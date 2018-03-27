Choice Hotels: The Revenue Growth And The Free Cash Make This An Interesting Bet

Our evaluation of the company’s fundamentals and our DCF valuation suggest that it could be an excellent investment bet for 2018.

The company has regularly carried out share buybacks by increasing the level of debt, which is a clear indicator of the management's confidence in the future growth of revenues.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) is one of the world’s largest hotel chains. It works on a franchising model. As a result of its limited investment in properties and its focus on royalty income, the company has seen its revenues grow sharply over the past few years and has also generated a good amount of free cash. Strong fundamentals coupled with a high-quality management have resulted in the company’s stock providing good returns to equity investors. The stock price appreciated by over 30% in the past twelve months.

Our evaluation of the company fundamentals and our DCF valuation indicate this is just the beginning. The company’s stock has a good upside potential for investors with a 1-to-3-year investment horizon.

Company Overview

CHH was founded in 1996 and has essentially developed two main revenue streams: hotel franchising and technology. The franchising business operates through eleven brands which include the likes of Comfort Inn, Quality, Sleep Inn and so on. Each brand has a different market positioning. The technology division of the company, known as SkyTouch, caters to other hotel businesses which do not fall under the franchising activities. The division provides cloud-based technology solutions with respect to the hotel business. The franchising activity is the core business of CHH and is the major contributor to its revenues.

Asset-light model with excellent brand portfolio and strong bargaining power

CHH has been following an asset-light model and almost all its revenues are generated through royalty from its franchised hotel brands. The company has sustained an excellent bargaining power with its franchise owners due to their high switching costs and the long duration contracts ranging between 10 to 30 years. The company is able to extract a high royalty rate on a recurring basis and the number of franchisees is growing across the globe. This is because of the fact that the industry is highly fragmented and it is much easier for hotel owners to increase occupancy through the use of a reputed brand.

Apart from its increasing franchisees, the management of the company has demonstrated the ability to consistently outperform its peers in terms of the RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room). Since the company’s royalty income is a direct function of the RevPAR, we have a strong positive outlook with respect to the revenue growth of the company.

2018 looks good after a strong Q4 and the WoodSpring Suites acquisition

If we look at the performance of all the leading hotel stocks over the past year, we see that the sector has given fantastic returns to equity investors in 2017. CHH was one of the top performers in the category. It appreciated by around 38% over the past twelve months and gave fantastic returns to early 2017 investors.

The company has been aggressively growing its international footprint and the best example of that is the WoodSpring Suites acquisition in the first quarter of 2018 which added 239 hotels to the company’s portfolio. The Q4 results exceeded expectations with the Q4 revenues growing by 14% as compared to Q4-2016. The Q4 EBITDA and pretax income grew by nearly 14% and 7% respectively, as compared to Q4-2016. This growth in revenues and margins helps us build a positive financial outlook for CHH for the year 2018.

Source: CHH Q4 results

Projected Financial Statements & Ratios

P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 860 925 1007 1100 1209 1331 Cost of Goods Sold 489 526 567 622 687 755 Gross Income (excl. D&A) 371 399 440 479 522 576 EBITDA 237 255 278 304 334 367 EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 225 240 268 290 319 352 Pretax Income 184 200 224 146 163 185 Income Tax 56 61 109 45 51 57 Net Income (Adj) 127 138 114 167 189 202

Source: Historical Data from CHH; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

The best part of CHH’s business has been its excellent revenue growth rate, which has been a result of the rising number of franchisees. Based on the historical track record, it is highly likely that the management will be able to reach its revenue target of between $190 and $196 million for 2018. However, we are not very optimistic about the margin expansion by the management as the royalty rates across the industry have halted their upward movement. As a result of this, the EBITDA margin will continue to be around 27.6% and the Net Profit margin is not expected to cross the 16% mark. The growth in the Net Profit margin can be attributed to the reduction in depreciation and amortization.

Our assumptions with respect to our revenue and profitability estimates can be summarized in the table below. We have analyzed the performance and the financial statements of CHH’s hotel industry peers in order to arrive at these assumptions.

Growth & Margins 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Sales Growth 7.5% 8.9% 9.2% 9.9% 10.1% EBITDA Margin 27.6% 27.6% 27.6% 27.6% 27.6% EBITDA Growth 7.7% 9.0% 9.2% 9.9% 10.1% EBIT Margin 26.0% 26.6% 26.4% 26.4% 26.4% EBIT Growth 6.7% 11.5% 8.5% 10.0% 10.2% Net Profit Margin 15.0% 11.3% 15.2% 15.6% 15.2% Net Profit Growth 8.9% -17.6% 46.5% 12.8% 7.3%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

Balance Sheet ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Intangible Fixed Assets 91 95 95 103 112 121 Net Tangible Fixed Assets 98 84 83 90 98 106 LT Investments 85 112 155 165 178 190 Inventories 0 0 0 0 0 0 Accounts Receivable 100 116 139 154 172 194 Cash and ST Investments 193 202 235 253 280 318 Other Current Assets 18 27 28 29 30 32 Other Assets 132 217 191 185 192 205 Total Assets 717 852 928 979 1062 1167 Equity & Minorities -396 -311 -212 -164 -132 -107 LT Debt 813 839 725 709 770 809 Other LT Liabilities 92 61 120 117 127 134 ST Debt 1 1 1 -7 -70 -81 Accounts Payable 64 48 64 70 84 94 Other ST Liabilities 142 214 230 253 283 318 Total Liabilities 1113 1164 1140 1142 1194 1274 Shareholders' Equity + Liabilities 717 852 928 979 1062 1167

Source: Historical Data from CHH; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 127 138 114 167 189 202 + Depreciation & Amortization 12 12 12 13 14 15 +/- Change in Working Capital 1 -8 58 -8 -7 -11 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 21 13 77 46 45 59 Cash Flow from Operations 160 156 262 219 241 266 Net Capex -35 -46 -25 -55 -60 -67 Net Financial Investments -59 -56 -70 -75 -81 -84 Cash Flow after Investments -94 -102 -95 -130 -141 -151 Free Cash Flow 66 54 167 89 99 115 Dividends Paid -45 -46 -49 -72 -82 -88 Others (incl. Capital Increase etc.) 20 10 -266 -59 -47 -37 Change in Net Debt 41 17 -147 -42 -29 -10

Source: Historical Data from CHH; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Leverage Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Debt/ Equity -1.6 -2.0 -2.3 -2.7 -3.2 -3.8 Net Debt/ EBITDA 2.6 2.5 1.8 1.5 1.3 1.1

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

Dividend and Earnings Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Dividend Per Share ($) 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.3 1.5 1.6 Dividend Yield 1.5% 1.4% 1.5% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% Dividend Growth - 2.1% 5.3% 47.8% 14.1% 7.0% Dividend Payout 35.6% 33.4% 42.6% 43.0% 43.5% 43.4% Earnings Per Share ($) 2.2 2.5 2.0 3.0 3.4 3.7 EPS Growth - 11.0% -18.1% 48.7% 14.0% 7.9%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

The management is expected to continue its acquisitions streak and keep adding more hotels to the portfolio after the WoodSpring Suites deal. This assumption is based on the fact that over the years, they have been focused on growing the company’s brand portfolio. They have consistently worked towards increasing franchising revenue and expanding the company's global footprint. There is reasonable chance that the M&A team of the company is on the look-out for other hotel brands that would be a good strategic fit into CHH’s portfolio.

The growing revenues of CHH will result in good cash generation and the company is expected to use this cash to increase the level of long-term investments. However, our earlier assumption with respect to the limitations on margin expansion implies that the management will not be able to achieve its EPS target of $3.4. Based on our peer analysis, our estimate of the Net Income margin is lower, which is why $3.4 seems like an over-ambitious target.

One interesting observation about the management’s financing policy has been its excessive reliance on debt for running the business. The management has been extremely confident of its future revenues, which is why they have been consistently piling up the debt on the balance sheet and using the money to buy back its equity.

The free cash generation of the company will ensure that the management continues to follow this policy. It will encourage them to continue to buy back the equity of the company through its profits and through debt. The dividend payout ratio could also be increased to over 43% in the coming years, keeping in line with the current trend. Overall, it is safe to conclude that the capital structuring practices and the dividend payout policy of the management are going to significantly benefit the equity shareholders of CHH in 2018.

Expected Boost in Valuation as a result of Multiples Expansion

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 48.25 55.0 77.1 92.5 103.1 110.8 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 57.3 56.2 56.5 55.7 55.1 54.8 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 3.0 3.2 3.3 5.2 5.7 6.1 Net Debt ($ Million) 620.7 638.1 491.2 448.9 419.5 409.8 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 3.6 3.9 3.8 5.6 6.1 6.5

Source: Based on the calculations and assumptions by Baptista Research

The replacement of equity with debt through consistent buybacks is an uncommon strategy but the companies following this strategy are known to trade at extremely high valuation multiples, far exceeding their peer group. The main reason for this is the fact that the top executives of such companies are extremely confident with respect to the growth of the revenues and profits and servicing the interest payouts comfortably.

The best example of such a company is Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). It has been consistently replacing its equity with debt and is already trading at extremely high valuations as compared to its peer group.

CHH is on a similar track. We forecast the company’s share price to reach $92.5 during the course of 2018 based on our revenue and profitability estimates. In order to forecast the price, we have carried out an independent valuation of CHH from the buy-side perspective. We have used the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method for forecasting the Enterprise Value for the years ended 2018, 2019 and 2020. We used the following assumptions for the same:

Key DCF Assumptions WACC 12.0% Rd 5.7% Re 13.2% Market Rate 14.1% Risk-Free Rate 2.8% Beta 0.92 Terminal Value 6479 Tax Rate 30.0%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

We have used the company’s coupon rate for its bonds -- i.e., 5.7% as the cost of debt. The risk-free rate of 2.75% is the 10-year rate of the US treasury bonds whereas the Terminal Value has been calculated by assuming an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.6. We have used the 60 month beta of CHH as per Seeking Alpha in order to determine the cost of equity.

CHH’s share price has already crossed the $80 mark and it is on track to our 2018 price target of $92.5. However, the seasonality of the hotels business might result in a temporary correction in CHH’s share price, and it could fall to the range of $75-77 during the course of 2018. This price range would be an ideal entry point for investors to go long on CHH’s shares. It could result in a potential price appreciation of more than 20%. If we add the projected dividend yield of 1.4%, it would make CHH’s share an attractive buy for 2018.

Our price forecasts for CHH for 2019 and 2020 are $103.1 and $110.8, respectively, as we expect the growth to slow down gradually. The dividend payouts and the share buybacks would possibly increase the total shareholders’ returns, resulting in the stock exceeding DJIA returns over a 3-year investment horizon.

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 4.2 4.2 3.7 5.1 5.0 4.9 EV/ EBITDA 14.7 15.2 17.8 18.4 18.3 17.6 EV/ EBIT 15.4 16.0 18.6 19.3 19.1 18.4 Price/Earnings 23.5 23.3 28.7 30.8 30.1 30.0

Source: Historical Data from CHH/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Our projected Enterprise Value of CHH based on our DCF provides for a significant rise in all its valuation multiples. This Enterprise Value pushes the EV/Sales above 5.0 and the Price/Earnings ratio around 30.0 for the coming three years. Interestingly, the trading multiples of CHH's larger industry peers are also in a similar range. There is a good chance that CHH's trading multiples in the future could surpass these numbers, given the consistent share buybacks through the use of debt.

Risks

The valuation of CHH in this article is specific to the date of the analysis -- i.e., 26th March 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of CHH are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances -- e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding CHH and the hotels and tourism sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management’s ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins.

Conclusion

We would like to conclude that CHH’s share would be an interesting buy if the price falls to about $77. Our DCF valuation indicates that the price target for 2018 would be $92.5. From a long-term perspective, the company is expected to have a good revenue growth, high earnings per share and decent dividend payouts, which make it an attractive investment bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.