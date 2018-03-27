Another Nail In Tesla's Self-Driving Dreams

This raises tremendous questions. Why pour billions into a technological laggard which also sold promises it can't deliver on?

That can't be said anymore. In practice, Tesla now trails everybody.

While trailing some competitors, Tesla could be said to be ahead of most when it came to self driving.

Is that an ambulance coming to Tesla's rescue?

I’ve long covered (I, II, III, IV, V) Tesla’s (TSLA) trailing position in terms of self-driving technology. Within this bad position, we could still argue Tesla was ahead of lots of potential competitors. On such competitor trailing Tesla when it came to self-driving, now introducing the first truly competitive EV, was Jaguar.

Things don’t stand still, though. So the question again beckons. Who will be first to self driving, Jaguar or Tesla? You know the answer, don’t you?

After today’s news, the answer is obviously “Jaguar.” Tesla doesn’t have a prayer. The reason, of course, is simple: Jaguar just teamed with Google/Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to introduce self-driving into the Jaguar I-Pace. Google/Waymo has long been the self-driving leader. And the I-Pace is the same Jaguar which compares favorably to the Tesla Model X on many counts, including price.

This isn’t just about bragging rights, though. There are at least two practical consequences from today’s development:

One is that everybody is ahead of Tesla when it comes to self-driving.

The other is that as a result of the first, Tesla’s practice of selling FSD snake oil will make for an ever-more-present liability.

Everybody Is Ahead Of Tesla

Not everybody is as technologically proficient as Tesla. On a regular market, Tesla would be beaten to FSD (Full Self-Driving) by a few competitors, but surely not by every other automaker.

However, that changes when the actual self-driving leader, Google/Waymo, is clearly opening its technology to all comers (on a supplier basis). On today’s I-Pace news there's a clear indication of this posture, quoted below (bold highlight is mine):

This is just the beginning. The self-driving products of the future will be designed around passengers, not drivers. That means riders will be able to choose from a broad array of options that will match their very specific needs: One for working remotely as you commute, one for dining with friends, even one designed for napping! The ultimate goal: With Waymo as the driver, products tailored for every purpose and every trip. Reaching that goal starts with partnerships with innovative automakers and OEMs, like Jaguar Land Rover.

What does this mean? It means “Waymo as the driver” for any automakers/OEMs which see it fit as a supplier.

As a result, any automaker which was previously trailing Tesla can now simply turn to Waymo and instantly be ahead. Indeed, Jaguar is the perfect such example. When talking about the incoming competition from the Jaguar I-Pace, I openly said that driver assistance was a place where the Jaguar would trail. Well, guess what, for self-driving that isn’t a place anymore (though ironically, and for those who understand the difference, Jaguar will still trail Tesla on driver assistance).

The FSD Liability

Tesla is still selling cars with an FSD promise. A promise it can’t deliver. A promise, even for those out there optimistic enough that it can deliver somewhere down the road, it can’t deliver in useful time. By “useful time," I mean a couple of things:

Tesla can’t deliver FSD in time for the two-year and three-year leases it sold cars on (with the FSD promise) to actually enjoy the feature. For these owners it's a straight certainty that they were wronged. For all others, it's a matter of what's "reasonable," but they can point to an entire class of owners for which it obviously wasn't reasonable - and that implies it wasn't reasonable for anyone.

For all others, it's a matter of what's "reasonable," but they can point to an entire class of owners for which it obviously wasn't reasonable - and that implies it wasn't reasonable for anyone. Tesla can’t deliver FSD ahead of other automakers. For now, this looks like “all other automakers” (as long as they’re willing to partner with Waymo, though Tesla also trails General Motors (NYSE:GM)).

Obviously, as one starts seeing self-driving cars on the road, Tesla’s liability to the customers it sold its FSD snake-oil to will be growing day after day. It’s frankly just a matter of time both for the lawsuits to accumulate and for Tesla to start losing or settling those lawsuits. It can’t really get any more obvious that Tesla was selling fake promises it couldn't deliver on, when others that weren’t selling such promises start delivering them.

This growing liability is but one of a growing sea. Will Tesla manage to issue the equity it needs when investors start seeing how it so obviously trails others technologically, and how it so obviously faces massively increased competition even as it can’t attain profits? What would you do, if not blinded by the supposed technology and growth?

Conclusion

Tesla just took another step (or 10) backwards when it comes to self driving. This is so because Waymo is clearly available to supply its leading self-driving technology to all comers. Every single automaker which takes Waymo on its offer will immediately find itself ahead of Tesla.

Tesla, for its part, is stuck. It already sold more than 100,000 cars with the promise they were FSD-capable when it came to hardware. It sold tens of thousands of cars with the actual FSD option bought and paid for. Tesla can’t go with Waymo now, and can’t deliver what it sold either.

The situation when it comes to self-driving is yet another nail in Tesla’s coffin. Tesla will need to recurrently convince investors to finance it further, even as investors can clearly see it falling behind on self-driving technology and facing increased pure EV competition. Most reasonable investors wouldn’t finance such a situation, and yet Tesla will face insolvency if it can’t convince investors to provide it with additional funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.