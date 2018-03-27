Is Dividend Growth Investing Compatible With Medium-Term, Cyclical Investing?

The article makes the case that with some adjustments in our thinking about DGI, it is not only compatible with medium-term investing, but medium-term DGI investing can be superior.

Introduction

In case anyone missed it, Dividend Growth Investing (DGI) has become quite popular over the past decade. Many of Seeking Alpha's most popular authors focus exclusively on dividend growth stocks and strategies. In addition to dividend growth investors, high yield investors have grown in numbers as well. There are several niche analysts writing full-time on higher yield investments like REITs and MLPs, and those are quite popular as well. In the event one can put together an investment thesis for a stock that includes both high yield and dividend growth, well, that's the Holy Grail for retirees who are looking to maximize income from their retirement savings. I, like many, see the attraction to dividend growth investing for retirees, and I've wondered if once I was retired if it's a strategy I would implement. Mainly, what I want to know is whether DGI is compatible with the medium-term investment approach that I am committed to, because for me, that medium-term approach takes precedence over everything else. So if DGI doesn't work with medium-term investing then it doesn't work for me. (If you would like to read my argument in favor of medium-term investing, you can do so here. It might help fill in some of the gaps and add some context to this article if you do.)

This article will specifically focus on DGI during retirement when money is being withdrawn from one's account since I think the approach has special appeal during that phase of life, and I'll save the discussion for whether DGI is a good investment approach during the accumulation years for a later date.

What are the goals of DGI?

In order to decide if medium-term investing is compatible with DGI, I think one must first outline what the goals of a DGI approach are during retirement. The reason for this is because there are many variations on DGI investing, and so by using a goals-based approach, we can more accurately see if there is some version of dividend growth investing that can achieve those goals while also taking a medium-term investing approach.

There are several functions that DGI can have in service of one's retirement goals. The first is that DGI can act as a type of quality screen. The assignment of different classifications to certain DGI stocks like Aristocrats, Champions, and Kings, is a testament to this, as are backtests of DGI indexes and ETFs that demonstrate outperformance over multiple decades. Those titles are intended to denote long-term business quality and a willingness on the part of management to pay and grow dividends. The second function that DGI can play in retirement is as a relatively reliable and steady source of income. The popularity of monthly dividend payers like Realty Income (O) are a testament to that. Many of a retiree's bills are monthly. The subtext here is that your investment pays you monthly, and then you pay your bills monthly. Many DGI investors like the fact that dividends are less volatile than stock prices and the takeaway is that dividend income is more reliable as well. The third important function that DGI can play is that investment income can grow in order to meet or beat inflation. This is where the importance of calculating the future growth of dividends comes into play. And the last inferred promise of DGI is that you don't have to be a genius in order to manage a portfolio of DGI stocks. Most people of average-to-above-average intelligence and experience can select good DGI stocks that can accomplish their retirement goals. There are several lists that have been compiled where investors can easily locate DGI stocks.

What I'm going to examine is whether one can accomplish these retirement investment goals while also using a medium-term investment approach, or, whether the two approaches are simply incompatible.

Can Dividend Growth Be Used As A Medium-Term Quality Screen?

Loads of research has been done on SA and elsewhere about how Dividend Growth Investing has outperformed the market over time. In my 'Case for Medium Term Investing' article, I mentioned the work that Ploutos had done on long-term factor tilts that have been shown to outperform the market and that I am a proponent of using one or more of those factor tilts as a default position for whenever an investor can't find individual value investments in the marketplace. Fortunately, one of those factor tilts is indeed Dividend Growth. So, I don't see any problem in choosing to use a DGI ETF as one's default investment instead of one of the other factors Ploutos has described, and doing so seems perfectly compatible with my approach so far.

Additionally, when we purchase individual stocks, we can limit ourselves to the stocks of companies that have increased their dividends over 5 years in a row, and let that serve as a basic quality screen in order to accomplish our first DGI goal. Five years of dividend growth is an easy criterion to add to my medium-term cyclical approach. The downside is that adding 5 years of dividend growth to my criteria may reduce the number of stocks available to invest in. But there would still be dozens if not hundreds of stocks left to choose from, and adding a history of 5 years of dividend growth would ensure that the retirement portfolio would always have an income tilt, which makes some sense in retirement since the ultimate goal of our portfolio is to produce income.

The only area where the dividend growth criteria might throw a wrench in things is that it would limit my 'default' ETF positions to DGI ETF's like Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) or ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL). That seems a bit restricting for my taste, but it's not incompatible with my medium-term, cyclical value approach. (Using that approach, sometimes I like more defensive ETFs because of where we are in the business cycle. I'll revisit this problem, and a possible compromise between the two in a later article, but for now, there technically isn't a compatibility issue.) So far, so good.

Can Medium-Term Investing Produce Reliable Income?

One of the things DGI investors love is the fact that they are producing a reliable stream of income. How one thinks about income will ultimately determine whether or not one thinks DGI can be compatible with Medium-Term Cyclical Value Investing. If one thinks of dividend growth only from the perspective of each individual company, then I don't think the two approaches are compatible, if for no other reason than medium-term, cyclical value investing requires that during market highs, late in the business cycle, when stocks seem expensive to buy, that the investor hold considerable sums of cash (currently, in between 35-40%). That cash is not producing or growing income. It's not DGI.

However, if one takes a portfolio perspective over the entire course of a business cycle, say, approximately ten years or so, then the income of the portfolio, all else being equal, can actually grow - and grow faster--if one holds some cash during downturns in the market. Let me explain.

First, over the medium-term, cash is more reliable than any particular company's dividends. Second, from a portfolio perspective, if you are holding cash, you can pay yourself as much income as you would like, and as long as your portfolio is growing through an entire business cycle, then you can still grow that income.

If some readers are protesting at this point because this approach requires "timing the market", and they think that it is impossible to value stocks, they would be wrong on both accounts. I've demonstrated publicly here on SA that one can sell an over-priced DGI stock, and pay one's self a dividend with the cash from some of the proceeds. Then, when the price is a better value, they can get back in. Take the case of Realty Income (O). I wrote an article a couple years ago when O was near its peak suggesting that owners who thought it was overvalued should sell it, hold enough cash to pay themselves three year's worth of dividends, and buy Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(BRK.B) instead, even though Berkshire didn't pay a dividend. That idea not only allowed O owners who followed my advice to rotate back into O at a ~20% lower price (hence, increasing their shares and future dividends ~20%) but during the eight months they were waiting for Realty Income's price to come down they had guaranteed income from their portfolio and substantially less risk.

Also notable, is that one didn't have to be REIT expert in order to do this. I'm not a REIT expert. But I had a pretty good read on exactly at what price we could expect Realty Income to bottom:

I think that at some point in the next 3 years it will trade back in this range again, and so I'm aiming for a buying price of $47.50.

That was written a little less than 2 years ago. During that time, one popular REIT expert on SA has been recommending either buying or holding Realty Income stock over 30 times! At the time I wrote my article this analyst was recommending investors hold the stock while chastising investors who recommended shorting the stock. Here is what the stock has done since:

O data by YCharts

That's over a 20% drop, and the stock reached a temporary bottom at $47.25, just below where I expected.

My point here isn't to brag, it's to demonstrate that when people tell you it's not possible for a regular investor to tell when something is overvalued, they are wrong. I didn't call the exact top in Realty Income. It went up another 15% before it dropped. But I got close enough. Far closer than the expert who bought and held and was wrong over 30 times the past 2 years (yet, who, as the mantra goes, reliably collected their ever-increasing dividends each month).

You see, from an individual stock perspective, what I suggested owners of Realty Income due back in April of 2016 was not DGI. Neither Berkshire Hathaway nor cash were growing dividends. However, from a portfolio perspective, the investors who followed my advice, received a more reliable stream of income while they held Berkshire Hathaway and cash, and when they rotated back into Realty Income, they owned ~20% more shares, which meant their income stream had grown ~20% for as long as Realty Income continues to pay a dividend. I am of the opinion that portfolio income growth throughout the entire course of a business cycle accomplishes dividend growth investors' goal of producing a reliable growing income stream better than the application of the rule to each individual stock a DGI investor might own (if for no other reason than cash would have to be excluded from a DGI investor's possible investments).

I would be willing to strike a compromise that might exclude a non-dividend paying stock like Berkshire for reasons that it doesn't meet the five-year dividend growth screen, but the argument would still remain that holding cash implies that future portfolio income growth is more important than individual stock income growth. This is an important seque into our next consideration.

Can Medium-Term Investing Produce A Growing Income Stream?

I think medium-term cyclical value investing, with a 5-year dividend growth quality screen, is far better at producing a reliable growing income stream in retirement than long-term dividend growth investing that holds strictly to measuring income growth at the individual stock level. Part of the reason I think this is because I don't think DGI's history of long-term outperformance has much to do with the 'dividend growth' part of the investment. I think that it's the 'dividend' part of the investment (along with earnings) that carries most of the weight when it comes to future increases in the value of the investment. That increase in value and income occurs by reinvesting dividends and thereby growing shares. And by buying more shares of good companies one can compound their future income stream.

SA Contributor Kurtis Hemmerling recently wrote an excellent article about the 'growth' part of dividend growth investing and backtested portfolios that compared a variety of different growth and yield combinations. His findings were that high yield performed better against the dividend growth index than high dividend growth.

The second thing I learned is that dividend yield is a very important factor when you are developing a passive dividend growth portfolio. I would either completely ignore trailing dividend growth or even show a preference for stocks with low trailing dividend growth based on these numbers.

I'm probably one of the few people who would have predicted these findings ahead of time since I have very little faith in long-term growth projections for anything (dividends, earnings, or price) unless they part of an index and the time-frame is decades. My view is that virtually none of a dividend growth stock's outperformance is due to growing dividends. It is from reinvesting higher than average yields into average or better-than-average companies.

Once someone is in retirement, though, unless they have a very large portfolio, money is flowing out of the portfolio instead of into it. There likely aren't going to be dividends available to reinvest because they will be flowing out of the portfolio in the form of income distribution. (Make sure to watch out for writers who 'double count' these dividends. I've read articles where the author's model portfolios for retirees count dividends both as income and use them to reinvest back in the stocks. It makes for a very attractive system when you can effectively spend dividends twice! Unfortunately, in real life, we can't do that.)

My point here, though, is that as long as dividend growth investors think it's okay to reinvest dividends as a way to grow shares, and that share growth is a legitimate way to grow dividends, then it should be perfectly fine to attempt to grow shares of individual dividend stocks as a way to grow income at the portfolio level. And in order to do this, it is much more effective to predict the medium-term valuation of a stock, than it is to try to predict the long-term dividend growth of an individual stock. In this way, not only could medium-term investing be compatible with a system that uses DGI as a screening tool, but it could be superior to the popular practice of making long-term dividend growth predictions.

An outline of the process would look like this (based on my medium-term investment approach): During the early stages of the business cycle, after we just experienced a recession, like in say mid-2009 to 2011, there will be lots of DGI stocks trading at low valuations (and with high dividend yields). Let's say we end up buying 25 of them with a 4% weighting each, and we are 100% invested in individual DGI stocks at good valuations during this time period. As time goes on, and the market improves and we enter the middle stage of the business cycle, let's say from 2012 up through the end of 2016, these stocks, one by one, become fairly valued or overvalued, and when that happens, you sell them individually and rotate into a DGI ETF like VIG or NOBL. Then at a certain point, you realize that it appears we might be in the late stage of the business cycle because even fairly valued DGI stocks are hard to find (much less undervalued ones), so, at this point, you direct the proceeds of your stock sales to cash instead of the ETFs. You might still own a few laggards and potential value DGI stocks you think are exceptions to the rule, but now at this point in 2018 you are, say, 50% VIG, 12% individual DGI stocks, and 38% cash.

Let's assume that you are retired and you need 4% of your portfolio value each year to pay your bills. Dividends from the ETFs and stocks are only going to produce about 2% and they are only 62% of your portfolio, so that's only 1.24% of your portfolio value being produced as income when you need 4%. That's okay, though, because you can pay yourself the remaining 2.76% from your cash portion of the portfolio. The whole point of my Realty Income article was to show investors who needed the income that they could do so using this method.

(Interestingly, you could start 'day one' of retirement using this method by placing 50% of your money in VIG or NOBL, the other 50% in cash, then scanning the market for DGI stocks that might be good values, and perhaps finding 3 of them, you put 4% of your portfolio in each one, and at the end of the day you are in the same spot as someone who had been investing this way for the past decade: 50% DGI ETF, 12% individual DGI stocks, and 38% cash. It's very simple, can be done in a day, and can be done at any point in the business cycle, provided one can assess when a stock is trading at a good valuation. No 'market timing' whatsoever.)

The common response I've seen from DGI investors is that if you hold cash, then you are no longer holding an income producing asset. My response is that it depends on what time frame one takes. If one takes a very short day-by-day or quarter-by-quarter time frame, then sure, the cash isn't much of an income-producing asset (especially in real terms). But if one takes a longer view, one that goes out 3-5 years, then the cash has the potential to produce even more income growth because one will have the opportunity to own more shares at a lower price! (Just like we did with Realty Income.)

I'm sure right now a few people are screaming "But that's market timing!" And those people would be completely and utterly wrong. We are not basing our cash holdings on "the market". In fact, there may be some scenarios where the overall market is very expensive, but dividend growth stocks are not, and we would be fully invested during that period. There may also be scenarios where certain sectors within the dividend growth universe are inexpensive while others are very expensive. It is the evaluation of individual stocks that determine one's cash position, not momentum or a macro prediction of where the whole market will be in a month or in a year.

Do You Have To Be A Genius In Order To Successfully Invest Over The Medium-Term?

You absolutely do not have to be a genius to invest over the medium-term, and if one uses a handful of DGI ETFs as a default investment, the majority of the time, a significant portion of the portfolio is going to be invested passively anyway. And each individual investor can adjust that number to fit their stock-picking skill. I use 50% as my default, and then after that, if I sell an individual investment and can't find another one that's a good value, I hold cash. But one could default much more or less to the market depending on their stock-picking skill and risk tolerance.

The fact is, I am not a REIT guru, and I managed to provide some of the best advice on Realty Income written on Seeking Alpha the past two years. It was all based on a simple, realistic valuation of the company that didn't rely on projections of future growth (dividends or otherwise). It avoided a long-term approach with regard to an individual stock and instead took a medium-term portfolio approach. If I can do it, then many of you can too.

Conclusion

Ultimately, I think that medium-term investing is quite compatible with dividend growth investing if DGIers are willing to take a portfolio view of income rather than an individual stock view of income. One area I would like to explore more are alternative ETFs that aren't explicitly labeled as "Dividend Growth". I think there may be some ETFs that are perhaps not labeled "Dividend Growth" ETFs, but whose composition is perhaps 80-90% DGI stocks. I think there might be a place for some compromise there for DGIers who want more ETF options (like, perhaps, utilities, REITs, value, and low-volatility). That is an area I plan to do more research on in the future.

