Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/23/18: IFF, CASI, RIBT, ADAP

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/23/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • Casi Pharm (NASDAQ:CASI), and;
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • National Cinemedia (NASDAQ:NCMI);
  • Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO);
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN);
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX);
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS);
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and;
  • CBS (NYSE:CBS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tiffany (NYSE:TIF);
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF);
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK);
  • Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund (NYSEMKT:LAQ);
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS);
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), and;
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Idg Accel China Growth Fund Iii

BO

Casi Pharm

CASI

JB*

$9,845,674

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$6,708,410

3

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP

JB*

$2,417,847

4

Continental Grain

BO

Ricebran Technologies

RIBT

B

$1,649,930

5

Standard General

BO

National Cinemedia

NCMI

B

$1,374,028

6

Greco Thomas

CEO,DIR

Advance Auto Parts

AAP

B

$1,000,253

7

Trapani Francesco

DIR

Tiffany

TIF

B

$961,152

8

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

B

$828,832

9

Duchossois Richard L

DIR

Churchill Downs

CHDN

B

$500,743

10

City Of London Investment

BO

Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund

LAQ

B

$413,100

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Wynn Stephen A

BO

Wynn Resorts

WYNN

JS*

$1,404,673,920

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$74,924,573

3

Fisher William Sydney

DIR,BO

Gap

GPS

S

$16,048,811

4

Mansell Kevin

CB,CEO,DIR

Kohls

KSS

S

$9,704,926

5

Lobo Kevin

CB,CEO

Stryker

SYK

AS

$6,484,588

6

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$4,957,357

7

Moonves Leslie

CB,CEO,DIR

CBS

CBS

AS

$4,327,095

8

O Dowd Sarah A

LO,VP

Lam Research

LRCX

S

$2,242,800

9

Caruso Daniel

CEO,DIR

ZAYO

ZAYO

AS

$2,238,417

10

Rose Timothy L

VP

Costco Wholesale

COST

S

$2,213,535

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.