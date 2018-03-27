ETFs In Focus: Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/26/2018

The China Internet ETF is well off of its highs, but could be at a buying point if Chinese tariffs end up coming in weaker than expected.

Each week, I scan the ETF marketplace to identify the top ETF ideas that present opportunities you should be aware of for the upcoming week.

Each week, I scan the ETF marketplace to identify my top ideas - one from each of 10 different segments of the market - that present opportunities you should be aware of for the coming week. These are a few of the ideas that are available to ETF Focus subscribers.

The Equity ETF Idea

Consumer staples and utilities often get mentioned first when discussing areas of the market that are more immune to economic weakness, but we might need to start throwing the video game industry into that discussion. Despite any concerns over economic growth, wages or unemployment, the video game industry continues to grow at an above average pace.

The industry saw more good news this past week when it was announced that February year-over-year video game sales grew 23% to nearly $1 billion. Hardware sales, which includes the Sony Playstation, the Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, were up 55%, although software sales were flat. These numbers are on top of January's sales, which were the highest in seven years.

The obvious play here is the ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR). The fund's index provides exposure to companies which are in some way engaged in the video game industry. These could be software developers, hardware providers, intellectual property providers or companies whose business model supports the video game industry. The fund comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%. GAMR is up 1% year-to-date, but up 43% over the past year.

With revenue growth expected to continue to be strong, what's the downside? Two thirds of the companies in GAMR come from overseas. Could a trade war impact the fund's holdings? Not likely. The steel and aluminum tariffs, which seem to be getting less impactful by the week, probably won't have much of an influence on these companies. The tariffs applied to Chinese goods could affect the fund a little more. A proposed 25% tariff on certain imported tech parts and products could raise the cost of games, components and systems. That could result in lower demand for these higher priced products, but China only accounts for 9% of fund assets currently.

Overall, I still like GAMR, and investors shouldn't be scared off by a potential trade war. The backdrop for this segment still looks positive.

The International ETF Idea

If you're investing internationally, there's usually two ways you can go about. You can hedge away most of the currency exposure through the use of forward contracts or options, or you can keep your exposure unhedged. The happy medium between the two strategies could be dynamic hedging - the strategy that involves selectively hedging currency exposure based on market conditions and economic indicators.

In the case of the WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity ETF (DDWM), the degree of hedging is based on three factors.

Momentum - When the 10-day moving average of the currency’s spot price vs. the U.S. dollar is weaker than the 240-day moving average (i.e. the targeted currency is depreciating), the hedge ratio of 33.3% is applied.

- When the 10-day moving average of the currency’s spot price vs. the U.S. dollar is weaker than the 240-day moving average (i.e. the targeted currency is depreciating), the hedge ratio of 33.3% is applied. Interest Rate Differentials - If the implied interest rate in the United States is higher than that within the targeted currency, a further 33.33% hedge ratio is applied for that currency on this signal.

- If the implied interest rate in the United States is higher than that within the targeted currency, a further 33.33% hedge ratio is applied for that currency on this signal. Value - The final 33.3% of the total hedge ratio is determined by a value signal that utilizes the concept of purchasing power parity in order to define a measure of relative value for a currency against U.S. dollar.

In this interview, WisdomTree chief investment strategist Luciano Siracusano explains that over long periods of time he's found that foreign currency exposure doesn't provide added return, but it does increase volatility. The concept of dynamic hedging - adding and reducing currency exposure based on current conditions - can potentially enhance a position's return, while helping to reduce overall volatility at the same time.

DDWM is just over two-years-old, so we haven't experienced a full cycle yet. To date, DDWM's total return has trailed that of the WisdomTree International Equity ETF (DWM) by 2% while demonstrating about 3-4% lower volatility.

The Event-Driven Idea

When President Trump announced his plans to level as much as $60 billion on Chinese products, markets both here and abroad were hit hard. No industry was hit harder than the tech space, the one area of the economy that seems to be targeted most specifically by the tariffs. Chinese tech stocks underperformed U.S. tech stocks on the day the tariff plan was announced, with the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) suffering some of the biggest losses.

The fund was down 6% on Thursday, with top holdings, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) down 11%, Vipshop (VIPS) down 10%, and Weibo (WB) down 7%, doing the worst. Since then, KWEB is up around 1%, but it's where the industry goes from here that's important. I think KWEB is a buy right now because I think the China tariffs will likely end up weakening in the same way that the steel and aluminum tariffs did. The market took a dive when it sounded like they might apply to countries across the board. After some talks and realization of the impact they might cause, the administration backed off on them to the point that they're fairly mild at this point compared to where they started. The number of countries receiving exemptions is continuing to grow. We don't know where the China situation will end up, but I'm guessing those tariffs also will become progressively less stringent. China is reportedly open to dialogue on the issue. I wouldn't say that the tariffs will disappear altogether, but I foresee them becoming more mild over time, which should help push KWEB back up again.

These are just a few of the ideas discussed this week in ETF Focus, my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha. If you want to see more in-depth ETF research, I invite you to take a risk-free TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL of ETF Focus! Over the past week or so, we discussed adding XBI to my portfolio, made trade recommendations for SOCL and KRE, posted my top 10 ETF ideas for the week and reviewed the ETF Focus Ultra Low Cost Core Portfolio. Click HERE to activate your two week free trial now to check out all of this and more risk-free!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRE,XBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.