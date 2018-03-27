On New Information, I've Doubled My Share-Price Target On P10 Holdings

The stock has almost doubled since my last article; tightly held shares might be had in the $1.30s-1.40s. My new price target has doubled to $3.50-4.00, for much further upside from here.

This new info, plus an already higher AUM figure for RCP Funds and likely more fee revenue from this and other sources, suggests higher earnings and much higher PIOE share-price.

Since then, we've found the documents on RCP Advisors' ownership of their RCP Funds, indicating over $140 million in cash-equivalents and so a much higher book value.

Previously for Seeking Alpha I had written on PIOE/RCP and posited a share-price valuation around $1.80 to $2.05 based on brief info provided in a PR announcing the 2-step acquisition.

PIOE soon files its first 10-K since acquiring RCP Advisors 2, followed in mid-May by a 10-Q with a full picture on joint results for RCP 2 and RCP 3.

On Nov. 21, 2107, Seeking Alpha editors kindly published as a "Must Read" PRO Pick my lengthy essay "P10 Industries' Purchase of RCP Advisors Can Bring 150% Upside." That article, now behind the pay-wall, can be read by anyone with the free two-week trial offer for Seeking Alpha PRO Subscribers.

At the time I wrote, shares of PIOE could be bought for about $0.72 - $0.75. Since the share-price recently soared above $1 on March 15, tens of thousands of shares have been bought by parties unknown in the $1.30s to upper $1.40s, so PIOE has nearly doubled since my article released during Thanksgiving week.

Meanwhile, over these past four months, a few of us retail shareholders have sleuthed out remarkable further positive information about RCP Advisors (www.rcpadvisors.com), the highly-regarded private-equity investment management firm based in Chicago that P10 Holdings (www.p10holdings.com) (formerly P10 Industries) acquired in a 2-step process: RCP Advisors 2 was acquired last Oct. 6, 2017, and PIOE's purchase of RCP Advisors 3 closed on Jan. 3 of this year. An older investment-related segment, "RCP Advisors 1," is not relevant for PIOE.

By way of background, as explained in the most recent Form ADV Part 2A Brochure for RCP Advisors 2, LLC and RCP Advisors 3, LLC (filed at the IAPD website for the SEC and dated Feb. 1, 2018): "RCP provides investment advisory services to private equity funds-of-funds and funds that invest directly (or indirectly through special purpose vehicles) in companies alongside private equity sponsors (collectively, the "RCP Fund(s)"). For RCP Funds formed prior to 2011, RCP 1 serves as investment manager and has delegated investment responsibilities to RCP 3 as sub-adviser. For RCP Funds formed between 2011 and 2015, RCP 2 serves as investment manager and has delegated investment responsibilities to RCP 3 as sub-adviser. For RCP Funds formed after 2015, RCP 3 serves as investment manager. RCP 3 provides investment advisory services to clients of RCP 1 and RCP 2 through a sub-advisory agreement with RCP 1 and RCP 2, respectively." (p. 4)

One need not be confused about this-all three segments of RCP Advisors share the same headquarters office space and involve the same personnel.

RCP Advisors 2 & 3, which I estimate to presently advise and manage around $4.2 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of March 2018 with its newest RCP Funds and separate advisory accounts, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of P10 Holdings (OTCPK:PIOE). As has been stated in the Form ADV Brochure, "The Transaction did not result in any changes to the management of RCP 2 or RCP 3 and the senior management and Board of Managers of both RCP 2 and RCP 3 remain the same both before and after the Transaction."

Just to briefly re-hash a few points out of numerous facts stated in my previous article, PIOE was able to make this hefty acquisition in large part because of its $275 million in NOLs or Net Operating Loss carry-forwards from its former incarnation as Active Power Inc. (ACPW). P10 Holdings thereby offers RCP a huge tax-relief opportunity worth at least several tens of millions of dollars. PIOE also provides access to the public markets for RCP Advisors, which since its founding in 2001 has been focused on the robust but less liquid Private Equity sector in the lower-middle-market sector (on this lucrative sector, see an informative white paper by three of RCP Advisors' in-house academics). Last but not least, RCP Advisors' management team of several principals (whose two leads William "Fritz" Souder and Jeff Gehl are now Directors on the PIOE Board) were given 49.5% ownership or 44.17 million common shares of PIOE (not preferred shares) to merge themselves into P10 Holdings. PIOE's new co-CEOs Robert Alpert (also Chairman of the Board) and C. Clark Webb (another Board Director), via their 210/P10 Acquisition Partners entity, together hold 21.65 million shares (bought at $0.215 last Spring during the tenure of CEO Mark Ascolese, who shepherded the NOLs since the birth of shell company P10 Industries in Nov. 2016 and who helped put this merger together).

Together, that's 65.82 million shares, or fully 73.7% of the total outstanding count of 89.23 million PIOE shares, now held by key insiders.

Furthermore, up to 7.88 million shares are still probably held by various parties known from last year's 10-K (filed in March 2017) to have held significant amounts of shares of ACPW before it became PIOI and then PIOE. Current CFO Jay Powers held 347.8k shares at that time; former CEO Mark Ascolese held 835.4k shares; and several former Beneficial Owners held even larger positions -- e.g., we find 3.53 million shares for former Board Member Stephen Clearman; 1.8 million shares for R.Scott Asen; and 1.2 million shares for Joshua Ruch, before the new shares were given to Alpert & Webb and then to RCP Advisors almost quadrupled PIOE's share-count and put these former insiders under the 5% ownership mark.

Add this all together and one gets a figure of up to 73.7 million shares or a whopping 82.5% of the total O/S held by current and former Beneficial Owners.

This leaves a relatively small public share-float to be fought over by anyone wanting to buy a stake in the emerging PIOE/RCP story.

What this also means is that we retail shareholders are "riding a colossal whale." I phrase it this way because PIOE's giant insider-shareholders Alpert, Webb, and the RCP Advisors principals, along with CFO Jay Powers, obviously have an enormous incentive to see PIOE's share price run as high as possible before they start selling shares. They're not selling here in the $1.30s-$1.40s. They weren't selling after PIOE's share price initially soared to the $0.80s from the $0.32 level on the Oct. 6, 2017 news of completing the first step in acquiring RCP, nor when the share price jumped for a few days over $1 after the Jan. 3, 2018 news of the second acquisition step closing. I surmise these insiders will probably hold their shares well into the $3s, $4s, $5s or even significantly higher down the road.

With the knowledge that all the big insider holders of this stock want it to eventually go as high as possible, I'm able to be quite patient and sleep very well at night with PIOE as a long-term holding. (I'm also impressed with the quality of the combined P10 Holdings and RCP Advisors executive team-see here for their CV/vitae.)

My strong hunch (take it for what it's worth as plausible speculation) is that whenever PIOE is ready to up-list to either the NYSE or NASDAQ-a virtual certainty given RCP Advisors' prestige among its mega-investors (it's rather "unseemly" for RCP Advisors to be owned by an OTC stock for very long)-the principals just might offer a private placement of a few million of their 65.8 million shares. This could be part of an IPO onto a big board exchange to allow some big institutions to get into this publicly-traded pure-play investment on the Private Equity lower-middle sector. Given the small, tightly-held share-float, there's simply no other way for an institution to initiate a substantial position at this point without skyrocketing the share-price. And once the institutions get involved in PIOE/RCP for the longer term growth of RCP Advisors' AUM - and PIOE's "additional alternative investments" that it has pointedly mentioned in the last two PRs - there's no telling how high this stock could run on analyst coverage, optimistic price targets, and most likely some resulting rather lofty price-to-earnings and price-to-book valuations.

In the remaining sections of this article I would like to reveal what some of us "small fry" shareholders have found about RCP Advisors' considerable cash-equivalents and some other positives, such as the diverse revenue streams and the identity of some of their mega-investors in the many RCP Funds that RCP Advisors launch, manage and advise. I also want to clarify why shareholders have nothing to fear about the seller's note that PIOE granted to RCP Advisors because in the final analysis, it's all a wash. As we proceed here with this article, I'll also indicate what to look for in PIOE's upcoming 10-K full-year earnings report due this week and, more importantly, the 10-Q earnings report due in mid-May that will finally give us a complete picture on what PIOE owns in both segments of RCP Advisors (RCP 2 and RCP 3).

Let me reiterate that the retrospective financial results for PIOE's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 reported this week will not give the full picture of PIOE's full assets and earnings power now that RCP Advisors 2 & 3 both comprise its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Note: If you are interested in the PIOE and RCP Advisors investment story, please re-visit the comments section here below this article in several days, because after earnings are reported along with the 10-K SEC filing document, I'll provide additional comments on what I find noteworthy. I will likely draft my third Seeking Alpha article on PIOE after the Q1 10-Q earnings report is filed in mid-May, when we have an even more complete financial picture on both segments of RCP Advisors -- unless course PIOE's management decides to give us all the necessary "recent highlights" about pertinent RCP 3 financial metrics in the upcoming 10-K document.

Diverse revenue sources for RCP Advisors (benefiting parent company PIOE's consolidated financial statement)

PIOE's Q3 press release on Oct. 30, 2017, reported a couple of key facts concerning the acquisition of RCP Advisors:

"[O]n October 5, we closed on the acquisition of RCP Advisors 2, LLC and entered into a purchase agreement to acquire RCP Advisors 3, LLC in January 2018... In the last twelve months, RCP Advisors generated approximately $23 million in revenue on an assets under management [AUM] base of $3.6 billion." (Emphasis added.)

The most recent Form ADV Brochure from RCP Advisors, dated Feb. 1, 2018, and covering the period up through Sept. 30, 2017, paints a somewhat fuller picture not available when PIOE wrote that press release on Oct. 30:

"As of September 30, 2017, RCP managed approximately $3,221,208,048 in client assets on a discretionary basis. In addition, as of September 30, 2017, RCP managed approximately $562,865,788 in client assets on a non-discretionary basis." (p. 6)

That amounts to a total of $3.784 billion already nearly $200 million higher at September's end than the AUM figure of $3.6 Bn cited by PIOE, which was evidently for the period ending June 30, 2017.

And it gets richer: Since late September RCP Advisors 3 has launched at least one additional RCP Fund, now reported to be up to $328.24 million in assets under management (AUM) as major investors have quickly piled in. Moreover, the gross asset value (GAV) of some of the previous Funds managed by RCP 2 and RCP 3 has grown since Sept. 30 for at least four of them, as I shall detail below. So even though one older RCP Fund has probably been cashed out in the intervening time, I surmise that RCP Advisors 2 & 3 now manage an AUM figure over $4.2 billion.

But before I get to these further details, let me say that the statement from PIOE's Oct. 30, 2017, press release raised a question for me:

Was the "$23 million in revenue" merely from RCP Advisors' AUM management fee, or did it also include the other forms of compensation that RCP Advisors 2 and 3 describe in their own SEC filings for the IAPD Form ADV Brochure? As literally stated in the PIOE press release, the revenue amount would seem to derive only from AUM fees.

Yet we know that RCP Advisors gets the following different kind of fees:

1) AUM management fees up to 1% (averaging 0.639% using the above-cited statistic from PIOE) on the RCP Funds and other accounts the RCP Advisors manages and advises for different investor clients. These fees represent a fairly predictable and consistent form of revenues for RCP Advisors (and now for parent company PIOE, too).

2) Carried interest or performance fees on the profitable returns generated by its RCP Funds. This form of income is "lumpier" and not so consistent, because, as explained by the most recent (Feb. 1, 2018) Form ADV Part 2A Brochure: "The Carried Interest percentage varies by RCP Fund and generally is not payable until after the investor's capital contributions are returned along with the applicable preferred rate of return." (p. 12) RCP Advisors' Form ADV Brochure (p. 8) illustrates in a chart these two primary forms of compensation they receive from managing, advising and profitably growing their different kinds of RCP Funds.

3) In addition to the two above-discussed kinds of fee-compensation, RCP Advisors also receives subscription fees from its fully-owned subsidiary, GPScout, an investment software program for analyzing a vast array of companies and cases in the otherwise rather opaque private-equity sector. RCP Advisors bought the GPScout in 2015 from Atlas Diligence group. (The CEO of that company, Alexander Abell, is now one of the several principals at RCP Advisors.) Besides its intrinsic value as an asset on the balance sheet, GPScout brings in subscription fee revenues for RCP from investors and advisory clients, as RCP Advisors explains in its ADV Brochure ("NON-ADVISORY SERVICES," pp. 25-6).

4) "Interest Income on Investors' Contributions" appears to be a very small but cumulatively significant form of income. As one fellow shareholder noted, "assuming it's 0.25% (1/4 of 1%) annually, that alone pays $10 million [in revenues]."

5) Finally, we've found from SEC filings on its individual RCP Funds - in the Section 16 on "Use of Proceeds" for each of the Form D documents - that RCP Advisors charges for some of them (not all of them) what appears to be a kind of launch and clerical-operations fee to recompense for the costs of setting up, advertising and running these RCP Funds. Several of these Funds have this type of fee at a level calculable as 8.75% of the AUM - see for example here and here, where RCP Advisors in each case gets $35 million assuming the Fund hits $400 million invested (this works out to a fee of 8.75%). For the other RCP Funds, the amount is lower (e.g., 3%) or else unspecified or posited as zero. These fees amount to many tens of millions of dollars in the aggregate. When one reads through the long list on pages 9-11 of the ADV Brochure of the diverse expenses incurred for launching and operating the RCP Funds, it's clear there is a reason for RCP Advisors to charge these fees, whatever we call them. Yet I suspect that some unused residual amount of these fees may remain after all expenses are paid, thereby perhaps adding a further few million dollars or several million dollars to RCP Advisors'-and now PIOE's-revenues.

I hope that both RCP Advisors' CFO and P10 Holdings' CFO Jay Powers will break out and itemize these various sources and amounts of revenue from RCP Advisors, although I would not be surprised if some of this more granular information is left undisclosed for RCP Advisors' competitive reasons.

---------------------------------

RCP Advisors has considerable cash-equivalents to boost its valuation

Let me here below list the seventeen RCP Funds managed by RCP Advisors 2 and RCP Advisors 3, given that we now have an updated lengthy Form ADV listing details for each of these RCP Funds at the IAPD website. This Form ADV dates from Feb. 1, 2018, like the most recent ADV Brochure, and covers the period ending Sept. 30, 2017.

Furthermore, along with the list of RCP Funds, I will provide some rather dazzling information I did not have for my previous article on PIOE and RCP last November. Namely, the massive amounts of cash equivalents for RCP and PIOE's balance sheet, as represented by the ownership percentages that RCP Advisors possesses on many (not all) of its RCP Funds.

Here below is the specified list of Funds as managed and partially owned by both RCP 2 and RCP 3, along with supplemental update material I've gleaned from catching different news stories on RCP Funds reported in the financial media websites that focus on the private equity field.

RCP Advisors 2:

Owns 6% ($20.82M) of $347.04 million of RCP SOF (Secondary Opportunity Fund) II (Gross Asset Value / GAV given here is as of 9/30/17)

Owns 2% ($5.64M) of $282.77 million of RCP Fund VIII (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 7% ($25.28M) of $361.1 million of RCP Fund IX (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 5% ($16.27M) of $325.37 million of RCP Fund X (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 4% ($12.32M) of $307.93 million of RCP Fund XI (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 14% ($40.78M) of $291.27 million of RCPDIRECT 2 (as of 9/30/17)

RCP Advisors 3:

Owned 0% of $0 million RCP FF Small Buyout Co-Investment Fund III (as of 9/30/17) (started in late Sept '17, it was already up to $328.24M in gross asset value by Nov. 3, according to RCP Advisors' Amended Form D)

Owns 1% ($3.26M) of $326.6 million RCP FF Small Buyout Co-Investment Fund II (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 0% of $532.43 million RCP FF Small Buyout Co-Investment Fund (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 2% ($3.9M) of $194.93 million RCP Fund XII (as of 9/30/17) (up to $284.4M in GAV as of 12/1/17, according to RCP Advisors' Amended Form D)

Owns 0% of $47.02 million RCP Multi-Fund Feeder IX/DII Offshore (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 0% of $25.5 million RCP Multi-Fund Feeder IX/DII (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 9% ($4.18M) of $46.47 million RCP SBIC Opportunity Fund (as of 9/30/17) (up to $54M in GAV as of

12/20/17 according to RCP Advisors' Amended Form D)

Owns 0% of $199.41 million RCP SBO Fund (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 5% ($1.34M) of $26.79 million RCP SOF III (as of 9/30/17) (up to $115.7M in GAV as of 1/9/18 according to RCP Advisors' Amended Form D)

Owns 4% ($4.16M) of $103.89 million RCP Small & Emerging Fund (SEF) (as of 9/30/17)

Owns 0% of $74.59 million RCP Small & Emerging Parallel Fund (as of 9/30/17)

(NOTE: for updates on RCP Advisors 3 LLC's RCP Funds, see Advisors 3, LLC RCP | Newest Form D's & SEC filings.)

When adding the increased GAVs on four of the RCP 3 managed Funds, the overall AUM is up at least an extra $514 million from just late Sept. into early January 2018, which means that AUM management fee income is up.

But the real eye-opener comes when calculating the amount of each Fund partially owned by RCP Advisors 2 & RCP Advisors 3. The tally I get for the total amount as of 9/30/17 was around $137,950,000. That will count as part of "cash equivalents" on PIOE's balance sheet since PIOE fully owns 100% of RCP 2 and RCP 3's assets. But please recall that the full amount of that cash equivalent will not show until the mid-May 10-Q financial report when both RCP 2 and RCP 3 are included as one consolidated entity. In the 10-K due this week, we'll only see balance-sheet data for RCP 2, with cash equivalents somewhere over $123 million.

The $137.95 million amount of cash equivalent that I've specified here for both segments of RCP Advisors is actually higher:

--if RCP has taken an ownership percentage of the new RCP FF Small Buyout Co-Investment Fund III (and any subsequent RCP Fund that gets launched), and/or

--if RCP has initiated ownership of any of the other Funds where it did not previously have ownership, and/or

--if RCP further increased its ownership for any of the Funds in which it already held a percentage amount of ownership.

RCP 2 probably has an extra $3.27 million in cash from what appears to be the closing out of its first RCP SOF (Secondary Opportunity Fund), plus whatever performance fee (carried interest) received. I base this statement on the fact that the list of RCP Funds provided in RCP Advisors' Dec. 2017 Form ADV, pertaining to the period ending June 30, 2017, listed this RCP SOF Fund-- but it is absent for the list of RCP Funds provided in the Feb. 2018 ADV. The likely reason is that it has been cashed out and closed, and all principal and profits returned to the investors, which is what eventually happens in the life-span of each of these RCP Funds. RCP Advisors 2 had owned 1% of $327 million of that RCP SOF, which would mean that RCP 2 got $3.27 million in cash from its 1% ownership percentage (assuming it got cashed out for $327 million), presumably along with performance fees (carried interest) on a profitable return, not to mention any further fee compensation for having managed and advised the Fund until it closed.

Remember that RCP Advisors has an additional asset-their fully owned the investment software GPScout program. I have no idea what that is worth as a balance sheet item, but we might shortly find out in the 10-K filing.

Finally, RCP 2 and RCP 3 most likely also hold some amount of cash sitting in money market accounts in the bank(s).

As mentioned, we'll have more clarity on balance sheet assets and any liabilities (beyond payroll and other accounts payable) for RCP Advisors 2 with the earnings report 10-K that PIOE files with the SEC in just a few days. And then we'll have full clarity about the balance sheet for both RCP 2 and RCP 3 when the First Qtr 10-Q earnings report comes out in mid-May, a mere 7 weeks away.

In any case, already at this point we know that, regardless of whatever other assets and liabilities are on RCP's (and therefore PIOE's) balance sheet, there is likely well over $140 million in cash-equivalent assets from RCP's partial ownership of many of its RCP Funds, not to mention straight cash holdings. Divide by PIOE's 89.235 million shares (as of Oct. 2017), and PIOE has at least $1.57 in cash per share.

For any stock-price valuation purposes, that cash-per-share amount should be added to whatever earnings per share (EPS) that PIOE is also receiving from their ownership of RCP 2 & RCP 3. This is the primary reason why I am increasing my price-target on PIOE. When I wrote that piece back in Nov., I had no idea that RCP Advisors had such a hefty cash-equivalent sitting on its balance sheet, not to mention other likely cash equivalents and cash, and so didn't even begin to factor such assets into my valuation.

---------------------------------

Possible earnings for PIOE

Speaking of earnings, in the next few days P10 Holdings will release partial information on what RCP Advisors 2 brings to PIOE's net earnings just for the period from Oct. 6 to Dec. 31 (not quite 3 months). In the 10-Q to be released in mid-May, we'll see a much clearer and more ample earnings picture because we'll have the combined data for both RCP 2 and RCP 3 for the full first quarter of 2018. And remember from the earlier quote that RCP 2 (along with RCP 1) pays a "sub-advisory fee" to RCP 3, so the upcoming 10-K report this week may not look so impressive when highlighting just RCP 2's earnings. We really need the financial data for RCP 3 to have a fuller sense of what PIOE's earnings power will be going forward.

Even then, since the performance fees (carried interest) gained by RCP 2 and RCP 3 are lumpy, it may take several quarters and hopefully some guidance from PIOE and RCP principals to give us a better sense of what to expect on an annual basis going forward as different RCP Funds draw near to being closed and cashed out. RCP Advisors is explicitly described by at least one source I've found (the Chicago Municipal Employees Fund, in their "Finalized Investment Searches" pdf file) to be a "proven team" with "strong historic returns," so I expect RCP Advisors' carried interest/performance fees to be a substantial form of revenues over the coming years for PIOE.

For the time being, I am going to guess, based on not only a) AUM management fees (the "$23 million in revenues" cited last Oct. by PIOE for RCP), but also on b) likely performance fees, c) Interest Income on Investors' Contributions, d) any left-over Fund-launch fees, and e) GPScout subscription fees, that PIOE-- not including any revenue from licensing some/all of its remnant patent portfolio (a topic I briefly discussed in my last article)-- can probably generate at least $35 to $40 million in annual revenues from its RCP Advisors subsidiary. Using the 49% margin that I have found for a few other publicly-traded investment management firms (see my previous article), this would likely yield about $17-$20 million in operating income, which will be tax-free for years to come due to PIOE's $275 million in NOLs and so probably go right to bottom line earnings.

So, on these estimated figures, I'm going to suggest an annual EPS of about 0.19 to 0.224 for PIOE (on 89.235 million shares). A price-to-earnings (P/E) of just 12 to 15 would make for a share price of $2.28 to $3.36, and to that we have to add the valuation for what we know to be RCP Advisors' bulky cash-per-share equivalents of somewhere over $1.57.

This is why I have essentially doubled my PIOE price-target up to at least $3.60 to $4.00. And I think this is why some unknown investors have been bidding PIOE's price since March 15 up from the $0.80s and $0.90s to the $1.30s and $1.40s.

---------------------------------

Revealing Some of the Mega-Investors' Love of RCP Funds

RCP's website area discussing their Investor Base asserts that:

"RCP enjoys a large, diverse, and stable base of institutional and sophisticated private investors. RCP identifies new investors through its own investor relations activities and through partnership with top-tier investment consultants around the globe. The following are some summary statistics on investors in RCP's family of funds* [as of Dec. 1, 2017]:

Endowments, foundations, corporate and public pensions, insurance companies, banks, healthcare organizations, family offices

72% of [these] limited partners [are] invested across multiple RCP funds

[The investors come from] 47 states; 23 countries; 6 continents"

On some recent Internet hunting expeditions a few weeks ago, using a variety of keywords and a certain amount of patience in perusing dozens of Google search-returns, I was able to uncover the identities and decision-making of some of RCP Advisors' mega-investors in the RCP Funds.

Let me spend several paragraphs discussing these finds:

-- A May 20, 2016, news story at the "Pensions & Investments" website indicates how much the RCP Advisors are respected and their RCP Funds are treasured. RCP Advisors appears at the top of the list of private equity investment managers selected for allocating investment monies by the Illinois Teachers' pension fund, with $200 million. (The runner-up manager in private equity is far behind in monies allocated by the Illinois pension fund, at ~$85 million.) Of course, one might argue that RCP Advisors is based in Chicago, Illinois, so naturally, the Illinois Teachers' pension fund might be partial to them. But then again it could be argued that these professional investors probably really know and trust the RCP team and appreciate their track record in delivering superior returns. Calculating the numbers, one finds that RCP Advisors was given fully 31% of the Illinois Teachers fund's $632 million in investment monies specified.

-- One of the biggest institutional investors in RCP Funds is the Florida Retirement System Pension Plan. This link provides a window onto this single mega-investor's contributions and withdrawals to several RCP Funds during the period mid-2015 to mid-2016. On page 36 of their list of investments in private equity, scroll down to see the initial market value and subsequent contributions or withdrawals from their stake in various RCP Funds. Note on the far right column the market value in mid-2016 of these investments compared to the value in mid-2015 and you see the overall total is significantly greater - after just this one year (I didn't find data for previous years), the total value of their investment had grown to nearly $200M, from investments that in mid-2015 were valued at ~$140M, even after subtracting over $27M in withdrawals and adding back in only about $18M in additional contributions during this one-year period. Here is a link to the more recent report for 2016-17 for that Florida state pension fund. Go to page 109 and view the screenshot below to see the continuing superb results for their investments in the various RCP Funds (despite a relatively small loss thus far on Fund X). Even after withdrawing much more ($45M) than they contributed/added ($20M) to their original investment during this year-long period, they're still up by a considerable amount, $45.7 million for the one-year period-check out the 3rd column over toward the right to view their investment gains for the period tracked from mid-2016 to mid-2017.

Note that only RCP Funds VIII, IX and X are managed by RCP Advisors 2. The older funds are managed by RCP 1, and so are irrelevant for PIOE. Remember, though, that it's the same RCP Advisors involved with all three segments, so it just goes to show how successful they are. Big institutional money trusts these guys.

-- An April 18, 2017, story from the Pensions & Investments website tells how the SWIB or State of Wisconsin Investment Board (at Madison) committed or invested a total of $1.2 billion in hedge funds, private equity, real estate and other asset classes during the first quarter. $75 million was allocated to the RCP Small and Emerging Fund, a private equity fund-of-funds managed by RCP Advisors.

-- I found a few interesting documents from mid-Nov. 2016 that give extra color on how the investing committee for the New Mexico PERA (Public Employees Retirement Assoc.) Fund decided at that time to make a substantial investment in a special RCP Fund. In "Action Item B" discussed on pp. 3-4 of this pdf document, a few interesting points stand out: 1) RCP's Charles Huebner was present and described RCP Advisors' strategies for an investment fund like this. 2) Huebner outlined how RCP would not take a management fee on the AUM but would instead be happy to take a 10% carry (performance fee) above a 10% preferred return for PERA. This expresses a lot of confidence by RCP Advisors to deliver a return for NM's PERA investment that will generate a larger performance fee than the standard management fee. The PERA report says: "Although it is unusual for the market, RCP determined this was the direction they wanted to proceed in this program. RCP is paid when the portfolio performs." This next linked document is to the PERA minutes later that same day stating, on page 4, the resolution was "unanimously approved" for an investment "up to $75 million to the NM PERA RCP Small Cap PE Fund I"-a fund not even listed among the ones previously specified at the Form ADV, probably because it is one of the special "separate accounts" as RCP discusses in its Form ADV Brochure. A news flash the very next day (Nov. 18, 2016) at the Pensions & Investments website, entitled "New Mexico Public Employees preps low-volatility equity search," told of the PERA's approved plan to reduce global public equity exposure over the next nine months from 55% down to 43.5% after the very long bull run in the public equities market, and predicted much greater volatility, which we're finally seeing since late Jan. 2018. It struck me how very likely it is that numerous other pension funds and mega-investors have been and will be shifting more investments to private equity investments. And RCP Advisors, with its "proven team" and "strong historic returns" (as the Chicago municipal pension investors called them) and obviously satisfied investor clients over the years, will be perfectly-positioned to get a lot of this investor money under their management. The Pensions & Investments news article further reads, in part: "Separately, the [PERA] pension fund committed up to $75 million to an emerging private equity manager program being developed by RCP Advisors. The North American lower middle-market buyouts manager plans to raise $150 million to $200 million from a total of three asset owners for the program that will commit to emerging private equity managers. Emerging managers are defined as private equity firms raising a first or second fund of $250 million or less. New Mexico PERA has not invested with RCP Advisors in the past."

-- I found another mega-investor in RCP, perhaps the biggest of all: the Australian government's Future Fund, which is that country's $95 billion sovereign wealth fund (SWF). I had not yet found which specific national SWFs might be invested in RCP Funds. Here is one, a big one, and they've been invested since 2011. What tipped me off to this discovery was this passage in the Spring 2016 issue of the Duane Morris Connections in Middle Market (p. 21), which is the primary publication for investors interested in the middle-market sector of the private equity world: "Many SWFs [Sovereign Wealth Funds] also are finding a way to back funds as small as just a few hundred million dollars, often through an intermediary, such as a managed account or funds of funds. Consider that RCP Advisors, the Chicago funds-of-funds manager trained on buyout funds of $200 million to $1 billion, has the $85 billion Australian Government Future Fund as a backer." Specifically, according to different Future Fund websites, the Future Fund is invested in the RCP FF Small Buyout Co-Investment Fund, LP, as it is mentioned in some of the Annual Reports for years 2011 through Dec. 2017. If I understand it correctly, Australia's Future Fund might own fully 100% of this fund, which is the largest of any RCP Fund. And this may be why RCP owns 0% of this one, according to the ADV forms filed with the SEC (and see my earlier list of RCP Funds). For references, see here and here and also p. 99 of the Australian Future Fund's 2011/2012 Annual Report (p. 101 of the pdf) filed here. Later, I reviewed RCP's Form D filing, dated May 26, 2011, about this RCP FF Small Buyout Co-Investment Fund, LP, and saw under Item 16 it says "Officers, Directors, or the promoter will not be collecting any management fees from this offering." So I presume RCP Advisors will again (as with the special NM PERA pension fund investment) earn a performance fee from this Fund, not an AUM management fee. And it could be a spectacular amount that RCP gains from this carried interest since we know from the most recent filings that the Gross Asset Value of this particular RCP Fund is $532.4 million as of 9/30/2017. I'm not sure when that performance fee or carry interest will be paid, whether along the way or when the fund finally closes and is cashed out.

Whenever it does, it will be an enormous windfall gain for RCP Advisors and for PIOE shareholders.

---------------

From the www.AltAssets.net site, this string of news blurbs for RCP Advisors over the past several years (I could have chosen several more) indicates how popular RCP Funds are with big investors. I'll proceed here with the headlines in chronological order, just starting from early 2014:

RCP Advisors back in market for Fund IX six months after closing previous fund

Fund News - February 13, 2014

Chicago-based private equity firm RCP Advisors is back in the market for a ninth fund of funds just six months after beating the $250m target for Fund VIII […]

--------

RCP returns to the market with FoF [Fund of Fund] X just weeks after filling up Fund...

Fund News - April 8, 2015

The market is clearly proving favourable for US fund-of-funds investor RCP Advisors which has launched its tenth flagship vehicle just three months after hitting the market with Fund IX.

--------

RCP Advisors races to $177m for Fund X in quickfire return to fundraising

Fund News - June 1, 2015

Fund of funds-focused private equity firm RCP Advisors is continuing its pacey fundraising performance by pulling in more than $177m for its second vehicle […]

--------

RCP Advisors collects $242m for Fund X

Fund News - July 9, 2015

US private equity firm RCP Advisors has breezed past the halfway mark for its latest fund, just seven months after sealing $350m for its predecessor.

--------

RCP surpasses its target as it moves closer to its $400m hard cap [for RCP Fund XI]

Fund News - May 4, 2017

Fund of funds and secondaries specialist RCP Advisors has raised up to $315m for its eleventh fund, AltAssets can reveal.

--------

RCP wastes no time returning to market with twelfth flagship fundraise

Fund News - July 11, 2017

Private equity fund of funds specialist RCP Advisors is already back with a twelfth flagship fundraise despite starting the year pulling in capital for its predecessor vehicle […]

--------

RCP passes $250m target for Fund XII raise, hot on the heels of $315m...

Funds in Market - December 4, 2017

Private equity fund of funds specialist RCP Advisors has burst past its $250m target for its twelfth flagship fund, AltAssets can reveal.

--------

RCP nears finish line for Fund XII raise after $294m interim close

Funds in Market - January 11, 2018

Private equity fund of funds specialist RCP Advisors is within touching distance of a final close for its twelfth flagship fund after hitting a $294m interim close, AltAssets has learned […].

--------

Lest anyone think there is anything shady going on with the serial launching of so many of these RCP Funds investing in different aspects of the private equity sector, I can remind readers that, as stated in my previous article, Form ADV documents filed with the SEC disclose that financial statements for the RCP Funds advised by RCP Advisors are all subject to an annual audit. They are done according to U.S. GAAP accounting rules. Their auditor is KPMG (one of the Big Four firms). And their audited annual financial statements and unaudited quarterly statements are sent to their investors in as timely a manner as possible. We also learn from the Form ADVs that RCP Advisors key personnel have never been cited for any felonies, misdemeanors, or ethical breaches.

Before closing this section, let me share my hope, which I believe is based on reality, not mere fantasy: I'm hoping and even expecting that at some point at least a few of the big institutional investors in RCP Funds will begin to directly also buy shares of RCP Advisors' parent company, PIOE, as part of their investment strategy.

If/when that occurs, PIOE's share price could skyrocket "to da' Moon."

-------------------------------

A Reassurance about the Seller's Note paid by P10 Holdings to RCP Advisors

One of the unexplained, unresolved elements from PIOE's news of acquiring the two segments of RCP Advisors is that cash and a seller's note were granted to RCP Advisors. Here's one way to explain how the math for this deal works out:

Let us say for illustrative purposes that RCP Advisors 2 & 3 have a combined value of $250 million (based on their cash, cash equivalents, other assets, and various intangibles, minus any liabilities). The RCP Advisors selling themselves to P10 Holdings are getting half of their company back because they received 49.5% of the common shares of parent company PIOE in the transaction. Now how does PIOE pay for the other $125M? First, PIOE is contributing the $275 million in NOLs, which are worth tens of millions of dollars in tax relief for RCP Advisors-let's say $60M. Now in this particular valuation scenario, there is still $65 million left for PIOE to pay (to make up the $125M owed to RCP). PIOE had about $4 million in cash as of the last quarterly report, so let's assume they give all of this to RCP Advisors. This would still require PIOE granting a seller's note of $61 million to RCP.

But wait, this analysis doesn't give any value to the fact that P10 Holdings provides several other significant benefits to RCP Advisors: 1) because P10 is a publicly-traded holdings company, RCP Advisors can benefit, as I've earlier discussed, from access to public funds; 2) this reverse merger also provides a much easier, less expensive route for RCP to get uplisted to a major stock exchange and become one of the very few publicly-traded private-equity investment managers operating in the middle market sector; 3) finally, there's a good chance that the PIOE shares, of which RCP Advisors now own over 44 million, could explode upward in value, making all the RCP principals very, very wealthy, indeed. For all these compensatory reasons, PIOE's seller-note granted to RCP should be "discounted" to a much lower amount, I'll guess anywhere from $25M to $45M. Annual interest will need to be paid by PIOE to RCP, perhaps at a rate of up to 10%, which would entail annual interest payments of perhaps as much as $2.5M to $4.5M.

This sounds like a draconian debt-burden on PIOE until one realizes that we have a virtuous circle here, because whatever PIOE pays in interest to RCP Advisors will be interest income (revenues/earnings) for parent company PIOE.

A friend who was a former top-level accountant for one of the biggest supermarket chains in the USA told me when I discussed this matter with her, "It would be a wash of interest expense and interest income on PIOE's books once they consolidated financials so long as the note is payable to RCP." Which it is.

A larger point here is that, as I stated in the comment thread to my previous article on PIOE, this entire transaction only makes sense if everyone wins by maximizing the PIOE share price. This will benefit Alpert and Webb, it will benefit the RCP guys with their 49.5% of PIOE shares, this will benefit the rest of shareholders including Mark Ascolese, CFO Jay Powers, and others including any future institutional investors and us retail folks who have bought or are buying shares. So if the share price goes up, everyone wins. If the pps goes down, everyone loses. I think all major parties involved in the P10 / RCP deal are working together for this purpose and that this will always be the raison-d'etre for this deal. What we have here is very much akin to the spirit of the Three Musketeers: "All for one and one for all." If the major parties help each other, they move forward successfully. But if any one party is trying to take advantage of the other, there will be bad feeling, bickering and everything falls apart. I think the three parties here are obviously 1) the two new CEOs Alpert & Webb (who first appeared last March as PIOI's "white knight" investors), 2) RCP Advisors, whose two leads sit on PIOE's Board, 3) the former Beneficial Owners and former CEO-Ascolese, who still hold a lot of shares and (in Ascolese's case) options.

An overly skeptical person might suspect this entire deal was agreed to by RCP Advisors because they have a sinister intention to weaken P10 Holdings and eventually buy up as many further shares of PIOE as possible. But this would clearly violate the strict "change of ownership" stipulations in the Internal Revenue Code. And poof!-- RCP would lose all the NOLs and tax-relief benefits.

No, the simple truth here is that we have an extraordinary "win-win-win" situation, wherein RCP benefits if PIOE benefits, and all PIOE shareholders benefit as a result. The principals at RCP Advisors want to be owned by a financially-healthy parent entity, P10 Holdings. The stronger and more prestigious is P10, the stronger and more prestigious RCP Advisors will be when presenting themselves to the world of their peers, their clients, their investors, and investors in the new P10 / RCP entity and enterprise.

---------------------------------

PIOE's Chart:

I'm reluctant to post any stock chart on PIOE because the trading volume has simply not been sufficient to warrant any technical analysis-e.g., when a single sell of 400 shares can drop the price by a dime or more near the end of the day.

But just to indicate where the stock price has been over the past 6 months, we can see that it has been very bullish, and my bet is that it will continue to outperform as we receive more and more information from PIOE's quarterly filings in the seasons and years ahead…

