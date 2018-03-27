Premier Gold Mines' (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Filipovic - Chief Financial Officer

Ewan Downie - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Analysts

David Haughton - CIBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lisa and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Premier Gold Mines' Q4 2017 results conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. Mr. Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer, you may begin your conference.

Steve Filipovic

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning everyone. I'm joined here today with Ewan Downie, Premier's President and CEO, as well as several other members of the Premier Management team to support any questions that may come following the call. Our intent today is to present Premier's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017. For those of you who have already accessed our presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website.

Before we start, I'd like to turn just you to slide 3 of the presentation. This is the standard disclaimer. And progressing on to slide 4. 2017 is really Premier's first year as a producing company. And we first started producing in the second half of 2016 started with the commissioning of the Phase 2 pit at South Arturo. That's the Nevada asset that we hold at Barrick in joint venture. We're 40% owner in that asset. Barrick is the operator. We then added the Mercedes mine early in the fourth quarter of 2016. We guided 110,000 ounces of gold for 2016. We finished the year above guidance with 112,000 ounces of gold. Early in January of 2017, we provided our initial guidance that was guidance of 125,000 to 130,000 ounces of gold, 325,000 to 350,000 of silver. And that was a cash cost of $580 to $610 and all and sustaining cost of $660 to $690.

Later in August, 2017, we indicated that I think this was in our Q2 release that we were well on track to exceed our 2017 annual guidance by probably about 5000 to 10,000 ounces. And we then revised our guidance upward to 130,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold. As you can see from slide 4. Slide 4, we did exceed our initial guidance for both gold, silver and as well for our operating cost. We finished the year nearly at the upper end of our guidance for gold at or exceeding initial guidance and near the upper end of our revised guidance at around 139,658 ounces of gold for the year. That breaks down just over 82,000 for Mercedes and slightly over 57,000 for South Arturo. We were above guidance again for silver, finishing the year just under 358,000 ounces.

We guided below guidance. So, we finished the low guidance on both cash cost and all in sustaining cost. Our cash cost for the year on an annual basis in U.S. dollars was $524 and our all and sustaining cost for the year on a consolidated basis were $627.

Our production profile and cost profile throughout the year saw gold production declining has been progressed throughout the year. That was primarily due to the fact that our South Arturo asset mining for South Arturo did conclude in the second quarter. South Arturo production as a percentage of gold production throughout the quarter started about 57% in Q1 and declined 42% in Q2, 30% in Q3 and down to 18% in Q4. We finished the year with inventory stockpile inventory of gold from South Arturo. And we continue to process those ounces throughout 2018. Again, as I said, we expected this production profile for the year given that South Arturo was expected to conclude midway through the year. And of course, the costs, all in sustaining cash cost increased occurred as lower cost for South Arturo ounces declined as a percentage of our production.

South Arturo asset was an asset that we acquired based on the modeling of the Phase 2 pit exclusively. And we had no value attributed to the Phase 1 or Phase 3 or the underground potential. We have fully expected the Phase 2 pit would in its production lifecycle through the year although the [sell those] for acquisition did workout much better than we had anticipated and it contributed significantly to our operations throughout the year. We’re also quite happy that the South Arturo deposits Phase 1, Phase 3 and our underground continue to be one of the main focuses of our development programs as we move into 2018 and onward. Overall, the year we finish the production levels that generate or more in line with those that we’re guiding for 2018.

Moving onto slide 5. Again, as I mentioned Premier had a solid year with higher than forecasted production levels and lower than forecasted operating costs. This is a year-over-year and over 260 million in revenue on sales of 157,000 ounces of gold and 357,000 ounces of silver. This was at realize gold prices have about 1,631 average for the year Canadian and around 1,254 U.S. Overall, we generated EBITDA of 105 million, operating income of just over 83 million and operating cash flow of around 77 million. Our free cash flow for the year was 49.6 million and this is after we invested over 34 million in exploration and just under $28 million in CapEx.

Our net income for the full year was $23.2 million or $0.11 per share and our net loss for the fourth quarter was a small loss of $2 million of around $0.01 per share. Again, similar to the production levels I spoke to, our revenue and net income levels were lower proportionally on a quarter-by-quarter basis as production levels decrease and our lower margin ounces from Mercedes began to replace our higher margin ounces from South Arturo. But we expected to show a small loss in Q4 and this is generally given this decline in revenue base, but when we compare it to what is largely a very stable exploration budget that we had throughout the year, so that declining revenue base over the year combined with stable exploration expenditures as well as a one-time charge for financing costs in relation to the debt that we gain in Q4 during Q4, really is the explanation for why we finished that small loss in the fourth quarter. Our cash flow this year, from the cash flow this year, we generating significant cash flow and from that cash flow, we paid over $34 million new debt, again $34 million was invested in exploration and development.

And we incurred over $27 million in CapEx half of which was sustaining capital related to Mercedes, the rest generally in relation to expansion capital. Of the 34 million in debt, 34 million was paid during the fourth quarter and that’s the 25 million U.S. So, 34 million Canadian, 25 million U.S. that we paid against the [Orion] term loan leaving us with an outstanding balance of 20 million U.S. or approximately 24 million Canadian at year-end.

The 34 million in exploration and development that we invested this year is there to support product development across the company including around 50 million in [indiscernible], we are close to finalizing the PEA, over 4 million in exploration expenditures [in gold banks] and just under 5 million of Hasaga. In addition to that company recorded $6 million in exploration expenditures and development expenditures that are Hardrock deposit, the $6 million was fully funded by Centera. Overall, we finished the year, a $129 million in cash, over $10 million in metal, finished goods inventories and close to $15 million in receivables.

Looking down to slide 7. Slide 7, this is beginning of the slide here showing a growing mining business. This is where Ewan will step in to give you an operational update for 2018 year.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Steve. As you just heard, we had a pretty outstanding first full year of production. The Mercedes mine was a steady performer for us and the South Arturo mine outperformed throughout the year.

2018 is looking to be a very big year for our company as well. We are expecting to see less production, especially owing to the production levels of the Phase 2 Pit being depleted this year. However, 2018 is a very substantial year in terms of future growth for our company as we embark on minimum of 3 new development project, including the Phase 2 Pit at South Arturo expected to begin here in the first half of the year, the El Nino underground as part of that South Arturo that we expect to start development in the second half of the year, and we're looking to start the underground development in the second half of the year also at McCoy-Cove to initiate advanced exploration and underground drilling with the intent to moving that project to a full feasibility study in the future.

We are advancing these projects with our existing treasury. So, the cash flow from operations that we generated over 2016 and '17 are fully funding our near-term development projects in the company. And we continue to maintain the very substantial exploration focus in the company.

If you look at slide 8, some of the highlights that we've have. We have now released a maiden reserve and resource for the El Nino Phase 1 Phase 3 Pit projects at South Arturo. And that resulted in the very substantial increase in reserves and resources at that asset having depleted to Phase 2 pit and the current reserve that that time have been completed depleted. And we continue to drill at those projects in 2018.

We also yesterday released an updated reserve and resource estimate at Mercedes, where we not only replaced reserves but we also increased resources at the property with one of the largest drill programs in 2017 since the mine was put into production. In 2018, we continue to have a very substantial exploration focus there, with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling plan.

In the first half of this year, we're intending to release the PEA for Cove. We are just getting some -- we are continuing to do final work on hydrology and also for third-party processing which will go into that final document that we will release. However, we are continuing with the proposed underground program to start in the second half of the year and that will allow us to commence underground drilling so we can do definition sufficient for a future feasibility study.

We have substantial exploration programs continuing at Hasaga and Red Lake and the Goldbanks JV and Rye Properties in Nevada in addition to continued exploration at the mine sites. And we have now renewed I'd say more grass roots explorations in the McCoy-Cove area, with a joint venture we announced a few months ago for the portion of that property surrounding the main deposit, where we are now working in the Barrick joint venture there as well.

In terms of guidance, we are guiding 85,000 to 95,000 ounces of gold production on the year 300,000 to 325,000 ounces of silver at gold cash cost of $690 to $740 in all and sustaining costs of $800 to $850. We should see especially at Mercedes at second half weighted production profile for the year.

The South Arturo mine on slide 9 will provide an overview and introduction. It is a property owned 40% by Premier and operated by our partner Barrick. We built the Phase 2 mine on time, under budget and it was a consistent outperformer.

This year, we’ve guided 5 to 10,000 ounces of gold with a continuing amount to be processed likely next year in stockpile. However recently, there has been some additional processing happening at site and we are fully expecting to at least achieve the upper end of the guidance for production of South Arturo this year. You can see our cash and all in sustaining cost continue to be expect to be at industry lows and we had a very positive experience working with Barrick in this joint venture.

Our production for 2017 was just over 57,000 ounces and all in sustaining cost of really almost of a marketable $351 an ounce and maybe the asset truly continues to generate strong cash for our company that’s allowing us to continue development not only South Arturo but out our other properties.

In 2018, we will be spending approximately 10.4 million in exploration and capital. The capital is includes the development of both the Phase 1 and the El Nino underground projects both expected to be commenced here in 2018. We are continuing to access an additional heap leach option which is permitted but right now we have not made a decision to proceed with that but our hope is that with continued work it does become a viable option in the future. And in 2018, we will complete additional exploration at the Phase 3, East Dee and the South [indiscernible] targets on the properties.

Slide 10 is the recently released mineral reserves and mineral resources for the property. These reserves and resources are for the El Nino underground tee Phases 1 and 3 proposed open tip project and one thing that we like to point out is the high grade nature of a portion or the main part of the [indiscernible] that forms the Phase 3 pit that mineralization for Premier’s account is 344,000 tons at over eight grams and that zone does remain open and we will continue drilling it here in 2018 and while I really like to point that out is because of the very strong performance we had out of the Phase 2 pit and the mineralization to date in the core part of the Phase 3 appears to be at least with high grade and maybe higher grade. But project looking quite goo and though it isn’t in the near-term mine plan, we hope it has moved in the mine plan and the next year too. And we’ll add significant future production for both companies.

Then if you look at slide 11, this is a very core project for our company now. One of the reasons is it is located in one of the most prolific and sought-after gold districts in the world. The property, South Arturo property is located at North West at the edge of the Carlin Trend and this is I think one of our shareholders pointed out recently it's not near the Carlin Trend, it is the Carlin Trend.

The Phase 2 project was one of the lowest cost operations in the world in 2017 and the project continues to have significant upside, which we are realizing this year with the two new development projects.

Another reason, we were quite happy to move into this joint venture was as we’ve experience in our Red Lake experience with Goldcorp, where our joint venture led to additional opportunities. We believe that same opportunity would occur having a joint venture Barrick and the Nevada and since we form the joint venture by mine Goldcorp’s portion itself our total. We have secured additional opportunities with Barrick including the recent JV cuts and processing agreement to refractory or from Cove. And also, Rye property acquisition where in 2018 and 2019, we will be doing work to acquire 100% of this exciting opportunity.

Slide 12 is just a conceptual image in the left corner. The golden color picture of what we’re hoping to achieve on this property over the next several years. We did mine Phase 2, which is in the upper right and we are developing Phase 1 as you can see on the left. The Phase 3 pit is the future proposed development project and some of the drilling that we did late in ’17 includes 177.8 feet of 0.23 grams and 261.6 feet of 0.15 ounces or 5.18 grams, a very impressive intercept as we continue to work that mineralization in the Phase 3 proposed pit area to hopefully move it into a development decision in the coming years.

The El Nino deposit that you see because the early image of development in the upper right is the down plunge extension of the Phase 2 pit that we mined mine and the construction is targeted to begin in the second half of this year. The pit is now backfilled to the portal [ph] level and the drilling has been completed and we are expecting to release results from the 2017 exploration [indiscernible] here in the near future. One of the other exciting developments and for Premier is that we Phase 1 pit is plan to be almost entirely operated here with the deferred with autonomous trucking.

And this autonomous trucking is expected to bring cost down and it is, I believe is the first time that implementing this in North America. So Premier gets a front proceed in seeing how this develop and we hope to be able to uses experience for our other assets as we look to move other projects including Hardrock and potentially Hasaga into development in the future.

Slide 13 in the overview slide for Mercedes. Mercedes, we expect to produce around 80,000 to 85,000 ounce of gold this year at all in sustaining cost of 820 to 870. Our production in ’17 was just over 82,000 ounces of gold and nearly 338,000 ounces of silver, at all in sustaining costs of 850. Our main target for this year, which is a substantial exploration program. So, we have between exploration expense and capital, $6 million and expansionary capital of $6.3 million. So, we continue to put a lot of money into ensuring a long-life asset for this project. We released our updated resource and reserve for Mercedes yesterday. And the major developments for this year include advancing a drift towards a Marianas deposit for underground drilling. Marianas currently is part of the resources at Mercedes but not part of reserve. And for us it's one of our main projects to advance in 2018 and '19 given the expected grade at Marianas is about 50% to 60% higher than our current reserve grade. So, this development is proceeding a little slower than we planned because of difficult ground conditions, but we continue to expect to be drilling the Marianas zone starting in 2018 sometime in the second half. And we're also continuing to advance the Rey De Oro deposit into development. As I mentioned earlier, we have approximately 40,000 meters of drilling both delineation and exploration time for the year.

Slide 14 provides a breakdown of the updated reserves and resources. We after 15-months of ownership. So, this reserve and resource estimate was completed as of December 31. So, at that time, we had owned the mine for 15 months. And there have been 18 months of mining given the previous reserve and resource estimate was done by Yamana prior to our acquisition. And we successfully replaced that 18 months of production in reserves and added slightly to it I think I believe it was about 3% addition, 3% to 4%. And we increased our mineral resources. That includes a 34% increase, measured and indicated and a 23% increase in reserve. So, this year, part of the drill program will continue to work towards in an effort to convert some of the measured and indicated into reserve. And also, we are doing some additional exploration on new targets and extensions of known zones in 2018.

Slide 15 shows our main mine centers in the red, orange colors. The higher-grade trend is the Mercedes, Barankas, Lagunas. And hopefully they soon to be advance Marianas project. At Klondike and Rey De Oro occurred to the East and Northeast of that is the Lupita workings where we've recently developed the Diluvio deposits. Diluvio is currently a large cart of the new reserves. It comprises more than 50% of reserves now. And the development of that project to get it going at full mine rate continues. And we expect to have more mining occurring that in the second half of the year than here in the first half.

We continue to view this property it's a very large property package. Approximately 45 kilometers of what we view untested structures, mostly under the post-mineral sedimentary in Volcanic Cover. So, the northwest of the known zones has seen very little drilling. We are drilling a new vein called Axis that occur as to the Southwest of the Mercedes mine. The Olvidada and Bellota targets are approximate to these zones and the Reyna target will be drilled later this year where we had a drill hole intercept some pretty high grade and 2016-17 drill programs that we will be following up this year as well.

Slide 16 is an introduction to our McCoy-Cove properties and we now separate this as Cove and McCoy Cove in the image on this slide, the red box is the 100% owned Cove property and the surrounding ground in blue is the ground that we recently joint ventured with Barrick and we are just waiting for the winter season to end there so that we can ramp up the exploration program with Barrick testing new targets and doing property wide exploration GeoPhysics and soil samplings of hope of finding the next deposit on this property.

Barrack on that surrounding part of the property will be earning 60% through expenditures of US22.5 million over 4.5 years. Premier retains a 100% ownership of the main Cove deposit and part of the agreement when we work with Barrick here was the ability to process a certain amount of ore at the Barrick facilities at a pre-arranged price and this will allow us to continue to advance the McCoy Cove property as planned, given it is a refractory deposit.

In 2018, we will continue hydrological flow testing, one thing that we know we will have to deal with here both for the advanced exploration and hopefully of future production decisions is waterflows and we continue to do drilling of wells and hydrological testing and make sure we property setup workings when we go underground for the future plans of exploration and developments.

We are closed to being prepared to release our preliminary economic assessment. It will happen here in the second quarter and underground infrastructure development is planned in the second half of the year with feasibility study expected likely in 2019 and hopefully moving to project development in 2020.

This is a very exciting project for us, excellent grade, 11.5 grams for the indicated part and 12.17 for the inferred portion. The goal of the underground program will be to convert as much of the inferred part of resources to reserve so that we can complete our full feasibility study for this project.

On slide 17, is a conceptual image of the exploration decline and the proposed advanced exploration program in the lower inside image and that is will not only Petro program is not only to in sale to me how long in gap deposits but the gap zone which remains open underneath the pit we hope to do the extension drilling of the gap deposits from the underground workings and hope to increase the resource.

As you can see from this image, there are no workings plans to the high grade 2201 zone. This zone currently does not have enough resource in our opinion to be developed. It is open however so we will not be including the 2201 zone in PEA but with future drilling and expansion of this zone, we believe in the future it will become part of the project’s economics and will one day be developed is the highest-grade deposit rate now on the profit.

Slide 18 is the introduction or I think most people know our Greenstone joint venture. It is project been funded right now by Centera as I continue to acquire their interest, a 50% interest is run by our joint company called Greenstone Gold Mine. The plan here, we did release a feasibility study is to acquire the permit. Hopefully, we will get to permits either later this year or next year and complete relationship agreements with local aboriginal communities and following those be in a position to make a decision hopefully to go forward with this large project. It's close to approximately 4.65 million ounces of reserves, those are entirely contained within the Hardrock pit and the minimum resources are comprised of almost 2.5 million ounces of resources that are contained mostly in the underground extension of the Hardrock deposits.

In 2018, we’ve approved a first phase budget of $18 million, very significant increase over the spending that was, that occurred here in 2017 with the budget of up to almost 38 million given certain milestones in the permitting process that we are, have initiated on this property. The EA and EIS were submitted to regulatory authorities with all affected average communities having provided written for, support for that submission as a final EA and EIS. And this property continues to have significant upside especially in other deposits like Brookbank and Key Lake that could be develop following the main deposits. Centera is sole funding the current work at the project. And at year-end, they had approximately CA$117 million still to spend on the project to Premier having to fund any work on the property.

Slide 19, just gives a brief project highlight, the feasibility study that was released earlier, showed a 14.5 year mine life. The grade prior to low-grade stockpiles of 1.11 grams makes it higher grade than many of the similar deposits that have recently been developed in Canada. And the project is expected and excluding the stockpiles to produce over 300,000 ounces a year, when in full production.

In terms of exploration on slide 20, we continue to advance exploration of the Goldbanks joint venture with Kinross. This year, we are currently drilling a target called Golden Devil, where we had some the major steps of high grade over the past couple of years. And we are very excited to get to work on the rising [ph], which is on the Barrick property, one of the key parts of that land consolidation that we did and also drill the Hawkeye target, which occurs on the boundary area between the Kinross JV, the Barrick Rye property and the claims that we have recently signed a deal with [indiscernible] to acquire.

In Red Lake, we did in Q1 of ’17 release a resource for the Open Pit portion of Hasaga. And in 2017 and continuing in 2018, our focus is on primarily on what we called the C-Zone, where in 2016 and '17 we had very strong results up to 10.9 grams over 54 meters. We continue to infill and step out on that zone with the goal of moving to C-Zone into full resource in the future.

Slide 21 just shows in the right side is the consolidated land package. So, we've been successful in signing 4 agreements now in this area to consolidate what we feel is one of the largest known and out cropping [ph] Epithermal systems in North America. And our focus will be on the GB-17-13 which is the Golden Devil target area. When we get our permits though the focus of exploration will move to the Hawkeye target occurring on the boundary that's the largest anomaly both soil and surface rock geochem [ph] anomaly on the two properties. And the Rye Vein where historic drilling by St. Joe Minerals and Lack [ph] Minerals had numerous intercepts of very high-grade mineralization which appears to be wide open at depth. The section shown in the central part of the image, the deepest hole drilled on that section intersected 13 feet of 0.43 ounces per ton. So, a good place to start once we have our permits. And we hope that this develops into the next Nevada Epithermal vein deposits.

As the summary, in 2017, we achieved the upper end of our guidance. And as Steve mentioned earlier, we did increase our guidance during the year of '17. In 2018, we will initiate the development of 2 new projects on the South Arturo joint venture, the El Nino underground the Phase 1 Pit. We are in the planning stages for 2 additional development projects in our portfolio that would be Cove which we hope to start the underground development in the second half of the year, and Hard Rock that is in the permitting phase being advanced. Advanced exploration has been initiated at McCoy-Cove and the development will include bring in power line and starting the ramp and hopefully drilling beginning from underground in 2019.

We continue to allot a significant part of our annual budget to exploration. I think Premier is been a company that is very successfully advanced projects from conceptualized ideas to deposit and now to development. And we look to continue to advance our other projects with the hope that they become our mines in the future.

Of the roughly $83 million being spent on exploration and development on our properties in 2018, more than 50% of this will be funded by our partners. And Premier has I think may have been a niche for itself trying to be what we call ourselves a partner of choice for other companies. And it is a way that has allowed us to advance multiple projects and continue to have a significant exploration project.

So, I thank everybody for attending the call. And with that, we will open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of David Haughton from CIBC. Your line is open.

David Haughton

Good morning you and the team. Thank you for the update. Question I could start probably on South Arturo, just thinking about the development timeline here to stand up production on Phase 1. Would you expect for that to be in production in the second half of 2019?

Ewan Downie

The plan right now is to initiate this first phase of development and given the timing of trucks because the fleet that we used for South Arturo is actually the [indiscernible] fleet so there is -- Barrick will continue to transition equipment back and forth between their wholly owned pits and the work we’re doing in our property that we are expecting Barrick to be some potential small production later this year but mostly like the second half weighted next year starting to really develop the Phase 1 property into full mine plan.

David Haughton

Okay. As part of that development is there much strip required ahead of getting into ore?

Ewan Downie

Most of the work that we’re doing this year will be stripping to get down to the main mineralization.

David Haughton

Okay. So, the capital that you kind of identified therefore expenditure this year is mainly for the free stripping but is in excess of ore body into next year. Is that a fair assessment?

Ewan Downie

Yes.

David Haughton

And then the next step joining to the underground, when do you expect to be producing ore from that?

Ewan Downie

I believe it will be the same, sort of second half of 2019 will be when the underground ramps up. There is some mineralization almost rated immediately against the pit wall. So, with probably a bit more drilling that will occur from in the pit and has occurred, we are expecting that there will be the extraction of some ore potentially as early as later this year and early 2019 from that portion of mineralization that’s right up against the pit. However, accessing the next deposit getting ventilation in et cetera will occur in the second half of the year for getting into the main mineralized portion. I would like to point out that the deposit remains open on striking in some of the lenses and then open that depth.

David Haughton

Okay, just jumping over to [indiscernible] on and on page 17 you’ve got your kind of conceptual targets for the underground. Now all of that’s on your 100% owned property I presume?

Ewan Downie

Yes.

David Haughton

And how would you see that underground developing, what would you see there as a conceptual idea of how it could be developed?

Ewan Downie

Right now, I think we’re looking for a full development to be mainly 2021, 2022. We will for a full development have to do at least MEA and potentially EIS on a portion of it because of the amounts of water that we will have to be moving to keep underground workings dry.

As many of you may know the co-pit did make a fair amount of water, that water came in primarily through a fault at the South east side of the pit and what we’ve experienced so far up in the Helen zone is substantially less water than actually we were expecting. But we feel there is additional hydrological work needed prior to being able to make a firm assessment of how much water we will have to deal with in early years. So, given the timelines that are typically expected for EAs/EISs. We likely wouldn’t see production till 2021 out of this property.

David Haughton

And what sort of throughput rate would you be targeting for the underground?

Ewan Downie

I guess, we like to get as much as possible, but definitely it is refractory deposit that will be negotiations will do with hopefully all of Newmont Eric and strong mining, who have the facilities that we need for the long-term processing. So, over the next few years one of the main parts of our program here will be working towards long-term processing agreements with the various other producers who have the infrastructure that we require, we are not ourselves really interesting in permitting and building a new roster in Nevada.

David Haughton

Just changing topics to your guidance. So, you’ve indicated guidance of that $38 million $39 million for exploration and development for 2018. How much of that would be expense versus capitalizing?

Ewan Downie

I’ll pass that question off to Steve Filipovic and he’ll really answer for that one.

Steve Filipovic

Looking at our budgets for this year, I mean simply just the nature of the projects and where that, a good portion of that. I think budget about 11 million U.S. as largely 22 million between exploration and development U.S. that will actually come through the income statement. That’s just simply obviously the counting treatment based on the stage of where the project is at.

David Haughton

Okay. And what sort of guidance, would you suggest for your G&A and your G&A into 2018?

Steve Filipovic

G&A, just looking here right now.

David Haughton

Is this kind of a little bit tricky with the depreciation, because [several Toro comes from the pit]?

Steve Filipovic

I don’t have those figures right in front of my here at this point. Looking at sort of where we would have finished this year from a U.S. dollar perspective. We were tracking and neighborhood of about $200 announced D&A for Mercedes and upwards of both 354. I would suggest that the Mercedes will remain relatively consistent. And then from a G&A perspective, we’re budgeting a total of 9 million U.S. G&A this year. So, given our production of forecast for just under 100,000 ounces you’re looking at.

David Haughton

Thank you, Steve. And I guess the next time, we’ll be talking on a quarterly, will be recurring U.S. dollars instead of Canadian dollars.

Steve Filipovic

That is exactly where we had with things, we intent is that obviously with change of scope of operations for us and our functional currency trending toward U.S. dollars, the decision has been made for change reporting accounting policy. So that will be reported fully U.S. dollar. So quite looking forward to that. We move some of the probable confusion that shows up in some of the releases when we’re trying to disposable those numbers, so again for that first quarter, we are planning to be reporting 100% U.S. dollars.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have no further questions in queue. I'll turn the call back to the presenters.

Ewan Downie

Okay. Well thank you very much for attending our call. While we're quite proud of our first full year of production. And we're truly looking forward to the future as we develop multiple projects. And enter where we hope to be a much larger producer in the future and continue to advance multiple projects within our company's substantial portfolio.

If anybody who has additional questions, I'd like to take them offline to give myself, Matt, Steve, John, any of us the call. And we'll try to answer any further questions you may have about both the year that was and the year it will be. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.