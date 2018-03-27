The High-Yield BDC Sector Gets A Boost From The Recent Spending Bill

BDC management and insiders are aware of this and have been actively purchasing shares especially for higher quality BDCs.

BDCs will benefit from the recent changes in regulations and rising interest rates that will likely drive higher net interest margins over the coming quarters.

I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs given the oversold conditions driving higher yields and recent positive conditions for higher returns.

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality business development companies ("BDCs") especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases.

The goal is to show that most BDCs will benefit from changes in regulations and rising interest rates, and that insiders are "eating their own cooking." Current BDC share prices are likely oversold, especially given the potential for improved (or at least maintained) net interest margins and dividend coverage in 2018.

Proposed Changes To Current BDC Regulation:

Last week in "Proposed Changes To Current Regulations: Part 2," I discussed H.R. 4267, the Small Business Credit Availability Act, being added to the omnibus $1.3 trillion spending package at the last minute.

There are many potential positives to the bill including the ability to increase leverage and returns to shareholders. The new language will permit business BDCs to use leverage up to two times total debt-to-equity, compared to the current cap of 1:1.

BDC managers have been lobbying for these changes for more than five years.

This article is a follow up to "Proposed Changes To Current BDC Regulation: Part 1" from last year. Please see details from the previous proposals at the end of this article.

H.R. 4267, the Small Business Credit Availability Act. Authored by Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH), this bipartisan piece of legislation will amend the SEC regulation of BDCs for the first time since the 1980s to streamline the offering, filing, and registration processes to eliminate significant regulatory burdens and increase a BDC's ability to deploy capital to small- and middle-market companies.

The committee has marked up this bill for the last three congresses and Chairman Hensarling included it in the committee’s FY2017 and FY2019 Budget Views and Estimates. It was reported by the committee with overwhelming bipartisan support, 58-2.

As mentioned in the Bloomberg article from last week "BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed" -

"The use of additional leverage will permit BDCs to pursue higher quality deals with less associated credit risk, while still generating competitive returns for their investors, market participants and analysts said. The possibility of accessing more capital comes at a welcome time for the BDC sector. In a highly competitive middle market lending environment, the sector has faced headwinds."

It should be noted that not all BDCs will benefit as much as others, as the article goes on to mention:

"Certain BDCs stand to benefit more than others depending on a range of factors, including the percentage of first-lien investments, track record, portfolio size/platform, investment grade rating, and current leverage utilized, the report said. The KBW analysts wrote in the report that they expect the biggest beneficiaries to be Ares Capital Corp (ARCC), TCG BDC (CGBD), FS Investment Corp (FSIC), Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) and TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)."

BDC Buzz Opinions:

If you read the Bloomberg article linked above, there's plenty doom and gloom from increased risk, etc., which has merit. But given that I only invest in high-quality, well-managed BDCs, this is a big win for the following reasons:

Increased dividend coverage potential.

The "Parity for Business Development Companies Regarding Offering and Proxy Rules" portion will allow BDCs to raise capital more efficiently, and respond to market conditions more quickly by having shorter registration statements and prospectuses.

Less need to reach for yield through using leverage to increase returns rather than investing in riskier assets.

Reduced asset coverage ratios could help capital constrained BDCs trading at meaningful discounts to book value to actively repurchase shares even while growing the portfolio. This could have a large impact on NII per share even if investing in lower yield safer assets.

even while growing the portfolio. This could have a large impact on NII per share even if investing in lower yield safer assets. Reduced asset coverage ratios will likely improve borrowing conditions for BDCs including lower cost revolvers.

BDCs such as TCRD, PNNT, AINV, etc. that are actively rotating into safer assets would be less likely to cut dividends in the future as portfolio yields decline.

BDCs with Senior Loan Funds and JVs that use off-balance sheet leverage would have increased capacity to add or grow additional funds. It's important to remember that these funds typically invest bank-like higher quality loans at lower rates but 2 to 3 times leverage.

Potential risks: Clearly there are additional risks associated with additional leverage and the other proposed changes especially for poorly managed BDCs that constantly maximize their 30% "non-qualified" investment bucket as well as investing in higher risk assets, reaching for yield. However, this has always been the case and now these BDCs would be that much more risky, especially during a general downturn.

I'm expecting increased BDC pricing bifurcation, meaning that higher risk BDCs will either not be able to take full advantage or will increase the amount of shareholder risk (driving lower prices). Well-managed BDCs that continue to prudently manage their capital structures and portfolios will have the ability invest in safer assets and likely lower their borrowing rates for improved net interest margins. There's a chance that these BDCs will increase dividends while improving their risk profiles (or at least maintaining).

Which BDCs Will Benefit the Most?

The ability to increase leverage is not immediate and will require approval from 50% of shareholders (from a special shareholder vote) or one-year waiting period. My guess is that poorly managed riskier BDCs would have issues with covenants on revolvers and credit facilities and/or difficulties getting the necessary votes.

Typically, BDCs trading at lower price-to-NAV indicates higher risk and/or poorly managed BDCs, most of which have had multiple dividend cuts over the last few years:

I am currently going through 2,232 page spending bill and will put together a list BDCs that will likely benefit the most (for subscribers of Sustainable Dividends).

To be a successful BDC investor

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are more than 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Previously Proposed Changes:

The tables below summarize the previously proposed changes to current BDC regulation that are likely included in the bill and I will be discussing in upcoming articles:

