Can Paul Singer Shake Up Provident Financial?

Provident Financial (OTCPK:FPLPY, OTCPK:FPLPF) could be on the cusp of an activist battle with Paul Singer holding a 4.01% share in the company. Closing down the troubled home lending sector could make a credit card sector bringing in £200m a takeover target, trading at around £1.3bn market cap, to provide shareholder value.

The company has tarnished its reputation among investors over the last year. A profit warning came in June 2017, and was followed by another in August. which led to the exit of Peter Crook, the chief executive who made a failed transformation of their home credit business. It was part of a succession of blow-ups for famous UK investor Neil Woodford, leaving him under pressure. In late November 2017, their interim chief executive Manjit Wolstenholme died suddenly of a heart attack, prolonging the search for a permanent replacement and maintaining the turnaround.

To understand the possibilities of a recovery, you first need to understand the reasons for the decline in share price. Provident’s main revenue stream was a home-lending business, where part-time, self-employed agents paid home visits to customers with sub-prime credit ratings. This is the root of the problem.

Crook attempted to overhaul the home credit section by moving these agents to become full-time staff, armed with tablets to remove the decision-making process from their judgement and towards a pre-prepared system. The new jobs pay more, and have longer hours, but this was the problem: agents wanted the flexibility afforded to their previous job, and have since left in huge numbers, scooped up by competitor Morses Club.

The agents who left knew their customers, and were local to them. Abandoning the system had left them dreadful collection rates, and the inability to write as much new business.

Disastrously, £500m had been earmarked to cover losses in home-lending, and in anticipation of a huge fine from the Financial Conduct Authority who were investigating their Repayment Option Plan, part of their credit card offering, discussed below.

The interim statement in October 2017 stated that the company were working on a turnaround strategy for the home credit sections, and the annual report reaffirmed their progress. Agents were lured back, collection performance moved from 57% in August to 65% in September, improving into the year end - perhaps they can reinvigorate the business. Morses Club’s chief executive is planning on a resurgent Provident to provide future competition. It currently lends £6m a week, a year-on-year drop of £3m a week. The company expects the home-lending part of Provident to return to profitability in 2019.

Provident also runs a car financing business, Moneybarn, and also a mobile lending application, Satsuma, offering short term loans at close to 1000% APR. They currently offer limited profitability but have scope to grow, as other payday lenders have left the UK market. Moneybarn has incurred costs of around £20m to put right an investigation into how they treat and assess their customers.

The opportunity, though, right now lies in their credit card operation.

Vanquis Bank is another sub-prime lender. It issues credit cards to non-standard customers, and in the 2016 Annual Report Provident stated that it made more than £200m profit before tax. With a market cap of £1.3bn, there is an incredibly cheap business hiding in plain sight. In 2017, the adjusted profit was 1.0% higher, at £206m, despite a reduction in ROP income, and an investment of £12m to chase further growth.

Provident Financial had previously juiced their credit card returns with the ROP. In exchange for a fee, customers could choose to freeze their account for up to 24 months, and to skip a repayment month once a year, which earned the company £70m a year before the practice was suspended in April 2016. Provident will pay approximately £170m to give compensation to affected customers, and settle a fine with the Financial Conduct Authority, covered by a £300m rights issue, substantially below a £500 offering that had been mooted.

That leaves a credit card that clears £200m a year profit before tax, at a £1.3bn market cap, which is clearly cheap.

There are reasons to anticipate an improvement. A new chief executive has been found, to provide stability after a turbulent time. As a sub-prime credit card lender, it may take advantage of Britain’s likely recession as its post-2008 crash comes to an end, and is exacerbated by Brexit. There are non-cyclical properties to non-standard lending, and as long as Provident can find the room to grow - with cash and funding on hand - it can scoop up new business. Provident considers 10m residents in Britain who are considered sub-prime borrowers with another 2m who fluctuate with economic conditions.

As Britain looks likely to enter a downturn, there may be a growing market. The company expect to make a nominal dividend payment for 2018, and a return to more meaningful payment in 2019. A re-rating would likely follow as it is readmitted to income-focused funds.

Last week, Paul Singer’s fund, Elliott Management, were revealed to have a 4.01% holding in Provident Financial. More than 49% of Provident’s shares are held between Neil Woodford’s own fund, and Invesco’s retail offering, meaning that scope for activism could be limited, as they will likely be holding on for a re-instated dividend. However, Singer has rarely ducked out of a fight, and there are ways to realise more immediate value for shareholders. The home-lending business could be spun off, the online and car business could be sold to competitors, and the credit card could be sold to a bank, for well above the current market cap.

Before this announcement, it was already clear that Provident held some promise as a value play, boosted by potential tailwinds from the UK economy. Now, they have someone who may force the company into improving its businesses much quicker. A rights issue will close during the first week of April, marking a chance to purchase shares and waiting for either a turnaround, or a Singer-led break up of the company ahead of a campaign to sell itself to a bank or financial services company.

