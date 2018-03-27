Facebook: Amidst The Storm, WhatsApp Remains A Bright Spot

Even if many users delete Facebook, the company will still survive, thanks in large part to its purchase of WhatsApp.

Facebook (FB) shares have taken a big hit recently, going from the mid $180's to below $160 per share due to Cambridge Analytica's unauthorized use of Facebook data. Because of the firm, the privacy of 50 million Facebook users were violated and calls for regulating Facebook have increased. On account of the privacy trust breach, the hashtag #DeleteFacebook also increased in popularity.

Although Facebook investors might have something to worry about if the #DeleteFacebook trend spreads (so far Facebook hasn't seen major signs of deletions), the trend won't be a death blow to Facebook thanks to the social media giant's purchase of two apps, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Regarding Whatsapp, the platform is considered a big bright spot for the company. In 2014, Facebook (FB) bought Whatsapp for what seemed like a lot of money at the time -- $22 billion -- for a company that made $10.2 million in revenue a year before. In 2018 with the benefit of hindsight, Facebook's Whatsapp purchase was another genius move by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. WhatsApp remains a bright spot for Facebook and is certainly worth a lot more than $22 billion now, thanks in large part to an app across the world.

Due in large part to WhatsApp's potential, I think Facebook is a 'hold your nose, buy now, and keep forever' stock for those who can stomach more volatility. Although the headlines are bad and regulations might come for Facebook in the U.S. and Europe, the regulations will likely not affect Facebook's WhatsApp financial growth prospects in emerging countries. As Tencent's WeChat shows, WhatsApp has a lot of financial potential ahead.

WeChat Parallel

In 2014, everyone knew WhatsApp had a lot of potential, but there was no real world data to quantify that potential. Several years later, that potential has been quantified, thanks to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)'s WeChat.

Just as WhatsApp, WeChat was once mainly a messaging app that people used to avoid SMS fees. Whereas WeChat has the majority of the messaging mobile messaging market share in China, WhatsApp has the leading market share in most emerging economies outside of China, including India.

Due to different strategies, WeChat has taken the lead in terms of monetization. While WhatsApp has chosen to remain relatively de-monetized, WeChat management successfully monetized its users by acting as a payment app and garnering a cut of the payments in the process.

Andreessen Horowitz's Connie Chan notes,

Downloading the app is free, and WeChat has only just begun to experiment with advertising revenue, so where then does its ARPU magic lie? (Especially when one remembers the difficulty of monetizing other universal, utilitarian services like email.) The short answer is that it offers more functionality. Along with its basic communication features, WeChat users in China can access services to hail a taxi, order food delivery, buy movie tickets, play casual games, check in for a flight, send money to friends, access fitness tracker data, book a doctor appointment, get banking statements, pay the water bill, find geo-targeted coupons, recognize music, search for a book at the local library, meet strangers around you, follow celebrity news, read magazine articles, and even donate to charity … all in a single, integrated app.

WeChat has essentially become a platform where almost a billion users use it to pay their bills, order services, and exchange money with friends. Each time a user orders something on WeChat, the app likely takes a cut of the transaction.

The future for WeChat is promising. Due to many Chinese not being familiar with credit cards but having smart phones, payment apps are much bigger in China than in the United States. According to Rambus as of November, mobile payments in China amounted to over $5 trillion, versus around $112 billion in the United States. Of that $5 trillion, WeChat has 40% market share and Ant Financial's Alipay has around 54%. Given their commanding market position, the continued rapid growth of mobile payments, and the difficulty in getting merchants to accept new competitor app payment methods, the market believes the two could be very profitable in the future.

Speaking of financials, although Tencent doesn't provide specific financials on WeChat, many investors believe WeChat accounts for at least half of Tencent's value. Given that Tencent is valued at around $510 billion, WeChat is worth a big bundle, of likely at least $255 billion.

India Provides a lot of Potential

Thanks to WeChat, Facebook now has a potential roadmap to monetize WhatsApp and its around 1.5 billion users. All WhatsApp has to do is be more like WeChat in payments in emerging markets where credit cards aren't very common, and recently, WhatsApp is doing just that in India.

WhatsApp is big in India. Around two thirds of India's approximately 300 million smartphone users use WhatsApp, many of them religiously. It's also convenient to transfer money between friends with a payment app versus cash.

According to the India Times, WhatsApp rolled out new payment features to select users in India in February, and the app will presumably try to implement their features to all users in India if the experiment goes well.

Although the Indian app payments landscape is currently dominated by SoftBank-and-Alibaba-backed Paytm (which also last year introduced a chat feature), the payment app market in India is still in its nascent stages and there is room to grab market share. Credit Suisse estimates that digital payments in the country will amount to under $200 billion in 2018, with mobile accounting for around $10 billion. The investment bank believes digital payments in India will rise to $1 trillion in the next five years.

While $1 trillion in five years doesn't sound like much versus $5+ trillion in China now, the Indian market in the long term could be just as big as China's given the populations of the two countries. As of 2016, India's population amounted to 1.324 billion versus China's 1.379 billion. If management executes, I believe WhatsApp could take 40% of the payments market in India (WeChat took 40% in China despite being relatively new in the space). If India's economy will one day be comparable to China's in size, and Indian adoption of payment apps is just as strong, WhatsApp could in the long run be worth just as much as WeChat.

Payments is a low margin business, and it takes a lot of transactions to make the endeavor worthwhile. Fortunately, WhatsApp is perfectly suited for that as it has a huge base of engaged users (1.5 billion worldwide as of last count), many of which would jump at the opportunity to use the app as a payment option due to the added convenience.

Based on its dominant position in emerging markets outside of China (Brazil, India, Indonesia, etc) and the potential for it to become a dominant payment app, I believe WhatsApp will be a major profit driver for Facebook if management executes. Going forward, WhatsApp's value (and perhaps Facebook's stock) will increase substantially if it can unlock its payment app potential in emerging markets and be more like WeChat.

Conclusion

In its current state, Facebook is very cheap, with a forward P/E of just 18.15. That's amazing for a company with Facebook's strong network effects and growth prospects. It's also amazing considering that Facebook typically beats Wall Street earnings estimates and that the company grew over 47% year-over-year last quarter. If Facebook does suffer from the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, it won't likely be because users are leaving. According to a study done by Raymond James, roughly the same number of users said they used Facebook as before the scandal. The negative result will be due to regulatory effects in the U.S. and Europe, which again won't likely affect WhatsApp in emerging market such as India. Also although the FTC could charge Facebook with record fines, past history indicates that the agency won't go too overboard. Whatever the fines and regulatory costs may be, I believe those fines and costs will be more than offset by WhatsApp's future profits, making Facebook a buy and hold forever stock for the investors who can take the volatility.

Due to Facebook just beginning to monetize WhatsApp, most analysts on Wall Street have not factored in the majority of WhatsApp's true earnings power into Facebook's forward earnings estimate. Yet as WeChat showed in China, WhatsApp has considerable earnings potential ahead, just from payments alone. If WhatsApp generates $7 in average revenue per user (Some analysts estimate WeChat and Line generate $7 and $9 in ARPU, respectively), WhatsApp's 1.5 billion users could bring in $10 billion in revenue, and $3-$4 billion in profits each year assuming 30-40% net profit margin. $4 billion a year is basically 15% of Facebook's next year estimate net income and will likely be a lot higher than the added regulatory costs.

