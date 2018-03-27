Gold Follows Through Despite Diminished Tariff Threat

It was another productive day for gold as the yellow metal rallied impressively despite Monday's strong technical bounce in the stock market. In today's commentary we'll examine the continued improvement in gold's internal structure in light of its latest breakout.

The news catalyst behind gold's latest rally to five-week highs on Monday was the Trump administration's decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats, spurring a flight to safety into gold. The move coincided with governments across Europe which are taking action against the Kremlin after a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain. Spot gold followed up the news with a 0.6 percent rally to $1,356. April gold futures rose 0.40 percent to close at $1,355.

Meanwhile fears of a potential trade war with China eased on Monday after China's government indicated it was open to negotiating with Washington. The announcement followed a news report indicating that U.S. officials have submitted a list of market-opening requests. Investors were further relieved when a top trade negotiator for South Korea said the country would further open its auto market to the U.S. as it seeks to avoid tariffs.

While the trade-related news did much to alleviate investors' fears and allowed equities an excuse to rally, it also took at least some of the shine off the gold rally on Monday. This can also be seen by the failure of Treasury bond prices to rally which almost certainly would have been the case had the rush to safety been more pronounced.

While it's possible that Wall Street's fears over a possible trade war will continue to diminish, there's still the matter of rising interest rates which have negative impacted muni-bond funds and other rate-sensitive securities in recent weeks. This has been primarily responsible for most of the recent internal weakness in the stock market since rate-sensitive stocks and funds have heavily populated the new 52-week lows list on the NYSE exchange of late. Until this particular fear factor disappears, gold should at least have this support for its proverbial "wall of worry."

Regardless of whether or not investors' fears over the import tariffs fade, the fact that gold remains supported by four of its five supporting technical factors as mentioned in Monday's report is an encouraging sign for the immediate-term (1-4 week). My gold proxy, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), has also technically confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline. Along with the support of a majority of the Five Factors mentioned previously, the gold ETF has closed two days higher above its upward-curling 15-day moving average.

Source: BigCharts

The most important of the five major technical factors alluded to above (which include a rising oil price, a rising silver price, and gold's rising relative strength vs. equities) is a weakening dollar index. Shown here is a good surrogate to use in place of the dollar index, namely the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). This dollar-tracking ETF has shown definite signs of weakening in the last four days, including a 0.47% decline on Monday to a 5-week low. This time, though, if gold is to finally break decisively out of its 2-month trading range we should see UUP fall under the $23.13 level, its Feb. 1 pivotal low, which would pave the way for additional gains in the gold price and tell us that the dollar's longer-term downward trend has resumed.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I've purchased a conservative trading position in the iShares Gold Trust after it confirmed an immediate-term breakout signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline on Mar 23. I'm using the $12.55 level as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis for this trade. Meanwhile longer-term investment positions in gold should be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.