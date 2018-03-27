Google Just Went All-In On Mobile With Its Changes To Search

Though damage to desktop revenue is possible, the expected growth in the mobile sector & Google's dominant market share there means Google will be well-positioned now to capture that growth.

Any change to search will therefore have major implications on the company, which has seen mobile now grow to a majority of its search revenue and traffic.

While Google has slowly been expanding into sectors such as cloud, advertising through networked properties and especially search remains the overwhelming bulk of its revenue.

Google Search has just made, after testing, a major shift to mobile over desktop by indexing mobile web-pages in it primary search index rather than as a separate index.

Nearly every consumer-facing sector has been expanding into mobile-based forms of product and revenue the past few years. Mobile has increasingly grown as part of Google's traffic and revenue base.

It was recently announced that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has made a major commitment to mobile by announcing that it will be indexing mobile versions of websites in its primary index, rather than as a separate index.

There still is some uncertainty in how exactly it will work in implementation, and, even after several months of having been tested, it likely will have updates and modifications as more actual use data comes in.

Nonetheless, the announcement seems minor but is major for Google, which still derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from advertising on both desktop and mobile, and especially through search. Any change to the search engine, particularly as major as including mobile in its primary index, can have a dramatic impact on advertiser interest and thus Google's earnings.

After what has been a rough past few months for Google, and with Google's cloud computing segment in 2017 still just a mere roughly $2.9 billion to its overall $110 billion in revenue, it looks like they will be trying this bold yet uncertain move to continue to try to keep growth up.

GOOG data by YCharts

What Does Primary Indexing of Mobile Mean?

Google's primary index is the list it creates and uses for all searches, ranked based on Google's weighting. In their announcement about the primary indexing of mobile site versions, they state that there won't be a separate index for mobile users. Essentially, this means that whether you search from a desktop or mobile device, you will be going through the same index.

For mobile users, this means that in their Google searches they will likely much more often come across the mobile versions of the websites in the search results rather than desktop versions. In contrast, it seems like desktop users may find themselves now having more mobile versions of web pages in their search results.

Google appears to be responding to the fact that since 2015 the majority of Google searches have been done through mobile rather than desktop, and likely has increased even more since.

Google does note that the initial switch to mobile indexing of current desktop search results will focus first on sites that have mobile versions that follow Google's best practices guidelines, such as similar content and ease of use.

What Will The Impact On Google's Ad Revenue Be?

Given that Google has both the majority of its searches done through mobile, and has still an over 94%+ market share in the mobile search market both domestically and worldwide, this initially seems like a sensible move for the company to reconfigure its platform to better suite mobile.

(Source: StatCounter)

(Figure: Mobile Search Market Share - United States, Source: Statista)

There nonetheless remains some uncertainty, as Google's choice to focus on mobile search means de-emphasizing desktop search, where it as a much lower market share, particularly in the United States where Microsoft (MSFT) Bing is increasingly a serious competitor.

(Source: StatCounter)

(Figure: Web Search Market Share - United States, Source: Statisa)

Google's domination of mobile search means that there might be little room to grow from a market share standpoint as compared to desktop market share, but perhaps Google is trying to capture expected overall growth in the market size of mobile search. Mobile usage has been consistently increasing as a percentage of overall web traffic in recent years, with the trend likely to continue.

(Figure: Percentage of all global web pages served to mobile phones, Source: Statista)

The overwhelming majority of Google's revenue comes from advertising, amounting to 85.3% of overall revenue in Q4 2017. It is worth noting that not all of this revenue comes from search itself, as other programs such as Google AdSense through connected websites themselves, as well as YouTube. These likely won't be affected by the change to the primary search index.

(Source: Q4 2017 Google Earnings)

(Source: Q4 2017 Google Earnings)

As shown, Google's advertising metrics and analytics have been performing well recently, with lower costs and increased clicks, and so Google undoubtedly has some room to experiment. AdWords and the consequent advertising on Google-owned and connected properties remains Google's primary revenue source.

Due to Google not breaking down specifically its various segment revenues beneath the broad categorical generalizations, it remains difficult to determine exactly how much revenue Google Search generates compared to the other Google properties it is bundled with in reports.

(Figure: Google Properties, Source: Google Q4 2017 SEC 10-K)

There remain some clues however. As Google described in its most recent 10-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, their primary source of growth over the past two years have been due to mobile user acquisition and traffic. Google explicitly describes mobile search as having been the primary reason for growth in advertising revenue through Google Properties the past 1-2 years. Therefore, it stands to reason that Google's shifting of their search engine to focus on mobile is meant to capture that expected continued growth.

Given the roll out of the changes, it seems likely the indexing change will benefit Google's mobile usage. Given that making mobile pages indexed on the primary index will make it easier for mobile users to consistently use Google Search, which might boost traffic more as such an understanding and expectation spreads.

It remains to be seen however how much damage the mobile indexing does to desktop searches and thus revenue. Undoubtedly desktop users will not like seeing mobile versions of web pages when they use Google Search, and so whether a shift on desktop to Bing begins to happen will need to be examined closely. The potential benefits of capturing more mobile user activity is extremely difficult to estimate precisely as well, due to this being such a dramatic change into essentially uncharted territory.

For now however it looks like Google's major change to its engine indexing is meant to capture, and likely will succeed in doing so, the continually increasing use of mobile through smartphones that has transformed multiple industries. While it is a big change and will need to be watched closely, for now it looks optimistic in providing a boost to Google's major Google Properties revenue line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.