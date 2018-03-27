1347 Property Insurance Holdings' (PIH) CEO Doug Raucy on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeremy Hellman - IR

Doug Raucy - CEO

John Hill - CFO

Analysts

Bob Farnam - Boenning & Scattergood

Jon Old - Longmeadow Investors

Mike Galantino - Boenning & Scattergood

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Jeremy Hellman of The Equity Group. Thank you sir, you may begin.

Jeremy Hellman

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, the company issued the announcement of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings’ 2017 fourth quarter and year end results.

On this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the company, its subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words anticipate, expect, believe, think, may, should, estimate, project, confident, outlook, forecast or similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed on this call may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements may speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

When discussing our business operations, we may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not defined under U.S. GAAP. In the event of any unintentional difference between the presentation materials and our GAAP results, investors should rely on the financial information in our public filings. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the press release posted on our website.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Doug Raucy, President and CEO of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. Please go ahead, Doug.

Doug Raucy

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. I’m pleased to be joined on today’s call by our Chief Financial Officer, John Hill. As always, I’ll begin with an overview of our key takeaways from the quarter. John will discuss our financials, and then I’ll return for some closing remarks.

In summary, 2017 was an example of the resiliency of our business in the face of the adverse events that we protect our customers against. Despite the fact that it was an active year in terms of severe weather events, it wasn’t a profitable year for the company as we earned $0.05 per share.

Our bottom line profit demonstrates the durability of our business as we face two significant CAT events in 2017. Hurricane Harvey occurring in August in the states of Texas and Louisiana and then a series of tornado and hailstorm occurring in February in the state of Louisiana.

We reacted swiftly to these and other non CAT weather events providing our policyholders highly responsive claim service that we believe sets us apart from our competition. Despite these high severity events, PIH was profitable, grew book value and is well-positioned for significant growth.

We also expanded the scope of our business in a strategic way and began doing business in the state of Florida, assuming approximately 3,500 policies in December from Florida Citizens, depopulation program. It’s very important to note that these were policies selected by PIH using a highly stringent set of underwriting guidelines with the focus on wind-only exposures.

We intend to build on this base by offering voluntary products, wind-only homeowners and a full pair of manufactured home policy in 2018. Consistent with our previously announced strategic focus, we have no plans to enter the multi-peril homeowners market in the near future, but we will continue to evaluate the operating and the legal environment in Florida.

We are focusing on niche policies like this because wind/hail only policies are something we have extensive experience with in Louisiana and Texas, and it limits our exposure to Florida’s more complex claims environment. It’s a product line we know very well and I am confident we can replicate our success in Florida.

Meanwhile, our business in Texas continues to grow nicely with gross written premium in 2017 up more than threefold as compared to the prior year. That drove an overall gain in policies in force of 42% for our entire business, which also means our book-of-business is becoming increasingly diversified.

It is important to note that while we grew market share in Texas, we also continue to take steps to re-underwrite more challenging programs in the state. Our growth in Texas continues to increase highlighted by the Dallas Metro area in particular, we are busy adding new policies there and are very happy with the geographic spread that it brings to our overall book.

Business conditions in Louisiana remain very challenging; however we were still able to post year-over-year growth in gross premiums written in the state. We raised prices on our multi-peril homeowner product in 2017 and we expect further refinement to those rates in 2018, which we again are confident will spur additional new business production.

With that said, we are very comfortable with selective exposures in Louisiana. We like to be conservative and would rather concede some growth in that market rather than writing policies we know to be unprofitable.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to John Hill, our CFO to go through the financial results in greater detail and then I’ll return for a couple of final comments and take your questions. John?

John Hill

Thank you, Doug. Now I will briefly go through our financial highlights for the quarter and full year. I encourage everyone to review our press release and Form 10-K which was filed yesterday evening for additional information. And of course, if you have any additional questions about our financials, you can reach out to our team here.

At December 31, 2017 including policies that we had taken out from Louisiana citizens, Florida citizens and TWIA, our total policies in force at December 31, 2017 were 50,700, up 42% from 35,600 a year ago.

As of December 31, 20 17 of the 66% of our total policies in force were obtained from our independent agency network with the remainder obtained from Florida Citizens' Louisiana Citizens', TWIA and Brotherhood Mutual.

Moving into the P&L for the fourth quarter, gross premiums earned were $16.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 25.8% for the same period last year. Net premiums earned were $10.2 million in the fourth quarter which was up 34.2% from the prior year period.

Our net loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2017 was 20.6%, which was up 1.4 points from the same quarter last year. Moving to expenses, our deferred policy acquisition costs amortization as a percentage of gross premiums earned was 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 17.9% in the prior year period.

This increase was primarily from the higher effective premium tax rate for policies written in the state of Louisiana. Our general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross premiums earned increased to 16.8% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 14.8% for the prior year period. Our overall net expense ratio rose to 59.8% from 57.7% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the fourth quarter 2017, the company reported a net combined ratio of 80.4% compared to 76.9% for the fourth quarter 2016.

Moving to the full year, gross premiums earned were 59 million, up 20.5% versus the prior year. For the full year, net premiums earned grew 15.6% to $35.2 million.

Full-year net loss ratio declined 8.6 points to 45.2%. Key component of our net loss ratio for the year were $6.7 million of net catastrophe losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey and other CAT event in the first quarter.

We also had $11.4 million of core losses which we defined as non CAT weather losses combined with our non-weather losses. On a percentage basis, CAT losses accounted for 19% of our loss ratio and core losses added 32.4%.

As I noted in prior two quarters, our results included favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in the prior accident years. That reduced our net loss ratio by 6.2% for the full year and is a good example of a conservative approach we always try to take.

Moving to expenses, our deferred policy acquisition costs as a percentage of gross premiums earned was 18.8% for the full year compared to 17.3% in 2016, again the increase in interest expense was due to our regulatory change in the state of Louisiana, which no longer allows us to take credit against our premium taxes, for insurance subsidiary cash deposits in Louisiana banks.

G&A expenses were 15.8% versus 14.1% in 2016. The main drivers of our G&A expense continue to be our investment in both the internal and external resources to support our growth in Texas and entry into the state of Florida.

The full year 2017 net expense ratio was 59% compared with 51.8% in 2016. Net combined ratio for the full year 2017 was 104.2% down from 105.6% in 2016.

Moving to the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2017 the company’s investment in fixed maturities issued by the U.S. government, government agencies and high-quality corporate insurers including short-term investments comprised approximately 93% of the investment portfolio.

Subsequent to the end of 2017, we fortified our balance sheet with the successful preferred equity offering. On February 28, 2018 we sold 640,000 shares and on March 26, 2018 we issued an additional 60,000 shares of 8% cumulative preferred stock raising approximately $16.4 million.

We used 1.5 million of the proceeds from the offering to repurchase the Series B Preferred Stock that was held by IWS Acquisition Corp, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes.

For the fourth quarter 2017, we posted a record pretax profit of $3 million; however the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act negatively impacted our taxes with the charge of $0.5 million, resulting in total income tax expense of $1.6 million.

As with many other public companies, the new legislation triggered a revaluation of our deferred tax assets, which drove the one-time charge. On the plus side going forward, we expect our combined federal and state tax rates to be approximately 25%.

Our fourth quarter net income was $1.4 million or $0.23 per share. This compares with net income of $1.6 million or $0.27 per share in the fourth quarter last year. Just to expand on the year-over-year comparison, our tax expense in the fourth quarter last year was approximately $700,000.

On a percentage basis, our effective tax rate in the fourth quarter this year was 53.4% versus 30.9% last year, again to the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For the full year 2017, our net income was $294,000 or $0.5 per share, inclusive of the fourth quarter tax charge I just noted.

Even with that headwind, our full year 2017 net income compared favorably to our profit in 2016 of $11,000 or $0.00 per share. Finally, I’ll close on our book value per share. We ended 2017 with book value of $7.82 that is up from $7.62 per share at September 30, and $7.78 a share at December 30, 2016.

With that, I’ll turn things back over to Doug to share some closing comments.

Doug Raucy

Thanks, John. Those of you that have followed us for a while know we are generally a pretty conservative group. With that as a foundation, I think our company is well positioned for profitable, yet strategic growth.

Our balance sheet is strong, and our business is growing very well, underpinned by great network of independent agents, who are able to translate the sterling [ph] reputation we have built in service and claims into repeat business and new policies.

Our business in Texas is growing robustly, and we do not expect it to slow in the foreseeable future. We are underwriting portions of our book-of-business will leverage the long-standing relationships and local knowledge that we experience.

We are now officially in the Florida market, following the successful addition of approximately 3,500 policies during the December population from Florida citizens. We did a lot of work heading up to that event and are confident that we have brought our high quality profitable policy.

We expect our organic business in Florida to begin building, first with wind-only policies followed by manufactured home into what we believe will be a heartening market. I would like to comment on our reinsurance program. I’ll remind everyone that hurricane Harvey used up our first storm reinsurance retention. We buy reinsurance for two large events and subsequent smaller events, so we still have coverage for a second event and our retention on that will be $2 million. All subsequent events through May 31 of this year will have a zero retention.

With that, John and I are available for any questions that you may have. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Bob Farnam with Boenning & Scattergood. Please proceed with your question.

Bob Farnam

Hey there and good morning.

Doug Raucy

Good morning, Bob, how are you doing?

Bob Farnam

I’m doing all right. So the expense ratio 59 for the year looks like obviously you’ve been growing, so there’s been some growth cost in there and some other costs, but I’m just curious where you see that, what, what kind of expense ratio do you see going forward as you do get up the scale.

John Hill

Good morning, Bob. Good question. Couple of things kind of hinge on that answer is going to be one, our reassurance cost going forward, and you know we are going into our season, we are replacing our reinsurance. So that those ratios are not being inclusive of our ceded reinsurance spend. And secondly, I think we are going into a period now where we have kind of dealt this thing out, we are adding a few more of people, but I think we are going to be looking for some of these efficiencies as well, so I think that, that ratio can range anywhere from 50% to 55%, 57% and it should be going down over the future as we continue to grow this business especially 2018 and 2019.

Doug Raucy

This is Doug. I am just going to add to that, as you know there are a lot of build out costs through the expansion and we are incurring a lot of those cost right now as we build out and bring Florida on and of course we don’t have a whole lot of premium, we do have some, with our depopulation, but the build out cost are pretty extensive right now. We are not getting much return on, so just think about that by the end of the year, we’ll have a few more policies on that will be able to offset some of those costs.

Bob Farnam

Right. But -- John you were saying that the -- you think the expense ratio is going to be in the 50%, 57% range. Is that – did I hear that right?

John Hill

Yes. I would say, probably in the 55% to 58% range someone in there.

Bob Farnam

Okay. And in terms of the growth in Florida, I mean, how – would the legislature ending without dealing with these assignment of benefits, does that impact? It doesn’t sound like you’re really trying to do much in the kind of full package homeowners policies there? Does that change your growth metrics in Florida at all?

Doug Raucy

It sounds little bit, I mean, we’re going to focus on those niche policies, so we’ll do lot of wind-only policy. We feel like there is wind-only market out there. Today that’s even outside of Citizens that’s possibly going into the E&S market that we can tap into being an admitted carrier in Florida. We also like the manufactured-home market. We think that’s hardening up and there's going to be potential for us there. I think eventually we’ll continue to watch the homeowner piece, I mean, obviously the assignment of benefits is the big drawback for us.

We’re not seeing a whole lot of companies make a profit in homeowners’ in Florida today. And I know there's a lot of rate activity being taken to combat the assignment of benefit issue. But I think there a little bit a ways from actually getting that solved. And until we’re confident, Bob that we could make a profit that will return somewhere between 10% and 15% in any line we’re not going to roll that out. So maybe they’ll get there via rates without legislative action. I don’t know. We’ll see. But we’re going to sit on the sidelines until we’re confident until we can get that return on investment before we jump into that homeowner product.

I will say that I think the homeowner lines are starting to harden up in Florida you know with the two years of storms in addition AOB, there's less carriers out there that are actually writing the line and as well as other lines. So that’s going to make -- give us a little bit of an opportunity when we do jump in. And then I think look at it and I’d say, what’s going to happen in 2018? We don't have a fix of AOB. We have another year like 2016 and 2017 where we had AOB and a storm in Florida that should further harden the market in terms of the homeowner product. And then you know maybe our timing will be better for us to jump in to homeowner market sometime in 2019 or 2020. But we'll just sit on the sidelines and wait until we’re confident that we could a profit on it.

Bob Farnam

Yes. And I think, the question is more – if you’re not going to be growing in the homeowners line because of the AOB hasn’t been addressed yet, the personnel and infrastructure you have in place in Florida, are those costs still going to be kind of higher than normal relative to premium for the near-term?

John Hill

I don’t think so. So we’ve been little bit conservative in our hiring, as well as our you know, I mean, we’ll bring some underwriters because we’re going to need underwriter for our wind-only in our manufactured home, but I do think we can generate some pretty healthy premium on the wind-only, I know people look at that and say how? Well, there’s a few ways we can do it. Number one, we’re going to continue to look at population. Number two, we are going to become part of Citizens’ clearing house and we do think there is opportunity there. Number three, there’s partnership. We’ve recently signed a partnership with the large national carrier which I’m not liberty you to say who it is right today, but we think that can create some wind-only volume for us. So those partnerships are good opportunity.

But then number four, we just think there is a market there that's currently going outside of Citizens mainly in the plus million-dollar homes that we think nobody is writing wind-only on the million homes in Florida. And in terms of admitted carriers we think all the markets going to the E&S world and we think they’re probably about 100, 000 to 150,000 policies in that market. So, I guess the short answer, the quick answer is, we think there’s premium do we have there, not as much as certainly we’re going to give when we do expand into the homeowner, but we do think there is premium there. We would like wind-only. We like our manufactured home niche, you know and then we'll make sure that we bring on the expenses and the resources commensurate with the policies that we have in the lines of business that we expand in to.

Bob Farnam

Got it. Great. Thanks for that. I’ll drop back into the queue to see if anybody else have any other questions, otherwise I’ll come back in a bit. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Luis Fernando [ph] as a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hello. Good morning, everyone.

Doug Raucy

Good morning, Luis.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a question the issuance of the preferred. I mean, I’m just wondering PIH has had excess capital for since inception. And I was just wondering why now issue 70 million [ph] in capital relatively expense of 8%. I just wanted to – I know you guys kind of have answered that a little bit, just wanted to get little bit more detail on it, if its possible?

Doug Raucy

Yes. Good question. Good morning, Luis. I mean, I think our position is one from a regulatory standpoint, the risk-based capital calculations within the statutory world has been a higher constraint on companies that are writing catastrophe business and relying on reinsurance. And we want to make sure that we have the capital available at 1347 to support that growth whether from a regulatory change or just from the growth in the premium. We’re looking at growing the business substantially in the next two years.

And I think the time is great. They’ll get the capital while in, yes, interest rate rising environment, and we can go in and we can lock this capital in forever because there was a perpetual offering. But we think it was a right thing to do and always good to have dry power when you need it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. And so it’s nothing specific in terms of growth. Do you think Florida or Texas would maybe consume more of that capital, which area do you think have more potential?

Doug Raucy

This is Doug, Luis. There’s a couple of things. It’s a good question. I do think eventually Florida and Texas will balance out in the long run. Our goal has always been -- we’re going to get 2% to 3% of the market share. We’ve done that in Louisiana today and we’re pretty confident we can do it in Texas and Florida just from a timing nature. Texas is going to be little bit ahead of Florida. Today we’re about 15,000 or so policies in Texas. So Texas is going to get there probably sooner than Florida. But having said that, I do think that the capital deployment will end up being fairly equal in both states, because I think the opportunity for partnerships in Florida are probably little bit stronger than what they are in Texas today.

But having said that, our growth in Texas today is really phenomenal, I mean, it just goes up every single week. We really are – the market has come to us little, the fact that we were able to develop it and really nice reputation because of Hurricane Harvey in our claim handling in addition to that in the market coming to us Texas is just really booming for us today. So I think in the long run in the next two to three years of capital deployment will be pretty equal, but think Texas will probably get a little bit ahead of Florida.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Great. And finally just to have grasp on where we are in Texas. How would you compare a size currently in Texas in relation to Louisiana? How much bigger is Louisiana than the business in Texas?

Doug Raucy

So, we looked at the 2% to 3%, you look at the market share in Louisiana and today we’re probably somewhere around 2.2% of the market. Well, 2.2 -- and that gets us somewhere around 35,000 policies and $50 million or so in premium. When you look at that 2% to 3% in Texas, now you’re looking at about $10 billion --$10 billion market share, getting to 2% to 3% there would be somewhere around $200 to $300 million similar in Florida. So for us I mean our goal is to take over the world. We just want our fair share of it. So 2% to 3% in Texas would get us somewhere around $250 million, $300 million in premium and it won’t get us that in Louisiana, right, because we’re sitting with about 50 million or so in premium today and we’re at 2.5%, 2.2% or whatever in market share in Louisiana.

So, Texas and Florida were really big expansion states for us. If we can bring on and get – obtain that 2% to 3% market share that we've established as a long-term goal that will get us somewhere between 600 and 800 million in total premium sometime -- and our goal is to get there some time in the next five years. So, you can see we’re going to be pretty focused on Texas and Florida. You know we do believe both of those have great opportunities for us. We know that states well. We build the great foundation in Texas since coming on great. And we’ve got a lot of experience in Florida and have a lot of relationships here in Florida. So we’re confident we can to that 2% to 3% goal in Florida too.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That sounds good. And finally just in terms of wanted to update on earning power. If we had a quiet year in terms of catastrophes, do you think it would be an estimate range of ROE for the company?

Doug Raucy

Well, I’ll just say. I mean, we had a great fourth quarter, right. So we’ll get our fourth quarter and net wise we got hit a little bit with the tax change. But pretax, we earned about $3 million in the fourth quarter. That's what happens when we have a quiet weather quarter, you know, and knock on wood were pretty quiet so far in the first quarter of 2018. Now we got a little weather going through Texas this week. I’m little nervous about that. But we’re pretty quiet. So, you can see the earnings power that when we have quiet quarters.

And so when you think about that return on equity three million times whatever, however you want to do the math and figure that we’re going to continue to bring on premium at a pretty quick rate so that 3 million will only accelerate when we don’t get events during the course of the year. You see a pretty, pretty high potential earnings power here, I’d say, somewhere between 10 and 15 easy, John, may have a thought on that, but somewhere between 10 and 15 on ROE.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Sounds good. And the last final, in terms of investments, you said 95% to 93% is in government bond liquids -- very liquid securities, short-term maturities, bond. In terms of investing in some higher return type of security what's your view there? I mean is there a change of strategy going forward? Or what’s your -- just wanted to have a feel on that?

John Hill

So we do have asset-backed and corporate as well in there, so its not just purely a government, the government percentage isn’t all that great. There’s a lot of issues as well. It’s high corporate stuff. We did expand down a little bit into duration now. And so we are -- and we’re also picking up in some equity stocks as well, but we continue to be conservative in our approach on the investment side because we’re taking the underwriting risk.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thanks for the questions.

Doug Raucy

Thanks. Thank you. Good questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from the Jon Old with Longmeadow Investors. Please proceed with your question.

Jon Old

Thanks. But Luis is -- we must have been reading each other's minds. He asked all the questions, so I’ll back off.

Doug Raucy

Good. Then we don’t need to answer them again. But let me give you a different answer for those.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Galantino with Boenning & Scattergood. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Galantino

Good morning. Tell us, how you’re doing?

Doug Raucy

Good morning, Michael.

Mike Galantino

Congratulations on a great quarter. And numbers are exceeded our expectation, so good job by you guys. I have one question on the terms of – you said the Florida policies over for --- in terms of cost basically [Indiscernible]. Do you see other opportunities where there are other companies, insurance companies leaving, say, the Florida market that you can mimic that and kind of capture business down there and take on these policies for literal low-cost?

Doug Raucy

Yes. Good questions. Thanks for having. We do see that. And we’re starting to see lot of activity in the M&A world in Florida and that actually started back in 2016 we saw through 2017. We’re seen it early in 2018. That creates disruption with the agency force and everybody else. We look at and say, well, those are policies today that are in play. And so we focus on those kind of policies. I mean, honestly we’re a company that really kind of focus is on disaster and we’re going to a market after an event type of thing.

And so we think opportunity for us to capture policies in big chunks from some of these companies, even though they may be sold, we feel like we can go and talk to those agents because we know them and they know us and they might know us better than whoever buys some of these companies today that are for sell. So we’ll continue to look at that a way to generate revenue growth as well.

Mike Galantino

Would that just be in Florida or would you expand that in Louisiana or Texas?

Doug Raucy

We would expand it to Louisiana and Texas. I mean, today, we look at Texas and we say, well, the growth has certainly exceeded our expectation. And again a couple of reasons for that, we think that we’ve established a bit of a reputation there now. But the truth is there’s a lot of other companies have decided to kind of to pull back or limit or take rate or whatever, just limit there – in general limit their exposure either -- whether it would be in the coast or whether there would be inland. Texas had some pretty quiet years for about 10 years, so they didn’t have a lot of inland hail. Companies to just pretty much made fairly strong profit.

And then the last three or four years they’ve had some pretty active hailstorm. So lot of companies moved to the coast, start writing on the coats now I got hit with Harvey, they’re going to -- now they don’t what to do. So for us our strategy was always let’s go in and write the coast and inland, break it up by about 50-50 or as close to that as we can get, that way we’re not overly exposed to any one peril. And so far today that’s been pretty successful. Although lot of our growth is coming inland today because of lot of those inland companies in Texas have just limited their writings in some way whether it would be through policy form, rate or just write out, come out and said, hey, we’re not going to write any more business for a while.

So the markets come to us little bit, but we’ll look at doing that in Texas and Louisiana is just a healthy market. I mean, just to be honest. So there’s company coming in there and expanding there, so it’s still little bit soft. I mean, I think we’re starting to see a hardening market in Texas and Florida. We don’t see that happening in Louisiana. So we’re going to have to be on our game in Louisiana to continue to grow there. We did in 2017 but we’re going to have even more our game in 2018 in order to do that.

Mike Galantino

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up question from Bob Farnam with Boenning & Scattergood. Please proceed with your question.

Bob Farnam

Hi, there. So, you kind of touched on it, but I was curious about seasonality in your losses and kind of what the first quarter looks like. You said it maybe been lighter than you expected, but maybe hailstorms, recent hailstorms may impact that. Maybe just kind of characterize how you feel the first quarter is going?

Doug Raucy

Yes. [Indiscernible] for us we had some freeze, so we did have some weather claims in January, nothing of any major significant. February was quiet. March has been fairly quiet. I worry this week, because we’ve got some threats, severe threats kind of around the Dallas Metro areas for the next couple of days. So I think once that moves on we’ll probably be safe for this quarter, not knowing if we’re going to get hit or not. So, I think in general the last two first quarters for us Bob have been pretty tough. 2016 we got – we had a major, major tornado that went through an area, suburb of New Orleans called. LaPlace, and that was a major event for us. And then last year we had a bunch of hail and wind that went through – tornado went through New Orleans and just hail and wind in general.

So the last two first quarters have been pretty tough for us. This year has been good, knock on wood so far, but today is the 27th and we’ve got them on Saturday, right. So you still have a little bit of time, but you know when you are down to these kind of days Bob I mean, I spend all my waking hours looking at that weather channel. Can we get through it? Can we make it through the next few days, but I mean, we’ll be fine if we get here, we only have a $2 million exposure and we’ll still make money in the first quarter but obviously we would rather not get hit and see if we can get through a nice first quarter.

Bob Farnam

Right. So is it really the hail and tornado events that impact kind of the first half of the year for you guys is that kind of the biggest worries for you?

Doug Raucy

It is. In terms of the first for us through the first two quarters. Now those perils that are not real significant in Florida so the expansion into Florida, I mean virtually nothing in Florida is going to offset some of that, but you know with the growth in Dallas in particular the hail risk is pretty significant there now, but we are pretty well spread in the Dallas metro area. I mean, you know that’s a big area, a huge area and we can spread out as much as well as we can there and still avoid a significant hit. So we are spreading that, but it’s pretty much hail and tornado and then you know then June comes around and then we watch the tropics and then we watch that for the rest of the next six months really and then if it starts getting in January.

Bob Farnam

You spread out the risks throughout the year, you got Texas in the first half and kind of Florida and Louisiana in the second half?

Doug Raucy

Yes, that’s really is. You know so we hope Texas doesn’t keep getting hurricanes like ours.

Bob Farnam

Yes, right.

Doug Raucy

I mean, but you know their coast in Texas is certainly not as popular as it is in Florida. So we are never going to get hurt too bad with coastal business in Texas, but not like we got in Florida.

Bob Farnam

Great. And then the final question from me is, I noted you decided to exit from the Brotherhood Mutual quarter share and you just didn’t know what were the decisions that went into that and what impact that might have on premium?

Doug Raucy

Yes, I mean Brotherhood was a great partner for us. I mean we initially went into them in Texas because we wanted them to help stimulate our growth, introduce us to some agencies and partners and a lot other companies in Texas. And I think it went well for us. The issue is we just couldn’t, it’s the pricing that where we were at and the number of events that we were getting in Texas it just was not profitable for us.

And then we looked at it and we said long term do we really need Brotherhood today in terms of stimulating our growth and the short answer to that is probably not, so there was a lot of risk that we were running for very little reward. And then again we’re good for the first year or so, we got in Texas because of the partnership and the potential and everything and the relationships that they brought to the table. But I think the relationship just kind of evolved through one there. We knew it was going to be peaked out and we look at the potential and it just wasn’t there in terms of the risk reward type potential that we saw with that relationship, so we terminated it. And with Brotherhood….

Bob Farnam

How big was that program, and so loosely [ph] in terms of premium?

John Hill

We earned premium on an annual basis about $2 million Bob.

Bob Farnam

Okay, very good. That’s it from me. Thanks guys.

Doug Raucy

Thanks Bob.

Bob Farnam

Thank you.

Operator

Doug Raucy

Well again let me thank everybody for attending and listening to our call. And then we look forward to speaking with each of you again very soon. Thanks guys.

