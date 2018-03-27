National Bank Of Canada: Excellent Track Record Of Dividend Growth

Investment Thesis

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (TSX:NA) is the sixth largest bank in Canada. The bank should benefit from Quebec's favorable economic environment due to its higher exposure in the province. The bank's investment in technology should help improve its operating efficiency in the long term. It also has an excellent track record of dividend growth. However, National Bank of Canada is fairly valued. Investors may want to patiently wait for a pullback.

Reasons why we like National Bank of Canada and its business

A Focus in Quebec

A significant amount of National Bank of Canada's business is in Quebec. In fact, Quebec represents about 58% of the bank's Canadian loans. A focus in Quebec basically provides a good insulation against any possible housing market correction in other parts of the country. As readers may be aware of, housing markets especially in Canada's Toronto and Vancouver are close to bubble-risk territory. Although a soft landing is still likely the case, but a burst in the bubble will almost certainly hurt banks' mortgage business especially if these banks have a strong presence in those areas. Fortunately, National Bank of Canada does not have a high exposure in these markets.

National Bank of Canada's business in Quebec should continue to experience tailwind. As the first chart below shows, Quebec's jobless rate has now hit the lowest level in 4 decades. Its unemployment rate is also below the national average, a level not seen in many years. In addition, the province's household leverage of 149% remains below the national average of 172%. It is also significantly lower than Alberta and British Columbia's 199%.

Technology Investments will improve its operating efficiency in the long-term

National Bank of Canada has ongoing initiatives to improve its efficiencies. This includes investment in technology. This should help control its operating cost and make its businesses more efficient in the long term.

Strong Capital Position

National Bank of Canada has a strong capital position. Its Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio at the end of Q1 2018 was 11.24%. This was slightly higher than its CET1 ratio of 11.20% back in Q4 2017 but modestly higher than the CET1 ratio of 10.6% a year ago. Its increase in CET1 ratio was due to strong internal capital generation of 42 basis points. This allows the bank to pursue share buybacks while keeping its capital position at the same level.

An Excellent Track Record of Dividend Growth

National Bank of Canada has an excellent track record of dividend growth. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.60 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend yield of about 4.0%. The bank has typically raised its dividend twice per year. As the chart below shows, its quarterly dividend has grown from C$0.0625 in 1997 to C$0.60 per share. This is a growth rate of over 800% in two decades. Looking forward, the bank should be able to continue this trajectory as it has a low payout ratio of 41%.

Valuation Analysis

Share price of National Bank of Canada has appreciated by only 7.7% in the past year but by 59.6% in the past 5 years. We have included in the table below the PE ratios of National Bank of Canada and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, National Bank of Canada's price to 2018 EPS ratio of 10.3x is below the 11.0x average of its Canadian peers. However, its ratio is slightly above its 5-year average PE ratio of 9.8x. National Bank of Canada's price to 2019 EPS ratio of 9.6x is below the average of its Canadian peers and its 5-year average. We believe National Bank of Canada's discounted PE ratio is mainly due to its smaller scale than the big 5 banks in Canada. Hence, I believe National Bank of Canada is fairly valued.

Share Price (C$) on March 23 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year Forward PE National Bank of Canada $60.31 $5.88 10.3 $6.31 9.6 9.8 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) $79.27 $7.10 11.2 $7.57 10.5 11.1 TD Bank (TD) $73.21 $6.22 11.8 $6.44 11.4 11.5 Royal Bank (RY) $99.21 $8.36 11.9 $8.91 11.1 11.6 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $96.87 $8.72 11.1 $9.26 10.5 11.1 CIBC (CM) $114.07 $11.84 9.6 $12.29 9.3 10.1 Average 11.0 10.4 10.9

Investor Takeaway

National Bank of Canada has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past two decades. The bank should continue to benefit from its technology investments to improve its operating efficiency. Its business should also benefit from favorable economic environment in Quebec. The company's strong capital position will help it to continue to return value back to its shareholders. However, National Bank of Canada is fairly valued. Investors may want to patiently wait for a better entry point to invest in the stock.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

