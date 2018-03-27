CEFL Yield Of 17.2% Still Attractive

Allocating among the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs

The primary reason to buy any of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs such as the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) is the yield. My primary investment focus is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. These include in addition to CEFL: UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). So far my strategy has been to use the large dividends paid by these to reinvest in them, and weighting such reinvestment in the in each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in based on which of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs appear more attractive at the time. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Presently, CEFL seems to offer the best relative opportunity. This is based on both historic relationships and fundamental analysis. In particular, I am always looking for situations where I perceive that my views may differ from the views of the majority of market participants. It has been said that the purpose of financial markets is to punish the majority opinion.

The 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow differ in many ways. I focus on variation in the extent that each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is sensitive to either equity markets or fixed income markets. As was discussed in 20.9% Dividend Yield On CEFL May Compensate For Risks, The correlations between each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs and the S&P 500 (SPY) suggest that CEFL is the most correlated with stock prices and MORL the least correlated with stock prices. BDCL falling in between the other two in terms of correlations with SPY.

Using regression analysis, we find that since inception, about 50% of the variation in CEFL can be explained by SPY. For BDCL about 35% of the variation can be explained by SPY. For MORL about 29% of the variation can be explained by SPY. This is consistent with what would be assumed by examining the composition of the indices upon which each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are based. Correlation does not always confirm causation. However, the nature of the securities that comprise the indices that each of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are based on, also suggest that CEFL is relatively more influenced by the stock market than MORL.

All 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs have interest rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL has relatively greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL. The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount in the three 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. MORL is based on an index of mREITs, as is REML. Interest rates impact mREITs in two ways. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

CEFL is based on an index of higher-yielding closed-end exchange-traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchange-traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high-yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates. BDCL has the most idiosyncratic risk since the business development companies that comprise the Wells Fargo Business Development Company index upon which BDCL is based have specific risk factors that impact that sector.

My time frame for allocating among 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is one or two months. The chart below shows that CEFL is the now the cheapest relative to MORL as it has been over the last two months. That is a simplistic way of determining how to allocate new funds from dividends among them. The behavior of the CEFL/MORL ratio is also reflective of the relative weakness in the equity markets over that period and is thus consistent with the longer-term correlation statistics.

Markets may be overlooking some of the aspects of the major risk factors.

In terms of seeking areas where market opinion may be not fully taking into consideration certain information, over the next few months there are some areas that could suggest equity markets could do relatively better than fixed-income. That would also suggest more weight for CEFL relative to MORL. In particular, I think that market perceptions of certain risk factors may be overlooking some aspects of the risks. The major risk factors that have hurt both the equity and fixed-income markets are that of protectionism and the risk more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in response to a tightening labor market.

Protectionism always has the potential for precipitating a trade war and in all instances lowers standards of living and economic growth. As I said in: MORL Yield Rises To 25.4% On Price Declines, But mREITs Perception May Be Changing

Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant in the USA argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result India adopted protectionism. In 1947 the per capita income of India was similar to countries such a South Korea. By 1977 the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage. Reducing international trade generally reduces economic activity which can be deflationary as was seen in the 1930s. American businesses depend on free trade in many areas. Boeing could lose market share to Airbus if a trade war erupts as Chinese airlines are some of their major customers. American natural gas producers are counting on selling an additional 7 trillion cubic feet of gas to Mexico. Trade restrictions such as pulling out of NAFTA could jeopardize that and be deflationary. Protectionism can save jobs. In the USA the best measurement of the cost per job saved to the rest of the country is about $1 million per job saved. Saving one job might provide $100,000 in gains to the worker and the employer who benefit from the protectionism, but cost the rest of the country $1,000,000. Since the million dollars is just one third of one cent per person in the USA, no one notices it. To save a million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S1 trillion which would be about the same impact as a very severe recession. To save 10 million jobs via protectionism would cost the country a S10 trillion. That would make the USA a poorer country than Mexico. That would mean it would be likely the people born in the USA would be going to Mexico to work as servants and dishwashers. The degree of impoverishment that would result from that much protectionism is usually only associated with severe natural disasters or wars.

Furthermore, some tariffs are stupider than others, and some forms of protectionism are worse than others. There are stupid tariffs and very stupid tariffs. A very stupid tariff is a tariff on steel and aluminum that increases the costs of every product made in the USA that uses those metals. This increases consumer prices and makes products produced in the USA less competitive relative to those made outside the USA using steel and aluminum priced at the world market rather than the artificially propped-up protected US steel market.

A less stupid tariff would be a retaliatory tariff that might be put on US motorcycles (Harley Davidson) that will not raise any costs on any EU producers, or raise prices for anyone in the EU, except for buyers of motorcycles. A truly frightening piece of news is that in order to exempt South Korea from the steel tariffs and agreement establishing quotas may be undertaken. Even worse than the new steel and aluminum tariff proposals is the possibility of quotas. As I said in: BDCL With 15.9% Dividend Can Provide Diversification For Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices leads to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment. The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers would can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm.

That said, the "good news" regarding the risk of protectionism and trade wars is that the Trump "bark is worse than his bite" view regarding trade policy that prevailed last year, might still be relevant. If "competent protectionists" such as Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro, or senators Bernie Sanders or Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), were in charge of implementing a protectionist agenda, the outlook would be very bleak. Any of those protectionists could outdo Smoot and Hawley in terms of reducing the living standards of the American people and collapsing the markets. However, "luckily" Trump is clearly in charge and calling the shots.

Even though Trump ominously asserted that trade wars can be won easily, the Trump version of protectionism and trade wars could be called the "profession wrestling" version. Pundits who really hate Trump, say that the core Trump voting base consists of people who believe that profession wrestling is real. In some respects protectionism and trade wars, as directed by Trump are similar to the combat that takes place in profession wrestling. Professional wrestling is a show for entertainment where, usually no real injuries occur. An example of the difference between really dangerous protectionism and the "profession wrestling" version, can be seen with regard to the tariffs on steel and aluminum. When those tariffs were first announced, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro explained why there could absolutely not be any exceptions made for any countries, including American allies. The Trump version of the tariffs on steel and aluminum will exempt Mexico, Canada, Australia and the list is still growing. Competent protectionists know that if there are exemptions, the countries exempted from the tariffs can simply buy steel and aluminum at the lower world market prices and then ship it to the United States. They might employ some fig-leaf subterfuge by shipping the steel and aluminum produced in their countries to the United States and then using steel and aluminum from China or other world market producers to satisfy their domestic needs of steel and aluminum. The net result is that the tariffs on steel and aluminum will have very little net effect, but might impress those who believe that profession wrestling is real.

A similar the "profession wrestling" version, appears to be present with the recent announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods to counter Chinese thefts of intellectual property. There are two categories of intellectual property that have been stolen by the Chinese. Some have asserted that the Chinese culture has historically been antagonistic to the concept of copy-writing art or films. Certainly, Hollywood has lost billions of dollars to bootleg and pirated Chinese copies of American movies. The Chinese government discriminates against films not produced in China. However, a glance at table 1 below which shows world-wide total box office gross receipts in 2018, shows that the Chinese may now be eager to cooperate in efforts to crack down on bootleg and pirated copies of movies and eliminate discrimination by countries against films not produced locally. Of the 15 top grossing films so far in 2018, 6 were Chinese.

Table 1. Top 2018 Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

The other category of intellectual property involves technology. Many companies around the world use reverse engineering and other methods to expropriate technology developed by others. These issues are usually litigated in patent courts. The Chinese have required foreign firms to enter joint ventures with Chinese firms as a condition of entering the Chinese market. Again, as the Chinese develop more of their own proprietary technology, they will be more interested in preventing theft of intellectual property through stronger patent, trademark and copy-write enforcement.

The proposed tariffs on Chinese goods will not go into effect until a comment period is over. Already, negotiations are underway to avoid tariffs on Chinese goods. I think it is likely that the Chinese will announce major improvements regarding intellectual property, and Trump will claim a great victory. Whether or not this outcome will have been the result of actual collusion between Trump and the Chinese government, the net effect will be that the tariffs are not imposed and the Chinese will enact new laws aimed at preventing theft of intellectual property, that they were likely to do anyway.

An alternative scenario involving tariffs, that might be more scary for the financial markets, might be that tariffs are imposed either against China, Europe or other areas, that causes those countries to impose retaliatory tariffs. When Trump attempts to put into effect his theory that trade wars are easily winnable, he will find that the President is severely limited as to the ability to impose tariffs at will. There is a legislative proposal being prepared by the Trump Administration that would give the President the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval. Such legislation has no chance of being enacted. Trump might be planning to claim to his base, that he would have easily won the trade war if congress had not tied his hand by denying him the ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

Another, area where markets may not be taking some relevant developments into consideration is the fear of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in response to a tightening labor market, as I said in: Can Labor Force Participation Rescue REM And The mREITs?

Fixed-income markets have been recently under pressure primarily from fears that conditions in the labor market may be at or near the point where employers will have to bid up wages to keep existing or attract new workers as slack disappears from the labor markets. This is in addition to the fears of inflation stemming from the possibility of protectionism, and the growing Federal budget deficit. At one point recently, it was thought by many that the natural rate of unemployment or the closely related NAIRU, or Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment, was about 4.7%. Thus, any unemployment rate below 4.7% has been considered potentially inflationary by many, including some members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee. One complicating factor has been the labor force participation rate. Labor force participation has historically behaved cyclically within a gently declining trend. Participation consistently tended to fall during recessions and rise during economic recoveries as job prospects improved. In this most recent business cycle while the participation rate fell as expected during the recession phase, it continued falling throughout much of the recovery. If the labor force participation rate had behaved in its normal cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would be above 5% and there now would be very little expectation of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The failure of the labor force participation rate to rebound has perplexed many observers. I suggested a possible explanation as explained in: The Outlook For MORL Depends On Normal Monetary Policy Vs. Normal Interest Rates Many, including some Federal Reserve officials have expressed bewilderment as to why labor force participation has not recovered as it had in prior recessions. I would suggest that for some the answers can be found in the spam folder of their email accounts. The spam folder in my email account contains numerous emails from attorneys promising that they can get me disability payments. If the labor force participation rate, especially for prime working-age males ages 25-54, had followed its typical cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would now be well above 5.0%. The headline U-3 unemployment only counts those actively seeking work as in the labor force and unemployed. As was pointed out in "Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market" historically labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS "60 Minutes" quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said "if the American public knew what was going on in our system half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits." The February 2018 employment numbers showed a larger-than-expected increase of 313,000 in the key nonfarm payroll figure. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% for the fifth consecutive month. From just those numbers, one might have expected a sell-off in the bond market. However, bonds have actually done better. Many attributed the better than-would-have-been expected performance in the bond market since the release of the February 2018 employment numbers, to a moderation in wage growth relative to expectations and the surprising 806,000 increase in the labor force that brought the labor force participation up to 63.0%. This was a significant increase from the prior 62.7%. Bond market optimists pointed to the possibility that a continuation of the rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force was finally occurring, I suggest disability claim numbers may have played an important role. The key summary points in the March 18, 2018, Seeking Alpha Disability And Participation were: Labor force participation rebounded sharply in February 2018, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve might be less likely to raise rates as fast as some predict. If labor force participation had recovered after the 2007-2009 recession, similar to what happened in all previous recessions, the labor force and the unemployment rate would be much higher now. Our view is that a major reason why labor force participation did not recover this time was the large number of dubious and fraudulent disability claims filed. As part of the legislation that bailed-out the Social Security Disability Trust Fund, various reforms were enacted, such as requiring medical evidence for disability claims. We believe that some of those reforms were responsible for the decline in disability rolls and the commensurate increase in the labor force. This could reduce the prospects that tightness in the labor market will exacerbate inflation. There is an argument that can be made that the changes made to the disability program have started to reduce the number of people applying for disability benefits. In 2015, it became apparent that by 2016, the disability trust fund would be depleted and unable to pay full benefits. The only way to avoid benefit cuts was to transfer $150 billion from the Social Security trust fund to bail out the disability trust fund. Many fiscal conservatives objected to the kick-the-can down the road fix for the disability trust fund. Thus, in order to include the disability trust fund bailout in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, those advocating the bailout had to accept some reforms to the disability program. Some of the reforms will not fully kick in until as late as 2022. However, some became effective one year after the bill was enacted. The bill became law on November 2, 2015. Most attention at that time was focused on the increase in the spending caps for FY 2016 and FY 2017 by rolling back the sequester of discretionary spending for those years. The disability trust fund bailout and reforms to the disability program received very little attention at the time. The most significant of the reforms to the disability program was the requirement that all applicants for disability have medical exams. This became effective one year after the bill was enacted. Prior to this reform, in 20 states no so such exam was required. Other aspects of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 relating to disability excluded medical sources of evidence from individuals and entities convicted of felonies related to the Social Security Act or who had been penalized previously for submission of false evidence related to the Social Security Act. In addition, the maximum penalties for those who submit false evidence were increased and the bill added conspiracy to commit such fraud, to the list of crimes.

Aside from the possibility of increased labor force participation reducing the impetus for aggressive Federal Reserve tightening, there is also an argument that can be made that wage inflation is not primarily due to tightness in the labor market. This was discussed in REML With 20.5% Dividend Yield Compensates For Many Risks. My view is that wage increases are more a function of political power either by unions or otherwise, rather than simply the forces of simply and demand. For example, the teachers in West Virginia recently won a battle that resulted in a 5% wage increase. Their demonstrations and lobbying were widely covered in the media. I do not recall anyone involved ever asserting that West Virginia was unable to attract enough teachers at the previous wage level. Political action such as 18 states raising minimum wages on January 1, 2018 had much more to do with the level of average hourly wages, than the decline in the unemployment rate.

An example of how supply and demand does not always determine wage rates can be seen in a very simple example. Assume a business consists of 100 machines that each require one worker to operate them. With an operator, each machine can add $10 to the net revenue per hour. That is called the marginal revenue product. Now assume that the owner of the business has a help wanted sign out because there are only 80 employees willing to work for the $8 per hour that the machine operators are being paid. If the wage was raised to $9 per hour, all 100 machines would have operators. However, it would be irrational to raise the wage to $9 since it is more profitable to have 80 machines operating that generate a net profit of $2 per hour, than 100 machines that generate a net profit of $1 per hour. It might be noted that if the government raised the minimum wage to $9 per hour in that example, employment would actually increase.

How Much Diversification Can Be obtained From Portfolios of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs

I was originally drawn to 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much longer than many market participants believed. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

MORL was the first one I considered since low interest rates would benefit the leveraged mREITs that comprise the index upon which MORL is based as well as amplifying MORL's dividend via the 2X leverage. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit if my outlook proved correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the three-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

The risk reduction that can be achieved by diversification depends on the degree of correlation between the securities in a portfolio. If two securities are perfectly correlated there is no diversification in a portfolio with them in it. For example, a portfolio consisting of MORL and its essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) would have no diversification at all. As long as the securities are not perfectly correlated there would be some diversification. Thus, a portfolio with MORL and (REML) would have some small amount of diversification, since while they are both based on mREITs they use different indexes of mREITs.

The most amount of diversification occurs when securities in a portfolio are negatively correlated. This is where actual hedging can occur. An example would be a portfolio consisting of long Apple (AAPL) and short the S&P 500 (SPY). Gains in one would usually offset losses in the other during most periods. With 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs, there is obviously no negative correlations. However, the correlations are far from perfect and therefore, can provide some diversification.

After UBS came out with CEFL, a 2x leveraged high-yield closed-end fund ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to the S&P 500, as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY. While each of the closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based has their own specific risk factors, the outlook for CEFL generally depends on movements in the equity and fixed income markets.

In my article, BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but maybe a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments.

Analysis of the April 2018 Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from CEFL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Not included in the CEFL April 2018 dividend projection are: the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) and Clearbridge Energy (CEM) since they are quarterly payers that will not have any dividends with March 2018 ex-dates. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD), a quarterly payer, has not yet declared a first quarter 2018 yet. I have assumed that it will be the same as the last quarterly amount. All of the other closed-end funds in the index are monthly payers that do have March 2018 ex-dates and thus will contribute to the April 2018 dividend.

Seven of the closed-end funds in the index reduced their dividends. There were no dividend increases. Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.085 from the previous $0.0925. Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.0455 from the previous $0.0460. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0. 05197 from the previous $0. 056410. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.041 from the previous $0.04750. Western Asset Global Fund (NYSE:EHI) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.061 from the previous $0.06350. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.105 from the previous $0.128. Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIO) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.0265 from the previous $0.0275. The lower net asset or indicative value decline also reduced the monthly dividend. From the data in Table 2. below, I calculated a projection for the April 2018 monthly CEFL dividend of $0.2127.

Conclusions and Recommendations

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the lower dividend yield. CEFL is one of the few instruments that provide a very high yield and some ability to benefit from a rising stock market. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before.

The uncertainty of possible impacts from possible protectionism, federal budget deficits and monetary policy suggests large fat-tail risks in both directions in the equity market. This would lead investors, who have a significant portion of their portfolios in CEFL, to consider adding MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise, MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying the large proportion of MORL in my portfolio with some CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect. The tax bill will, at minimum, create a greater perception on the part of many market participants that there will be much stronger economic growth. This should be considered by shorter-term investors. If something catastrophic were to occur, like severe real protectionism, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. There is an unleveraged ETF that is based on the same index as CEFL, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) for those that might want to benefit from a rising market in higher yielding securities but are more risk-averse.

Using data available as of March 23, 2018, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the new index upon which CEFL and its un-leveraged version YYY is based was 9.9%. This accounted for some of the decline in CEFL over the last month. Using data available as of January 22, 2018, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the new index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version YYY is based was 8.55%. Using data available as of December 22, 2017, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprised the old index was 7.06%. This was less than the 7.46% on November 2, 2017. It was near the lower end of its range, and that suggested caution. As of January 27, 2017, it was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016, it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at. Thus, in terms of the discount to book value, CEFL looks a little more attractive than before the rebalancing and more attractive than last month.

One reason for caution, at times, has been that some of the dividends paid by the components of CEFL include return of capital. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of the shares of dividends from return of capital to previous levels may not be very meaningful. Using data available as of March 23, 2018, indicated that 10.4% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. Data available as of December 22, 2017, using the old index composition, indicated that 6.5% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016, before the 2017 rebalancing indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. It had been even higher in previous months.

In view of the uncertainty and risks. Active traders might consider waiting until the impact of the tax bill, possible protectionism, federal budget deficits and monetary policy become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

My calculation projects a April 2018 CEFL dividend of $0.2127. The implied annualized dividends based on the last three months would be $2.479. This is a 15.9% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $15.55. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, the yield is 17.2%. If someone thought that over the next five years, equity markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 17.2% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $220,783 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $17,200 initial annual rate to $37,895 annually.

Table. 2 CEFL Components prices as of March 23, 2018

Name Ticker Weight% Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.44 7.86 9.24 0.8506 12/21/2017 0.15 q 0.0265 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.37 8.85 9.72 0.9105 3/21/2018 0.0575 m 0.0089 Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.34 6.05 6.59 0.9181 1/25/2018 0.18 q Nexpoint Credit NHF 4.29 23.66 25.59 0.9246 3/21/2018 0.2 m 0.0114 Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.28 19.85 21.15 0.9385 3/14/2018 0.15 m 0.0101 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.27 13.85 16.14 0.8581 3/15/2018 0.0825 m 0.008 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 4.26 12.96 14.72 0.8804 3/9/2018 0.0806 m 0.0083 Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ETJ 4.23 8.86 9.56 0.9268 3/21/2018 0.076 m 0.0114 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.21 14.08 16.3 0.8638 3/15/2018 0.085 m 0.008 Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.21 10.42 11.9 0.8756 3/14/2018 0.07 m 0.0089 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.18 14.3 16.72 0.8553 3/22/2018 0.1 m 0.0092 Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.18 16.7 18.88 0.8845 3/14/2018 0.1167 m 0.0091 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.17 6.53 7.39 0.8836 3/22/2018 0.0455 m 0.0091 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.14 8 9.01 0.8879 3/13/2018 0.052 m 0.0084 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 3.96 7.92 9 0.8800 3/14/2018 0.041 m 0.0064 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 3.93 11.39 11.61 0.9811 3/20/2018 0.08 m 0.0086 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 3.84 11.58 13.05 0.8874 3/14/2018 0.0625 m 0.0065 Western Asset Global EHI 3.44 9.37 10.78 0.8692 3/22/2018 0.061 m 0.007 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 3.4 22.86 23.62 0.9678 3/9/2018 0.1641 m 0.0076 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 3.01 14.98 17.25 0.8684 3/1/2018 0.105 m 0.0066 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 2.91 15.79 16.94 0.9321 3/21/2018 0.105 m 0.0061 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.63 4.77 5.44 0.8768 3/22/2018 0.0265 m 0.0046 Clearbridge Energy CEM 2.33 12.84 12.92 0.9938 2/15/2018 0.355 q Brookfield R A Incm RA 2.32 21.64 23.97 0.9028 3/13/2018 0.199 m 0.0067 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 1.92 12.56 14.23 0.8826 3/14/2018 0.067 m 0.0032 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 1.71 11.83 13.48 0.8776 3/1/2018 0.0699 m 0.0032 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 1.59 11.65 12.59 0.9253 3/14/2018 0.0685 m 0.0029 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.4 4.4 4.89 0.8998 3/14/2018 0.0195 m 0.0019 Nuveen Real Asset JRI 1.1 16.06 18.35 0.8752 3/14/2018 0.106 m 0.0023 Eaton Vance Tax Ad D EVT 0.91 21.54 22.29 0.9664 3/21/2018 0.145 m 0.0019 Source: International Securities Exchange, LLC, as of March 02, 2018. -1 0.9015 -0.0985091 0.2128

