The Cheesecake Factory: The Shorts Are All Over It, But I Like It

A high short interest and ever-present takeover possibilities add to the appeal of the stock for me.

Given a low P/E for the industry and above-average operating metrics, debt-free CAKE strikes me as an above-average GARP-type investment.

Supermarkets are beginning to carry CAKE-branded packaged goods, and several different new concepts are under development.

Introduction

I've been looking past the combination of Federal Reserve tightening and momentum stocks for either the rare deep value stock or an unappreciated growth-at-a-reasonable price stock. This search comes from the analogy of today's market (SPY) being a bit too similar to the 1998-2000 period for comfort, with too many stocks being priced for perfection to suit me. In that period, many out-of-favor names bottomed in or around March 2000, the very month that the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) peaked and the SPY made the first of its double top that year. Other periods I've been thinking about include the numerous significant corrections or bear markets that have occurred outside of recessions but that have been associated with Fed tightening, often associated with sell-offs in the long term bond market (which the Fed does not control). These years include 1966, 1977-8, 1984, 1987, 1994 and 2004-5. (Note that the 2000-1 period included about a 20% decline in the SPY, and a larger decline in the QQQ, before the 2001 recession began.)

The same pattern has been seen since the Great Recession. If one thinks of the three prolonged periods of outright quantitative easing as the New Normal when they were ongoing, their sudden cessation (QE 1 and 2) and Taper (QE 3) represented de facto tightening. The periods following QE 1 and 2 and inside and after the Taper were marked by several 10-19.9% sell-offs. Since no correction reached 20.0%, no bear market ensued, but as I see it, the 9 years since the 2009 bottom in the SPY has seen a number of market cycles, and the US economy is back to whatever passes for normal, warts and all.

What all this could mean is a low propensity to recession (my opinion of our economic situation) and a high propensity for mean reversion of both profit margins and sector rotation. Thus, given profit margins for semiconductor test stocks near prior cycle highs (pre-Great Recession) and similar elevated ratios in price:sales, I am looking past low P/E's on the Applied Materials (AMAT) of the world for new ideas. And, no matter whether the administration is scaring investors one week about Smoot-Hawley redux or smoothing ruffled feathers the next, I like US-based investments for the long term (so does Warren Buffett).

Finally, P/E is an inadequate proxy for true value. Three factors make me like the thesis that traders may be unduly ignoring three factors that work against many stocks, especially if one looks beyond simplistic 1-year forward P/E's:

most multinationals are going to have 8 years of significant extra cash tax payments, even though they took the P&L hit in Q4

heavy debt loads and limited amortization of the debt worsens the quality of earnings for numerous companies, which are collectively debt-heavy

many companies have been trading rich but are expected to have peak earnings in or around 2020; these include Deere (DE) and Paccar (PCAR), both of which I own but scaled back on early this year.

My preference therefore has been to take at least partial profits on big winners based on both major "rips" upward this year, in January and again recently, and look to begin redeploy in stocks that:

have not had big if any runs

operate in basic sectors of the economy

are not currently viewed as glamourous (but could be so viewed)

are not experiencing cyclically high margins

are not hurt by the Fed's interest rate increases.

In other words, I'm looking for straw hats out of season.

Finally, I'm looking for a stock that is seasoned, has generally outperformed the SPY over a long period of time, and that has significant visible growth potential.

This article briefly summarizes one such stock, The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), which I believe could provide multi-year alpha. As always, there are no guarantees.

I found a 2016 interview with the CEO and others valuable; it shows a side of the company that cannot be obtained through standard sources.

The 5 points that may make CAKE an interesting investment, discussed in the article, are:

glamour aspects

strong, steady operations valued reasonably by Mr. Market

several identifiable new growth drivers

acquisition potential

very high short interest despite even though the bad news appears to be out, and is arguable not all that bad.

Discussing these will allow mention of some key details about the company.

1. Glamour

It's always a positive both for business growth and for a stock's image for there to be something 'special' in a stock. That CAKE has some of this can be seen by two store openings within the past 1 1/2 years. Last November, in a Toronto suburb, CAKE's first store in Canada opened and was reported by Toronto Life:

Not too many restaurant openings have police detail...

A tweet from the article claimed it's the hottest "ticket" in town:

@PaulBeastJames Just seen someone sell their spot in line for first sitting at #CheesecakeFactory grand opening in #Yorkdale for $300 and an OVO lanyard

More specifically, CAKE's CEO, the son of the founders, reported on the Q4 conference call that for the Toronto opening:

We had over 400 people in line on opening day. Wait times exceeded four hours for a table, guests lined up for over an hour at the bakery for slices of Cheesecake to go and demand continues to be strong.

A year earlier, the first NYC restaurant opened in Queens, to this review in the N Y Post:

Forget Rao's - the toughest restaurant seats in town are at the city's first Cheesecake Factory, which just opened in Elmhurst's Queens Center. My threesome fled to nearby Olive Garden when starvation trumped our patience after an hour's wait, with two more hours to go. (No reservations are taken.) But it was a useful ordeal: When I finally got to eat at the Cheesecake Factory another day, I found out how much better it is than Olive Garden...

Two sophisticated cities, and wait times of 3-4 hours for the opening of another iteration of a restaurant catering to the middle class? That's unheard of, and it has to be good for a company and a stock. In fact, many CAKE restaurants begin life at 100% of capacity before tapering off. Even though the stores tend to be large at perhaps 10,000 square feet, this factor limits same store sales growth. (That CAKE scores well on SSS growth is that much more impressive.)

2. Basic business and valuation are attractive

The stock is around $48, and I am targeting the low end of 2018 EPS guidance at $2.65. So the forward P/E is 18X, which is low for a strong restaurant chain. The basic business of running the Cheesecake Factory chain, which is currently at 200 stores, with the US and Canada expected to be able to handle about 310 stores, allows for 2-3% store count growth per year and attractive operating metrics. (See 10-K and March corporate presentation for details.)

CAKE typically returns all its free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and gradual reduction of the float (see slides 26-27).

A growth driver includes 20 international Cheesecake Factory stores outside of the US and Canada, run by other companies with royalties back to CAKE. The company estimates that after Year 1, each provides about 1 cent per share pre-tax EPS contribution. Further growth in that category is expected. A different support to growth is getting Cheesecake Factory-branded consumer packaged goods into supermarkets nationally. While I doubt this will produce a lot of revenue to CAKE, it's great advertising.

Per slide 24, CAKE typically has outperformed its peers by 2-3% in same store sales.

Because I consider CAKE's casual dining segment to be basically strong, working through a sector downturn right now; and given shareholder-friendly management, I look at CAKE as it is currently configured as a boring but relatively safe long term investment.

If it were just that, I would not write an article on it and there would be no special reason to own the stock.

The next three points, especially the next one, swayed me to add to a small core holding of CAKE this month, even as I was net raising more cash by taking profits on certain highly appreciated stocks per my macro "don't fight the Fed" strategy.

3. New growth initiatives

In addition to the known, and I think slow growth, Grand Lux chain of 12 stores that complement Cheesecake Factory stores, and the other growth tactics discussed above, CAKE has several other growth paths.

RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen

An internally developed concept, the first store in L.A. has now been followed by a second one in the Chicago area. The theme is Asian, drawing from a swath of countries south and west of China. The name of this concept, RockSugar, relates to a common ingredient used in the region.

This concept addresses a large potential market.

Fast casual

CAKE has been developing internally a fast casual concept, with the first, prototype store to be opened in L.A. this year.

It's encouraging to see that CAKE can develop two different concepts internally. If successful, return on the "R&D" can be extraordinary; if not, the costs have been expensed already.

Fox Restaurant Concepts

Farther along is a deal with a developer of different restaurant concepts, Fox. As CAKE's 10-K describes:

During fiscal 2016, we entered into a strategic relationship with Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC ("FRC") with respect to two of its brands, North Italia and Flower Child, that share a number of parallels with us in terms of quality, culture and philosophy, and that we believe have significant opportunity for growth: · North Italia is a modern interpretation of Italian cooking in the upscale casual dining segment. All dishes are handmade from scratch daily. We see a number of synergistic attributes, including operations and real estate development, as well as significant market opportunity for an on-trend Italian offering. · Flower Child is a fast casual concept offering a customizable menu, made fresh from scratch, featuring locally sourced, all natural and organic ingredients in salads, plates, bowls and wraps. This is a potential opportunity for us to diversify our portfolio in a strong and growing niche. FRC, or its affiliates, will continue to own the intellectual property, manage day-to-day operations and provide infrastructure support to facilitate the near-term growth of both of these concepts. We made initial minority equity investments totaling $42 million in these concepts during fiscal 2016 and will provide ongoing growth capital over time, including an additional $18 million invested during fiscal 2017. We have the right, and an obligation if certain financial, legal and operational conditions are met, to acquire the remaining interest in one or both of these concepts in the next two to four years. These transactions are not expected to have a material impact on our financial condition over the next several years...

Including planned openings this year, North Italia is at 17 stores and Flower Child at 15 stores, with a focus on California and Texas, but essentially national already. That new stores are opening at a healthy clip for both chains could be a very good sign.

This may turn out very well for CAKE. The investments have been depressing results currently and recently, but just might pay large and enduring dividends in the 2020s.

4. Takeover possibilities

Based on all the above, the clean balance sheet and high ROIC of The Cheesecake Factory stores, I think that CAKE could be an attractive pick-up, given its current $2.2 B market cap. A serial acquirer, Darden (DRI), may have thought about such a deal; so might Restaurant Brands (QSR). Larger players such as Yum Brands (YUM) might also consider moving upscale.

5. Very high short interest

As of 3/15, shorts accounted for 11.2 MM shares out of a float of 42.6 MM shares, with 45.9 MM shares outstanding. Given a clean balance sheet and with the stock trading at a historically normal 1X sales per share, and with no significant insider selling, CAKE strikes me as an odd stock to have attracted the attention of the shorts to such a great extent.

It could be that they are doing this thematically, because CAKE is generally located within Class A malls, and the bearish sentiment on malls is high.

When asked about this, CAKE says that it is a destination of its own; people come to CAKE no matter whether they are also shopping at malls. In addition to having non-mall locations, CAKE identifies this issue as a relatively minor one right now, with the larger issues being the well-known ones of rising labor and other costs.

I'm not too considered about the mall issue, because I expect that Class A malls will do OK even if there is a continuing "mall-pocalypse" for the weaker, smaller malls.

Where shorts have gathered in large and concentrated numbers, the bear story is well known, and modest amounts of good news just might lead to a disproportionate move up in the stock.

Risks

While I do not identify CAKE as being especially sensitive to the Fed's interest rate increases, these sorts of periods always have risks, and rate hikes plus reversal of QE should in my view tend to lead to lower P/E's. In addition, pressures on restaurants, both regarding sales and margins, may continue and intensify. There are certainly trading and fundamental downside risks to CAKE, of which investors need to be aware. See the 10-K for the company's description of risk factors for much more information.

Summary and conclusions

I find CAKE to be a small cap stock with higher visibility than its market cap or $2.4 B revenue base may suggest. Since going public in the early '90s, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by about 3 percentage points per year, and has done so while remaining free of long term debt. Using ETrade data, its net profit margin around 7% is near the top of the industry, while its stock price:cash flow ratio below 7X is near the bottom. Other metrics also suggest relative undervaluation to me, all fitting my current preference to gradually scale into value plays. This was a strategy that worked in the 1999 time frame going forward, but if one is oriented to immediate gratification, it can be frustrating and, even if ultimately a good strategy, can wear one out.

As I try to say in every article, I am not an investment adviser, so I am not recommending CAKE to anyone. My view is that CAKE has a nice reward:risk ratio and thus could provide alpha going forward, the thesis being GARP-based total returns. The links provided in this article may help you look more deeply into CAKE if you so desire. And if you do go check out a Cheesecake Factory store, be prepared to wait for a text, as you wander around the mall, that your table is ready.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE,DRI,DE,PCAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.