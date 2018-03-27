Ascena Q2 Notes On Ann And Buyback Prospects

Ascena could buy back nearly 50% of their shares, which would be an enormous vote of confidence in themselves and could be an incredible financial move.

Improving execution at Ann Taylor is vital to restore value to shareholders. I estimate Ascena's premium segment to be worth ~$1B, but a return to growth would boost that considerably.

Ascena's (ASNA) stock price has continued to zig-zag over the past couple months as investors suffered another post-earnings selloff after the Q2 report:

ASNA data by YCharts

As a reminder, the headline numbers were EPS of -$0.12 (a miss by $0.03) and revenue of $1.73 billion (a beat by $70 million), a bit disappointing but not anything cataclysmic. The deeper contents of the report were mixed, but I had a couple of note-worthy takeaways.

Commentary on Comps and the Premium Segment

The first comp numbers most investors likely noticed were the ugliest ones: -8% at Ann Taylor and -12% at Dressbarn. This is a continuation of struggles related to the company's "fashion missteps" in Q1-- the company was forced to take actions to correct inventory in their premium segment. Both of these segments are what I would characterize as distressed and in need of a turnaround, but the key one for the company is Ann Taylor.

Ascena paid over $2 billion for a flourishing Ann Inc. in 2015, but it is highly doubtful that the segment is still worth that full amount in the current context. After enduring macro headwinds to mall retailers and internal mismanagement, Ann Taylor and Loft are likely worth a fraction of what they were. It is difficult to value a standalone piece of a company, but if we take into account $140.9 million of operating income attributable to the premium segment in 2017 (according to Ascena's 2017 10-K), here is a sensitivity analysis of what types of numbers could be reasonable:

Note that Ascena has the tax benefit of sheltering profits from the premium segment with losses in other areas, so the value to them may be somewhat higher than these projections indicate. My base case is an 8% discount rate and -2.5% growth, resulting in a premium segment value of just over $1 billion.

With that being said, if management can turn the segment around to better performance, it could quickly create a lot of value. A premium segment valuation of $1.5-2 billion makes justifying Ascena's current enterprise value of ~$1.5 billion impossible-- their EV is already incredibly low if you assume premium is worth just $1B. Bringing it back to positive growth would be enormous for investors, both in terms of adding financial value and regaining confidence in the Ascena team.

Speaking of turnarounds, there is one comeback story already playing out at Ascena-- Justice enjoyed a 7% positive comp in Q2, up from negative numbers a year ago. President and CEO of Ascena Brands Gary Muto credited "work to develop true customer intimacy" and practices like "customer panels, in-store shop alongs and in-home visits" as the reasons for Justice's success in design. There is hope for Ascena investors that processes like these might translate over to other segments if given time to develop.

Buyback Comment

The other piece of the Q2 earnings call that really interested me from a valuation perspective was some commentary on repatriation and capital structure. CFO Robb Giammatteo stated that Ascena plans to repatriate over $200 million in the current quarter, and when asked about the use of those funds, made the following comment:

"Certainly we talked before about we'd like a more balanced capital structure than we have today and we also recognize the importance that we have the opportunity to buyback a meaningful percentage of the float over time. So we obviously recognize that there is - we want more optionality on our balance sheet, so we certainly are biased toward paying down the debt, but we are looking at the opportunity on the share side as well."

Ascena's market cap stands at about $390 million, and management has repurchasing authorization of $180 million with no significant restrictions. If they so desired, Ascena could buy back nearly half of their outstanding shares at depressed valuations. This is an enormous proportion and would almost certainly lead to a major rally in the price of the stock.

Paying down $200m of debt would be nice, but if management truly has confidence in their turnaround, how can they pass up on the opportunity to buy back half of their shares? It would be the ultimate vote of confidence in the company and in the assertion that they are a dying business. If Ascena does turn around eventually, they can refinance their debt in a few years. Meanwhile, they will make a killing on the shares they bought back, as the stock will likely go up at least 2-3x. If I were on the management team and as confident as David Jaffe and company claim to be, I would be lobbying hard for a large buyback.

The arguments against repurchasing shares and for paying down the debt do have some merit in terms of holding a safer, more conservative approach and attempting to please creditors (who Ascena needs to refinance loans in the future). We may also see a mix between the two alternatives.

Conclusion

Like I said before, an EV of $1.5 billion for Ascena simply seems really low considering the assets that the company has and the cash they are still generating. I am continuing to wait patiently for improved fashion execution at Ann Taylor and other segments. The prospect of share buybacks is an extremely interesting potential upward catalyst; I am eager to see what alternative Ascena management chooses with their $200 million in repatriated cash. If they do repurchase shares, Ascena could finally break out of their zig-zag and rip higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.