Mastercard And Visa: Confirming The Hypothesis

In a very controversial piece a couple of months ago, I asserted that MasterCard (MA) and Visa (V) risked losing a key market in India. This was based on the argument about a developing threat from disruptions in the payments space which are more severe in nature compared to protectionist regulations.

Needless to say, my assertions attracted the attention and irked not only readers but also the higher-ups in the communications team within MasterCard (after calling me irresponsible they asked me to remove a quote which I, thanks to SA, obviously didn't). But I think the argument is logical. And if the latest data is anything to go by, I think both the companies will be toast in India in less than five years.

UPI Related transactions rise, Cards see a decline

As seen below, UPI related transactions at four dominant banks in India have seen a sharp rise month-on-month. If UPI simply maintains this rate of growth, we could see it taking the pole market share position in 2018 itself. If I were a betting man, I'd bet on this scenario getting realized. Here's why.

After beta-testing for several months, Whatsapp (FB) finally started rolling out its pay feature to Indian users in February. Whatsapp has 200 million active users in India, and it has acquired these customers without spending a dime on advertising. Indians also spend an incredible amount of time on Whatsapp which is not the case with other core payment apps such as PayTM. Therefore, a success of the payment feature seems near-certain unless Facebook manages to embroil itself in another Cambridge Analytica-like controversy.

On the merchant-side, considering how smooth and inexpensive the interface is, I find it hard to imagine why they may not discourage card payments in favor of the Whatsapp-UPI interface. As seen below, the Whatsapp attach button now features a payment option. After typing the amount to send, users get a message in their window similar to a text, a one-step process. Note that merchants have verified by Whatsapp accounts, a feature similar to Twitter (TWTR).

In my previous piece, some readers did comment that they did not find using cards cumbersome. To be honest it isn't. While Whatsapp is more convenient, does it solve a problem that never really existed? The problems do exist on the merchant side in terms of merchant fees paid out to MasterCard and Visa. And once both the firms start competing against these systems, a loss in margins is a given. Therefore, people using DCF models need to at least a discount a decline in margins while valuing both companies.

Conclusion

Are you still skeptical of India watching for disruptions in the payment space? Here's why I am not. Fidelity (FIS) released a report recently in which India was the only country with the highest score of 5 for innovation and customer value in the payments space.

Considering that disruptions are getting exported across countries faster than ever before, this could have widespread repercussions on MasterCard and Visa's business model. As I see it they need to build a competitive system before someone else does to be relevant in the next decade and after.

