Investment Strategist Stovall: Stocks Won't Morph Into A Bear

Sam Stovall is chief investment strategist at CFRA, an independent equity research firm. Previously, he was a U.S. equity strategist at S&P Global.

Harlan Levy: Do you think the dramatic stock market drop last week was and overreaction to a potential trade war with China?

Sam Stovall: I can't necessarily say that I think it overreacted, but I do believe that the prospect of a trade war gave the market reason to retest the Feb. 8 low.

But since I don't anticipate a recession, then I don't see a new bear market.

I think we have seen most of the carnage that we expect to see. Technology has been hit badly because of the Facebook fallout, as well as the uncertainties over a global trade war.

In addition, with the Federal Reserve having raised its rates for the sixth time in this tightening cycle it has put pressure on the higher-yielding groups.

We believe that the best investment opportunity when this trade war fear finally settles down will be the financials, industrials, and materials groups, and, to a lesser extent, healthcare.

H.L.: Do you see technology finally rebounding?

S.S.: A few days ago our technology analyst increased his recommendation on Facebook to a "strong buy," because we believe investors overreacted to the news with a dramatic sell-off, but it still represents a good long-term technology investment.

In addition, we still have within the S&P 500 technology sector "buy" and "strong buy" recommendations on 24 individual companies. So, while we currently have a "market weight" recommendation on the sector as a whole, we still think there are individual opportunities.

H.L.: Do you think the stock market is fairly valued?

S.S.: The S&P 500 right now is fairly valued, and we have a 12-month price target of 3,000. We think share prices will be propelled by an 18.5 percent increase in S&P 500 profits this year -- that's big -- versus the 11.5 percent gain anticipated for 2018 at the end of 2017.

Also, we expect 10.5 percent earnings growth for 2019. In addition, we don't see inflation wreaking havoc on investor confidence. Specifically, we forecast core CPI to be up 2.3 percent by the end of this year, which we believe will still be supportive of U.S. economic growth.

H.L.: Where do you think the stock market is heading as the longest bull market since World War II?

S.S.: We still think the S&P 500 will be higher by year-end. However, it will not be a tranquil ride, as we experienced last year.

Case in point, in 2017 the S&P 500 experienced only eight days in which it rose or fell by 1 percent or more. Year-to-date through March 22 we had 19 such days, which would imply annualized figure of 76-plus days.

So, we think that share prices will be higher, but investors should fasten their safety belts.

H.L.: Do you expect good things for the next year and beyond?

S.S.: We're in an improving global economic environment. We see the American and global economies doing well in 2018. We project Real GDP growth to be up 3.0 percent this year versus 2.3 percent in 2017, whereas globally we see 4.1 percent for this year versus 3.7 percent last year.

And, despite the gradual and transparent Fed funds rate increases, interest rates still remain stimulative, as they are below the rate of inflation and about half the level that they traditionally have been over time. By that I mean that the Fed funds rate averaged 1.3 percentage points above the year-on-year percent change in core CPI. If that relationship were in force today, the Fed funds would be around 3.1 percent, not half that level.

H.L.: Will there come a time when the Fed raises interest rates too much?

S.S.: The Fed raised rates for the sixth time in this rate-tightening cycle, which is actually equal to the average number of moves in rate-tightening cycles since World War II. We've only seen 1.5 percentage-point increases in interest rates versus the 2.2 percent average increase during rate-tightening cycles since World War II. This time around the Fed has been less aggressive than it normally has been.

In addition, while investors are well-aware that the S&P 500 gained an average of 1.3 percent in the six months after the first rate hike and 5.1 percent 12 months after, they might not be aware of the average 10.3 percent gain during all full rate-tightening cycles. In other words, the market tends to hold up very well in the face of higher short-term yields.

But obviously, there had been times when the market slipped into the red following rate increases, but that is when they resulted in an inverted yield curve, or in which the yield on the 2-year note was higher than the yield on the 10-year.

By this time next year we still see the yield curve being positively sloped, and we expect the 10-year yield to average 3.1 percent in the first quarter of next year.

H.L.: At what level might the yield on the 10-year note prove to be an insurmountable headwind?

S.S.: Using history as a guide, but knowing it's not gospel, the average monthly change in the S&P 500 turned negative only after crossing above the 6 percent level on the 10-year note. There's no guarantee that a negative response could not occur at a lower level, such as 4 or 5 percent, since we started at such a low level, but the normal relationship between inflation and the 10-year note is a difference of about 2.5 percentage points.

So, under normal circumstances, the 10-year yield should be below the 4 percent area.

H.L.: That sounds like a relatively rosy scenario, but what keeps you up at night, beside the insanity of our leader?

S.S.: Putin, because he snores. Just kidding, but I do believe our biggest threat to this bull market is geopolitical in nature. We believe that the trade sanctions will end up being more than negotiating strategy rather than the beginning of a global trade war.

The biggest worry to any investor is uncertainty, and mid-term election years are notorious for injecting uncertainty. Indeed, the second and third quarters of mid-term election years are the only two back-to-back declines in the 16-quarter presidential cycle.

Today, the expectation is that the Republicans will lose control of the House, thereby throwing us into a split Congress once again. As a result, gridlock will reemerge and offer no additional stimulus to economic growth.

