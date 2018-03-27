Mountain Province Diamonds' (MPVD) CEO David Whittle on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc (NYSEMKT: MPVD) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

David Whittle - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Ing - Chief Financial Officer

Reid Mackie - Vice President Diamond Marketing

Analysts

Edward Sterck - Bank of Montreal

Paul Zimnisky - PZDIA

David Whittle

Thank you everyone for ringing in this morning to Mountain Province's 2017 year-end financial reporting conference call. My name is David Whittle, Interim President and CEO and joining me is Perry Ing, our Chief Financial Officer and Reid Mackie, our Vice President, Diamond Marketing.

The call is scheduled for about a half-an-hour. But to start, I’ll remind everyone that we will be discussing forward-looking information and making forward-looking statements during the call. Actual results can vary materially from those anticipated in such statements. Please refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in both our press release and our MD&A.

2017 was year of contrast for Mountain Province. We faced notable successes. Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine declared commercial production. The processing plant performed admirably well exceeding its nameplate capacity right from the start.

Their grade recovered from the 5034 pipe has notably outperformed expectations. We had a health and safety record at site that’s truly a point of pride for the team that works there and our team created a diamond marketing platform from scratch that by all assessments have performed exceptionally well, right from the first sale and continual sales.

But we faced notable challenges as well. We entered production during a difficult period in the rough diamond market exacerbated by the Indian demonetization. We faced quality distribution issues in the profile of our diamond production, compared to what we had anticipated from our original bulk sample and the resulting impacts on our price realization meant we were unable to meet the schedule for funding the reserve accounts under our project lending facility. It was a long, difficult and frustrating year.

The close of 2017 however, saw a turn to the positive. We successfully launched a U.S. $330 million secured bond offering enabling us to fully retire the project lending facility, cleaning up our balance sheet and lifting the pressures on our treasury.

And a rough diamond market has taken a meaningful turn to the positive. We’ve seen an average of over 12% improvements in prices across all product categories since October, and with over half of that coming here in the New Year.

The Retail Jewelry segment reported a very robust holiday season that just ended both in North America and in Asia, creating pullthrough and generating restocking demand within the cutting and polishing markets. And sentiment within the diamond mid-market is positive creating a good competitive environment for our tender selling platform.

Seasonally, the first few sales of a year are traditionally strong, but the results of our first couple of sales in 2018 have well exceeded the expectations that we had going in. And in light of the headway that we faced with sales and rough diamond market conditions, I think our operations showed the remarkable resiliency through the financial results that we’ve generated for 2017.

The earnings and cash flow we’ve generated under challenging conditions would be enviable in the mining industry in any market. And I think give a hand to what Mountain Province can do as the fundamentals in diamond industry begin to firm.

With that, I’ll turn it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Perry Ing for a commentary on the financial results.

Perry Ing

Thank you, David. The number of critical milestones were achieved by the company in 2017. From a financial reporting perspective, I’ll focus primarily on the second half of 2017 as we only declared commercial production at the GK Mine on March 1, 2017 and accordingly, only diamond production from that point forward is reflected in our statement of comprehensive income.

Based on our diamond sales cycle of ten sales per year, that meant that sale five in June was the first sale recorded through our P&L. While sales six through ten in the second half for the year were fully reflected in our statement of operations. Pre-production diamond sales from sales one through four were credited against cost of building the mine.

Readers of our financial statement should also be aware that in addition to our tender sales in Antwerp, we also “sell diamonds” directly to De Beers Canada on our fancies and specials which represents the 4% of our sales recorded for the year.

For the full year 2017, we recorded sales of 2.7 million carats for revenue of $238 million Canadian dollars, of which 2 million carats from sales five through ten yielded $170 million Canadian. We achieved an average price realization of US$70 a carat or approximately $89 per carat on all carats sold during the year.

From a cost standpoint, we are very pleased with the operations at the GK Mine as cost of production came in at $73 per tonne or $33 per carat which is broadly in line with our expectations despite initial ramp up problems in early 2017. Initial measures to address these issues resulted in a production pick up by February, which allowed us to declare commercial production on March 1.

A complete remedy to the problems encountered on the conveyance system should be completed over the coming weeks as the washers and closures for the conveyors are due to be installed. From a production standpoint, 2.775 million tonnes of ore were treated yielding 5.9 million carats recovered at an average grade of 2.14 carats per tonne or approximately 32% above our grade expectations for 2017.

The production rates increased throughout 2017, but the plants frequently operating at over 10,000 tonnes per day. Going forward, this is reflected in our updated mine plan which calls for an annual production rate of 3.15 million tonnes per year versus the original 3 million tonne per year designed.

The improvement in performance is reflected in our fourth quarter 2017 stats which show $62 per tonne process cost includes of capitalized stripping or $26 per carat recovered. Overall, we reported earnings from mine operations of $52 million and net income of $17.2 million or $0.11 a share for the year.

EBITDA for the second half of the year was $56.6 million, which again shows the strong cash flow generating capability of the company.

Looking at the fourth quarter alone, we’ve reported a loss of $16 million or $0.10 a share. However, that loss was primarily due to one-time cost associated with the expensing of deferred financing charges of approximately $16 million related to our old project loan facility.

In addition, we’ve recorded foreign exchange losses for the fourth quarter of approximately $3 million. Impacting our performance slightly in the fourth quarter was the softer diamond market in the fourth quarter with cautiousness heading into the holiday season along with some bankruptcies of manufacturers in India which affected the sentiment in the market.

We should also note that we had a finer size of distribution in our product mix which is a cost strength of the overperformance in grade factor reflecting in smaller size goods. Overall, from a cash flow standpoint, this is still a net positive to us since those diamonds sold are accretive.

As David mentioned, we should also point out the strong performance of our diamond marketing channel as marketing costs came in well below 2.5% of gross sales for the year.

Turning to our balance sheet and liquidity position, we ended the year in a much stronger and cleaner – with a much stronger balance sheet and a cleaner position compared to the prior year. We ended the year with cash of $43 million, compared to $7 million at the beginning of the year, as most of the cash previously was restricted under our prior loan facility.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, we successfully completed the $330 million bond offering of second lien secured notes as David mentioned for which we used the proceeds to repay the $357 million loan facility. Key features of the bond are that it is a five year bond with an 8% coupon, which is not callable for the first two years, but allows a special call feature that allows us to redeem up to 10% of the principal for each of the first two years at a price of $103.

Return with the offering and retirement of the loan facility, we also repaid $49 million Canadian of some cost to De Beers which was otherwise due in the second half of 2018. From a cash flow standpoint, this is reflected in our cash flows used in investing activities in the PP&E line and is obviously a one-time event.

For liquidities, for liquidity purposes, concurrent with the bond offering, we also entered into a US$50 million senior secured revolving loan facility which remains undrawn. Our working capital position at December 31 has greatly improved at $97 million, compared to a negative $49 million at the end of the third quarter and negative $30 million at the beginning of the year.

Looking ahead, as David mentioned, we started the year strongly with very good results in tender sales one and two and dealing for tender three just started yesterday. Although sale three won’t close until April. So, that will be reported in our second quarter 2018 results.

On a 100% basis, the GK Mine is expected to produce between 6.3 million to 6.6 million carats, so our share should be between 3.1 and 3.3 million carats. Based on the table of production cost that we put out in our press release and MD&A, we expect cash cost of $96 a tonne or $46 per carat. This reflects an increase from 2017, but we do believe that we have significant opportunities to try to come in below those costs.

So with that, I will turn it back over to David Whittle.

David Whittle

Thanks for that, Perry. Looking forward, 2018 is our year for delivery. As Perry noted, we intend to process over 3.1 million tonnes of ore and recover over 6.5 million carats on a 100% basis. Pre-stripping is underway at the Hearne pipes and through 2018 production from – sorry, through 2018 production from Hearne will start to be blended into the 5034 ore feed giving us ore feed from two operating pits.

Strategically, for any mine, reserve replacement is an important objective. As you know, in recent months we’ve been engaging an in-mine and near-mine explorations. A drill program has been carried out in Southwest corridor area, around the South pipe between the 5034 and Hearne. That program is just wrapped up and in the coming days, we expect a press release, the loss results from the balance of the holes that have been completed.

I think I can sparely categorize the program as successful and we expect it will enable us to define a resource estimate around the Southwest Corridor later in 2018, so we can formally incorporated into the mine plan going forward.

Also, at the end of January, we announced a proposal to acquire 100% of Kennady Diamonds, an advanced exploration project immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Mine. Kennady has 18.5 million carats of defined resources existing now in its Kelvin and Faraday deposits with clear expectations that those resources will increase, based not only drilling completed after the cut-off date for those resource estimates, but on drilling being carried out right now in the winter exploration program Kennady is currently running and it will continue to run right through April.

Kennady’s land holdings essentially surround the Gahcho Kué Mine site and Kennady has an excellent portfolio of new Greenfield targets, particularly in the corridor extends directly down from Kelvin Faraday through the Gahcho Kué kimberlites and on southwards through Kennady’s – Lakes area holdings.

In a big picture sense, Kennady’s land holdings are a clear opportunity for substantial mine life extension at Gahcho Kué. However, even more importantly, they provide a near-term opportunity to augment, it was always been projected as a lower-grade production anticipated from the Tuzo pipe in about the 2024 timeframe.

Granitic dilution in the middle zone of the Tuzo pipe is expected to result in notably reduced headgrades while we mine through that zone and it’s been an objective of both ourselves and De Beers to mitigate that impact.

We see Kennady as a strong opportunity to achieve that mitigation with augmenting ore feed coming from mining Faraday and Kelvin. To integrate those deposits into the mine plan within the necessary timeframe, particularly given the permitting and engineering timelines involved, we need to start moving this year, basically now.

The acquisition of Kennady entails near-term share dilution and we are fully cognizant of that. Our partner recognizes the same issues with Tuzo of course, and they have publicly indicated their support for initiatives that will benefit the Gahcho Kué project as a whole. The decision to acquire Kennady was not taken lightly. A special committee of the Board worked closely with our financial and engineering advisors to ensure that it was supported by a strong business case.

We are confident that on integration of the Kennady assets into the Gahcho Kué Mine plan, the value of this transaction will be fully realized. The transaction remains subject to shareholder approval and the meeting is being held on April 9. The Board strongly recommends and favor the transaction and we ask that you please participate and cast your supporting vote.

Lastly, I want to reiterate and confirm our commitment to our fundamental strategy of returning value to shareholders. We have demonstrated strong margins and cash flow generating capability with modest overheads and modest capital expenditure requirements. We have set a goal for ourselves of initiating a dividend policy in 2018.

Specifics will be determined in the next few months as rough diamond price trends are confirmed and they will be established in a prudent manner as we set an appropriate allocation of capital between retirements of some of our senior notes and distributions to our equity holders.

Many of our shareholders have been with Mountain Province for a great many years. Looking forward to this day when we are a producing diamond miner and on the world stage, we know that this 2017 year has tested that loyalty. We are deeply appreciated with the support we’ve received through the year as we fought to overcome the challenges we faced. But those challenges are now behind us and for 2018, our focus will be to ensure that that loyalty is properly rewarded.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to the operator and open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Sam McGovern. You may begin.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. This is Emma on for Sam. First off, can you give us a sense on the timing of the proposed quarterly dividend? And I know you said it’s going to be a little bit dependent on rough diamond prices, but do you have any kind of sense of what the amount will be? Thanks.

David Whittle

No, at this point, I won’t give an indication on the amount, other than say at this point, we’ll treat it as a prudent distribution. We do want to see what did all to the way of rough diamond pricing trends. Timing is again with probably Q2, Q3, Q3, I’ll center on that, but it is a matter for discussion and anything tied into the same context, we will assess that over the next couple of months as to the appropriate prudence.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And my next question, how are your discussions with De Beers going with regard to Kennady? And how quickly after that acquisition is closed, can we expect the agreement to contribute that asset into the JV without the, kind of a matter of months or further out? Thanks.

David Whittle

The discussions are ongoing. Of course, obviously, we need to completed the Kennady transaction before we make a moving – a meaningful move on the next step with De Beers. As far as integration into the mine plan, at the outside, you are looking at around 2023 is when we would expect to see the beginning of mining. So it would be prior to that, I would anticipate sometime in the year or so following the Kennady acquisition.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. That’s helpful. And then last question, I think you touched on this earlier in the prepared remarks, but just to confirm, regarding essentially redeeming some bonds, you said that that we are talking about the 10%, call it, 103, correct?

David Whittle

Correct, yes. That’s one of the features of the bond. It enabled us a 10% call in the first year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And thank you. That’s all for me. I’ll pass it along.

David Whittle

Thanks, Emma.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Edward Sterck. You may begin.

Edward Sterck

Good morning. Thanks very much. So, a few questions from me. Firstly, just on the topic of the dividend, the debt I believe has in current covenants attached to it. Are there any limitations in terms of the scale of the payout those current covenants will last?

David Whittle

Hey, there is a test in order to make a payment of the dividend, which we don’t expect to be an issue for us to achieve. The quantum of the dividend is broadly speaking, that the pool that goes up based on approximately one half of our net income. There are some adjustments to that net income for – largely, I’ll say non-cash items, for example, stock-based compensation is not accounted, but roughly speaking, one-half of net income is available for distribution.

Edward Sterck

Okay. Thank you. And then, my next question is just on the Southwest corridor. Just looking at the mountain in the technical reports, there is a bit of infrastructure crossing that sort of area in the – within the license area. Is that a major issue? Can you expand the license area to allow for roads and other, sort of supporting infrastructure to bypass that routes between Hearne and 5034?

David Whittle

It’s a potential partial issue. I’ll say that, it is conceivable with the waste dump blowing approach or over sit what might turn out to be some of the resource that could be established under the Southwest corridor. I don’t think it would be a substantial portion. But if it did, it would sterilize it. We are not – I don’t anticipate we’d be moving the waste dump for accessing.

Edward Sterck

Okay.

David Whittle

But it would not sterilize – it doesn’t sterilize the entire Southwest Corridor. It will be a portion of it.

Edward Sterck

Okay. Thank you. And then the – my next question is just on specials. Can you give us an indication of – they obviously declared with De Beers is that diamonds above a certain size will meet certain criteria a bit full between the two joint venture partners. What’s been the sort of flow of goods over the course of – well, since production began, is it mainly been through De Beers to yourselves? Any other color you can provide there?

David Whittle

Yes, yes, just for those on the line, just by way of background is, what – talking about our stone 10.8 carats and above, that are too granular for us to evenly split between the partners. So the process is that it’s production split, we essentially value those stones for ourselves. Each of us makes a bid and the high bid wins the – those stones to be sold through their marketing channel. They pay out their partner immediately for their partner’s proportional share of those stones. So in that process, we – I’d say, the bidding has been won by both partners. Roughly, equally, we probably won slightly more than a half to our accounts. For commercial reasons, I am unable to go into specifics of it other than to say that it’s been a favorable experience for us, I would say.

Edward Sterck

Okay, thank you. And then just my final question, just a question about – just looking for a bit of clarification here. You were talking about the Kennady and De Beers, you said that De Beers is also centered around the situation over Tuesday. I am not quite sure I understood what that was referring to and…

David Whittle

Oh, I mean, meaning they share our – they share in the view that we need to mitigate. We want to mitigate the impact for the Tuzo. So, Tuzo has got this Granitic dilution in the upper portion – at the middle portion of the pipe actually and so, there will be a diluted headgrade going through the plant. I mean, fairly significantly reduced cash flow for about a year-and-a-half under the existing mine plan. So both De Beers and us obviously are looking quite strongly at what opportunities exist to mitigate that cash flow dip and that’s what I was referring to.

Edward Sterck

Okay, great. Thank you. Got it. Thank you very much indeed.

David Whittle

Thanks, Ed.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Paul Zimnisky. You may begin.

Paul Zimnisky

Hi, guys. How are you doing?

David Whittle

Good, Paul.

Paul Zimnisky

Can you talk a little bit about where you are in the orebody at the moment? You said, it’s a quality distribution of 5034’s upper layer was lower than – and then what was sampled. And are you seeing improvement as you move lower?

David Whittle

I’ll say, we are still broadly in the upper portion. We are getting down into it of course. But we are all still broadly in the upper portion. There is a – what we’ve seen in terms of quality distribution and in a simplistic sense I’ll be talking about the proportion of stones between white gem and brown gem for example in that spectrum has been a little more to the browner side of the scale than what was indicated by the original bulk sample, a large diameter of drill core data. So there is an anticipation that as we get down more into the heart of the orebody, get down deeper into the 5034 pipe, then we’ll start to see an experience that’s more indicative of what that distribution was indicated in the large diameter drill core data. We are not there yet and then there is no brightline test. There is no hard line within the orebody that we need to cross to get over as it’s going to be a gradual thing. I would expect as we get towards late 2018, we are hopeful that we’ll start to see that trend materialize. At this point, it’s been some small indications I would suggest of an improvement in quality distribution, but still very early and too early in fact to be conclusive about saying that.

Paul Zimnisky

Okay. And then, I mean, is it realistic that you could approach 30% white stones? I think you said you are in 14%, 15% right now, I mean, is that a possibility or I guess, has the expectations significantly reduced longer-term of the scope?

David Whittle

As I say, I think until we get into see how the year transpires, obviously, we are short of what that 30% type of split originally anticipated. I mean, it remains to be seen as we go through the year, it will graduate towards that figure as we get deeper into the orebody.

Paul Zimnisky

Got it. Thanks guys.

Operator

And I am not showing any further questions. Would you like to proceed with any further remarks?

David Whittle

I think that’s fine. I appreciate that again. Thank you, everyone not only for your support through this past year, but for your attendance on the call today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

