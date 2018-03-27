El Pollo Loco: Potential In 2018?

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) released Q4 earnings earlier this month; results were decent, with revenue growing ~3% q/q due to strong store comps in the quarter. Recent initiatives regarding the integration of technology into the business opens doors for LOCO's top line. Yet we believe the intense competition in the casual QSR space will further pressure LOCO's prices, adversely affecting earnings.

Performance Overview

El Pollo Loco posted FY 2017 revenue of $402 million, up ~5.7% y/y. The growth is healthy, and although new store openings certainly help, store comps are expected to be flat in 2018.

In the call, Laurence Roberts (El Pollo Loco's CFO) disclosed that:

Unfortunately, this momentum has not carried into the first quarter of 2018 and we are experiencing sales decline across our business. To-date, system wide same-store sales were negative, and we expect to finish the quarter down one to two percentage point as a result of aggressive price competition in the QSR segment and very weak same-store sales performance in several of our non-core markets. Source: Q4 Earnings Call

We take this a step further, and expect competitive pricing in the QSR space to drive down LOCO's margins in 2018. Gross margins have been declining since 2014, partly due to labor costs.

LOCO's gross margin decreased nearly 200 basis points y/y from ~26% to ~24%. Labor costs hold a substantial share of the COGS mix, right behind food & paper. Since last year, Labor costs as a percentage of COGS has increased by ~77 basis points comprising over 35% of COGS.

Labor costs as a percentage of total sales is ~26.5%, up ~90 basis points from 2016. Labor inflation for 2018 is expected to be ~4.5% according to LOCO management.

Growth Prospects

One initiative hat has the potential to peel back increasing labor expenses includes the installation of new self-ordering kiosks. Companies that have recently implemented similar technology - such as McDonald's (MCD) - have cited increased efficiency at locations with kiosks.

Other positives include LOCO's re-branding, which would help improve the company's somewhat outdated image. Technology is also set to play a large role in 2018, as LOCO begins focusing on mobile ordering & delivery. This move is similar to McDonald's UberEATS partnership (which helped increased order size).

In addition, we continue to work with Olo to optimize our mobile ordering and delivery platforms and have now successfully integrated them with DoorDash who we have selected to be your delivery partner. We are in the process of rolling out delivery through our system and expect to complete it by the end of this month, at which point 65% to 70% of our restaurants will fall DoorDash's service coverage area. Source: Q4 Earnings Call

The emphasis LOCO is placing on mobile ordering and delivery is a huge plus for the company, with the potential to attract younger customers and grow their top line. Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is another instance where a company tapped into younger users via their emphasis on mobile ordering.

Conclusion

The initiatives LOCO is working on are quite impressive, and we definitely see LOCO's top line continuing to grow. Unfortunately, increased competition in the QSR space places pressure on LOCO's prices. This can affect their margins more than these initiatives stand to help. Until we begin seeing positive results, we remain skeptical of the turnaround story for El Pollo Loco.

