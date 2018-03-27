Orange SA: Speculative Play At Best For Income Seekers

However, political risk, increasing competition in the telecom marketplace, and a lackluster dividend record make this stock a speculative buy at best for most income investors.

The company has recently returned to operating cash flow growth and its exposure to frontier markets, especially in Africa, make it an interesting play on the growth of these markets.

Orange SA (ORAN) is a $44 billion French-domiciled telecom company with a wide array of globally diversified operations. It is the successor company to France Telecom S.A, which itself was the privatized version of what had been the French public telecommunications operator. After embarking upon an expansion spree at the turn of the millennium, the company overextended itself, resulting in a massive crash in its stock price and the divestment of certain operations. However, the company still maintains a robust global portfolio of telecommunications brands (see below).

Source: Orange SA 2016 Annual Report; Chart by Author

As a dividend growth investor, I am interested in telecommunications companies. Usually, these companies offer a high degree of predictability in their operating results as well as a "slow-but-sure" upward path of dividend payments, as well as a relatively high yield.

Unfortunately, Orange's dividend growth record leaves much to be desired, as the chart below shows. Obviously, Orange is not your garden-variety DGI income stock. However, some more intrepid income investors might be interested in Orange as a 5% yielding play on the growth of the frontier markets in which Orange holds significant investments.

After nearly a decade of decline, Orange's operating cash flow finally showed an uptick in 2017. While the company's track record does not inspire confidence, it is important to keep in mind the old investment adage that past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible that Orange is on the verge of a turnaround. If this is the case, then investors who risk their capital at current price levels could be well-rewarded.

Source: Orange SA 2017 Financial Results Presentation

In fact, investors who bought into Orange only recently have in fact been richly rewarded. Shareholders who got in at the bottom in June of 2014 have seen a 73% return on their investment since then. This figure excludes the effect of reinvesting dividends. It would seem that the market is pricing in the Orange's operational improvements, especially its return to cash flow positivity.

Of course, prospective investors in Orange such as myself are more interested in what returns the company is likely to offer going forward as opposed to what the share price action has been in the past. To that end, I will look at the parts of the company which are likely to show the most growth in coming years - Orange's extensive Africa & Middle East operations as well as its nascent Enterprise IT and Finance segments.

Emerging Markets Offer The Promise of Revenue Growth

Orange SA has a presence in various emerging- and frontier- market countries across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. In cases in which Orange is competing directly in a particular market, it tends to have a 30 to 50 percent market share. In other cases, Orange SA owns a minority stake in a local telecommunications company.

A look at the revenue growth of the segments of Orange SA with the most exposure to emerging and frontier markets relative to that of the company as a whole show that growth rates in emerging markets are comfortably above that of the company as a whole.

Source: Orange SA 2017 Financial Results Presentation

Orange Finance is An Interesting Onramp Into the World of Mobile Payments

Since 2008, Orange SA has been expanding its financial offerings with Orange Money.

Orange Money is a PayPal-like service in which users convert their money into an electronic form that is then "stored" in a digital wallet. Users can then send funds to other Orange Money users, who are then able to withdraw the cash from an Orange sales outlet.

Initially, this service was intended for areas where the level of bank account penetration is low. Many of Orange's frontier markets fit the bill, and as such, the service has expanded out to over 13 million users by January 2015. The service is now available in Botswana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Guinea, Jordan, Kenya, Mali, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Senegal, and Tunisia.

Orange Money is only one of several mobile payment services that operate under the Orange Finance umbrella. The company also operates Orange Cash in France and Orange Finanse in Poland. Both of these products operate in a similar way to Orange Money.

Orange SA's enthusiastic embrace of mobile payments technology across many of its market demonstrates the company's determination to diversify away from its traditional role as a provider of communication services. With global mobile payments revenue growing by leaps and bounds - and Orange Money posting a year-over-year growth rate of 58% in Q4 2017 - this segment could eventually contribute a significant portion of the parent company's profits.

Enterprise IT Segment Offers Diversification Away From Traditional Telecom

Another diversification initiative by Orange management has been the establishment of Orange Business Services. This segment offers IT services to French business and multinational corporations around the world. Orange Business Services operates IT infrastructure on behalf of its clients as well as networking, software development, and cybersecurity services. Currently, the segment serves 3000 major corporations around the world and contributed 1.2 billion euros to Orange's reported EBITDA in 2017.

Again, I like the fact that Orange is diversifying its revenue sources into segments other than traditional telecommunications. While I am a little skeptical about the ability of Orange Business Services to compete with the likes of industry incumbents such as Accenture (ACN), the fact that the segment is a net contributor to earnings makes it a "win" in my book.

Risks

Emerging Market Exposure Is Both a Blessing and A Curse

The very thing that makes Orange SA so interesting from an investment perspective - that is, its exposure to emerging and frontier markets - also make it a bit of a risky investment. Orange SA has exposure to some of the most politically unstable jurisdictions in the world, including Iraq and Equatorial Guinea. While being the first mover in less-developed markets can yield good results for shareholders, it can also leave such a company at the mercy of governmental regimes which may not be as concerned with the rule of law as more conventional jurisdictions. In some of Orange's jurisdictions, the very ability of the authorities to exist may even be called into question (see: Islamic State in Iraq).

Higher Interest Rates Could Heighten Orange's Debt Burden

Orange's debt maturity profile also appears relatively benign, although there is a significant peak in maturities in 2019. Given the fact that Orange has returned to cash flow positivity, I would not be too concerned about near-term debt maturities at this time. However, if interest rates should rise sharply over the next decade, Orange could have difficulty "rolling over" its debt.

Source: Orange SA 2017 Financial Results Presentation

Closing Thoughts

Orange SA offers an interesting combination of developed and frontier markets exposure. While its dividend history may immediately preclude it from consideration as a core holding in any dividend growth portfolio, its extensive African, Middle Eastern, and Central European operations as well as its forays into the world of mobile payments and enterprise IT services make it more than just a plain vanilla telecom. Adventurous income investors seeking exposure to frontier markets might want to investigate this company further.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.