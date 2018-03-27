Large Opportunities And High Expectations Battling It Out At Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT's products have been shown to reduce inflammation, scarring, and the need for repeat procedures, but not all clinicians are sold on the cost-benefit trade-off.

The history of Intersect ENT (XENT) should look very familiar to long-term investors in the med-tech sector. This company came to the market all shiny and new in 2014 with an interesting, differentiated product for an underserved market (chronic sinusitis) that offered $1 billion-plus revenue potential. The stock more than doubled in its first year, but then the pace of revenue growth couldn't match what was laid out in the initial sell-side models and the shares lost almost two-thirds of their value.

Since the shares hit a late 2016 low, though, the company has been executing well. Although penetration/usage rates are slower than what was hoped for back in 2014, the pace of growth still isn't bad and the company is about to launch a new product that could add over $1 billion to its addressable market. A forward EV/revenue multiple of around 9x tells you the sort of growth expectations that are in place, but the underlying valuation isn't so unreasonable compared to the long-term opportunity.

Helping Ease An Often Chronic Problem

Chronic sinusitis reportedly affects more than 10% of people in the U.S., and in severe cases it goes beyond just congestion and discomfort to include weeks (if not months) of difficulty breathing, heavy discharge, pain, fatigue, and other life-disrupting issues. For roughly 700K people each year, the symptoms are bad enough that they undergo more drastic medical intervention - either balloon sinusplasty or (more often) functional endoscopic sinus surgery (or FESS). While FESS resolves the symptoms for some patients, the majority see at least a partial recurrence of symptoms (often caused by polyps) and roughly 10% undergo additional surgery(ies).

Intersect ENT has developed devices that have been shown to improve the outcomes of these interventions, leading to more lasting symptom relief and lower complications. The company's platform technology consists of bioresorbable PLG stent scaffolds that release a steroid into the surrounding sinus tissue. The steroid (mometasone furoate) reduces inflammation and is the active ingredient in nasal medications like Nasonex, while the stent scaffold physically supports the sinuses. After 30-90 days, the steroid is fully released and the implant can either be removed or left to resorb into the body. Although Intersect ENT is the only company offering such products for the ENT market, the underlying technology has been used for some time in drug-eluting coronary stents, and some of those who worked on Abbott's (ABT) drug-eluting resorbable stent program later worked on Intersect's product.

Intersect ENT offers the Propel and Propel Mini stents for ethmoid and frontal (Mini) procedures, and these stents are administered in conjunction with FESS procedures. These products deliver the steroid over a 30-day period and clinical trials have shown a nearly 50% reduction in post-op inflammation, a 70% reduction in post-op scarring, and a 35% reduction in future revision surgeries. Although multiple devices can be used per sinus per procedure, the norm is a little more than two per procedure (one per sinus), and the stents are most often used in patients with severe polyps.

More recently Intersect ENT launched its Propel Contour - a stent with a different shape designed for use in the frontal and maxillary sinuses. Contour can be used in conjunction with surgical procedures (FESS and surgical balloon sinusplasty), as well as in-office sinusplasty, and has likewise shown reduced side-effects and follow-on revision surgeries.

The newest, and perhaps most exciting, product now is the Sinuva - an implant that is also steroid-eluting and resorbable, but that looks rather more like an octopus. Although not stent-shaped, the device actually has greater radial strength and can effectively dilate an obstructed polyp-filled sinus cavity. Sinuva delivers a higher dose of steroids (4x Propel) over a longer time (90 days) and is intended for use in a physician's office for patience who've had surgery but are seeing recurrent symptoms. In other words, Sinuva is being positioned as an alternative to revision surgery (with all of the pain and complications of surgery, including the progressive complications that go with multiple sinus surgeries).

Driving Adoption Is The Ever-Present Challenge

As is often the case for small med-tech companies bringing new approaches to the market, the biggest challenge for Intersect ENT has been getting ENTs to incorporate the implants into their practice. Based on the reported number of FESS procedures and the company's quarterly reports, it would appear that Propel (including Mini) implants are used in about 10% to 12% of the potential applicable cases (and much less for the newer Contour), and there are multiple issues in driving higher adoption.

First is doctor/surgeon awareness and willingness to try. Intersect ENT has over 100 field reps now and has been on the market for about seven years, but many doctors are still only passingly familiar with the products and their clinical outcomes, while others dismiss the efficacy as inadequate and don't believe there is sufficient benefit for the cost and/or trouble (though complications are rare).

Related to this is the cost issue. At a list price of close to $800 each, Propel implants are not cheap. In most cases there is no specific reimbursement for the devices (though there are some separate carve-outs negotiated between providers and private insurance companies), and hospitals pay for the devices out of the overall procedure compensation. That reduces the profitability of the surgery, though there are offsetting advantages (better outcomes, lower complication rates, happier patients, etc.). While insurance companies are getting more sophisticated in their attempts to reduce revision procedures and other follow-on costs by improving outcomes in the initial procedure, I wouldn't count on a major improvement in the overall reimbursement environment.

That's not to say that Intersect ENT hasn't seen healthy growth. Procedures have doubled between 2014 and 2017 (a greater than 25% annualized growth rate) and I wouldn't ignore the long-term potential of "word-of-mouth" benefits. Just as greater patient awareness of robotic surgery has pushed many hospitals to adopt and offer it (even if the clinical and cost/benefit data are more equivocal), greater awareness of the benefits of this technology could help stimulate additional uptake by doctors.

The newer Contour product also offers long-term adoption potential. Not only does this product address different parts of the anatomy, but its use in conjunction with balloon sinusplasty procedures can bring it into the doctor's office. The potential of in-office sinusplasty was the driving story for Entellus and Stryker's (SYK) recent acquisition of that company. While balloon sinusplasty could take some share/procedures away from FESS, it could add just as many patients to the market from the pool of people whose symptoms are severe enough to warrant further intervention beyond medications but aren't yet surgical candidates (or don't want surgery).

All told, somewhere in the neighborhood of 1.3 million annual procedures can be served by the Propel family of products, suggesting a significant potential revenue ramp in the years to come. Intersect ENT will never get 100% share, and Propel's penetration rate may very well top out in the 30%'s (for reasons of cost, perceived value, and so on), but that still represents significant upside from here.

Sinuva Opens A Significant New Opportunity

For those patients with chronic sinusitis who have had surgery but experience a recurrence of symptoms, the available options are not good. Medications like OptiNose's (OPTN) Xhance aren't likely to help enough and additional surgeries come with issues like pain, cost, and side-effects (including "empty nose syndrome"). This is where Sinuva, recently FDA-approved and scheduled for commercial launch in Q2'18, comes in.

Sinuva is meant for patients with recurrent issues after surgery, but the implants are administered in a physician's office. There are close to 800,000 people in the U.S. in the so-called "refractory market", but Sinuva's strongest initial appeal will likely be in the 200K-250K or so with significant polyps post-surgery. The effective price for Sinuva is similar to Propel (a higher list price but an effective price closer to $800 each) and clinicals trials showed that 59% of patients undergoing a Sinuva procedure were no longer indicated for revision surgery after 90 days.

While the reimbursement situation for Sinuva is more complicated than for the Propel family, it's not necessarily bad. The implant is being treated as a physician-administered drug and will be reimbursed under an unassigned J-code (which I believe should pay the ASP plus 6%), while the doctor should also get compensation for the nasal endoscopy. All told, the treatment should likely cost around $2,000, with potential out-of-pocket costs of $300 to the patient. There are a lot of moving parts in this, though, and the company has partnered with specialty pharmacies to help doctors (and patients) navigate the reimbursement process.

All in all, I believe the cost effectiveness of Sinuva will prove sound. Treating recurrent nasal polyps with generic Nasonex would likely cost close to $1,300 at the cheapest price I could find online, with more typical pricing suggesting a total cost around $2,000 a year, and that likely wouldn't provide adequate symptom relief. Likewise with Xhance.

One interesting angle the Sinuva story is the potential for chronic/repeated use. Although the initial approval does not include labeling language for repeat use, the company is conducting the Encore study to examine the safety of repeated Sinuva placements. Given that the annual cold/flu/allergy season can exacerbate symptoms even for patients that had otherwise successful surgical interventions, it is possible that a subset of the market will return every year for follow-on procedures. Skeptics may question the economics of this and whether insurance can/will pay for it, but there are multiple comparable cases of private insurance paying for what are essentially annual (or more frequent) "symptom relief" treatments to stave off more costly surgical procedures (like total joint replacement).

The Opportunity

Although Intersect ENT hasn't been wildly successful (just under $100 million in FY 2017 revenue), I'm still surprised there's no real head-to-head competition. Medtronic (MDT), which has both an ENT and bioresorbable stent business, would seem like a natural competitor but I'm not aware of a similar product under development there at this point. Likewise with Boston Scientific (BSX) which also has bioresorbable stent technology and some presence in the ENT marketplace.

Be that is it may, I'm cautiously optimistic on Intersect ENT's future. The sell-side apparently fell into a common trap with Intersect ENT back in 2014 - underestimating both the time it would take to drive adoption and the amount of money the company would have to spend in that process. It's a very common occurrence in med-tech, so much so that it has long puzzled me as to why more analysts don't learn from it and incorporate it into their modelling.

Over the long term (and I mean 15 years or more), I do believe that Intersect ENT can grab upwards of 30% of its total addressable market. Why not more? Physician stubbornness should never be underestimated and I likewise believe that the cost issues will always exclude some patients. I'd also note that "physician stubbornness" is supported in part by efficacy data that don't make Intersect ENT's products a slam dunk - a 50% to 70% reduction in inflammation and scarring is nice, but I talked to more than one ENT that was bothered by the "only" 35% reduction in future revision procedures. Perhaps future product iterations can improve the efficacy and cost-benefit analysis, but as things stand today I believe this is a product that can capture meaningful, but not commanding, share in its market.

I also note that Intersect ENT has an uncommonly profitable product line-up. I'm sure the launch of Sinuva will compress margins initially, but the company has generally achieved 80%-plus gross margins. Seeing as how 70%-plus is usually regarded as quite good in med-tech, I think this bodes well for Intersect ENT's future profitability. In fact, I think 20%-plus FCF margins on less than $500 million in revenue is possible, though the company could choose to increase its SG&A spending in an effort to drive more market penetration and revenue growth.

I'd also note that M&A prospects are very significant here. A target company with a $1 billion-plus addressable market, 80%-plus gross margins and highly leverageable operating costs (at least for companies with existing ENT/surgery businesses) should be like catnip for larger players. I see no reason why Stryker wouldn't potentially have interest (especially as a complement to Entellus), and likewise for Medtronic and/or Boston Scientific, as well as outliers like Olympus (OTC:OCPNF).

I'm honestly surprised that Intersect doesn't seem really overvalued on a DCF basis. If the company can get to around $300 million in revenue in 2022 and $600 million in 2027, with high teens FCF margins in 2022 and low 20%'s margins in 2027, a fair value in the high $30's is plausible with a double-digit discount rate. Of course, annualized growth of 20% over a decade with 20%-plus FCF margins is not exactly a conservative outlook, and Intersect ENT's business may not ramp up to that extent.

Valuation through the lens of EV/revenue is more in keeping with what I expect, with the stock's approximately 9x forward multiple on the higher end of what growth med-tech will typically get. With that sort of multiple, I don't expect the market to be merciful if/when the company disappoints on revenue growth or gross margins.

The Bottom Line

Value investors are going to have some problems with Intersect ENT, but growth investors may find more to like. If Intersect ENT can execute on the Sinuva ramp, this company could remain one of the go-to names in small-cap med-tech growth. If it can't, I expect that EV/revenue multiple will tighten back up toward the 6x-8x range and nobody will care about what the free cash flow in 2027 may look like. Chasing a stock that has already done so well is hard to stomach sometimes, but this would definitely be a name I'd like to consider again if there were to be a meaningful non-fundamentals-driven pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.