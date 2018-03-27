International Paper: Rare Opportunity

The stock is poised to increase at an above average rate given the low valuation and strong growth fundamentals.

The recent sell-off in International Paper's (IP) stock has the company trading at a 22% discount from its 52-week high. The sell-off created a great buying opportunity for the stock since it is now trading at a discount to their competitors and as compared to the broader market. If you are looking for a bargain in this market, International Paper is an attractively valued stock with strong fundamentals and future growth. Investors will also benefit from the 3.8% dividend yield.

International Paper comprises about one-third of the North American corrugated market. This makes the company a large beneficiary of Amazon's (AMZN) growth and the overall growth of e-commerce. The growth of Amazon and e-commerce creates a growing need for boxes to ship all of these goods throughout the supply chain and to customers.

Amazon and e-Commerce Growth

Amazon ships about 3 million packages a day. That equates to over 1 billion packages per year. Amazon shipped about 5 billion items to Prime members in 2017. The 5 billion items doesn't include non-Prime members. So, we know that this activity creates a large need for the corrugated that International Paper supplies.

Overall e-commerce in the United States is expected to grow at an average of 9.3% annually through 2022. The expected growth is highest in 2018 at 13%. The growth for years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 are expected to be 11%, 9.4%, 7.5%, and 5.8% respectively.

Projected U.S. e-commerce revenue growth (in millions)

Source: statista.com

With overall e-commerce continuing its growth, International Paper is poised to benefit from the growing demand for corrugated for all of the cartons needed to ship these products.

Corrugated packaging comprises 38% of International Paper's sales volume. The company's Industrial Packaging segment which comprises corrugated packaging, container board, and recycling comprises 69% of IP's sales volume. So, the company is likely to benefit from the growth in e-Commerce as the need for packaging increases along with revenue.

In addition to Industrial Packaging, IP's other segments are: Global Cellulose Fibers and Printing Papers. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment comprises 14% of IP's sales volume and the fibers are used for absorbent hygiene products such as diapers, feminine care products, and adult absorbent undergarments. The global fiber cellulose market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2021. So, I expect that to be another growth area for the company.

IP's Printing Papers segment comprises 17% of total sales volume. IP's printing paper is used largely for copiers and printers. The market for printing paper is expected to grow along with e-commerce and the increase in business activity in general. These papers are used for billing documents and other business communications. The rise of digital communications will contribute to a lower growth rate for printing papers. The expectation is for moderate growth for this market.

The Stock is Trading at a Deep Discount

The 22% drop in the stock price has International Paper trading at a discount to peers and a deep discount to the S&P 500. So, if you are looking for a bargain in today's market, IP is a stock to consider.

IP Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) WestRock (WRK) SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) Forward PE 9.9 13.6 14.6 16.7 PEG Ratio 0.93 1.27 0.94 1.3 Price/Sales 0.99 1.66 1.05 2.21

Source: finance.yahoo.com, multpl.com

With IP selling below its peers and deeply below the broader market, I see this as a rare opportunity to pick the stock up at a bargain valuation. IP is expected to grow revenue at 5.2% and earnings at 38% in 2018 (consensus). IP's strong growth and low valuation due to the recent pullback in the stock makes this a compelling investing opportunity in my opinion.

International Paper's Strong Fundamentals

The company increased its ROE to 39.5% and its ROIC to 12.9% in 2017. This is a strong improvement over 2016's ROE of 22 and ROIC of 8.94%. IP has a 5-year average ROE of 17.9% and ROIC of 7%. So, the company significantly increased its effectiveness over the past 5 years. IP's ROIC exceeded the cost of capital for 8 straight years. So, the company is creating value for investors as it is getting a good return on its investments.

Source: International Paper 2017 Earnings Presentation

IP had operating cash flow of $1.76 billion in 2017. After $1.39 billion in CapEx, the company was left with $370 million in free cash flow, which is used to pay the dividends with a 37% payout ratio.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62. So with more current assets than current liabilities, IP should not have any issues paying off short-term debt. The company does have high total debt of $11 billion as compared to $1 billion in cash. Since IP is cash flow positive and gets a high ROIC which exceeds the cost of capital, the company should not have any issues handling their long-term debt.

Picture of Smurfette - source: Love Interest Wiki

Possible Acquisition

Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) (OTCPK:SMFKY) (looks too much like Smurfette, hence the picture) just rejected IP's revised offer to acquire the company. The proposed offer is for Smurfit Kappa shareholders to get 25.25 euros in cash. This would be reduced to 24.605 euros after the final dividend.

The new offer was equivalent to a 3% increase over the previous offer. Smurfit Kappa rejected the proposal as they don't think it values the true intrinsic value of the company and they don't think it makes strategic sense for the company and their stakeholders.

If IP were to make a successful offer for Smurfit Kappa, it would be worth about $10 billion in annual revenue, $910 million in EBIT, and $470 million in net income according to the 2017 income statement. So, we will have to see how this situation develops.

Outlook for International Paper

I would like to point out that the main risk for the company is a slowdown in e-commerce, which would likely occur during a recession. This would significantly reduce the demand for the company's corrugated products. However, I don't see a recession on the horizon any time soon.

The outlook for 2018 and the next few years afterwards looks positive as e-commerce is expected to continue its growth. Given the stocks attractive valuation, strong fundamentals, and strong earnings growth, my one-year price target is $68, which represents 30% upside from the current price. The stock will be driven higher by the 38% expected earnings growth for 2018 from the low valuation. My price target has the stock increasing a little below the 38% earnings growth rate due to the increased volatility that we're experiencing in the market this year.

