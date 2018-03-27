What's The Impact Of Cryptocurrency Ad Bans?

The ad ban is more likely to hurt new ICOs and small cryptos, as these otherwise will have difficulty breaking out amid the still roughly 1,500 cryptocurrencies out there.

The ban likely won't affect large cryptocurrencies, which already are well-known public names or buoyed by media coverage that supports public demand and interest.

The move is likely due to increased regulatory crackdown, past misuse of the platforms for cryptocurrency scams, and the increasing general consumer protection concerns of the past few months.

While a lot of recent attention has been on government enforcement, private actors, such as media platforms and banks, are increasingly acting to create new market parameters for cryptocurrencies.

More and more major social media and technology outlets are now banning cryptocurrency-related ads entirely from their platforms.

As of this week, the outlets that since the past month have begun completely banning cryptocurrency (OTCQX:GBTC) (COIN) advertising, specifically in the form of ICOs and token sales, are most notably Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), and Google (GOOG).

While there are some variations in the advertising bans between each outlet, such as some banning wallet and research services as well, these undoubtedly will see the public view of cryptocurrency offerings greatly reduced from some of the main arteries of current online communication. The advertising ban also adds to what's been an increasing pile-on from both regulators and private actors on cryptocurrencies these past few months, resulting in the continual deflating of the cryptocurrency sector from a monetary, even if not technological as blockchain technology continues to push forward rapidly, perspective.

(Source: CoinMarketCap)

These platforms were prodded to do so by a combination of increasing real regulatory action on cryptocurrencies in general from authorities as well as questionable practices by some users on the platforms. For example, this year a report found that scam artists were creating fake accounts on some platforms to then try to collect cryptocurrency donations. This is amid the previous general proliferation of pump-and-dump scams on and through various platforms.

While that is a somewhat separate issue from formal paid advertising, which has generally more oversight to it, it nonetheless shows how these platforms have decided clearly to begin reigning in cryptocurrency activities on their sites.

The fact that these companies have issued blanket bans, with not even the most legitimate cryptocurrency seeming to be allowed to advertise, indicates how broad this action is. Facebook kicked off the cryptocurrency ban in late January, with Google and Twitter following in the recent past few weeks.

It remains extremely difficult to measure the precise impact of cryptocurrency ad bans on the broader cryptocurrency market, which has seen a perhaps permanent beating the past few months due to impending real regulatory action. After all, the cryptocurrency companies are not publicly revealing their advertising spending nor the click-through and buy rates from the advertising.

Nonetheless, in analyzing this we see it is likely that the less-prominent cryptocurrencies are the most likely ones to be hit. Large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others, are either already in the public eye or are regularly covered by the media so that they are constantly given media attention that is often far more effective and valuable to their demand than direct advertising dollars.

In contrast, there are now over 1,500 cryptocurrencies with still more being created each day, as the SEC's grip has not fully closed yet. Each day we also find problems in these small token ICOs, ranging from being based on faulty or overhyped technology to completely fraudulent scams.

Given that the public at-large has generally no ability to understand the very technical whitepapers, the few prospective token-buyers who delve into the token's actual mechanics or white paper are often simply comforted by knowledgeable-sounding phrases and buzzwords.

Cryptocurrencies have many danger points for consumers, ranging from hacks to price volatility, but the advertising ban is aimed clearly at preventing the proliferation of the increasing amount of straight-up scams that are taking advantage of still strong, even if declining, general public interest in the cryptocurrency space.

Based on this, the ban on cryptocurrency advertising is unlikely to affect the major players that currently make up the bulk of the cryptocurrency market. Rather, it is likely to slow the wheels of current small cryptocurrencies, whether legitimate or not, and slow the rise of new cryptocurrencies from gaining market traction.

Despite this logic, it appears that cryptocurrency markets reacted negatively to the latest ban announced from Twitter, as they dropped over 7% in the aftermath of the news without seemingly any other events to cause such a decline.

(Source: CoinMarketCap)

That market reaction may be more a representation of continuing worries over increased regulatory as well as private company crackdown on cryptocurrencies, which, in a demand rather than valuation-driven asset class like cryptocurrencies, may end up having an actual sustained impact on market price.

Nonetheless, it looks like bit-by-bit, cryptocurrencies are experiencing their next market stage, far from the anarchy of its early years and even from the hyped mania of the last year. While regulators appear to finally be setting ground rules for the asset, for now it appears to be increasingly private actors, ranging from media platforms to financial services institutions, who are creating their own 'regulations' with substantial impact on the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.