016, increasing 2.4% in 2017.

This uneven performance is likely due to VRIO’s exposure to Brazil, which has experienced a difficult recession in recent years but appears to have begun to improve economically during 2017.

Market

The market for television entertainment services in Latin America is gaining growth momentum as a result of numerous deregulation moves by various governments that have improved the climate for investment by large players such as AT&T, Netflix (NFLX) and Viacom (VIA) and others.

New players are entering the market including Miami-based Hemisphere Media Group in Colombia where it aims to compete against the legacy incumbents XX TV and RCN.

Streaming provider Netflix continues to invest in the region as bandwidth infrastructure improves and the region coalesces around the two primary languages of Spanish and Portuguese, simplifying content production and monetization.

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said in October, “It’s a bit like where the U.S. [pay TV market] was 20 years ago. It varies from country to country, but essentially all that growth of the golden era of more channels and more TV is coming now across Latin America.”

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide entertainment telecommunications include primarily legacy over-the-air transmission systems, cable-based Direct To Home systems and wireless mobile entertainment services throughout Latin America.

Named direct competitors include America Movil, Grupo Clarin and Telefonica.

Notably, VRIO says that its parent, AT&T, ‘will not be restricted from competing with us in the digital entertainment services industry throughout the Region, including as a result of acquiring a company that operates a South American DTH (Direct To Home) digital television business.’

Additionally, management states that parent company ‘AT&T and its affiliates have no obligation to offer us an opportunity to participate in business opportunities presented to AT&T or its affiliates even if the opportunity is one that we might reasonably have pursued (and therefore may be free to compete with us in the same business or similar lines of business in which we or our affiliates now engage…).’

So, it appears that while AT&T will control VRIO post-IPO, it is essentially free to compete on any basis with VRIO throughout its markets.

Financials

VRIO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Small operating profit dollars

Slim operating margin percentage

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Vrio S-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $5.57 billion, 11.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $5 billion, 15.3% decrease vs. prior

2015: $5.9 billion

Operating Profit ($)

2017: $48 million

2016: ($264 million) loss

2015: ($1.02 billion) loss

Operating Margin (%)

2017: 0.8%

2016: Negative

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $1.36 billion cash flow from operations

2016: $1.46 billion cash flow from operations

2015: $1.07 billion cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $443 million in cash and $5 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

VRIO intends to raise an undisclosed amount from an IPO of its Class A shares, although the amount may ultimately be as high as $1.5 billion.

The IPO will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one vote per share vs. ten votes per share for Class B shares.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing management and shareholders to retain voting control even if it loses economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares of our Class A common stock to [i] repay related-party indebtedness issued to AT&T prior to the completion of this offering in the aggregate principal ... and [ii] distribute the remaining proceeds to AT&T. This AT&T related-party indebtedness will bear interest at LIBOR plus [a currently undisclosed amount] per year and will be payable upon demand with no stated maturity date.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

