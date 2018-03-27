MEG Energy: Asset Sale Paves Way For Growth

Higher financial flexibility after asset sale and the company is fully financed for the next 24 months.

Initiating Coverage On MEG Energy

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) is a Canadian oil sands company with development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta.

I am initiating coverage on MEG Energy with a “Strong Buy” rating and a holding period of 24 months. This coverage will discuss the key factors that support my buy thesis.

At the onset, I will briefly talk about the factors the make it a good timing to consider exposure to MEG Energy.

On March 22, 2018, MEG Energy completed the sale of 50% interest in Access Pipeline and 100% interest in Stonefell Terminal for a consideration of $1.61 billion. This transaction has several positive outcomes and potential triggers that will be elaborated in the thesis. Supported by the above transaction and other factors to be discussed, MEG Energy is well positioned for production growth in 2019 and 2020. I expect the stock to discount the production growth factor in the coming quarters as the focus shifts from sale transaction completion to growth engines. The sale transaction provides significant liquidity headroom for MEG Energy and as the financial flexibility translates into growth, the stock is likely to see upside. For MEG Energy, the cash operating netback has been increasing steadily. From a negative of $3.71 per barrel in 1Q16 to a positive of $27 per barrel in 4Q17. As bitumen realization increases steadily, cash flow upside is likely to take the stock higher. MEG Energy trades in the Toronto stock exchange with ticker “MEG” and in the last one year, the stock has declined by 29%. I see this as a good buying opportunity and coupled with the first three factors, the stock is attractive.

Asset Sale Overview And Benefits

On February 8, 2018, MEG Energy announced an agreement with Wolf Midstream to the Company's 50% interest in Access Pipeline and 100% interest in Stonefell Terminal for cash and other consideration of $1.61 billion.

On March 22, 2018, the transaction was closed and provides the following benefits to MEG Energy for the medium to long-term.

From total asset sale proceeds of $1,610 million, the company intends to utilize $1,225 million for loan repayments. As of December 31, 2017, MEG Energy had total debt of $4.7 billion and this declines to $3.6 billion (pro-forma for debt repayment at current exchange rates).

According to the company’s February 2018 presentation, this reduces interest payment by $70 million annually. Importantly, the decline in debt improves MEG Energy’s financial profile for growth projects.

As the chart below shows, MEG Energy will be investing $275 million in 2B Brownfield capacity expansion in 2018 and 2019. This investment is expected to increase production by 13,000 barrels per day (full capacity by early 2020).

For 4Q17, MEG Energy reported cash operating netback (Q4 2017 report Page 4) of $33.8 per barrel. Just for ball-park estimates, an assumption of $30 per barrel cash operating netback on daily production of 13,000 barrels implies annual cash operating netback of $140 million. With an investment of $275 million for 2B Brownfield expansion, the project looks rewarding.

Fully Financed For 24 Months

MEG Energy has a strong production growth outlook for the next 24-36 months and at the same time, the company’s financing is robust.

Just to put things into perspective, MEG Energy closed FY17 with cash and equivalents of $464 million. In addition, the company has $275 million in cash from the asset sale for 2B Brownfield expansion, taking the total liquidity buffer to $739 million.

For the year ended December 2017, MEG Energy reported operating cash flow of $789 million. Even if a bear case scenario is assumed (decline in realized bitumen price), an operating cash flow of $600 million for 2018 would imply total liquidity buffer of $1,340 million.

With planned capital investment of $700 million for FY18, MEG Energy is fully financed for 2018. In addition, even if the company’s investment for 2019 is scaled higher to $1.0 billion, the company will be fully financed for 2019.

I must add here that besides the liquidity buffer coming from cash and operating cash flows, MEG Energy has an undrawn credit facility of $1.4 billion with maturity in 2021. This provides incremental liquidity support for any potential inorganic growth.

The key reason to discuss liquidity for the next 24 months is the point that MEG Energy closed 2017 with average production of 80,774 barrels per day. While the 2B Brownfield expansion is likely to ramp-up production by 13,000 barrels per day, the company’s eMSAGP growth initiative will further ramp-up production by 20,000 barrels per day (expected to reach full capacity by early 2019).

In other words, MEG Energy is positioned for production of 113,000 barrels per day from the beginning of 2020. The objective of discussing the liquidity profile was to underscore the point that the planned expansion will face no financial hurdles.

The 33,000 barrels per day expansion in the next 24 months is also one of the key reasons to initiate MEG Energy. With no financing concerns, the focus will be on growth and the markets are likely to discount this attractive phase of production upside.

Growth Projects Pipeline

While I have primarily discussed Christina Lake assets and its potential impact on growth, MEG Energy has growth visibility beyond the 24 months time horizon.

As the chart below shows, the company has substantial reserves & resources for sustained growth.

The company has regulatory approval for Christina Lake while applications have been submitted for other projects. The key reasons for mentioning this is to underscore the point that the company’s robust financial flexibility can deliver organic growth beyond 2019 and 2020.

Just to put things into perspective: For Christina Lake, the company anticipates adding 10% to 15% annual production growth over the medium-term through MEG's proprietary reservoir enhancement technologies. While the asset is likely to reach production of 113,000 barrels per day by 2020, the asset has the potential to reach 200,000 barrels per day production.

Revenue And Cash Flow Impact Estimate

Halfway into 2018, it would make sense to discuss the incremental revenue and cash flow impact for 2019 and 2020 based on the potential production growth.

As discussed in the thesis, MEG Energy expects 13,000 barrels per day of production from 2B Brownfield expansion and 20,000 barrels per day from eMSAGP growth. For 2020, it is likely that incremental production of 33,000 barrels per day will impact revenue and cash flow for the full year.

Bitumen realized price has been gradually trending higher, but even if we consider 2017 average price of $41.89 per barrel of bitumen, the production growth of 33,000 barrels will impact revenue by $500 million.

For 4Q17, MEG Energy reported revenue of $420 million (petroleum revenue less diluent expense) and operating cash flow of $294 million.

With $500 million in incremental revenue expected for 2020, the company’s operating cash flow is likely to witness a bump-up of $300 to $325 million. With growth coming in phases (2018-2020), the stock is likely to discount this factor in the coming quarters.

Valuation Perspective

Considering the fact that MEG Energy has declined by 29% in the last one year coupled with the points related to asset sale, expansion and higher bitumen realized prices, MEG Energy is attractive at current levels.

According to data from 4-traders, MEG Energy trades at 2018 and 2019 EV/EBITDA of 7.8 and 6.9 respectively. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) trades at 2018 and 2018 EV/EBITDA of 6.5 and 5.6 respectively. However, it’s important to note that Cenovus Energy commands a market capitalization of $13.1 billion whole MEG Energy’s market capitalization is just $1.3 billion.

With growth visibility, improved financial flexibility, significant reserves & resources and higher bitumen price realization, the stock is a “Strong Buy” at current levels.

Risk Factors

Financial Risk “Low”: For the next 24 months, I don’t see any financial concerns for MEG Energy. As discussed in the thesis, the company is fully financed for the next 12-24 months and with undrawn revolving credit facility of $1.4 billion, the liquidity cushion is comfortable. Also, considering higher bitumen prices and strong cash flows,, debt servicing is unlikely to be a concern.

Diluent Price Risk “Medium”: MEG Energy blends bitumen produced at the Christina Lake Project with purchased diluent. While the average realized blend price increased in FY17, the diluent expense also increased with upside in condensate prices. The chart below shows the same.

While an increase in realized blend price more than offsets this concern, higher condensate prices have hit producers in the past.

Conclusion

Considering the factors discussed, MEG Energy is an attractive investment at current levels and can deliver meaningful returns in the next 12-24 months.

The asset sale trigger is likely to have a positive impact on valuations in the coming quarters and as production growth is delivered, the stock will move higher.

Key Notes:

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise mentioned. eMSAGP Expansion: enhanced Modified Steam and Gas Push. Diluent: Lighter viscosity petroleum products that are used to dilute bitumen for transportation in pipelines.

