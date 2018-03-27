Square - A Growth Story

Square (NASDAQ:SQ) is down 6% to $53 in a broad market sell-off of 3% on the looming trade war between the US and China. I own Square, having first bought it in the low thirties; I will be a buyer again between $45 and $47 and recommend it for long term investors for 5-7 years.

Preferred brand - wide reach and simple solutions

Square stands out as a preferred vendor for credit card accepting merchants across several categories, for its wide reach and simple solutions. Square expanded the non-cash payment market by targeting micro merchants, such as food carts, barbershops, delis, individual service providers such as CPA's -- by providing simple and cheap solutions on mobile phones and tablets. Sections, which were earlier under-served by traditional, slower competitors.

In the process, with a huge help of new technology, Square created a brand, which didn't exist in the commodity business of payment processing, where the only differentiator was price. How many of you have heard of First Data Corp's (NYSE:FDC) Clover, Chase Paymentech or Elavon, owned by Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

The focus on smaller players allowed Square to expand the market and grow unfettered, a segment mostly reliant on cash - its last 4 year revenue CAGR was 35%. In contrast, First Data grew at 2.5%.

Very importantly, Square also did away with a lot of the complicated fees and time consuming set up.

Bundling

Square's bundling strategy to provide other services such as lending, analytics and same day payments allow it to get more revenue from the same customer without the extra customer acquisition costs.

In 2014, Square got 98% of its revenues from processing transactions, which shrunk to 87% in 2017. 11% of its revenues now come from higher margin subscription fees and other services. I expect this segment to increase to 21% by 2020.

Square's loans to its credit card customers are significantly less risky than other lenders, because it takes recurring principle and interest repayments directly from credit card receipts. When you're in your customer's cash register, you have access to his cash before him! Additionally, with the huge technology and analytics advantage that Dorsey and his troops have, Square is a lot more nimble than others in monitoring risk.

Building a network and ecosystem

What I find compelling in spite of the nosebleed valuation of 66 times 2019 adjusted earnings, is the relentless pursuit of finding new ways to keep the customer in the Square network. Take for example, its peer to peer mobile payment app Cash, which has over 7Mn Monthly Active Users second only to PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) Venmo's over 10Mn. Cash could become a significant revenue base for Square in the future. Payments from customers or your paycheck can go directly in to the cash account, which can then be used for paying for services, online, mobile or via swiping a debit (cash) card. Who needs a bank, right?

Partner outreach

Square struck up two significant partnerships - Eventbrite and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). Eventbrite lets Square add new customers by being embedded in its app and website. SAP allows it to add medium and large scale business, who can add a payment processor to their accounting/back office systems, saving them the hassle of finding and integrating another processing system.

Growing non-cash and credit card payments

Another trend in Square's favor was the estimated growth of 10-15% in global non-cash transaction volume in 2017 and expected credit card transaction volume growth of 54% and debit card purchase volume growth of 33% by 2020. While it's a rising tide and lifting all boats, Square with 30% revenue growth clearly outperformed it in 2017. By my estimates of 28 to 30% revenue growth in the next 3 years, Square should easily continue to outgrow the industry.

New hardware geared to larger customers

Even as Square positioned itself as a small business solution, it developed hardware to acquire larger customers, where a mobile app or IPAD would just not do. Consequently, large customers have now grown to 48% in 2017 from 33% in 2014, bringing in higher revenue per customer.

Competition

I believe Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), could be a significant competitor; while they are a much smaller company, ($673Mn revenues in 2017), they grew at 73%. Shopify's main product is providing vendors access to online sales via partnerships with the likes of Amazon and facilitating all aspects of e-commerce transactions, including website design and back office processing. And yet, 54% of these revenues come from transaction processing, Like Square, Shopify is a champion bundler and a huge hit with the same target demographic as Square's.

First Data, is also not sitting idle with two strategic acquisitions in 2017- Blue Pay and Card Connect. It's a much larger player with net revenues of $8.1Bn.

PayPal, with Venmo is a huge competitor in the peer to peer space and is very strongly supported by Millennials. PayPal, being much larger, with 2017 revenues of $13Bn has grown significantly slower at 13% in the last three years. PayPal is a not strict apples to apples comparison, because it's used for both receiving payments as a processor and paying as a customer. PayPal has been extremely strong in Mobile with one touch. I see Square making inroads into that space with Cash, but I expect the fight to be intense.

The banks are also fighting back with Zelle, and they have the incumbent's advantage, but will have an uphill battle reaching Millennials.

Valuation

Higher margin services are growing twice as fast as transaction processing and will comprise 21% of Square's revenues in 2020, based on my estimates.

This should lead to overall gross margins improving to 41% in 2020 and net income of $ 276Mn in 2020 and an adjusted EPS of 1.18.

Sure, it's expensive at 66 times forward earnings but with 58% and 48% adjusted EPS growth in 2019 and 2020, its worth buying on declines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.