Part II:  Social Security And CDs Likely Won't Be Enough

The value of an integrated strategy is going to be very apparent in coming years.

In Part I of this series, we discussed weatherproofing your portfolio for the early years of retirement as we believe most investors between 55 and 70 do not recognize the risks they face.

Retirement today is significantly more challenging than in decades past. The reasons for these challenges are primarily three-fold:

Low interest rate environment

High stock valuations

Decline of defined benefit pensions

We will go through the problems and some solutions for retirees and soon-to-be retirees. Some are in your control, some fall outside of your control. But in general, we think there is an impending retirement 'crisis' afoot.

(Source: JP Morgan)

Low Interest Rate Environment

Prior generations were able to generate significant income on their portfolios using very safe financial instruments. Many retirees who were of the Great Depression generation simply bought certificates of deposits to generate the yield they needed. And that was fine as many banks offered up yields of 6% or more as recently as 2006. Here is a history of how much $100,000 invested into six month CDs netted the investor in interest each year.

(Source: JP Morgan)

Current CDs offer something more than that today as short-term rates have moved higher. Still, one-year CDs are in the high 1% area and not sufficient enough to cover most retirees' income needs.

Another popular method for generating yield is a corporate bond or municipal bond ladder. This had been a great strategy for generating yields in excess of 4% and in most years in excess of 6%-8% in coupons with little volatility. A recent corporate bond portfolio we reviewed for an individual, built by Wells Fargo Advisors, had an A-rated average coupon and yielded just 2.64%. Once you pay taxes on that yield interest and then an advisory fee to Wells, you are left with less than 1% on your earnings.

(Source: FRED ICE BofAML US Corporate BBB Yield)(AGG)

Financial assets are more expensive as the amount needed to generate $1,000 in income has increased significantly across nearly all asset classes. We combat these lower yields with our Core Portfolio but that comes with added volatility and risk. There is no free lunch. We like to barbell the strategy with safety- which includes a safe bucket or other options which we will discuss later.

High Stock Valuations

Current stock valuations are turning away many retirees or soon-to-be retirees. The bull market recently had its 9th birthday, which compared to prior lengths of bull markets makes it the third longest in history. While bull markets do not die of age, they all eventually end. Given how far we've run and the current valuations in many areas of the equity markets, I think the next decline is likely to be in excess of 45% (in the typical recession, the market decline averages 34%).

The main risk comes from sequence of returns risk- the withdrawing of assets in down markets early in retirement. JP Morgan has a great slide that shows the "ravages" of this timing effect.

(Source: JP Morgan)

Valuations are currently near the highest points in history according to some measures. Starting valuations make a significant difference in future returns. Looking out today, returns from March 2018 onward for the next ten years will likely be far lower than the ~10% annual compounded returns of the last 146 years.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Many investment groups show nominal returns for the next ten years in the mid-single digits. If we accept a 7% total return, back out 2% inflation (1% below the historical rate) and then for those that use an advisor, a 1% advisory fee, the retiree will net a 3% annual return on a pre-tax basis. Backing out another 75 bps for taxes leaves you with just 3.25% net return to meet lifestyle needs from their equity allocation. The bond side will likely be even less.

For this reason, many investors are either piling into equities making a last ditch effort to create larger portfolios as they near retirement while a whole another cohort are avoiding equities fearing a major drawdown. It's hard to say who is right here as both groups are making a bet. The former group needs the market to continue higher for some time. But will they reduce their exposure to 'appropriate' levels before the next bear market? The latter group is in some respects waiting for the bear market in order to get in. But what if it comes many years down the road after another large gain for the indices?

End Of Defined Benefit Pensions

Defined benefit pension plans are becoming increasingly obsolete. They were a byproduct of the post-war period to help fund retirement spending. There are a host of reasons for their demise including globalization and longevity which is beyond the scope of this report. The percentage of people covered by a defined benefit pension has been steadily declining over the last forty years and is down to just 17%.

A defined benefit pension plan is an annuity that pays a set monthly benefit determined by a formula based on salary and years worked. Most public defined benefit pension plans have a cost-of-living adjustment to the payment while many private pensions do not.

Since 1980, we have seen a marked shift towards 401K-style plans that shift the retirement risk to the individual. But this shift creates a skewed result in retirement income sources. Previously, many retirees' had their main source of income during retirement coming from Social Security and defined benefit pensions. These are "paycheck-like" sources which are not correlated to the movement of the stock market. Studies show that the greater the amount of these non-correlated income sources during retirement, the greater the likelihood of not outliving the asset base.

The death of pensions is likely to accelerate in the next downturn as funding ratios remain low despite a booming market.

(Source: JP Morgan)

Years ago, the media had many articles about how 401K participants would be in a much weaker position in retirement compared to defined benefit pension. However, today most public plans and a large portion of private plans are in precarious funding predicaments. The troubles with Illinois, Connecticut, and New Jersey are well known at this point. Fixes to these problems will not be easy as the pensioners believe that payments to be promises that cannot be altered regardless of the entity or state's ability to pay.

(Source: WSJ The Daily Shot)

This presents a significant risk to defined benefit pensions for the fewer and fewer people in the U.S. that they cover. Entity risk continues to increase as funding ratios on most plans continue to decline even during "boom times" in the markets. We expect in the next recession a significant amount of these plans going bust leaving pensioners at risk during retirement. Investors who rely on either a public or private defined benefit pension should be keeping a close eye on their sponsor with a plan B in case the worst case scenario is realized.

Other Factors

There are also many other factors that are contributing to the retirement issues facing baby boomers. One of them is longevity. There is now a 20% chance that one person in a couple, aged 65 today, will live to age 95. The number is 50% when using age 90 as the threshold. Many financial advisors fail to incorporate that longevity risk into portfolios today.

(Source: JP Morgan Guide to Retirement)

There is also a disconnect from when people say they want to retire and when they actually retire. The Employee Benefit Research Institute's 2017 Retirement Confidence Survey shows that 75% of current workers expect to retire at age 65 or older. However, when they looked at actual outcomes, the median retirement age for the cohort was age 62.

There are many reasons given for people retiring earlier than planned. The largest cited reason being health problems or disability at 41% of respondents. Another 26% were let go due to company downsizing or forced retirement. 24% did state that they believed their were able to afford an earlier than expected retirement and another 10% simply wanted to do something else.

A worker retiring is not in the workers' complete control as evidenced by the survey. If your retirement roadmap is based on attaining a certain working age (and portfolio value) then consider having a Plan B in case the circumstances change. Retiring at age 62 also means much higher expenses as private individual health insurance in the years before age 65 when Medicare takes over can be extremely expensive.

Another is the likely failure of the 4% rule. The conventional notion has been that you can withdraw 4% from your portfolio in year one of retirement and than adjust that for inflation. In theory, your assets should last for many decades under this scenario.

The safety of this rule is in danger as the low future investment returns coupled with low interest rates (factors 1 and 2 above) create massive sequence of returns risk. Since lifetime financial outcomes relate closely to the sequence of investment returns earned over the lifetimes, current risk is likely the highest ever. In other words, we are at one of the lowest interest rate environments in history at the same time that we have high equity valuations.

Taking systematic withdraws from your portfolio assumes a constant increase in portfolio value. Whether that assumed rate of return is 5% or 7% or 8% doesn't matter because you are only taking out 4% of that increase. But the market doesn't rise in a steady linear fashion. Instead, those assumed rates of returns are the mean over long periods of time. In each given year, the range of potential outcomes for various asset classes can be quite large.

(Source: JP Morgan)

Withdrawing capital in those down years means that capital is not available for the eventual recovery. It is a permanent impairment of your portfolio. The difference in 'ending portfolio values' when those negative years appear early on in your retirement versus later can be astounding.

For example, compare three investors who retire with $1,000,000 in capital at age 65. All can have average returns of 7% over the subsequent 25 years and all made withdrawals of $60,000, adjusted for inflation. By the age of 90, all had different ending balances. How?

The purple line, Mrs. Doe, had strong returns in the early years (age 65-72). The light blue line, Mr Rush, realized 7% returns per year. The darker blue line, Mr White, had the bad returns in the early years. The difference is substantial as the more favorable sequence, Mrs Doe, had over $1,000,000 in savings while Mr White ran dry at around 87 years of age.

(Source: Blackrock)

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Yield Hunting is a marketplace concept that focuses on finding that best risk-return areas of the market for income investors, especially those nearing or in retirement. We focus on a Core Portfolio that aims to provide enough income to support your lifestyle without taking on excessive risks. We provide members with model portfolios, a vibrant and educational chat room, and access to professionals who can help guide you in building a proper portfolio for your risk tolerance. We issue a monthly letter and weekly commentaries used by financial advisors for their clients. For a sample of a past newsletter, please message us on SA.

Click Here to Learn More and Subscribe!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.