Aura Minerals' (ARMZF) CEO Rodrigo Barbosa on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aura Minerals, Inc. (OTCPK:ARMZF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Rodrigo Barbosa – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Aura Minerals Full Year 2017 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. For any questions that you may have with respect to today’s call, please email them to info@auraminerals.com.

Before proceeding further I’ve been asked to remind everyone that this conference call constrains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties concerning the business, operations and financial performance condition of Aura Minerals. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to the timing and the amount of future estimated production, cost of that production, capital expenditures, future metal prices and the cost and timing of the development of projects.

Before discussing of the risks, uncertainties and factors which may lead to the actual financial results and performance being different from the estimates contained in forward-looking statements, please refer to the full news release announcing the full year 2017 results and the financial statement and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Rodrigo Barbosa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aura Minerals. Please go ahead, Mr. Barbosa.

Rodrigo Barbosa

Thank you, Ian. In addition to forward-looking cautionary notes, please note that I will be also be using non-GAAP measures such as operating cash flows and cash losses both of which are defined in full news release. I’d also thank you everyone for joining today. It has been a very beautiful 2017 and 2018 with a number of transactions being completed. We’re confident that we’re creating long-term shareholder value.

I would like to begin with noting that 2017 results includes Serrote, which completed its sale of March 22 for gross proceeds of $40 million constitute in a $30 million in cash received last week and $10 million in a promissory note. The results however do not include the assets or liabilities acquired in the merger with Rio Novo, which was completed in March 2. However, the G&A does include certain aspects of this transaction.

As a result of the sale of Serrote, the company recorded a reversal of impairment charge made in December 31, 2015. This reversal resulted in an increase of the property value by $9.6 million. After the impairment reversal, a book value of the Serrote project was at $24.5 million, and is reflected as an asset held for sale in the balance sheet as of December 31, 2017.

I will now summarize our 2017 operational highlights, then I’ll give a review of our financial highlights and concluding with our outlook for 2018. In 2017, we were ramping up EPP with Lavrinha declaring commercial production on January 1, and Pau-a-Pique on August 1. The initial look were very challenging with negative operating cash flows stabilized during the second quarter, other opportunity improvements on the project at EPP. During that time we also reviewed up a mid-term improvement on Ernesto.

In Brazil, we also initiated our fines recovery project from the tailings in São Francisco. We had very positive results in the first two months. However, we do not maintain minimum production to a number of reasons. And so we did try to succeed with projects during the second semester with limited loss. We’re currently conducting an exploration program at São Francisco and we’re analyzing the possibility or probability for a restart. We continue to invest in care and maintenance for our projects including Honduras, which we are now analyzing samples and analyze in detail its potential.

At San Andrés, we had a very good production in first semester with a lower production during the second semester due to one excess of rain in July and August, two lower recovery due to a mixed and sulphides gold and three communities lower down strengthening the year as due to election that occurred in Q4.

During 2017, and continuing into 2018, we have analyzed our Aranzazu project and the company’s now analyzed and is turning to become ILE 43-101, report of the Aranzazu mine covering key areas of the project such as geological and resource estimates and mine planning reserves, process engineering, metallurgic OpEx, CapEx as well as associated financial modeling for a potential restart.

The company is now in the process of finalizing the report for a final determination of the project restart as well as high experiences and highly qualified personnel of the necessary positions. And lowering the company’s strategy is heading March 8, after very competitive bid process we entered into a $20 million loan facility loan facility and off-take agreement with Louis Dreyfus Company Metals

No amounts have been drawn down as of to-date and the company would provide an update in the due course. Aura underwritings of 157.7 million for 2018, which is an 8% increase from 2016 and this is not – despite is not part of Lavirnha and EPP and does not include commercial production Lavirnha. With respect to our production of 136,000 in 2017, we brought an increase of 11% over 2016 that we sold 131.500 ounces. Our cash cost in Brazil was $108 per ounce, 2.3% decrease versus 2016 and $126 per ounce in Honduras, which is 2.8% increase primarily due to the reason just spoken above.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortization, EBITDA were $29.1 million versus $24.2 million in 2016 a 20.4% increase. Our net income decreased from $19 million in 2016 to a $10.2 million in 2017. We had an increase in general and administrative expenses from 2016 to 2017 which is related to the number of one-off items including termination benefits, the sales of Serrote, merger with Rio Novo, pending work with Aranzazu. We do not expect to maintain this level during the year of 2018.

That concludes my production and financial highlights. And I would like to conclude my comments with a note about our strategy and our guidance. The current strategy is want to reduce our cash cost, which is still high compared to the industry by a continuous performance improvement of our operation and assets. To like where from the product that carry and maintain the assets and bring extra well wedded growth alternatives. In this direction the company is facing another aspect to follow through on a strategy, include by not limited.

One, obtaining an intensive debt in the areas that we operate to reduce cost and get efficiency through. Prophesying a continued improvement including adding a VP of People & Management Processes position. We ensure that the operation and entity is self funded and not reliant on other entities in Aura. Other than with this sector restart up and precommerical production phase like copper initiative work and finally exploring regulated growth alternatives such as the one that came with Rio Novo.

For 2018 guidance are expects to achieve the following gold guidance of 130,000 to 160,000 ounces in the year with the cash cost averaged between 760 to 950 per ounce. We are very excited about the Aranzazu and then we provide a separate update shortly. That concludes my comments of the conference call. Once again, thank you for joining us today and as a note if you have any questions please email them to info@auraminerals.com. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.