Nike: Why We Took Profit

The top line is growing, but margins continue to face pressure, thanks to the changing sales mix, most notably, with pressure in North America continuing.

It has been a tough year or so for all things retail, especially those in the athletic footwear space. We recently cited Nike (NKE) as a deep value play at the end of September. In this column, we discuss why we took profits in Nike (for now) and are maintaining just 25% of the original position. It is our belief that Nike is now trading once again at fair value with some key issues still burdening the name. Let us discuss.

Details regarding our sale

We sold 75% of our holdings in Nike at $65.85 on the open market. We took profits here to redeploy capital:

5-day trading range of Nike

Source: Yahoo Finance, graphics overlaid by Quad 7 Capital

This chart shows the most recent price action, including the volatility in broader markets in recent trading sessions. It also accentuates our selling point. While we likely could have gotten a better price, we were satisfied with the 28% gain following our purchase in October. Take a look at the last year:

52-week trading range

Source: Yahoo Finance, graphics overlaid by Quad 7 Capital

This chart shows the broader range of trading for Nike, including our last column highlighting what we saw as a compelling entry point, as well as our purchase point in October. We want to be clear here. We are not recommending a sell here, but do believe shares are fairly valued, and our deep value purchase has played out for now.

We are still holding 25% of the position longer term but are utilizing the capital to redeploy to other opportunities highlighted in our BAD BEAT Investing forum. Let us discuss recent performance and where we see the name going here in 2018.

Recent performance promising

Last week, the long-awaited Nike earnings were released, and the report was stronger than expected. The quarter showed a return to growth, which we felt was important, given that some recent quarters displayed a number of problems, highlighted by sales issues in the critical market of North America.

One key reason to understand why we were bullish on the name while so many were bearish 6 months ago was that we viewed the fall in sales as related to the product cycle. New product releases for December benefited the company significantly, particularly in the Nike Brand. Overall sales were up high-single digits from last year:

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page

The reported sales figures were strong and were ahead of our expectations by $200 million, coming in $8.99 billion. Our projections for sales of $8.80 billion were predicated on a reversal in North America, continued strength in China, new products in the cycle (see this great resource for sneaker releases), and continued momentum in direct-to-consumer sales. As you can see, it was another strong quarter for sales.

We were pleased that Nike Brands outperformed our quietly held expectations for growth of 2-3%, coming in at $8.5 billion. That said, revenues were down substantially for Converse and well below our expectations for flat sales in this segment. Sales came in at $480 million there. So, this was a bit of mixed news relative to what we expected coming into this quarter.

So, we saw better-than-expected sales, mixed results on the brand specific data, but where we have ongoing concerns are over the costs to generate these revenues. As we looked into the last few SEC filings for Q3 reporting periods, we once again have noted that the costs to generate sales have been on the rise:

Source: SEC Filings

Now, it stands to reason that the total costs of sales will rise as total sales rise. Makes complete sense. However, when we look at the rising cost of sales relative to the rising revenues, we note the declining gross margins. Gross margins have fallen in the last few reporting periods:

Source: SEC Filings

Now, we generally maintain that falling margins are almost always a negative sign for any company, particularly when they are accompanied by top-line pressure. In the present quarter, however, we did have sales growth, so that helps offset the negativity of the present trend. What we also think is worth noting is the gross margin trends over the last few quarters:



Source: SEC Filings

This was a disturbing trend of course and is one reason shares were taking a beating. The pressure in margins is another risk to be aware of moving forward. The reversal higher is also one reason we are maintaining a position. Further, the reason margins are compressed needs to be considered.

In the present quarter, the compressed margins were a result of the product mix and the location of sales. Given the strength outside North America, currency issues weighed. We believe this pressure will continue in coming quarters, given that international sales are key to forward growth for the company. Given the trend in sales that we saw, we want to revisit North America.

North America trouble continues

We do know that an ongoing issue which muddies the water so to speak when making yearly trend comparisons is that Nike has restructured international reporting units as part of its ongoing transformation that we talked about last year. That said, although overall sales were up, North America was weak. In fact, sales are rising in every international market. However, in North America, sales fell from last year:

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, this is worrisome. What is more, there is a changing shift in the percentage of sales being generated in North America. In just two years, the percentage of Nike sales coming from North America has shifted lower. That said, the percent change in North American sales over the last year is interesting to note, as it shows ongoing weakness:

Source: SEC Filings

This is a problem and one reason we feel comfortable taking profits. What we are seeing here explains what we are seeing in the cost of sales metric. Essentially, sales are improving internationally, while sales in the higher margin North American markets are struggling. The trend however may be improving as we move forward and was evidenced in the Q3 commentary from Mark Parker, CEO and Chairman:

As we close Q3, we now see a significant reversal of trend in North America, as momentum accelerates through the scaling of new innovation platforms and differentiated NIKE Consumer Experiences expand across the marketplace.

We think that, moving forward, the company must continue to work to figure out how to rev up straggling sales in North America and continue to leverage its international momentum. Of course, the product cycle is projected to be stronger here in 2018, so this may provide a boost. In addition, strategic partnerships with key partners such as Foot Locker (FL) should also provide a boost.

Valuation commentary

So, we see the key trends to be aware of for the company. There are a few other reasons why we think the company is fairly valued.

Nike's price-to-earnings growth ratio has expanded heavily. In the last two years, it has increased 50% from just under 1.6 to 2.4. That is pricey in our estimation. Another way to look at this is that the company is trading at over a 27 times forward earnings multiple for an expected 10-15% growth in expected earnings. We think this is more than priced into the stock, which caps upside in the near term.

While the aforementioned valuation metrics are problematic, keep in mind there is good news here. Now, we do still see the name as a dividend growth opportunity, but after the run-up in the stock, the yield isn't attracting dividend growth investors versus when the yield was hitting 1.5%. While the yield is poor, keep in mind that since the Great Recession, the dividend has gone up by 10-20% every year. If the present rate can be sustained, the dividend will double every five years. The buybacks also bolster the valuation.

In the present quarter, the company spent $962 million repurchasing shares. So far, $7.2 billion worth of shares have been repurchased as part of the four-year, $12 billion program. Considering cash and cash equivalents were still at $4.8 billion to enter fiscal Q4, the approximate $300 million paid out in dividends could easily be boosted, even if the company burnt over a billion in cash in the last year.

A winning play, let's move on

Our call here was a winner, and we are locking in profits given the stretched valuation. We recognize the many positives still going for the name, and this is why we are holding onto our remaining 25%. The story just is not as compelling as it was near $50 a share. The name is not in strong growth mode, but the company continues to deliver reliable dividend growth. Shares recovered because the Street recognized the value in the stock in the low $50-range. Still, the cost of sales data continues to be concerning, even though we showed why these were rising. Going forward, investors must keep an eye on how the company tackles the North American struggles while leveraging the stronger product cycle this year. Until then, Nike is a hold, and in our opinion, is fairly valued. We took something off the table here.

