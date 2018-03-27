Francesca's Holdings'(FRAN) CEO Steve Lawrence on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Francesca's Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAN) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Kelly Dilts - CFO

Steve Lawrence - President & CEO

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research

Steve Marotta - CLK Associates

Rebecca Duval - BlueFin Research Partners

Kelly Dilts

Thanks, Steve and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation this morning in Francesca's fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining the financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended February 3, 2018.

Please note, the following discussion includes forward-looking statements. And actual results may differ materially from these statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As usual, a replay of today's conference call will be posted on our corporate website. Francesca's undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

We will begin today's call with comments from our President and CEO, Steve Lawrence. Steve?

Steve Lawrence

Thanks, Kelly. Good morning, everybody. And welcome to our fourth quarter and full year earnings call. During our call today, Kelly and I will give you some additional color around the fourth quarter performance and spend most of our time providing visibility around our 2018 guidance and how we plan to get the business back on track.

As you know, the back half of 2017 was a challenging time for us. We ended Q4 with sales of $138.5 million, reflecting a negative 15 comp. The deleveraging in sales, coupled with aggressive markdowns liquidate slow-selling merchandise resulted in an adjusted EPS $0.20.

However, this enabled us to get our inventories lean and well positioned to help us move from defense to offense in 2018. For full year 2017 comps were down a 11 and adjusted EPS was $0.52.

While 2017 did not meet our expectations, we look at it as a transition year where we put in place the building blocks for better execution and strategically layered on much needed investments for the future.

We believe that the foundational work that was put in place in 2017 will help us get the business back on track in 2018 and drive consistent topline revenue growth, as well as improve sustainable profitability into the future.

Shifting gears into 2018, we have the entire organization aligned on three primary focuses and they are, reinvigorate merchandising, reenergize our boutique experience and reengage with our core customer. We've invested a lot of energy and effort on our first priority of reinvigorating merchandising.

Step number one was to develop a laser focus on our core customer. We worked with key stakeholders throughout the company to create a detailed profile of our target guests that we shared across merchandising, marketing and P&A teams will act as a consistent edit point for all merchandising and marketing decisions moving forward. The singular view will enable better alignment across categories to create a cohesive assortment and allow for head-to-toe outfitting. This also drives our marketing communications and boutique experience.

Second, we're putting in place disciplines that will allow us to consistently deliver against our core merchandising philosophies. Our planning and allocation teams have been working with the marketing team to create new processes that we believe will give us tangible benefits in 2018 and beyond.

I'd like to highlight a couple. First is a focus on creating and sustaining a constant flow of newness for our customers. It is clear from all the work and research that we've done over the past year that our target consumer has a voracious appetite for newness in our assortments.

The teams have completely reengineered our financial plans to architecting much more consistent and even receipt flow going forward. This will allow us to work with lower average inventory levels in our boutiques with minimal back stock, driving more goods from door to floor. This approach also reduces workload for our stores and more importantly gets new product in front of our guests on a much more rapid basis.

Second, we put a lot of work in crafting assortments that are both broad and shallow. Our goal is for our guests to see something new and recognize that we only have one or two of the items in her size, which will incentivize her to buy now versus waiting until later.

In order to hit the right mark, we've made several major improvements in our process. We have realigned the planning and allocation teams, so that each buyer is partnered with an assortment planner, having a dedicated assortment planner to optimize the assortment is freeing up more of the buyer's time to concentrate and creating and buying the special and unique product that sets us apart from other specialty stores. This will also enable us to expand our assortment breadth by 20% to 30% and eliminate deeper key item statements.

After putting a lot of improvements around the size of our buys, we’ve been spending even more energy around improving the art of picking better product. As the teams work to amplify newness in our assortments, they are shopping new markets and looking at new vendors to help us discover those unexpected items of categories that surprise and delight our guests and are aligned with how she lives her life.

Our plan is to relentlessly test new items in categories and aggressively roll out the wins for our full team in a well-curated assortment that will be highlighted both in boutiques and in our marketing.

The team is also focused on storytelling, looking for more holistic cross category displays of ideas that are topical and relevant to our target guests. This concept plays right into our strategy of selling the complete outfit.

In addition, we're improving the quality of our product. We're doing this by adding better fabrics, trends, special details back into our assortment to ensure that our products special, unique and inspires our guests convert from a shopper to a purchaser.

Lastly, the team is doing a lot of work around pricing to ensure that we're offering a high quality item that is on trend and has no guilt value. Simplistically we wanted to see the intrinsic value in the item and be wowed by the price.

We believe that by better connecting the art and science of merchandising, combined with improving processes and execution, we will start to build an emotional bond with our consumer. Long-term benefit of building this bond is that it moves away from the transactional relationship that is relying on promotional activity and more importantly creates a differentiated shopping experience for customer and makes Francesca's her destination of choice.

Our second major focus for 2018 is to reenergize our boutique experience. As we progress through the back half of 2017, we continue to see strong selling in our dot.com business, while generating softer results in our brick and mortar boutiques. We believe that one contributing factor is that it is easy for us to showcase newness on our website, new products that are posted at the top of the presentation pages, so that these guests see these items first. On the brick and mortar side, new receipts get sequenced in with older products which in many cases can overwhelm the new.

Second, we’ve also been doing a better job of curating ideas and telling stories online and in our marketing vehicles. Based on these insights, as well as all the customer research we've been doing over the past year, we've created a three pronged plan of attack to help reenergize the shopping experience in our physical location.

Our first big push is to highlight new ideas and trends more prominently in our boutique windows, front fixtures and phase-outs. We're also moving trend tables to the front of each boutique and focusing on new ideas that will rotate in and out every four to six weeks.

Our second action is get back to surprise and delighting our guests on a regular basis by changing how we merchandise boutiques. We've conducted several tests where we've created more curated vignettes that tell a story by cross merchandising categories. These steps have been encouraging and as a result we've recently rolled out a greater degree of cross merchandising throughout all of our boutiques.

Our third action to help reenergize our physical locations is to embark upon a meaningful remodel program. We believe that it is critical for us to keep our brands current and relevant for today's consumer.

As we've covered in previous calls, we piloted a new boutique design from local stores in Houston from Q2 through Q4 of 2017. We are pleased with the results of the pilots and saw sales flows versus our control groups. Based on this success, we will roll out its new format as we refresh 80 to 90 existing boutiques this year. Our goal will be to stay on this pace of refreshing our existing fleet in future years.

Our plan is also to use this format in all of our new boutiques that we opened up going forward. One change in strategy for us that we announced a couple weeks ago is to slow the pace of new boutiques for 2018. Based on our top performance for the back of 2017, we believe it is prudent to reduce the pace of growth in our new boutiques and focus our energy and efforts around rejuvenating our merchandising assortments which we believe will lead to stabilization in comp store sales.

Our current plan is to open 35 new boutiques in high traffic locations during 2018. We've also raised the bar on our existing portfolio and we now plan to close roughly 20 underperforming boutiques primarily in C&D centers. I'll point out that between the 35 new boutiques and 80 to 90 remodels we'll be able to have roughly 17% of our fleet in our new format which is a really big deal.

Our third priority is to reengage with our core customer. We believe that one of our biggest opportunities to drive sales is increase the frequency of visit with our core guests. We're also gaining a bigger share of her wallet. Many of the merchandising initiatives I mentioned earlier will go a long way to helping with this.

In addition, we have several other strategies that will help - that we expect will help us on this front. First the POS rollout that we completed in 2017 has opened up a couple of key omnichannel capabilities. Our buy-in-boutique and ship-to-home capability is allowing us to drive sales by saving sales by opening up the dot.com inventory and assortment for her to shop in our brick and mortar boutiques.

The buy online and shift-to-boutique capability we now have is also big unlock for us. It will help drive store traffic and give us the ability to sell her other items while she is in our store.

The second focus for us on this front is that we now have the ability to capture customer email and phone number in our boutiques as guest check out. We believe that we'll be able to more than double our customer file in 2018, which will increase our advertising effectiveness by allowing us to capture a much broader net when we market. To help fund this, we're planning to also grow our marketing spend by 20% this year.

Finally, we see our new loyalty program as a way to get our guests to increase our engagement with our brand. We plan to roll the program out-chain wide as we head into the back to school season. Program is based on offering free gifts, special events and early access to promotions. We will give you more details on our loyalty launch during our first quarter earnings call, as we get closer to the chain wide deployment.

We believe that our strategies to regain momentum, including reinvigorating our merchandising, reenergizing our boutique experience and reengaging with our core customer will help us drive sequential improvement in our business in 2018. While it is still early in the year, we have been encouraged as we have seen several categories start to rebound as our new force that was implemented in March.

We've seen improvements in sales and footwear, accessories, jewelry and gift. Clothing continues to be our biggest challenge. But beneath the surface we've also seen our dress business strengthen. The top and seasonal categories have been slower to improve, but we expect sales to be back on track for all businesses as we turn the corner into the back to school selling period.

We believe that the combination of having our new merchandising approach fully in place, coupled with nationwide launch for a loyalty program, will allow us to start driving positive comps in Q3.

Now I'm going to turn it over to Kelly to walk you through the Q4 financials and more importantly our guidance for 2018. After that we'll open up the call for Q&A. Kelly?

Kelly Dilts

Thanks, Steve. I'll begin with a review of our fourth quarter 2017 financial result, followed by a discussion of our 2018 first quarter and full year guidance. Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 5% to $138.5 million compared to $146.3 million in the same quarter last year. The 14th week contributed $5 million to net sales in the fourth quarter.

Comparable sales declined 15%, primarily due to a lower conversion rate, as well as lower traffic in boutiques. Additionally, in order to work through our slower selling inventory, we took aggressive markdowns which led to a decrease in the average unit retail. The comp decrease was partially offset by sales from 50 net new boutiques opened since the fourth quarter of last year.

Comps declined across categories with apparel being the most challenging. There were a few bright spots within each area of our business, including earrings, sweaters, scarves, shoes, hat and hair, beauty and kids. However the penetration of these items within their respective categories was not materially enough to result in a positive category comp.

Total gross margin for the fourth quarter decreased 250 basis points from last year to 43.9% due to occupancy cost deleverage. Merchandise margin increased 30 basis points as the mark out of stock taken was not as big as last year.

If you remember, last year we took a large inventory write-off and ended the year with inventory that was 30% lower per boutique than the prior year. This year our inventory per boutique is up 4% but is being compared to inventory levels that were at an historical low.

We believe that the inventory levels in boutique at the end of the year from both a unit and aging perspective were in a better position than that at the end of last year. We will continue to be aggressive in our markdown cadence to ensure we are hitting the desired sell-throughs and that inventory levels remain appropriate.

Fourth quarter SG&A expenses increased $6 million or 14% compared to the prior year. This increase was primarily due to increased selling expenses associated with the increase in boutique count.

Corporate and distribution payroll, legal fees associated with labor related litigation, costs associated with our technology investments and marketing and website expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower performance based incentive expenses.

Our GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 63.9% compared to 37.7% last year. The increase in our effective tax rate was due to a $3.3 million non-cash expense or $0.09 diluted EPS impact, resulting from the re-measurement of our deferred tax asset using the lower corporate income tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. Excluding the $3.3 million, the fourth quarter effective tax rate would have been 31.5%.

As we noted in our previous press release, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is expected to lower our effective tax rate to around 26% in fiscal 2018. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.10 compared to $0.39 last year. Adjusted EPS excluding the deferred tax asset adjustment was $0.20.

Now let's turn to the balance sheet. As noted earlier, inventory increased 4% on a per boutique basis and 12% in total. On a per boutique basis, our ending inventory was approximately $37,200 which is a low on a historical basis. We ended this quarter with $31.3 million in cash compared to $53.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter last year.

The company had no debt outstanding at the end of the quarter and did not borrow during the quarter. We did repurchase $1.5 million or 248,000 shares of our stock, under a $5 million 10b5 plan that continued into the first quarter and was completed on March 9. As of today we have approximately $40 million remaining under our current share repurchase program with the completion of this most recent plan.

Capital expenditures for the year were $27 million and system investments classified as other assets were $3 million for a total of $30 million as expected. We spent $19 million in new boutiques and $5 million on existing boutiques, primarily due to remodel handheld and HVAC replacements. The remaining CapEx was spent on technology and e-commerce investments.

In 2017 we also spent $3 million in system investments for a new POS and HRIS systems which are classified in other assets and amortized over the useful life of the software.

During the quarter, we opened nine new boutiques and closed two, bringing our total boutique count to 721 as of the end of fiscal 2017. This consists of 350 mall locations and 371 non-mall locations, including 70 outlets. For fiscal year 2017, we opened a total of 60 boutiques and closed 10 for a net addition of 50.

Now let's move on to our guidance. Our full year 2018 guidance is based on our expectations that we will see sequential improvements in our 2018 comp sale each quarter with negative comps in the first half of the year and positive comps returning in the back half as we lap double-digit comp declines.

We plan to open 35 boutiques primarily in the first half of the year and to close approximately 20 boutiques mostly in the back half of the year. To support improved short term performance and long-term growth, we will continue to make investments this year in both capital expenditures and SG&A. These investments will support the three primary focuses Steve just discussed.

To help fund these investments, we are using existing operating cash flow and an approximate 20% tax savings reinvestment with the remaining tax savings being returned to shareholders through EPS.

The primary 2018 investments include refreshing 80 to 90 of our existing boutiques to reenergize our boutique experience, launching a loyalty program to re-engage our customer, implementing a warehouse management system that will provide a single view of inventory enabling us to enhance the omnichannel experience supporting our efforts to reengage our customers.

Reopening our L.A. buying office to reinvigorate merchandise by having boots on the ground, thereby better positioning us to provide an improved broad and shallow assortment and potentially reduce lead times from certain products. And finally enhance employee benefits to support the people who engage with our customers.

Additionally, I'd like to note that our revolving line of credit matures in August and we are currently working on an asset based loan or ABL as a replacement. Our current revolver is $75 million and the new line is expected to be around $50 million, which we believe is adequate for both current and future needs.

Because maintaining a conservative balance sheet is important to us, we will work towards building more cash on the balance sheet to compensate for the reduction in the revolver availability.

That said, when we believe we have excess cash we will evaluate the best use of that cash considering both long-term growth investments and returning cash to shareholders through repurchases. Although it should be noted, that share repurchases are not included in our guidance.

Now for the numbers. For the full year of fiscal 2018 we expect net sales of $485 million to $499 million, a 3% to 6% increase over last year, which included $5 million in sales for the 53rd week. This assumes a low single digit decrease in comparable sales and approximately 15 net new boutique.

We expect total gross margins to increase slightly compared to last year, driven by higher merchandise margins, primarily to increases in the back half of the year as we anniversary the deep markdowns taken to deal with last year's merchandise. This increase is expected to be modestly offset by deleveraging occupancy cost or mostly offset by deleveraging occupancy cost.

For the year, our inventory per boutique is expected to be down at low single digits. We expect full year SG&A to increase in the mid to high single digits compared to fiscal year 2017. This increase is due to selling cost associated with new boutiques and total higher sales, higher performance incentive pay for boutique, field and corporate employees, higher software service and depreciation expense associated with both current and last years technology and e-commerce investment and higher marketing spend.

Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be in the range of $0.53 to $0.63. The number of average diluted shares for the full year assumed in our guidance is 35.5 million and our effective tax rate is estimated to be 26%.

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $30 million including $14 million for the 80 to 90 refreshes, $8 million for the new boutique and the remainder for the warehouse management system loyalty program and other technology and corporate investments.

For first quarter we expect net sales of $100 million to $103 million, a decrease of 4% to 7% compared to last year. This assumes a 13%to 15% comparable sales decline. We expect to open 20 to 25 new boutiques during the quarter and close approximately five.

For the first quarter, total gross margin is expected to decrease significantly compared to last year, as occupancy deleverages substantially and merchandise margins decrease by approximately 200 basis points. This decrease is primarily related to deeper markdowns, as we are seeing disciplined in our markdown cadence to achieve desired sell-throughs.

While we have seen some of the new products performing and some categories comping positively, we still have the most work to do in the apparel category. Inventory per boutique is expected to decrease in the low single digit range.

First quarter SG&A dollars are expected to increase in the high single digits compared to fiscal year 2017. About half of this increase is due to selling costs associated with new boutiques and the remainder is primarily due to higher software service, professional and depreciation expense associated with both current year and prior year investments.

Diluted loss per share for the quarter - first quarter 2018 is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.13 and it is expected to be the only quarter in 2018 with a loss.

This concludes the financial review and we'd now like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll now take our first question from Randy Konik of Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Randy Konik

Yeah, thanks a lot. Steve, just wanted to get some – a little bit more color on - you talked about the positivity around some of the initial remodels and you gave - I think the term was - the different lift. You said there was some lift there.

Is there any more specifics we can get on the incrementality of what you're seeing and the type of payback from a duration perspective you expect to see on these remodels?

Steve Lawrence

In the short term, I would say no. When we’re– if you know remember, the remodels were done here in Houston. So there were a lot of noise going on within the region and districts that they were put in because obviously we had hurricane that happened right in the middle of August and they were pretty severe disruption.

So when we started looking at them we created peer groups, folk - that we can compare them against both on a regional district and chain wide level. And against all of those peer groups or competitive groups they had noticeable lifts.

We also, though, at that point in time had not value-engineered the cost of the remodels as well, we are doing them very quickly. So we didn't have a really good you know, finely tuned cost on the whole thing.

So I think as we start to roll these out in 2018 and we've now value-engineered the remodel package and the fixture package, we've really fine tune the amount of days that it's going to take to get these remodels done. We'll start building a financial model that we can probably share with you down the road. But right now we don't have really good data on that.

Randy Konik

I understand. And I guess then, if we can transition to - when you look at some of the positives around - I think it was footwear and some other categories offset by apparel, the apparel issues from a merchandising standpoint, is that - is that really impacting more traffic or is that you basically seeing just a sequential deceleration in conversion or both? What kind of is the bigger issue, is it the actual traffic walking through the door or is it more just conversion because of that category being such a large category?

Steve Lawrence

So we get conversion on a total level, we don't get it down to the category level necessarily. We have seen some improvement in conversion candidly in spring, relative to fall, which is a good thing.

You have to remember when we’re talking about trying to diagnose what we saw as the issues conversion was kind of the smoking gun that we're looking at. So to see conversion start to move in the right direction was a good thing, although we're not out of the woods there yet.

You know, really when we're looking at it, we saw February as kind of a continuation of the fall merchandise because it's a big clearance month and we were kind of going through the tail end of clearing out all that merchandise. And we were really curious to see kind of how the spring merchandise performed once we got to the spring set, which was in March week one.

And I've got to tell you, we were very encouraged candidly by a lot of the categories performances. You know, we saw footwear flipped to a positive trend for us. We saw jewelry flatten out and get almost to positive. We're seeing great sales in earrings in that category, accessories has been really strong for us.

You know, so really the biggest category that we're still kind of working our way through as is clothing and even beneath the surface in clothing we saw our dress business really start to come back. So we were excited about that.

So I think there's still more work to do there. I feel like the assortments better than where it was for fall, but it's obviously still not good enough. And I think that as we see the assortment improve we’ll see conversion improve and we’ll see the business improve.

And you know, Ivy and the team have done a lot of work on clothing. You know, I would say that she started right after Thanksgiving. You know, so she's had some impact not a lot on some of the products that’s on the floor right now. As we get deeper into the spring, you know, I’d say if I had to sign a number maybe she's been able to impact 20% of the product right now.

As we get deeper into the Mother's Day, Memorial Day time period, maybe closer to 50%. And obviously by the time we get to back to school she would have a full impact on all the product. And that's also when we really think things are going to start clicking in and moving back to positive comp.

Randy Konik

Got it. And last question is just, yeah, you’re being very good proactive with existing real estate and you spoke I think 20 stores closed - closing in 2018 in - mostly it sounds like you've seen de-locations.

Any perspective that we can get around how many of the units of the balance of the chain are you seeing de-locations that could be potentially looked at or just trying to get some thoughts around how we're thinking about long-term direction of existing real estate and what has to change and what doesn't? Thanks.

Steve Lawrence

When we cited this before, we've said that about 80% of our locations are in A&B centers with about 20% in C& B. That hasn't changed dramatically, but obviously as we start whittling away at the stores that are in C& Bs that number should decline as a percent of total. And everything that we're opening up is only in A& B centers.

Randy Konik

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Ed Yruma of KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Noah on for Ed. Thanks for taking our question. Can you talk about trends you're seeing in e-commerce, particularly as you flow increased newness, has performance been better there relative in-store? And then maybe can you remind us where penetration is and where you expect channel penetration to go over time? Thanks.

Steve Lawrence

So yes, the dot.com business you know, that was one of the highlights candidly even through the back half of last year where business was tough. We saw a pretty big bifurcation between our dot.com performance and our brick and mortar performance, you know, to the tune of double-digit positive on the dot.com side with you know, obviously large negative declines in brick mortar side. That's continued into spring. That hasn't necessarily changed.

You know, but we're hoping and believing that we'll start seeing the brick and mortar trend more come in line with dot.com trend as we take some of the views that worked in dot.com and apply in for brick and mortar.

In terms of penetration, we were around 5% in 2017. We grew at around 7% last year. Our goal, you know, long-term over the next five years is to get into the high teens. So you can kind of - you know, waterfall that out, but it implies that we're going to improve our penetration 200 to 300 basis points a year, pretty much every year for the next five years.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks a lot.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Janet Kloppenburg of JJK Research. Please go ahead.

Janet Kloppenburg

Good morning, everybody.

Kelly Dilts

Morning.

Janet Kloppenburg

Just a couple of discussions on merchandising and then on the first quarter outlook, I know that you're setting up your front tables and it sounds like dresses are better. But I was wondering about the bottom cycle we're in Steve and how you thought you could take advantage of that or if you're just going to play into the strengths of Francesca's which has historically been tops and dresses?

And also so for the - for the year Kelly, your guidance sort of suggests that your operating margins may be under pressure again, and I was wondering how we should think about that? And I assume the first quarter guidance and the forward inventory guidance suggest that you'll be clearing out all aged products in the first quarter? Thanks.

Steve Lawrence

I'll take the first question on bottoms. Jenet you're spot on right, I mean obviously there is a bottoms trend, there's really a denim trend going on out there. We have historically not had a large presence there. In spring we do a decent short business and plan to continue to do a good short business this spring. But I think you're going to see as we round the horn into you know, the fall back to school time period a much greater emphasis on denim in our assortment is something that we spent a lot of time working with merchant team on there, really refining the program, making sure that you know, we're putting in a value pack program that has a point of view that makes sense for our guests, paying attention to all the detail and really offering a great denim program and that will launch as we get close to the back to school.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay…

Kelly Dilts

And I would say, you're absolutely right Janet on the operating margin it is under pressure for the full year again with the estimated of the comp sales being in the low single digit decline. For Q1 as far as clearing out aged product, it’s really more about clearing out products that may be a little bit more slow moving. We have established a markdown cadence now to identify that product so that we don’t [indiscernible] So we have lower sell-throughs than we had anticipated on anything, we'll work through that inventory to make sure that it gets sold in Q1.

Janet Kloppenburg

I just have one more question for Steve, so maybe you could talk about the process change or the filters that you've put in place that where just these kinds of missteps in merchandising. I know you're talking about buying now you know, lower and shallower and such.

But you know, do you have the process in place where you can - you know the way the concept started is you know, you could feed back - chase back into trends very quickly and not commit as much open to buy as you move forward. Are those kinds of filters back end?

Steve Lawrence

Yeah, they are actually. I mean, so it's kind of a two pronged plan of attack, to be honest with you and try to articulate some of that in the in the script. But its first the science right, we hired somebody to head up D&A about nine months ago and he's really put in place a lot of really good disciplines around receipt flow inventory management. So literally now we're going out open a buy on a weekly basis.

So we're not - the buyers aren't having the ability to kind of go in the front lower to bring in a bunch of goods at the start of a month or a season. It's getting us much more even receipt flow and what that allows us to do is keep our powder dry. So as new trends emerge we're not fully committed, we can jump on trends as we used to in the past. So that would be kind of the science piece that that we put in place.

And then you know, the other piece of it is, Ivy really spent a lot of time working and really kind of retraining the team you know, to all align on the consistent view of the customer and really have some good work around that so that everybody is singing from the same hymnal and knows exactly what the mission is. So that even if she's not there they pretty much know exactly what to do. And I think in the past sometimes we weren't only set up that way.

So that training, creating that customer profile that I spoke to is really kind of a big deal and a new thing for us. And then making it and putting it in language that would broadly communicate to everybody so that everybody knows what our edit point is. That's a new thing and a big thing for us that I think will really help us.

Janet Kloppenburg

Thanks so much.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Luke on for Susan Anderson. I was wondering, can you talk a little bit about the positive merch margin that you saw in 4Q and sort of what drove the increase there given the negative comps?

Kelly Dilts

Sure, really its a comparison to last year is where we had a large MOS or marks out of stock that we took in Q4 of last year because we have been pretty disciplined in Q3 and Q4 of selling through the - that the slower moving products. We weren’t – we did not have to take that same level of mark out of stock.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then also just wondering how is the POS rollout coming along. And so are you begin to see the benefits there in terms of greater data on the brick and mortar customers?

Steve Lawrence

So we've completed the POS rollout into all boutiques - that the physical system itself and we are starting to collect customer data. So we're actually hitting a pretty high number. We’ve set an internal goal and we’re more exceeding that goal right now in terms of capturing as percentage of transactions. So we're excited about that.

So right now we're in that data building kind of phase and then obviously what's really important is what you do with the data and how you analyze it later and so we're still working on that.

There is a second phase of POS functionality that is rolling out in Q1 and the two things that we talked about there are handheld scanners, which should make things like markdowns much easier. The scanners are now out in all stores and we’re pretty much wrapped up with that.

And then another functionality, we're adding in is automated promotionality so that as the guest comes up, everything pulls up at the right price versus in the past, the associate had to key it in. We have that right now rolled out for one district and we're just waiting until after Easter to push it out to the remaining districts.

It seems to be stable and working fine. So we just wanted to get through a big sales take before we pushed it out the whole chain. So we should have all that complete by the end of Q1.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Steve Marotta of CLK Associates. Please go ahead.

Steve Marotta

Good morning, everybody. As it pertains specifically to the in-store experience and how you anticipate enhancing that in the current year, can you talk a little bit about the number of days of deliveries per store, per week this year estimated compared to last year. And will there be additional tables that are changed out from one category to another more productive category and maybe you could quantify that a little bit as well?

Steve Lawrence

So I would start with - I don't – on a delivery per day per boutique, that's a really tricky number to get at, it's really driven off the volume. We deliver to stores based off volume need, they can get a box every day candidly. I think the thing that has changed though is that in the past because we weren't as good around managing space and place, a lot of that product that would be delivered wouldn't necessarily go to the floor that day.

We were carrying too much inventory on a per boutique basis, the good would come in, they are instructed to kind of manage it on a first in first out basis. So in a lot of cases those goods might go to the back stockroom, sit for week, two weeks, three weeks in some cases and then push out to the floor.

So through better inventory management and managing the receipt well, the goods are going to come in and should go almost door to floor, where in the past they weren't doing that. So from a receipt flow basis on a store - weekly store basis, it may be very similar to what was in the past, but I think it's more the door to floor activity that's going to be new and changed, right. What was the second question?

Kelly Dilts

Table change.

Steve Lawrence

Additional tables changes. Yeah, you know, one of the things that I think we've got a little to formulate maybe in terms of how we merchandise boutiques. You know, if you shop this for any period of time and you walked in you know, it was pretty similar for the last several years or double table jewelry right at the entrance. We had clothing kind of ring in the parameter. We had two tables of gifts in the back and table or a cabinet full of handbag at the left. And that was kind of our merchandising formula.

And you know, we started doing some tests back in fall and changing up where and how we merchandise certain categories and saw some sales lift off of that. And so what we decided to do is start you know, being more bold about remerchandising boutiques. So if you walk in any one of our boutiques we reset all 720 plus the start of March for the first time in a long time.

Jewelry is not at the prime entrance. We've moved it about halfway back into the boutique. It's now kind of off-center, so you can actually shop more side of the jewelry table. And we've put a trend table up front. If you look at our handbag cabinets, we're breaking those up and we're merchandising home gifts and other things in those categories as well.

We've taken the cabinetry that’s back behind the cash reps, which, generally, people sometimes are kind of shop it, kind of not shop that, using that differently. We've started using it as a way to display all the different footwear styles we've had. And so now the guest can actually see the footwear we have versus in the past, it's kind of buried underneath all the clothing runs. And we've seen really returns off of footwear.

So I think you're going to see a lot more of that happen over the course of the year. We're going to continue to experiment with that and try to merchandise to pull ideas and stories together into curated vignettes. It seems to be working for us and I think you're going us lean into that a little harder.

Steve Marotta

Thank you, that's helpful. And my second question had to do with marketing, what was the absolute marketing dollar spend in the previous fiscal year. And I assume that the increase that you've already mentioned will be a little bit more concentrated in the back half given the data that you're currently pulling from the POS system?

Kelly Dilts

Yeah, so we haven't - we haven't given that number before, but as Steve said it's a 20% increase over LY and you're absolutely right it is more back-half loaded, particularly as we launched the loyalty program.

Steve Marotta

Great. That's helpful. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Rebecca Duval of BlueFin Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Duval

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. I kind of want to piggyback a little bit on what Janet was asking in terms of the inventory and the merchandise coming in. Is there – are you guys testing it per se like the ability to bring in a smaller amount in, say, warmer climate stores and actually really test the merchandise. And can you kind of explain where you are with that process?

And then secondly, in terms of the gross margin guidance, you talked about markdowns really being the pressure there, but how should we think about you know, as you are starting to see some wins with some of the newer assortments. Should we be thinking that overall store promotions will be up as well on a year-over-year basis? Thank you.

Steve Lawrence

I'll start with the testing. Yeah, I mean, what you described is exactly you know, what we're working on doing. So you know, clearly you can - if you're - if you have a good base of stores down in Florida for example, you can set up an early, we call it resort test, where you land product that's going to be coming in for most boutiques in spring you know, in the November, December time period and get a read on that and use that to inform full chain buys for spring.

The same works on the other side of year. You know, we create a test group of stores that are more northern climates, start landing more cold weather, cooler product and use that to help inform the buys rollout for the fall season for the full chain. So we absolutely do that.

But then beneath the surface you know, we're constantly always going to be testing new ideas, putting them out there in a small store count, reading the results for them and then very quickly when we see results from them roll them out more aggressively.

You know, one of the things that was really kind of interesting as we went through the back half of the year, we had new ideas and in a lot of cases new ideas did very well and outperform the older ideas. We just didn't have enough of them to help offset the decline in the older items or category.

And so one of the things that we're really working hard on is building a test react and rollout strategy that gets these categories to a much bigger you know, kind of critical density to offset some of these declining categories in a much faster base.

A great example that is beauty. You know, we saw beauty emerge as a category in the back half the year, it was kind of scattered throughout a lot of different points in the boutique. This spring we pulled together a full table of beauty and every store has a full table beauty right now, but the full elements of it was - you know, we have some trays and things we had to roll out with that we got and about 160 stores rolling out, another couple of hundred stores in the next month.

And that category is gone from a very small contributor in our gift world to being one of the key drivers in a very, very short period of time and you're going to see things like that happen in all the other categories of business.

Kelly Dilts

From a gross margin guidance, I would just say that you know, as sell-throughs get back to more historical levels then we'll be able to reduce the number of markdowns that we're taking and we do anticipate to that – to start to occur through the various quarters in the year.

From a promotional perspective, we’ll do what we need to do to regain traffic momentum and right now we're not being you know, much more promotional than we were at last year. But if we if we need to drive momentum we will.

Rebecca Duval

That really helpful. If I could just follow up really quick Steve, on the testing, where do you think you are in terms of like what inning you are in that testing phase. Like you talked about beauty, but if you took it by category by category, what inning are you in to be able to roll it out to every single category for testing?

Steve Lawrence

Well every category we're doing testing in, we have tests that, I would say, are at the various levels of being able to be rolled out, right? So I would say beauty was one that was one of the first ones we did. We’re working on a couple other, I don't want to necessarily share them that we have in you know 30 to 50 or - tests right now. Assuming that those ideas work I mean, we could have those in place in second quarter in most stores. I mean, we can move pretty quickly on some of these things.

Rebecca Duval

That's very helpful. Thank you. Best of luck to you.

It appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Lawrence, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Steve Lawrence

Thanks, operator. I'd like to thank the entire Francesca's team for all of their hard work over the past year. I believe that all the blood, sweat and tears put in during 2017 has positioned us to regain our momentum and to start transforming our business in 2018 and ultimately will lead to sustained growth and profitability in the future. We appreciate you joining our call today and we look forward to talking with you again during our first quarter earnings call.

