A Tale Of Two Spin-Off ETFs

The Guggenheim S&P Spin-Off ETF has captured most of the market for this event-driven strategy with assets that dwarf the other option.

I was recently reading an academic paper from 2004 on spin-offs titled Predictability of Long-Term Spinoff Returns by John J. McConnell and Alexei V. Ovtchinnikov of Purdue University that started out with the very eye-catching lines,

On April 4, 1996 Lucent Technologies, Inc., a spun off division of AT&T Corp., began trading as an independent entity at $27 a share. Three years later the stock was trading at over $230 a share on a split adjusted basis and an investor who had purchased the stock on the first trading day and held it for three years would have generated a return of 783.26% - an impressive number by any standards.

It is easy to dismiss a single outlier in the context of a strong bull market for technology and telecom companies as we saw in the late 1990s and the subsequent aftermath of the dot-com bubble came to mind as I read those lines. However, the nice thing about academic studies is that there is usually more rigor to their data analysis and the data often spans several years or decades. In this case, the authors looked at data over a span of 36 years and found that companies that were spun out of existing companies tended to outperform their benchmark by over 20% over the first three years following the spin-offs.

Their findings resonate with Joel Greenblatt's discussion of spin-offs in the very readable You Can Be A Stock Market Genius. The book is required reading for all employees for Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point with over $17 billion in assets under management. Greenblatt's annual returns from running his event-driven fund from the mid-1980s through the mid-1990s was an astounding 50%.

The paper by McConnell and Ovtchinnikov is chock-full of insights including the ideal holding period (12 months) and the performance of the spin-off when compared to that of the parent (the spin-offs do better). I highly recommend reading the full paper to figure out some of the nuances associated with this strategy.

When explaining spin-offs to investors who are not familiar with the strategy, I often use the example of Chipotle (CMG), which used to be a part of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and was spun-off in an IPO in January 2006. The IPO was priced at $22 per share, closed its first day of trading with a 100% gain at $44 and eventually peaked at $757.77 in August 2015. Technically, this was a "carve-out" as McDonald's chose to spin-off Chipotle in the form of an IPO and McDonald's shareholders did not get any shares of Chipotle.

Another example was eBay's (EBAY) spin-off of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in July 2015 where eBay shareholders received one share of PayPal for every eBay share they owned and it is considered a true "spin-off." I will let the following chart (click to enlarge) comparing the performance of eBay (the parent), PayPal (the spin-off) and the Nasdaq (comparable benchmark) speak for itself.

For investors that do not want to pick and choose specific spin-offs from our list of upcoming spin-offs, there are two ETFs that provide broad-based exposure to spin-offs. We discussed another event-driven strategy earlier this year when we compared two ETFs that focused on insider activity in the article A Tale of Two Insider ETFs and I figured I would do the same with spin-offs. The two spin-off ETFs are the Guggenheim S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD) and the VanEck Vectors Spin-Off ETF (SPUN). While SPUN has the more creative symbol, the Guggenheim ETF is the clear winner as discussed below.

Before we delve into the differences between the ETFs, it is important to see if spin-offs have continued to outperform their benchmark since that academic study and Greenblatt's impressive performance. One way to do that would be to compare the returns of an ETF dedicated to spin-offs that was launched on December 15, 2006 and compare it to an appropriate benchmark.

The chart below shows that the performance of the Guggenheim S&P Spin-Off ETF compared to the performance of the S&P 500 (blue line) and the small-cap Russell 2000 index (green line). The spin-off ETF outperformed both indexes with a gain of 108.42% and it outperformed the S&P 500 by a wider margin than it did the Russell 2000 index.

The Guggenheim S&P Spin-Off ETF invests in a basket of at least 20 U.S. companies with a minimum market cap of $1 billion. The holding period is four years and new spin-offs are added once a month. The ETF currently has 55 positions including a rights offering. With assets under management of $200.63 million, this does not appear to be a popular investment vehicle but it significantly dwarfs the $4.7 million in assets the VanEck Vectors Spin-Off ETF has.

SPUN invests in both U.S. spin-offs and in spin-offs from developed markets in Europe and Asia. The index this ETF tracks is equal-weighted and is more diversified with 94 positions. The minimum market cap for SPUN is $500 million. The holding period could be as long as five years and the index is rebalanced to achieve equal weights for it constituents every quarter.

Since inception, SPUN has underperformed both CSD and the S&P 500 index despite a marginally lower expense ratio of 0.55%. While CSD outperformed the S&P 500 index since inception, it has underperformed the S&P 500 index over the last five years. Part of that could have to do with an unusually strong market over the last five years and part of it has to do with significant underperformance by the ETF from the second quarter of 2015 through early 2016. CSD switched from the Beacon Spin-off Index to the S&P U.S. Spin-Off Index in May 2016.

The good news is that during the last year and over the last two years, CSD is once again outperforming the S&P 500 index and it would be a good option to track if investors want to add an event-driven component to the U.S. stocks portion of their portfolio without picking and choosing specific spin-offs.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying any securities mentioned in this article. This article does not comprise any solicitation to buy or sell securities. We suggest you check with a broker or financial advisor before making any investing decisions. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article, our Twitter account or our website.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.