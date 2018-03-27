Why 2018 Will Be A Great Year For AMD

Valuation is fair compared to peers. We believe the risk-reward ratio is favorable, and although patience may be tested, we see AMD as a buy.

Rapidly growing segments stand to drive AMD's top line in 2018, with gross margins expanding as new products are introduced into the mix.

AMD stock has felt pressure from cryptocurrency fears, down over 25% from their high in January.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock has had the tendency to bounce around in the low teens for quite some time. For long-term shareholders, the stagnant growth has been a drag. Will 2018 be the year of a breakout?

New product launches entering the mix will drive revenue growth and gross margin expansion, with lower OpEx helping to pull up AMD's bottom line. When looking at AMD's valuation relative to its peers, the stock seems to be fairly valued.

Revenue Growth

AMD's 2017 FY has come to an end, and the results are impressive in our eyes. Revenue saw an increase of ~25% y/y, driven primarily by Ryzen and Radeon, followed by blockchain and EPYC.

As AMD seeks to push out new products in the upcoming year, their top line should see positive results. Additionally, the rapid growth in their computing & graphics ("C&G") segment shows no signs of slowing down, and will pump up revenue as well.

Gross Margins

Gross margins have had a turning point, expanding nearly 11 percentage points y/y, after a period of contraction from FY 13 to FY 16.

Management's gross margin guidance is bright, with Q1 already off to a strong start. Lisa Su noted that:

The first half of the year is usually the weaker half of our business, because we are a consumer led business, so as we - we are starting off with 36% margin in Q1 is a good start. And we do expect that the new products will continue to ramp, as we go through 2018. So, I think that’s how the puts and takes going forward. Source: 4Q17 Earnings Call

The strong gross margins achieved last year are not far from AMD's 2018 gross margin goal of 36% - and as stated above, new products coming into the mix stand to benefit margins even more.

Operating Income and Expenses

Operating expenses ("OpEx") as a percentage of sales have been fairly low, and declining for the most part. Fortunately, outlook for 2018 OpEx is also in the green.

New product ramping pushed 4Q OpEx higher - although FY 2017 OpEx declined 169 basis points y/y. Management projected 2018 OpEx to be at ~28% of sales, over 200 bps lower than FY 2017.

Lower OpEx in 2018 will help pull up AMD's top line, and should be complimented by the growth in C&G - which has seen operating margins expand over the last several years.

We expect operating margins for C&G to surpass that of AMD's Enterprise and Embedded & Semi-Custom ("EESC") segment in 2018, as new C&G products with higher margins enter the mix. Seeing as C&G has been taking over AMD's sales mix, comprising ~57% of sales in 2017 (up ~12 pps since 2015), the higher margins that come along with it will be a plus.

Risks

That isn't to say that AMD comes risk free. There are quite a few headwinds which may arise along the way. This will require patience on behalf of investors, which many may not have.

Some analysts believe that OpEx will come in higher than estimates as AMD increases spending on R&D and product ramping. Although it is certainly possible, we believe management holds a certain level of control over OpEx and feel their guidance for the year is achievable.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland brought an interesting perspective to the table earlier this week, slashing AMD's price target and downgrading their stock rating. Rolland made the claim that a new bitcoin mining chip from Bitmain will put pressure on AMD's crypto business.

During our travels through Asia last week, we confirmed that Bitmain has already developed an ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) for mining Ethereum, and is readying the supply chain for shipments in 2Q18. Source: CNBC

Rolland estimates that ~20% of AMD's revenue is tied to crypto, although many believe his estimates to be too high.

Public Comps

When looking at earnings on a forward basis, the stock trades at a fair value compared to its peers. AMD currently trades at a forward multiple of ~28x FY18 earnings.

Seeing as the industry average is ~28x, the valuation does not seem that extreme at all.

On an LTM basis, the industry average earnings multiple is ~34x earnings. Although our personal estimates come in higher than analyst consensus, we'll use the consensus as a floor for our estimates. With the street expecting $0.38/share in FY 2018, an industry average 34x earnings multiple results in a share price of ~$13.

Conclusion

AMD stock has been bouncing around for quite some time, in dire need of a breakout. We see 2018 as a great year for AMD, as they maintain profitability and push forward with their goals.

New products coming into the mix are expected to expand gross margins, and drive revenue for the year. Additionally, OpEx is projected to be lower in 2018 by ~200 bps, which should help pull up AMD's bottom line as well.

We feel that Susquehanna's crypto projections are overblown. Although crypto may not be a lucrative long-term driver for AMD, it should not be completely dismissed.

Looking forward at 2018 earnings, the stock is trading in line with its peers. We apply the peer average LTM earnings multiple to the 2018 EPS analyst consensus.

We maintain our buy rating and a $13 PT.

