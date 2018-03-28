Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Esperion Gains On Data, AnaptysBio's ANB020, Tesaro Reports Promising Data

Analysis focus: Esperion

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares have moved up sharply after the company announced top-line results from a phase 2 study (1002-039) evaluating the LDL-C lowering efficacy and safety of bempedoic acid 180 mg added-on to stable background therapy of a proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor in 58 patients with hypercholesterolemia.

The eight-week study met the primary endpoint. The data released showed additional LDL-C lowering totaling 30% (p<0.001). The LDL-C lowering for the bempedoic acid group was 27 percent from baseline, as compared to an increase of three percent for the placebo group. Patients in the treatment arm also achieved a significantly greater reduction of 34 percent in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), an important marker of the underlying inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease, compared to the placebo group which had a reduction of two percent (p<0.029).

In terms of safety and tolerability, bempedoic acid showed a good profile, with no major differences in the occurrence of adverse events (AEs) between the treatment arm and the placebo arm. No patients in either group had elevations in liver function tests (ALT/AST) of greater than three times the upper limit of normal, repeated and confirmed.

The positive data boosted Esperion shares in trading on Tuesday. The stock was up nearly 6% in mid-day trading. It has been a roller coaster ride for Esperion investors this year. While the stock is still up more than 16% for the year, it is still 10% off the highs it traded at in January. Most recently, Esperion shares saw a sharp pullback after Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) showed some flexibility over the pricing of their approved PCSK9 inhibitor Praluent. The announcement from Regeneron and Sanofi in fact came just a few days after Esperion reported promising data from its pivotal phase 3 study with bempedoic acid.

AnaptyBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) announced positive preliminary results from a phase 2a proof-of-concept study evaluating its lead drug candidate ANB020 in adult patients with peanut allergy.

Analysis: Following a single intravenous dose of ANB020, 46% (n=6/13) of patients exhibiting moderate-to-severe symptoms during a baseline oral food challenge at enrollment improved peanut tolerance to a cumulative 500 mg at day 14, as compared to 0% (n=0/3) for placebo. An antibody, ANB020 binds to the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin 33 (IL-33), a protein that plays a key role in atopic diseases, including asthma, food allergies and atopic dermatitis.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) announced promising data from a phase 2 study, TOPAICO, evaluating Zejula (niraparib) + Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The data were presented at the Society for Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA.

Analysis: At data cutoff, the overall response rate (ORR) was 25% (n=15/60) with a disease control rate (DCR) (responders + those with stable cancer) of 68% (n=41/60) in patients who had received at least three prior lines of chemo. he ORR was 24% in the platinum-refractory group.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announced that the FDA granted PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) Breakthrough Therapy designation for prevention of cisplatin-related ototoxicity in pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma (SR-HB).

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced that the FDA has accepted under Priority Review its marketing application seeking approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the treatment of adult patients with microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed after treatment with the chemo agents fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan, a Breakthrough Therapy indication.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Roivant Sciences announced a collaboration on the development and commercialization of lefamulin in greater China. Nabriva has granted a Roivant subsidiary an exclusive license to lefamulin, a new type of antibiotic called a pleuromutilin, in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The companies will form a joint development committee to review and oversee all activities. Nabriva will receive $5 million upfront, up to $9 million in milestones and low double-digit royalties on net sales. Roivant's affiliate will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory filings in the territory.

MiRagen (NASDAQ:MGEN) announced that collaboration partner Servier has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of MRG-110 (S95010), an inhibitor of microRNA-92, a regulator of new blood vessel creation. One of the objectives of the study is to identify the recommended dose for a Phase 2 study in patients with heart failure. As per the terms of the partnership, Serview will pay miRagen a €3M milestone when the first patient is dosed.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced that it expects to refile its U.S. marketing application next quarter XYOSTED (testosterone enanthate) for the treatment of men with low testosterone. The company received a CRL in October 2017 in response to its initial application citing concerns that the product could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure and could be related to depression and suicidality.

Sorrento (NASDAQ:SRNE) announced that it signed an agreement with accredited investors for the direct sale of $120.5 million of unsecured convertible notes. The note will accrue 5% interest per year and will be convertible into common stock at $7.0125 per share. Each buyer will also receive a warrant to purchase half the number of shares of Sorrento common that are convertible in the notes. The warrants will be exercisable at $8.77 per common share.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted SAKIGAKE Designation for its AVXS-01 for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1. The designation was based on data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of the company’s proprietary gene therapy.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced that it has filed an IND application with the FDA seeking sign-off to launch a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing lead gene therapy candidate KB103 in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, an inherited disorder characterized by skin blistering due to the lack of collagen. KB103 is designed to deliver a human collagen-producing gene directly to the patient's skin cells.

