Travel Back In Time With JD.Com

JD.com (JD) has been compared to Amazon (AMZN) many times over. I do think there is good correlation between the two companies and that's why it's mentioned a lot. JD though is much smaller in terms of revenue, and operates in a country that is more attractive over the next decade in terms of middle class growth, GDP growth, and internet penetration. All of these adding significant tailwinds compared to the U.S. market. In terms of total revenue JD produced in 2017, it's like traveling back in time and buying Amazon in 2012. We all know how well that worked out for investors if they still own their shares today.

Exhibit 1: Correlation Analysis ($ Billions)

Source: Annual Reports, Author's Work

These numbers look eerily similar and JD has given guidance on top line growth for 2018 that is music to my ears for part of the thesis. The main underlying theme of the investment is this is a long-term play. While there is not a lot of opportunities in today's market for undervalued companies that have significant moats around their business, I took a different approach to overcome this issue with value screens and competition keep eating away Alpha. JD definitely doesn't screen well as they keep reinvesting all their cash back into the business. Sound familiar?

So, it's imperative for us to get a better understanding of the direction and initiatives the company is taking for the future, to also cross-triangulate similarities Amazon has already used to dominate western markets.

Hiring

As of March 14, 2018, there are 10,650 current position types open on JD's career page. The number of actual job openings is much larger as the number above only represents the type, which then could have multiple openings for that position type. Two big areas, at least by high level position types, JD is scaling up is their R&D department and operations. The R&D department represented 28% of the position types open indicating major pushes in technology advances in user experience on the platform and other focuses, such as AI and drone delivery.

In addition, operations represented 40% of position type openings. This would be expected as these positions aren't as specialized and JD still significantly focuses on their logistics strategy.

Acquisitions, Initiatives, And Strategic Partnerships

First, we need to understand the foundation of JD, which would include understanding the significant subsidiaries that conduct business for JD. These are a few of the major subsidiaries JD operates and when they were established.

Source: Company Reports, Author's Work

Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships

Looking at acquisition activity over the years, it appears JD favors more strategic partnerships than trying to outright buy companies. For the past few years, JD has been making a push in its auto online business. In February of 2015, JD made an initial investment in Bitauto (BITA). This relationship was formed to help drive growth in its e-commerce automotive parts and services business.

As of the fiscal year 2016 annual filing, JD owned 25.7% of the shares outstanding, equating to a value of $463 million (3/20/18). JD has made many strides since then. Currently, JD has partnered with 30,000 offline auto stores for the installation and repair services for purchases made online. Having these partnerships within its network has allowed JD to provide authentic parts and reliable service to its customers.

Bolstering Fresh Food Offering

JD is bringing premium food and fresh produce to China through its 7Fresh stores. In addition, they have a strategic partnership with Yonghui Superstores to strengthen procurement and supply chain activities through its 500 stores. JD has built out a world class cold chain logistics network to offer fresh produce, meats, and seafood to consumers' doorsteps.

Customers within 3 kilometers of 7Fresh receive free delivery within 30 minutes. This offering doesn't happen overnight, due to supply chain and inventory management complexity. They've also partnered with a University, Walmart (WMT) and IBM (IBM) to further enhance food supply chain traceability to give costumers better knowledge of food sourcing.

Bolstering Smart Home Products

Major maneuvers are being made to integrate technology and retail into consumers' everyday lives - even while watching TV for sample. JD will offer one of the first integrated smart TVs that can be linked up to a JD.com account allowing purchases through the TV, providing data of shopping habits enabling more relevant advertising. In addition, JD also offers a similar product to Amazon's Echo Dot - DingDong smart speaker.

In addition, the first large screen assistant will be offered in 2018, the DingDong Play. All of these products are enabling more convenient options to purchase products on JD's platform. These initiatives are all enhancing the data feedback loop. As more data is collected, the online shopping experience through many outlets are being optimized, which further enhances its logistical network and AI. Understanding purchasing habits help manage inventory, attract marketplace participants, and provide optionality for further product offerings.

Source: Author's Work

This flywheel network effect is really starting to take place. The number of active accounts and average number of purchases per account is seeing Amazon-like growth.

Source: Investors Presentation 4th Quarter

Purchasing habits are growing and now active accounts average a little more than two purchases a month. This is a great data point that the network is offering products consumers want, and becoming a habit for them to search JD's platform.

All of this correlates to JD capturing more revenue dollars.

Source: Company Reports

Online direct sales have compounded at 30.67% and services and others compounded at 45.72% over the last four years. Sales is the one financial metric I'll be mostly watch over the next two years as JD gains more scale and I'm think of this investment for the long term. I've learned a thing or two over the past decade from Amazon and even Netflix (NFLX) - in order to be a major disruptive company, you need to put the customer first, learn how to suffer, and have a vision for the next decade and not the next quarterly earnings. I see JD having similar attributes and I'll leave you with a quote from the CEO Richard Liu's vision of JD:

As we implement our vision of ‘boundaryless retail,’ we...[will] build China’s most advanced and comprehensive retail ecosystem to reach consumers wherever and whenever they shop.

To read more research on stock spin-offs, micro-mid cap companies, and special situations please consider following me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive notification when I publish research next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.