Glencore's Differentiated Product Mix Has Optimal Commodity Exposure

Glencore is the best allocator of capital among its industry peers when it comes to acquisition activity.

Investment Thesis

The significant volume ramp-up in Glencore Plc (OTCPK:GLNCY) across all commodities is the result of ironing out its issues across the thermal coal assets. The company's proactive efforts resulted in better brownfield projects thanks to mine restarts and accretive acquisitions like the Hunter Valley operations.

The most crucial takeaway is that the volume ramp-up would be phased most especially in zinc. The company would not plan to suppress the prices excessively by bringing unnecessary tons into the market. This will be supportive of the tightness in copper or zinc market. It should sustain throughout 2018 and result in higher prices.

In this equity research, we will prove the market speculation that investor concerns over the company's asset quality are unwarranted. We will look into how the company manages capital to grow its metals volumes, thus supporting its modest valuations.

Company Overview

Glencore Plc was founded in 1974 and headquartered in Switzerland. This diversified miner produces aluminum, coal, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, ferroalloys and iron ore. Operating units include agriculture products, metals, minerals and energy products. Shares are listed in the London Stock Exchange.

Asset Quality

An investor concern over asset quality is one of the lingering issues on the company's investment case. Asset quality was said to be low relative to its industry peer group, especially in its refining and smelting businesses.

However, a thorough examination of the size of resources, metal grades and margins can still be argued as Tier 1 asset quality. It only means that its production, margin and cash cost still fall under the first quartile of its industry peer group.

GLEN has grown its product resource base in its key marketing divisions over the past five years: Copper (+25%), Zinc (+27%), Coal (+16%) while Nickel was lower by only 2%.

Source: Company data, Woodmac, Barclays Research.

GLEN measures up against its industry peer group in copper, coal, nickel and zinc. The company remains a dominant player versus the industry peers, coming first in coal and third in copper.

Capital Management

The acquisition track record of the major diversified companies is poor. Rio Tinto has written off around 66 cents per dollar spent on its merger and acquisition (M&A) activities since 2005.

Anglogold Ashanti shrank its asset base over the last 12 years following an acquisition shopping spree of $27 billion. Capital spending reached $63 billion.

GLEN appears to be the most effective acquirer of assets. It accumulated $100 billion worth of deals in the last 12 years, having the fewest write-downs. Obviously, GLEN has been active in the M&A front over years. Thus, the company would benefit from investor confidence and its experienced and competitive management team that is capable of closing value accretive deals.

Around 22% of the company's acquisitions were written off over the last twelve years. This is inclusive of Xstrata's impairments. Xstrata is by far the largest acquirer at $43 billion (and the only all-share deal). It was followed by Viterra at $6.2 billion. Analysts see this as positive news. The scale of the company's acquisition activity is more dominant than any of its peers. It won at least 60 individual transactions.

Source: Company data

The company has been notably active in the acquisition activity through equity-linked and associate investments over time. It takes equity stakes in return for marketing offtake. Hence, GLEN's asset base grew 7X in comparison to Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).

GLEN has also been active in asset sales, generating $8 billion in the past couple of years. Much of the asset disposals have delivered unexpected returns to shareholders. The Australian Rail infrastructure assets sold $852 million following US 10-year yields were at record low. GLEN has also been utilizing M&A strategies to address mine life issues in coal and zinc.

Cash Flow

The management reiterated that it seeks to maintain an optimal level in net debt to be at $10 billion to $16 billion. Net Debt to Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation Amortization (ND/EBITDA) was fastened at 2X throughout 2018. GLEN had a total liquidity of $32.9 billion in 2017.

Source: Company data, Barclays Research

No change was made to the company's dividend policy, which comprised the $1 billion base distribution from marketing plus a minimum 25% payout of industrial free cash flow. After emphasizing the 25% free cash flow payout of industrial free cash as the minimum, the company is expected to yield higher dividend given strong cash flow generation. It should deliver a minimum dividend payout of $2 billion in 2018.

Capex guidance would remain unchanged at $4.8 billion of industrial capital expenditures in 2018, $4.7 billion in 2019 and $4 billion in 2020. Sustaining capex is maintained at $3.3 billion.

Any incremental investing activities, particularly M&A or project pipelines, would need to generate at least 15% unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) on metal spot prices.

Source: Company data.

My Takeaway

I believe that there is a misperception on the part of investors that GLEN has inferior asset quality compared to its industry peers. It has the smallest copper and coal cash costs among the diversified mining companies. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will remain changed at 4.2% from 2017 to 2022.

At current metal prices, the base-metal focus on the product mix strategy is complemented by the lack of iron in its product portfolio. Hence, its commodity mix is well blended with the current macroeconomic conditions.

GLEN has strong relative valuation multiples with an estimated Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/ EBITDA) of 5.9X (Barclays estimates).

The company is generating strong free cash flow (FCF) yields of 10.6% in 2018. It is adorned with surplus cash return potential and trading at promising relative stock valuations.

The sound balance sheet will help the company seek more M&As. GLEN has always been interested in accretive M&A opportunities in copper, zinc and coal as they become accessible. Needless to say, the company is the only one among mining majors that is capable of achieving an optimal blend of returns, deleveraging and reinvestment.

















