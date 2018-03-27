The Recent Market Decline Is An Excellent Opportunity To Buy Accenture

When the market pulls back like it has done recently, its a great time to take a look at buying some solid companies that have come down in price. A company I like and I own is Accenture (ACN). For those of you not familiar with Accenture, they call themselves a “leading global professional services company.” Simply put, they are business consultants. I like their business model and I think that this recent decline in the stock price is an excellent opportunity to pick up a quality company. This article will quickly review their most recent quarterly numbers, look at their business model, look at the current stock price using technical analysis, and finally take a look at the risks of investing in Accenture.

Accenture reported their most recent quarterly numbers last week. For its most recent quarter ending February 28, 2018 Accenture posted year over year revenue growth of almost 15%. They earned $1.37 per share. While doing so their operating expenses also grew 15%. Accenture generated $1.6B in free cash flow during the quarter.

Accenture reports five operating groups and they are: Communications, Media & Technology; Financial Services; Health & Public Service; Products; and Resources. Of the five operating groups the Communications and Media & Technology teams had the most revenue growth at over 19% year over year. That operating group also grew its operating income almost 47% year over year. Additionally, the Communications, Media & Technology operating group provides Accenture with its biggest operating margin of over 16%.

Accenture is a global company broken down into three geographic areas: North America, Europe, and Growth Markets. Its revenue percentage growth increased by double digits in Europe and in Accenture’s Growth Markets. This area was led by Australia, Japan, Brazil, and Singapore. The North American market grew by eight percent.

Accenture is a consulting company with a business model that I like. They operate globally in more than 120 countries. Their clients are in more than 40 industries. They are an innovative company with more than 6,000 patents. They constantly perform research, partner with other companies on projects, and invest in new technologies, all to deliver better products and services to their customers. This constant innovation is the reason I like Accenture’s business model. They are constantly looking for innovative ways to provide better solutions for their customers. Currently, Accenture is developing block chain technology, working in artificial intelligence, cloud technology, digital security, and more. They do this several ways. One, by proprietary research and development efforts through their in-house labs and studios. Two, by partnering with academic institutions such as MIT and Singular University. Three, by partnering with established companies or by investing in new technology companies. For example, Accenture has partnered with DHL and developed blockchain technology for the logistics industry, and in particular for the shipping of pharmaceutical products.

In addition to being an innovative company, they are a shareholder-friendly company. They produce sizable free cash flow that they use to increase their dividends, which are paid semi-annually, and to buy back shares on the open market. Accenture has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The upcoming dividend, payable in May, will be $1.33 which is a semi-annual dividend. This represents a 10% increase over the previous year’s dividend. While the current yield of 1.6% isn’t comparable to a utility stock, Accenture’s five year dividend growth rate of 12% is appealing to me. They are able to do that because they are well managed and fiscally responsible. Their balance sheet shows a current ratio of over 1.3.

Accenture’s diluted share count decreased a scant .75% as the number of shares outstanding was reduced by almost 5 million shares. Accenture management has stated that they intend to devote a significant portion of their cash generated from operations for repurchasing shares in the open market during the remainder of 2018. Accenture has guided free cash flow for 2018 to be $4.6 - $4.9B.

Looking at Chart 1 below, it is easy to see the recent decline in Accenture’s stock price that I think presents a buying opportunity. My bullish technical opinion is due to the configuration of the moving averages and the reading of the relative strength index.

Chart 1 – Accenture Weekly Chart

Starting with the two moving averages you can see that the 10 week moving average is above a rising 40 week moving average. For those of you that follow my monthly series of articles you may recall that the moving averages are in bullish alignment when the two moving averages are configured this way; the shorter term moving average is on top of the longer term moving average. The moving averages show that Accenture is clearly in a bullish trend and I look for that trend to continue. The relative strength index is an oscillator that traditionally is considered to show a stock to be overbought, and therefore subject to a decline, when the index goes above 70. When the index drops below 30 that is when a stock is considered to be oversold and then subject to a rise in price. A more modern interpretation of the oscillator is that in a bull market, which I believe we are in, an oversold condition exists when the index declines to the 40 level, and an overbought condition is when the index climbs above the 80 level. The blue arrows on Chart 1 show the times that the weekly relative strength index has declined below the 50 level. The previous three times this has happened has shown to be excellent buying opportunities. The three previous times the relative strength index has dipped below 50 Accenture has tested its 40 week moving average which it is coming close to now. The moving average convergence divergence indicator (MACD), shown in the lower panel of Chart 1, recently crossed over and is heading lower. This is a bearish indication for Accenture and a more conservative approach to investing in Accenture would be to wait until the MCAD stabilizes and starts to rise.

The risks of investing in Accenture are as follows: first, Accenture is directly tethered to the economy. If the economy goes into a recession, Accenture will feel the effects as their consulting business will decrease. Second, while the stock is attractive at this price, it is not selling at a bargain basement price. Consequently, investors today could see Accenture's stock price stay at these levels for quite some time even though earnings rise. This would allow for the earnings per share to catch up to the price of the stock. Lastly, Accenture is susceptible to the type of data breach or computer hack that would make it lose credibility with its clients.

In summary, Accenture’s most recent quarter was in line with my expectations, actually beating market expectations slightly. Accenture is a well-managed, shareholder-friendly company that is constantly innovating and applying those innovations in ways that help their clients improve their business. From a technical standpoint, there are a few reasons to think that the recent decline in the share price is a good time to add to your position or establish a new position in Accenture. Even though there are risks to investing in Accenture, I think now is a good time for long term investors to buy or accumulate Accenture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.