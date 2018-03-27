Spirit Airlines: Where Is The Spirit?

Balancing great earnings power with margin pressure and cash outflows, I am not a buyer at these levels just yet, despite the strong earnings yield.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is not flying high as of recent and is not really a "save" investment after shares fell 50% from the high in 2014, although this was a response to a great momentum run seen in the years before.

Reversals of fat margins to historical averages, or even lower margins this year, creates a negative narrative despite the appeal in earnings multiples based on 2017 earnings. Negative earnings momentum goes hand in hand with huge cash outflows as a result of further capacity expansion seen in the coming years, which makes me cautious to buy shares just yet despite the appealing earnings multiple and resilient balance sheet.

"Less Money, More Go"

The title above is the spirit of Spirit which is one of the successful US low-cost price carriers. The promise of the business is easy, that of offering flights at low costs, in part driven by customers doing some task themselves like checking-in, as focus on technology and streamline bookings should reduce manual labour, while a focus on higher ancillary revenues should be the real profit engine of the business.

Today, the company operates over 500 flights to 65 destinations across the US. The strong base in Florida makes that international expansion has been targeted to the Caribbean and Latin America, for obvious geographic reasons.

As price competition has increased, Spirit has aimed to differentiate itself by focusing on leisure routes, shifting towards smaller and medium-sized cities which still have good traffic flows, by adding seasonal business, expand overseas, and focus on improving its reputation. The latter is much needed after the airline has been named the worst airline according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Despite having established operations, the company aims to grow its capacity by another 23% this year, while projecting mid-teens growth each year between 2019 and 2021. If Spirit delivers upon this, its capacity could nearly double in the coming 4 years alone!

While the low-cost flights are actually not (that) profitable, the real kicker comes from non-ticket revenues which have come in between $50-55 per passenger in recent years. For this year, the company sees revenues above $55, driven by dynamic pricing initiatives, bundled offerings, and e-commerce initiatives, among others.

Quick Growth

Spirit has delivered on an impressive growth in the past decade and sees further growth in the coming years. The company has grown sales from $700-800 million a decade ago (when it made the strategic decision to become an ultra-low-cost carrier) to $2.7 billion by now.

Following this strong growth, investors have done very well. Spirit went public in 2011 and offered its shares at just $12 per share following lacklustre demand, using the offering proceeds to repay its previous private equity owners. Buyers did more than alright as shares continued to rise and hit a high of $80 in 2014 as US airline profits peaked, only to have fallen by 50% in the past 3-4 years.

All About "Average" Margins

Being a low-cost carrier has been a winning strategy in the airline sector, as the big carriers deal with legacy items (pensions, debt & other obligations) as well as bloated cost structures. These concerns do not exist with low-cost carriers, at least not to this extent, as they have grown rapidly and their fleet and workforce remain relatively young.

This makes that the company has been profitable during the crisis, although margins were very slim in 2008 as a result of soaring oil prices and the emerging crisis. With exception of 2010, the company has been able to post operating margins in excess of 10%, as margins rose from low double digits in 2011 to a peak of 23% in 2015, averaging at roughly 15% over the past decade.

The retreat from peak margins of 23% in 2015, to current levels around the 10-year average, is the reason why share has been lagging in recent years. Coming in at 10-year average margins, current earnings should perhaps be a reasonable indicator of the earnings power of the business going forward.

In February, Spirit reported its results for 2017. Revenues rose by 14% to $2.65 billion, yet this growth was more than offset by 20% growth in costs, resulting in operating profits being down 12% to $389 million. Operating margins fell to 14.7% after they still topped 19% in 2016.

The main headwind was a 37% increase in fuel expenses with the fuel bill amounting to $615 million, as a result of the increase in oil prices. If the fuel bill went up by the same percentage as revenues, operating earnings would have come in around $100 million higher than reported. Spirit was, furthermore, impacted by some operational challenges and labour disruptions as well last year.

The company reported a clean earnings before tax number of $353 million in 2017. After applying a 25% tax rate, that works out to $265 million, for earnings of roughly $3.80 per share. As shares have collapsed from $80 to $38 in recent years, multiples look very reasonable.

Financial Power & Cash Flow Power

I can hear you think. What is not to like about Spirit trading at 10 times "average" earnings as it believes that it can double its capacity in the coming 3-4 years? I have to stress that the company, furthermore, operates with a strong balance sheet. Spirit holds $901 million in cash and equivalents and has already made $430 million in deposits on new planes, with equipment being valued at over $2.2 billion on its balance sheet. This liquid balance sheet is offset by $1.5 billion in debt, a very reasonable amount given the cash holdings, value of equipment and current earnings power.

The problem why the market might be hesitant to apply generous multiples to current (normal) earnings, is that these do not automatically translate into cash flows. The company spent $630 million on the purchase of planes and equipment in 2017, up from $540 million in 2016. The problem is that this is offset by just $140 million in depreciation charges in 2017 and $100 million in 2016. That suggests net capital investments of $500 million a year, actually nearly twice the current after-tax earnings power! Cash flows remain challenged as the company sees purchase obligations at $649 million in 2018, $775 million in 2019, and $821 million in 2020!

Final Thoughts

Investing is a balancing act, as is the case with Spirit. The rapid growth in a capital-intensive industry has a negative effect, that of very poor cash flow conversion, in fact, cash outflows being the result of this same growth!

The good news is that the company is solidly profitable and operates with a strong balance sheet, yet anticipated cash outflows are quite high at half a billion a year (before considering anticipated profits), as this cash outflow is projected to remain for several years.

This is a major concern among investors, as is the fact that United send a shock wave through the industry with its larger than anticipated capacity increases at the start of the year. This could create price pressure which is not welcomed given that margins are "average" already, oil prices continue to creep up and Spirit entered a pilot agreement in late February calling for a 43% increase in pay rates on the day of signing, accompanied by other contributions as well. Despite this agreement, the company continues to guide for flat to -1% CASM in 2018 which looks puzzling although it could be explained by the disruptions and hurricane impact which impacted the operations in 2017.

Weighing it all together, I am impressed with the current earnings power, although I recognise potential for further margin pressure in 2018, while cash flows continue to be negative, supported by a resilient balance sheet. Being very mindful of the great cash outflows in the coming three years, combined with margin pressure, I am not pulling the trigger yet despite a 10 times current and average earnings multiple. If shares were to all to the low thirties I could not resist the value, yet refrain from buying just yet.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity, and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.